Happy's Hamburgers

10435 North Scottsdale Rd

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Signature Burgers

Happy’s "Signature" Hand-Crafted Hamburgers are prepared fresh made daily with custom ground beef, caramelized onions & dill pickle slices on a steamed bun.

DBL Hamburger

$4.95

Happy’s Signature Hand-Crafted Hamburgers, prepared fresh made daily with custom ground beef, caramelized onions & dill pickle slices on a steamed bun.

Triple Hamburger

$5.95

Happy’s Signature Hand-Crafted Hamburgers, prepared fresh made daily with custom ground beef, caramelized onions & dill pickle slices on a steamed bun.

DBL Cheeseburger

$5.95

Happy’s signature burger w/ caramelized onions and american or cheddar cheese.

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$6.95

Happy’s signature burger w/ caramelized onions and american or cheddar cheese.

Veggie "Garden" Burger

$9.95

Classic 1/2 lb. Burgers

Happy’s hand-crafted Classic Style Hamburgers are prepared fresh daily with 1/2 pound of custom ground beef, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh toasted brioche bun with your choice of French Fries, Tator Tots or House Made Potato Chips.

Ultimate Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Egg, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, American Cheese &Thousand Island Dressing.

Classic Arizona Burger

$11.99

Bacon, Mayo, Dill Pickle Slices, American Cheese then Topped with 2- Crispy Onion Rings.

California Burger

$12.99

Roasted Green Chiles, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss Cheese.

Jalapeno Burger

$14.99

Bacon, Pepper Jack, Jalapenos, Carnitas, Ground Beef & Topped with a Fried Egg.

Dijon Burger

$11.99

Bacon, Grilled Onion, Swiss Cheese served on Toasted Rye Bread.

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Fresh Sauteed Mushrooms , Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato.

Avocado Burger

$12.99

Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sour Cream & Fresh Grilled Mushrooms.

Avocado Chicken Breast Burger

$12.99

Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Sour Cream & Fresh Grilled Mushrooms.

Sliders

(2) Slide Burgers

(2) Slide Burgers

$4.50

Happy’s "ORIGINAL" Signature Hand-Crafted Slide-Burgers are fresh made daily with custom ground beef on a steamed 2 1/2 inch bun with caramelized onions & dill pickle slices on the side .

(4) Slide Burgers

(4) Slide Burgers

$8.75

The “ORIGINAL” Slide Burger served on a 2-1/2 inch bun with carmelized onions & pickles on the side.

(2) Slide Burgers w/Cheese

$5.50

The “ORIGINAL” Slide Burger served on a 2-1/2 inch bun with carmelized onions, American cheese & pickles on the side.

(4) Slide Burgers w/Cheese

$9.75

The “ORIGINAL” Slide Burger served on a 2-1/2 inch bun with carmelized onions, American cheese & pickles on the side.

(2) Swiss Chicken Sliders

$5.99

Crispy Chicken topped with swiss & jalopano kicker sauce on a 2 1/2 inch slider bun.

(2) Pulled Pork Sliders

$5.99

Pulled Pork slow roasted, tender and juicy on a 2 1/2 inch slider bun.

Sandwiches

California Chicken

$12.99

Swiss Cheese, Roasted Green Chile’s, Bacon and Avocado served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of Fries, Tator Tots or House Potato Chips.

B.L.T. Classic

$11.99

Bacon piled high with Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough. Served with your choice of Fries, Tator Tots or House Potato Chips.

Grilled Happy Chicken

Grilled Happy Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of fries, tots or house potato chips.

Blackended Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato served on a Toasted Brioche Bun. With your choice if Fries, Tator Tots or House Potato Chips.

Hot Dogs

All Beef Hot Dogs in a natural lamb casing. Some will call them a "SNAP DOG." Topping choices include raw onions, chili, relish, mustard and ketchup.

Hot Dog

$3.99

Chili Dog

$5.49

Special Coney Dog

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.59

Large order of skin on fries cooked to order.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Large beer battered rings deep fried to perfection.

House Potato Chips

$3.59

Fresh cut potatoes, prepared per order.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$6.99

Skin-on fries topped with Cheddar cheese then smothered with our World Class Chili.

(4) Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99

Includes your choice of fries, tator tots or house potato chips. Choice of dipping sauce.

"Kids" Chicken Tenders (3 tenders)

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.99

Paired w/ horseradish and jalapeno flavors.

Tator Tots

$4.59

Salads

House Salad

$5.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Tossed with Caesar dressing and croutons. Add Crispy Chicken. (add 5.99)

Cole Slaw

$3.59

Breakfast Burritos

Happy's Breakfast Burrito

Happy's Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Your choice of sauce on the side.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, slow roasted pork carnitas and cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich on a English Muffin

$3.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich on a English Muffin

$4.99

Ham Egg & Cheese Sandwich on a English Muffin

$4.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich on a English Muffin

$4.99

Ultimate Breakfast Bagel

$7.99

This Breakfast Sandwich is piled high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheese's and a Fried Egg on a perfectly toasted bagel. ENJOY!

JUMBO HOT Wings

5 - JUMBO HOT Wings

$7.00

10 - JUMBO HOT Wings

$13.00

Dipping Sauces

House Made Sauces. Perfect for fries, onion rings and burgers.

"Happy Sauce" Chipotle

$0.49

Japapeno Kicker

$0.49

Jalapeno Ketchup

$0.49

Horsey Cajun Ketchup

$0.49

Green Chile Aioli

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

House Made Ranch

$0.49

Thousand Island

$0.49

Ceasar

$0.49

Honey Dijon

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Drinks

Coca Cola - 12oz Can

$1.95

Diet Coke - 12oz Can

$1.95

Sprite - 12oz Can

$1.95

Water - 16oz Bottle

$1.95

Open Item

Open Item

$6.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10435 North Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Directions

