Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Happy Teriyaki & Sushi

284 Reviews

$

9730 Washington 532 STE G

Stanwood, WA 98292

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki
Yakisoba
Teriyaki Combination

TAKE OUT

All Online Orders are automatically charged 8¢ per plastic bag as needed. Please add this item if you do not need a bag, and the fee will be removed once we receive your order. CURBSIDE and DELIVERY orders will always be bagged for safety. Alternatively, you can purchase reusable fabric bags for 50¢ each.

$0.92

Washable and Reusable Fabric Bag. You will be provided with fabric bags as needed. Extra charge may apply for more bags needed. The total price of this bag is one dollar. (92 cents bag charge PLUS 8 cents state bag charge)

Disposable Wrapped Forks

Disposable Chopsticks

Specials

$7.99

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! Ball shaped Japanese snack with dough, cabbage, and octopus pieces inside of crunchy outer shell, topped with fruity takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes.

$14.99

Ama Ebi, or Sweet Shrimp. A popular delicacy among sushi lovers. The tail is served raw as nigiri, and the head is served fried as a crunchy snack.

$8.99

Escolar, Butterfish, or informally known as "Super White Tuna". Has rich, satiny texture that will melt in your mouth. Served in pairs as Nigiri or Sashimi.

$8.99

Argentine Aka Ebi, or Red Shrimp. Has firm texture with exceptionally sweet flavor. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.

$6.99

Ika, or Squid. Has tender texture with rich flavor that matches perfectly with wasabi and soy sauce. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.

$54.99

Family Style Dinner with your choice of 2 Entrées, 1 Appetizer, Rice, Salad. Let us know if you need sharing plates in the Special Instructions.

$94.99

Family Style Dinner with your choice of 3 Entrées, 2 Appetizer, Rice, Salad. Let us know if you need sharing plates in the Special Instructions.

Appetizer

$6.99

8 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers with Gyoza Sauce. (pork/chicken/cabbage/onion/garlic/soy/sesame oil)

$13.99

20 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers with Gyoza Sauce. (pork/chicken/cabbage/onion/garlic/soy/sesame oil)

Egg Rolls (2)

$5.99

2 Deep Fried Egg Rolls with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (pork/cabbage/onion/carrot/garlic/soy/sesame oil)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)

$3.99

Spring Rolls are filled, rolled, and deep fried with variety of vegetables. Sweet & Sour sauce provided.

$7.99

7 Deep Fried Cream Cheese Wontons with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (cream cheese/green onion/garlic powder)

$10.99

7 Deep Fried Crab Wontons with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (cream cheese/crab meat/green onion/garlic powder)

Edamame

$5.99

Steamed and Salted Soybeans.

Shrimp Tempura (2)

$3.99

2 Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura with Gyoza Sauce.

$7.99

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! Ball shaped Japanese snack with dough, cabbage, and octopus pieces inside of crunchy outer shell, topped with fruity takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes.

Teriyaki

$10.99

Classic Grilled Chicken Teriyaki. (chicken thigh/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$11.99

Chicken teriyaki stir fried in Chili Sauce with onions and garlic. (chicken thigh/onion/garlic/chili sauce/rice/salad)

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast. (chicken breast/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)

Pork Teriyaki

$13.99

Grilled Boneless Pork Shoulder. (Pork/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)

Beef Ribeye Teriyaki

$15.99

Grilled Beef Ribeye slices. (beef/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)

$21.99

Korean BBQ Beef Short Rib. (beef/rice/salad)

Shrimp Skewer Teriyaki

$13.99

2 Grilled Shrimp Skewers. (shrimp/sautéed veggies/rice/salad)

Chicken Katsu

$14.99

Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Panko Breading. (chicken breast/panko/katsu sauce/rice/salad)

$16.99Out of stock

Grilled Salmon. (salmon/sautéed veggies/rice/salad)

Tofu Teriyaki

$11.99

Crispy Organic Tofu. (tofu/rice/salad)

Gyoza Plate

$9.99

10 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers. (gyoza/rice/salad)

Pick TWO Combination with Rice and Salad.

Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$7.99

Classic Grilled Chicken Teriyaki. (chicken thigh/teriyaki sauce/rice)

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.99

Chicken teriyaki stir fried in Chili Sauce with onions and garlic. (chicken thigh/onion/garlic/chili sauce/rice)

Pork Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Boneless Pork Shoulder. (Pork/teriyaki sauce/rice)

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Beef Ribeye slices. (beef/teriyaki sauce/rice)

Yakisoba

Yakisoba Noodles Stir Fried in Yakisoba Sauce with Vegetables and Meat. (yakisoba/cabbage/carrot/broccoli/zuccini/onion/celery/mushroom/rice)

Stir Fry

Vegetables Stir Fried in Stir Fry Sauce with Meat. (cabbage/carrot/broccoli/zuccini/onion/celery/mushroom/rice)

Sushi Rolls

$8.99

Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

Crunch Roll

$13.99

Hand Battered and Deep Fried Roll topped with Potato Flakes, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce. Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Avocado

Dragon Roll

$15.99

Unagi(Broiled Eel)/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

$15.99

Fresh Salmon/Tuna Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

Hawaiian Roll

$15.99

Fresh Salmon Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

Las Vegas Roll

$16.99

Hand Battered and Deep Fried Roll topped with Potato Flakes, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce. Unagi(Broiled Eel)/Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Avocado/Cucumber

Lion King Roll

$16.99

Seared Salmon topped with Spicy Mayo and Scallions Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$13.99

Fresh Salmon/Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

$15.99

Chef's Selection of Sushi Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

$9.99

Simply Salmon

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.99

Shrimp Termpura/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.99

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber finished with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Sauce

Stanwood Roll

$12.99

Salmon/Cucumber/Avocado

Sunshine Roll

$14.99

Spicy Tuna/Spicy Mayo/Sriracha Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

$16.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado

$9.99

Simply Tuna

Vegetable Roll

$9.99

Carrots/Burdock Root/Cucumber/Avocado/Pickled Radish

911 Roll

$15.99

Fresh Tuna Spicy Tuna/Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$5.99

Simply Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$6.99

Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado

Sushi

$14.99
$14.99
$15.99
$17.99
$6.99

2 Piece Sake Nigiri or Sashimi

$6.99

2 Piece Torched Sake Nigiri

$6.99

2 Piece Ahi Nigiri or Sashimi

$7.99

2 Piece Yellowtail Nigiri or Sashimi

$8.99

Escolar, Butterfish, or informally known as "Super White Tuna". Has rich, satiny texture that will melt in your mouth. Served in pairs as Nigiri or Sashimi.

$7.99

2 Piece Broiled Eel Nigiri

$8.99

Argentine Aka Ebi, or Red Shrimp. Has firm texture with exceptionally sweet flavor. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.

$5.99

2 Piece Cooked Shrimp Nigiri

$5.99

2 Piece Japanese Omelette Sushi

$5.99

2 Piece Capeline Fish Roe Sushi

$14.99

Ama Ebi, or Sweet Shrimp. A popular delicacy among sushi lovers. The tail is served raw as nigiri, and the head is served fried as a crunchy snack.

$6.99

Ika, or Squid. Has tender texture with rich flavor that matches perfectly with wasabi and soy sauce. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.

Bento Box

Chicken Bento

$15.99

The authentic boneless chicken teriyaki with house made signature teriyaki sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

Katsu Bento

$17.99

Japanese style deep fried chicken breast katsu with house made katsu sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

$19.99Out of stock

Boneless, skinless Salmon grilled to perfection, served over assorted vegetables. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

$22.99

5 pieces of chef's choice of nigiri sushi.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

Bulgogi Bento

$18.99

Korean style thin slices of marinated grilled beef with house made signature sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

Short Rib Bento

$22.99

Korean style short ribs (Kalbi) including thick slices of bone-in beef with house made signature sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

Supreme Bento

$22.99

The authentic boneless chicken teriyaki with an additional choice of wok dish. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-

Korean Dishes

Soft Tofu Stew

$14.99

Dolsot (Hot Stone) Bibimbap

$15.99

Pork Bulgogi

$15.99
$16.99

Wok

Honey Garlic Chicken Breast

$13.99

Fried chicken breast stir fried with minced garlic in sweet honey sauce.

Sesame Chicken Breast

$13.99

Fried chicken breast stir fried with sesame seeds.

Orange Chicken Breast

$13.99
$13.99

Minimum Spice: 2 Stars

Sweet & Sour Chicken Breast

$13.99
$13.99

Slices of almonds covering on top of stir fry of chicken, vege

Kung Pao Chicken

$13.99

Broccoli Beef

$15.99

Marinated beef stir fried with broccolis.

Mongolian Beef

$15.99

Fried Rice

Fried rice with eggs and assorted vegetables.
Fried Rice with Egg. (carrots/green peas)

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.49+

Japanese Miso Soup topped with green onions

Egg Flower Soup

$4.49+

Classic Chinese Egg Flower Soup with veggies

Veggie Ramen

$10.99

Veggie Ramen with an egg

Wonton Soup

$11.99

Rich broth with wontons, veggies, and an egg

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$13.99

Japanese Udon noodle soup with 2 Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Curry

$15.99

Japanese style Curry Soup with chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Rice.

Sides

Side White Rice

$1.99

Side Brown Rice

$2.99Out of stock

Side order of White Rice.

Side Fried Rice

$5.99

Side Yakisoba Noodles

$4.99

A side order of stir fried Yakisoba Noodles.

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Wakame seaweeds seasoned with sesame seeds.

Side Kimchi

$3.99

A side order of Kimchi. This Korean side dish is a bit spicy but it's can increase your immune system!

Salad

$2.49

Side Salad with house made dressing.

Side Chicken Teriyaki

$5.99

A side order of classic chicken teriyaki and sauce.

Side Pork Teriyaki

$8.49

A side order of Pork Teriyaki and sauce.

Side Beef Teriyaki

$9.99Out of stock

A side order of Beef Rib Eye Teriyaki and sauce.

Side Tofu Teriyaki

$6.49

Side Katsu Teriyaki

$7.99

Side Short Ribs Teriyaki (6)

$15.99

Extra Sauces

Teriyaki Sauce - Cup

$0.25

Salad Dressing - Cup

$0.25

House Chili Sauce - Cup

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce - Bottle

$7.99

Take home our signature Teriyaki Sauce in a new, bigger 16oz bottle!

Salad Dressing - Bottle

$7.99

Take home our signature Salad Dressing in a new, bigger 16oz bottle!

Small Gyoza Sauce

$0.25

Large Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Poke Sauce

$0.75

Gochujang Sauce

$0.75

2 Sweet & Sour Packets

$0.25

2 Soy Sauce Packets

$0.25

Bottle Beverages

$2.99
$2.99
$2.99
$2.99
$2.99
$3.49
$2.25
$3.49
$3.49
$3.99
$3.99Out of stock
$3.99
$3.49
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99

Can Beverages

$2.99
$2.99
$2.99

Imported Beverages

$3.49
$2.99
$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Happy Teriyaki in Stanwood, WA

Website

Location

9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood, WA 98292

Directions

