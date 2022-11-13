- Home
Happy Teriyaki & Sushi
284 Reviews
$
9730 Washington 532 STE G
Stanwood, WA 98292
⚠PLEASE READ⚠ NO BAG
All Online Orders are automatically charged 8¢ per plastic bag as needed. Please add this item if you do not need a bag, and the fee will be removed once we receive your order. CURBSIDE and DELIVERY orders will always be bagged for safety. Alternatively, you can purchase reusable fabric bags for 50¢ each.
Reusable Fabric Bags
Washable and Reusable Fabric Bag. You will be provided with fabric bags as needed. Extra charge may apply for more bags needed. The total price of this bag is one dollar. (92 cents bag charge PLUS 8 cents state bag charge)
Disposable Wrapped Forks
Disposable Chopsticks
Specials
Takoyaki
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! Ball shaped Japanese snack with dough, cabbage, and octopus pieces inside of crunchy outer shell, topped with fruity takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes.
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Ama Ebi, or Sweet Shrimp. A popular delicacy among sushi lovers. The tail is served raw as nigiri, and the head is served fried as a crunchy snack.
Escolar Sushi
Escolar, Butterfish, or informally known as "Super White Tuna". Has rich, satiny texture that will melt in your mouth. Served in pairs as Nigiri or Sashimi.
Aka Ebi Nigiri
Argentine Aka Ebi, or Red Shrimp. Has firm texture with exceptionally sweet flavor. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.
Ika Nigiri
Ika, or Squid. Has tender texture with rich flavor that matches perfectly with wasabi and soy sauce. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.
Mom's Family Special
Family Style Dinner with your choice of 2 Entrées, 1 Appetizer, Rice, Salad. Let us know if you need sharing plates in the Special Instructions.
Grandma's Family Special
Family Style Dinner with your choice of 3 Entrées, 2 Appetizer, Rice, Salad. Let us know if you need sharing plates in the Special Instructions.
Appetizer
Small Gyoza (8)
8 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers with Gyoza Sauce. (pork/chicken/cabbage/onion/garlic/soy/sesame oil)
Large Gyoza (20)
20 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers with Gyoza Sauce. (pork/chicken/cabbage/onion/garlic/soy/sesame oil)
Egg Rolls (2)
2 Deep Fried Egg Rolls with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (pork/cabbage/onion/carrot/garlic/soy/sesame oil)
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)
Spring Rolls are filled, rolled, and deep fried with variety of vegetables. Sweet & Sour sauce provided.
Cream Cheese Wonton (7)
7 Deep Fried Cream Cheese Wontons with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (cream cheese/green onion/garlic powder)
Crab Wontons (7)
7 Deep Fried Crab Wontons with Sweet&Sour Sauce. (cream cheese/crab meat/green onion/garlic powder)
Edamame
Steamed and Salted Soybeans.
Shrimp Tempura (2)
2 Deep Fried Shrimp Tempura with Gyoza Sauce.
Takoyaki
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! Ball shaped Japanese snack with dough, cabbage, and octopus pieces inside of crunchy outer shell, topped with fruity takoyaki sauce, mayonnaise, and bonito flakes.
Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
Classic Grilled Chicken Teriyaki. (chicken thigh/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken teriyaki stir fried in Chili Sauce with onions and garlic. (chicken thigh/onion/garlic/chili sauce/rice/salad)
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Grilled Chicken Breast. (chicken breast/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)
Pork Teriyaki
Grilled Boneless Pork Shoulder. (Pork/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)
Beef Ribeye Teriyaki
Grilled Beef Ribeye slices. (beef/teriyaki sauce/rice/salad)
Beef Short Rib Teriyaki (9)
Korean BBQ Beef Short Rib. (beef/rice/salad)
Shrimp Skewer Teriyaki
2 Grilled Shrimp Skewers. (shrimp/sautéed veggies/rice/salad)
Chicken Katsu
Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Panko Breading. (chicken breast/panko/katsu sauce/rice/salad)
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon. (salmon/sautéed veggies/rice/salad)
Tofu Teriyaki
Crispy Organic Tofu. (tofu/rice/salad)
Gyoza Plate
10 Deep Fried Gyoza Potstickers. (gyoza/rice/salad)
Teriyaki Combination
Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Classic Grilled Chicken Teriyaki. (chicken thigh/teriyaki sauce/rice)
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken teriyaki stir fried in Chili Sauce with onions and garlic. (chicken thigh/onion/garlic/chili sauce/rice)
Pork Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled Boneless Pork Shoulder. (Pork/teriyaki sauce/rice)
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled Beef Ribeye slices. (beef/teriyaki sauce/rice)
Yakisoba
Stir Fry
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Crunch Roll
Hand Battered and Deep Fried Roll topped with Potato Flakes, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce. Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Avocado
Dragon Roll
Unagi(Broiled Eel)/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Geisha Roll
Fresh Salmon/Tuna Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Hawaiian Roll
Fresh Salmon Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Las Vegas Roll
Hand Battered and Deep Fried Roll topped with Potato Flakes, Spicy Mayo and Unagi Sauce. Unagi(Broiled Eel)/Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Avocado/Cucumber
Lion King Roll
Seared Salmon topped with Spicy Mayo and Scallions Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Philadelphia Roll
Fresh Salmon/Cream Cheese/Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Rainbow Roll
Chef's Selection of Sushi Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Salmon Roll
Simply Salmon
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Termpura/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber finished with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Sauce
Stanwood Roll
Salmon/Cucumber/Avocado
Sunshine Roll
Spicy Tuna/Spicy Mayo/Sriracha Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Spider Roll
Fried Soft Shell Crab/Unagi Sauce Crab Meat/Cucumber/Avocado
Tuna Roll
Simply Tuna
Vegetable Roll
Carrots/Burdock Root/Cucumber/Avocado/Pickled Radish
911 Roll
Fresh Tuna Spicy Tuna/Cucumber
Cucumber Roll
Simply Cucumber
Avocado Roll
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Avocado
Sushi
Salmon Poke Bowl
Tuna Poke Bowl
Unagi Poke Bowl
Super Poke Bowl
Salmon Sushi
2 Piece Sake Nigiri or Sashimi
Torched Salmon Nigiri
2 Piece Torched Sake Nigiri
Tuna Sushi
2 Piece Ahi Nigiri or Sashimi
Hamachi Sushi
2 Piece Yellowtail Nigiri or Sashimi
Escolar Sushi
Escolar, Butterfish, or informally known as "Super White Tuna". Has rich, satiny texture that will melt in your mouth. Served in pairs as Nigiri or Sashimi.
Unagi Nigiri
2 Piece Broiled Eel Nigiri
Aka Ebi Nigiri
Argentine Aka Ebi, or Red Shrimp. Has firm texture with exceptionally sweet flavor. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.
Ebi Nigiri
2 Piece Cooked Shrimp Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
2 Piece Japanese Omelette Sushi
Masago Gunkan
2 Piece Capeline Fish Roe Sushi
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Ama Ebi, or Sweet Shrimp. A popular delicacy among sushi lovers. The tail is served raw as nigiri, and the head is served fried as a crunchy snack.
Ika Nigiri
Ika, or Squid. Has tender texture with rich flavor that matches perfectly with wasabi and soy sauce. Served raw in pairs as Nigiri.
Bento Box
Chicken Bento
The authentic boneless chicken teriyaki with house made signature teriyaki sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Katsu Bento
Japanese style deep fried chicken breast katsu with house made katsu sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Salmon Bento
Boneless, skinless Salmon grilled to perfection, served over assorted vegetables. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Sushi Bento
5 pieces of chef's choice of nigiri sushi.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Bulgogi Bento
Korean style thin slices of marinated grilled beef with house made signature sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Short Rib Bento
Korean style short ribs (Kalbi) including thick slices of bone-in beef with house made signature sauce.-Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Supreme Bento
The authentic boneless chicken teriyaki with an additional choice of wok dish. -Served with (4) pieces of California roll, (2) Gyoza, (2) Prawn Tempura, (1) spring roll, and rice-
Korean Dishes
Wok
Honey Garlic Chicken Breast
Fried chicken breast stir fried with minced garlic in sweet honey sauce.
Sesame Chicken Breast
Fried chicken breast stir fried with sesame seeds.
Orange Chicken Breast
General Tao's Chicken Breast
Minimum Spice: 2 Stars
Sweet & Sour Chicken Breast
Almond Chicken
Slices of almonds covering on top of stir fry of chicken, vege
Kung Pao Chicken
Broccoli Beef
Marinated beef stir fried with broccolis.
Mongolian Beef
Fried Rice
Soups
Miso Soup
Japanese Miso Soup topped with green onions
Egg Flower Soup
Classic Chinese Egg Flower Soup with veggies
Veggie Ramen
Veggie Ramen with an egg
Wonton Soup
Rich broth with wontons, veggies, and an egg
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Japanese Udon noodle soup with 2 Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Curry
Japanese style Curry Soup with chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli. Served with Rice.
Sides
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side order of White Rice.
Side Fried Rice
Side Yakisoba Noodles
A side order of stir fried Yakisoba Noodles.
Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweeds seasoned with sesame seeds.
Side Kimchi
A side order of Kimchi. This Korean side dish is a bit spicy but it's can increase your immune system!
Salad
Side Salad with house made dressing.
Side Chicken Teriyaki
A side order of classic chicken teriyaki and sauce.
Side Pork Teriyaki
A side order of Pork Teriyaki and sauce.
Side Beef Teriyaki
A side order of Beef Rib Eye Teriyaki and sauce.
Side Tofu Teriyaki
Side Katsu Teriyaki
Side Short Ribs Teriyaki (6)
Extra Sauces
Teriyaki Sauce - Cup
Salad Dressing - Cup
House Chili Sauce - Cup
Teriyaki Sauce - Bottle
Take home our signature Teriyaki Sauce in a new, bigger 16oz bottle!
Salad Dressing - Bottle
Take home our signature Salad Dressing in a new, bigger 16oz bottle!
Small Gyoza Sauce
Large Gyoza Sauce
Katsu Sauce
Poke Sauce
Gochujang Sauce
2 Sweet & Sour Packets
2 Soy Sauce Packets
Bottle Beverages
Coca-Cola® Original (20oz)
Diet Coke® (20oz)
Sprite® Original (20oz)
Fanta® Orange (20oz)
Barq's® Root Beer (20oz)
Dr. Pepper® Original (20oz)
DASANI® Purified Water (20oz)
vitaminwater® energy - tropical citrus (20oz)
vitaminwater® power-c dragon fruit (20oz)
Honest® Organic Half Tea & Half Lemonade (16.9oz)
Gold Peak® Georgia Peach Tea (18.5oz)
Gold Peak® Unsweetened Tea (18.5oz)
fairlife® Chocolate 2% Ultra-Filtered Milk (14oz)
Tree Top® 100% Apple Juice (10oz)
Tum-E Yummies® Big Berry Blast (10.1oz)
Tum-E Yummies® Fruit Punch Party (10.1oz)
Can Beverages
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Happy Teriyaki in Stanwood, WA
9730 Washington 532 STE G, Stanwood, WA 98292