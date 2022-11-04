Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Hap's Burgers & Taps - Mercer Island

review star

No reviews yet

2411 76th Ave SE

Mercer Island, WA 98040

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hap's Burger

Hap's Burger

$8.95+

crispy onions, sliced pickles, cheddar, HAP sauce, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

free-range chicken, avocado, cheddar, green goddess sauce, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.50+

mayo, organic lettuce & tomato, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

Spicy Patty Melt

Spicy Patty Melt

$9.95

grass-fed beef patty, grilled onions and jalapeños, pepper jack cheese & a housemade spicy aioli on toasted sourdough

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$6.50+

mayo, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$10.95

plant based impossible beef* patty, crispy onions, sliced pickles, HAP sauce, organic lettuce & tomato on a toasted GF vegan bun

Plain Cheeseburger

Plain Cheeseburger

$6.95+

plain patty, cheddar cheese on a toasted bun

BLT

BLT

$11.95

bacon, lettuce & tomato with a touch of mayo on thick-cut toasted sourdough bread

Kid's/Plain Burger

Kid's/Plain Burger

$4.95

plain patty on a toasted bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

melted cheddar on thick-cut toasted bread

Sides & Salads

Fries

Fries

$3.50

house seasoning

Sauces

Sauces

$0.50

Delicious sauces to spread, pour or dunk

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.95

free-range chicken, shredded kale/carrots/cabbage, avocado, green goddess dressing

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.50

Shredded kale, carrots & cabbage in a creamy slaw dressing

Fiesta Corn & Green Chili Soup

Fiesta Corn & Green Chili Soup

$4.50

roasted corn, black beans, roasted bell peppers, green chili peppers, tomatoes and potatoes with Latin flavors and spices... (V)

Tomato Bisque 8oz

Tomato Bisque 8oz

$4.50Out of stock

A smooth and creamy bisque with sweet Italian tomatoes, carrots, onion, and celery, finished with a touch of butter and cream - GF

Shakes

Spiced Pumpkin Shake - Seasonal

Spiced Pumpkin Shake - Seasonal

$6.45

Vanilla bean ice cream blended with spiced pumpkin puree and a dash of pumpkin pie spice

Chocolate Malt Milkshake

Chocolate Malt Milkshake

$6.45

Vanilla bean ice cream blended with organic chocolate sauce, milk and malt powder

Local Strawberry Milkshake

Local Strawberry Milkshake

$6.45

Vanilla bean ice cream blended with PNW strawberries and milk

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$6.45

Vanilla bean ice cream blended with milk

Sweets

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.45

Vanilla ice cream topped with organic chocolate sauce or PNW Strawberries, & cookie crumble

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$4.95

Vanilla bean ice cream with your choice of Jones Soda can

Beverages

Anchorhead Cold Brew Coffee

Anchorhead Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Anchorhead Coffee · Handcrafted cold brew in the outskirts of Seattle. We Bottle Happiness.

JONES Canned Soda

JONES Canned Soda

$2.50

Made with pure cane sugar, Jones Soda is a one of a kind premium soda known for its bold, unique flavors

Drift West Water Kefir

Drift West Water Kefir

$4.95

Water kefir is a probiotic beverage made by culturing water and organic cane sugar with kefir “grains”, flavored with fruit, herbs, or spices. (sparkling, vegan, and free of gluten, dairy, and caffeine)

Open Water - Still

Open Water - Still

$2.95

Open Water is ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging. Recyclable? Check. Climate Neutral? You bet

Open Water - Sparkling

Open Water - Sparkling

$2.95

Open Water is ultra-purified, electrolyte-packed canned water in BPA-free aluminum packaging. Recyclable? Check. Climate Neutral? You bet

Horizon Organic Milk - Regular

Horizon Organic Milk - Regular

$2.50
Horizon Organic Milk - Chocolate

Horizon Organic Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer To-Go

Beer To-Go

Beer selections from the PNW by the can or the pack. 12oz and 16oz beer selections available. Price varies by selection.

Cider To-Go

Cider To-Go

Local favorites and seasonal cider selections from the PNW, available by the can or by the pack. Price varies by selection.

Wine

Wine

CASCADIAN OUTFITTERS WINE … Born in the proud tradition of Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards

Boozy Milkshake

Boozy Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream blended with our dark draft beer, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, and organic dark chocolate sauce - IN STORE ONLY

Boozy Cans

Boozy Cans

Hard Kombucha & Seltzers

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Fries, PNW Beers, and Shakes with Classic Style

Website

Location

2411 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Directions

