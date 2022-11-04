Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harajuku Taproom

819 Reviews

$$

4410 Sepulveda Blvd

Culver City, CA 90230

Order Again

Popular Items

Bento Box Special
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Tempura Vegetables

TO House Specialties

Mini Chicken Katsu Bites

Mini Chicken Katsu Bites

$10.00

Delicious golden bite-size pieces of fried Chicken Katsu/Cutlet. Perfect by themselves or dipping in your favorite sauce.

IMP Croquette Curry Rice

IMP Croquette Curry Rice

$20.00Out of stock

Our vegetarian Japanese curry and 2 of our new Impossible Meat Croquettes served with rice and pickle garnish.

Impossible Gyoza

Impossible Gyoza

$11.00

House-made Japanese dumplings made with Impossible Meat and served with fresh ginger sauce

Karaage Fried Chicken

Karaage Fried Chicken

$10.00

Beer-battered, Japanese fried chicken thigh with Sriracha mayo. "NEW" Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi; or Sweet Chili for $1.50

Taproom Ribs

Taproom Ribs

$12.00

BBQ'd to perfection.

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

A delicious piece of salmon with teriyaki sauce and Japanese pickles over rice.

TO Sushi

Avocado Roll

$7.50

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.50
California Roll

California Roll

$8.00
Oshinko (Pickle) Roll

Oshinko (Pickle) Roll

$6.00
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll*

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll*

$8.50

Taproom Pizza (Copy)

Taproom Curry Pizza

Taproom Curry Pizza

$23.00

Our 12-inch artisanal pizza topped with our house vegetarian curry sauce, Impossible Sausage, Fried Eggplant, and Mozzarella cheese.

The "Impossible" Pizza

The "Impossible" Pizza

$23.00

Our 12-inch artisanal pizza topped with Impossible Sausage; Shiitake Mushrooms and Shishito Peppers with Mozzarella Cheese.

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Our 12-inch artisanal pizza topped with grilled Chicken drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce and topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Yuzu Chashu Pizza

Yuzu Chashu Pizza

$23.00

Our 12-inch artisanal pizza topped with tender bites of Pork Chashu and a drizzle of our house Yuzu Mayo topped with Mozzarella cheese.

Taproom Cheese Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Our 12-inch artisanal pizza with just tomato sauce and cheese.

TO Appetizers

Aburi Chashu / Seared Braised Pork Belly

Aburi Chashu / Seared Braised Pork Belly

$10.00

3 slices of braised, marinated pork belly served with our spicy yuzu kosho mayo.

Agedashi Tofu / Fried Tofu in Broth

Agedashi Tofu / Fried Tofu in Broth

$8.00
Assorted Japanese Pickles

Assorted Japanese Pickles

$5.00

Today's selection of traditional Japanese Pickles

Hiyayakko / Cold Tofu

Hiyayakko / Cold Tofu

$6.50

Soft tofu with bonito flakes, ginger and soy sauce.

Karaage Fried Chicken

Karaage Fried Chicken

$10.00

Beer-battered, Japanese fried chicken thigh with Sriracha mayo. "NEW" Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi; or Sweet Chili for $1.50

Spicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage

$7.50Out of stock

With Sweet Chili sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

A dough ball with minced octopus, green onion and ginger topped with takoyaki sauce, mayo, bonito flakes and seaweed flakes.

Taproom Edamame

Taproom Edamame

$5.00

Original, Spicy Chili, or Garlic

Taproom Gyoza - Pork/Chicken

Taproom Gyoza - Pork/Chicken

$8.00

Japanese Pork-Chicken dumplings with dipping sauce - ponzu & green onion.

Taproom Gyoza Shrimp

Taproom Gyoza Shrimp

$8.00

Japanese shrimp seafood dumplings with sweet chili sauce.

Tempura Rock Shrimp

Tempura Rock Shrimp

$10.00

Tossed in green onion and spicy mayo

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Vegetables

Tempura Vegetables

$10.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$2.00
Kimchi / Spicy Pickled Cabbage

Kimchi / Spicy Pickled Cabbage

$4.00

TO Chicken Skewers

Negima / Thigh & Green Onion (2 skewers)

Negima / Thigh & Green Onion (2 skewers)

$6.50

Seasoned with house tare

Tsukune / Chicken Meatballs (2 skewers)

Tsukune / Chicken Meatballs (2 skewers)

$6.75

Seasoned chicken meatballs with house Tare.

Kawa / Skin (2 skewers)

Kawa / Skin (2 skewers)

$4.50

Crispy grilled chicken skin.

TO Beef & Pork Skewers

Gyu-Sirloin / Beef Sirloin (2 skewers)

Gyu-Sirloin / Beef Sirloin (2 skewers)

$7.50

with Miso Glaze

Butabara / Pork Belly (2 skewers)

Butabara / Pork Belly (2 skewers)

$6.50

Grilled pork belly, try salted or with Miso Glaze. Adam's favorite!

Arabiki Sausage

Arabiki Sausage

$6.50

Japanese sausage with mustard (2 sausages)

Yakiniku ribeye (2 skewers)

$9.50

TO Vegetables Skewers

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$5.50

Topped with bonito flakes.

Aspara / Asparagus

Aspara / Asparagus

$6.50

Lightly seasoned with salt.

Nasu / Eggplant

Nasu / Eggplant

$6.00

Seasoned with Miso Glaze.

TO Hearty Fare

Curry with Chicken Katsu

Curry with Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Curry and rice with fried chicken cutlet.

Japanese Vegetarian Curry

Japanese Vegetarian Curry

$10.00

Vegetarian Curry with Rice

Pork Chashu Bowl

Pork Chashu Bowl

$15.00

Slices of braised, marinated pork belly over rice with our cha-shu sauce, green onion and assorted Japanese pickles.

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$12.00

Spicy tuna on a bowl of sushi rice with green onion and avocado.

TO Kids

Kids Onigiri

$7.00

Growler 2GO (Price includes $2.50 reusable Growler) - Call for full beer list

Teikoku IPA 32 oz. Growler

$20.50
Angry Boy Brown Ale 32 oz Growler

Angry Boy Brown Ale 32 oz Growler

$20.50

TO Japanese Craft Beer

BB - Angry Boy Brown Ale (7%) - BTL

BB - Angry Boy Brown Ale (7%) - BTL

$8.00

Fleety malty sweetness barely controlled hop bitterness.

BB - Bureiko Jikan Strong Golden Ale (9%) - BTL

BB - Bureiko Jikan Strong Golden Ale (9%) - BTL

$8.00

Potently, and wickedly, delicious! (9%)

BB - Fruitful Life Citrus IPA (7%)

BB - Fruitful Life Citrus IPA (7%)

$9.00
BB - Numazu Lager (5.5%) - BTL

BB - Numazu Lager (5.5%) - BTL

$7.00

Soft and round with a snappy finish.

BB - Saison Sayuri (6%) - BTL

BB - Saison Sayuri (6%) - BTL

$9.00

Spicily fragrant & piquantly quenching with a bone-dry finish.

BB - Shizuoka Summer Mikan Ale - BTL

BB - Shizuoka Summer Mikan Ale - BTL

$9.00Out of stock

An explosion of refreshing, zesty & tart fruit character is delivered courtesy of in-season local natsumikan fruit, citrusy hops, and wheat (raw & malted).

BB - Suruga Bay Imperial IPA (8.5%) - BTL

BB - Suruga Bay Imperial IPA (8.5%) - BTL

$8.50Out of stock

A wonderful and well-balanced explosion of hops. A Taproom customer favorite.

BB - Teikoku IPA (6.5%) - BTL

BB - Teikoku IPA (6.5%) - BTL

$7.50

Complexly layered hop bitterness and aroma.

BB - Wabi-Sabi Japan Pale Ale (6%) - BTL

BB - Wabi-Sabi Japan Pale Ale (6%) - BTL

$7.00

Quiet simplicity & subdued refinement in this herbal JPA.

TO Featured Sake Specials

BTL - Izumo Fuji Junmai Ginjo

BTL - Izumo Fuji Junmai Ginjo

$72.00
BTL Tengumai Yamahai

BTL Tengumai Yamahai

$49.00
BTL - Choryo Tarusake

BTL - Choryo Tarusake

$45.00

From Choryo in Nara. The brewery uses house-made cedar barrels to age their "taru" sake for a nose that is indeed woody, cedary, and peppery! This very gentle but flavorful cedar sake drinks very smooth with cedar whispers in each sip. Rice: Standard Sake Rice; ABV: 15%

TO Sake: Small Bottles/Cans

Joto One Cup (FUN!)

Joto One Cup (FUN!)

$10.00

From Okayama Light and fresh with notes of grape and watermelon. Rice: Akebono & Yamadanishiki Notes: By Marumoto Brewery, packaged in an eye-catching cup designed by Japanese graffiti artist Shiro.

Soto One Cup

Soto One Cup

$9.50Out of stock

Clean and light on the palate, hints of apple, soft rice, and a touch of umami.

TO Soft Drinks

Moshi Sparkling Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Moshi Sparkling White Peach - Yuzu Soda

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ramune

$5.00

TO HT T-Shirts

HT T-Shirt Angry Boy

$30.00+

HT-T-shirt Tokyo-LA

$30.00

TO Others/Extras

Utensils

Lunch Items

"NEW" Udon

$13.00

Udon noodles in soup with a shiitake mushroom.

"NEW" Spicy Udon

$15.00

A great winter warmer. Udon noodles in a spicy broth with egg and shiitake mushroom.

"NEW" Yaki Udon

$17.00

Noodles in light sauce cooked with cabbage and your choice of pork or chicken.

Bento Box Special

$15.00

Enjoy our special box lunch w-choice of Chicken Karaage; Chicken Katsu; Teriyaki Salmon, or Pork/Chicken Gyoza (5 pieces), includes: California Roll (4 pcs);, Pickles; Edamame, and Rice.

Impossible Gyoza Bento

Impossible Gyoza Bento

$18.00

Impossible Bento comes with Impossible Meat Gyoza, Avocado Roll Sushi, Pickles, Edamame, Miso Soup & Rice

Chicken Katsu Don

Chicken Katsu Don

$14.00

Chicken cutlet & egg with green onion over rice

Onigiri Rice Balls

Onigiri Rice Balls

$8.00

2 hand-made rice balls come with your choice of filling: salmon, ume-pickled plum, konbu-seaweed and "NEW" fillings: Chashu; Tuna Mayo; and Chicken Karaage Mayo.

Oyako Don*

Oyako Don*

$12.00

Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$12.00

Sauteed chicken thigh with onion in teriyaki sauce over rice.

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

A delicious piece of salmon with teriyaki sauce and Japanese pickles over rice.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and join us at LA's 1st Japanese Craft Beer Izakaya. We've got a wide selection of Japanese Craft Beers and Sake; all ready to pair with our menu of Japanese small-plate dishes. Menu items include a variety of yakitori skewers, gyoza dumplings, sushi, rice bowls and more!

Website

Location

4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

