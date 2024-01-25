Haraz Coffee House- Dearborn 13810 Michigan Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Trucks Park by Paradise - 5431 Shaefer Rd
No Reviews
5431 Shaefer Rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dearborn
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurant