Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harbor 360

review star

No reviews yet

505 W Superior St.

Duluth, MN 55802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BEER

DRAFT BEER

Earth Rider Helles Lager

$6.00

Bent IPA

$6.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$6.00

Duluth Cider Gitch Semi Sweet

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$7.00

MOBILE BAR

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Golden Light

$5.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$7.00

White Claw

$5.50

Wine

Vino - Moscato

$8.00+

Sea Sun - Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sea Sun - Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Substance - Cab Sauv

$9.00

Cocktails

New Amsterdam Vodka

$6.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

Windsor

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Bulleit Burbon

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Experience the best of Downtown Duluth from our rotating restaurant atop the historic Radisson Hotel, located on the 16th floor. With fast-casual food, board games, and a full bar, Harbor 360 offers an accessible and affordable dining experience for everyone. Gather your family and friends, share a meal, and take in the breathtaking views of Duluth and the harbor as you rotate around our restaurant. Open to residents and tourists alike, Harbor 360 is the place to be for an unforgettable sightseeing experience. Join us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week

Location

505 W Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

310 Pub
orange starNo Reviews
310 Lake Avenue South Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Silos Restaurant at Pier B - 800 W Railroad St
orange starNo Reviews
800 W Railroad St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Duluth Coffee - 105 E Superior Street
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Superior Street Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Juice Pharm
orange starNo Reviews
208 E 1st St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Blacklist Brewing Co - 206 E Superior St
orange starNo Reviews
206 East Superior Street Duluth, MN 55804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Duluth

Canal Park Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 2,797
300 Canal Park Drive Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams- Hillside
orange star4.6 • 920
502 E 4th St Duluth, MN 55805
View restaurantnext
The Rathskeller
orange star4.8 • 93
132 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Fitgers Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 48
600 E Superior St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Duluth
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston