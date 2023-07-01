Restaurant info

Experience the best of Downtown Duluth from our rotating restaurant atop the historic Radisson Hotel, located on the 16th floor. With fast-casual food, board games, and a full bar, Harbor 360 offers an accessible and affordable dining experience for everyone. Gather your family and friends, share a meal, and take in the breathtaking views of Duluth and the harbor as you rotate around our restaurant. Open to residents and tourists alike, Harbor 360 is the place to be for an unforgettable sightseeing experience. Join us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week