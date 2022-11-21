American
Bars & Lounges
Harbor and Hops Jeffersonville
581 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Harbor and Hops is a fast casual gastropub with an emphasis on a chef driven menu of pub favorites, Plated entrees and rotating seasonal specials. Dedicated to offering the best craft beverages from our region and around the country.. A family friendly place to get together for a meal and to catch a game. Enjoy our pet friendly patio or join a group at our fire-pits. Harbor and Hops invites our friends and neighbors to join us great food and craft beverages in our neighborhood pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Conveniently located just east of the roundabouts on Hwy 62
Location
3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
