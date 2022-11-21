Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Harbor and Hops Jeffersonville

581 Reviews

$$

3010 Gottbrath Parkway

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Brussel Sprouts

$8.75

Buffalo Chick Quesadilla

$11.75

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.75

Carnitas Dip

$10.75

Chick Tender 4

$11.25

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Harbor Dip

$13.25

Harbor Nacho

$13.75

Harbor Trio

$14.25

Hummus

$10.25

Jumbo Pretzels

$10.25

Loaded Spuds

$9.25

Sun-Dried Goat Cheese Dip

$11.25

White Queso w/ Tortilla Chips

$6.75

Wings and Waffle

$9.95

Plates

BBQ Pork Dinner

$16.25

Black Bean Dinner

$13.75

Blackend Cod Dinner

$16.75

Chicken Carbonara

$17.25

Chicken Laura

$17.25

Gluten Free Pasta

$13.75

Guinness Fish

$15.25

Nola Platter

$13.95

Pasta Jambalaya

$17.25

Red Beans and Rice Platter

$9.95

Root Beer Chicken

$15.75

Salmon-Catch of the day

$18.25

Smokehouse Meatloaf Dinner

$15.25

Tender Dinner 3 Tenders

$15.25

Tomato Beurre Blanc

$16.75

Tuna-Catch of the day

$18.25Out of stock

Garden Greens

Caesar Salad

$11.25

Country Salad

$11.25

Cobb Salad

$12.25

Kale Lemon Salad

$11.25

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$15.25

Greek Chicken Salad

$15.25

Sandwiches

Bleu Voodoo

$14.25

Chicken Avocado Club

$16.25

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.25

Po'Boy

$13.75

Root Beer Sliders

$13.75

Southwest Philly Cheese Steak

$14.75

The Rooster

$13.25

Craft Burgers

The All American

$12.25

El Diablo

$13.75

BBQ Burger

$14.75

Harbor Master

$17.25

Rise & Shine

$14.75

Black & Bleu

$14.75

Bourbon Street

$14.25

Pimento Cheese

$15.25Out of stock

Harbor Mac

Cheese Skilet

$11.50

Philly Steak w/ Onions & Peppers Skillet

$15.25

Carnitas Skillet

$14.25

Smoked Bacon Skillet

$13.25

Blackened Chicken Skillet

$14.25

Burritos and Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$13.75

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.75

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.75

Carnitas Tacos

$13.75

Carnitas Burrito

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.25

Philly Steak Burrito

$15.75

Taco Tuesday Black Bean Veggie

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Carnitas

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Chicken

$3.00

Black Bean Burrito

$13.75

Black Bean Tacos

$10.25

Childrens

Childrens Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Childrens Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Childrens Hamburger

$6.75

Childrens Cheeseburger

$6.75

Childrens Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Childrens Macaroni & Cheese

$6.75

Desserts

Add Ice Cream

$1.75

Bread Pudding

$8.50Out of stock

Brown Butter Cake

$9.50Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Raspberry Chimi

$8.50

Sides

Add

Collard Greens

$3.75

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.75

House Rice Pilaf

$3.75

Kraft Mac

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Side Fried Pickles

$3.75

Side House Salad

$3.75

Side Kale Salad

$3.75

Side Sprout

$3.75

Side White Mac

$3.75

Sidewinder Fries

$3.75

Tots

$3.75

Vegtable of the Day

$3.75

Soup

Lunch Bread Bowl

$9.00

Dinner Bread Bowl and Salad

$13.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Mango Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Root Beer Draft

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Coke Float

$5.50

Boston Cooler Float

$5.50

Vannilla Milkshake

$8.50

Caramel Milkshake

$8.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.50

Adult Shakes

Capt Caramel

$12.50

Choc Bourbon Cream

$12.50

Frostbite

$12.50

Mudslide

$12.50

Alcohol To-Go

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding- 12oz

$4.75

Bud Light- 12oz

$4.25

Mich Ultra- 12oz

$4.25

Revolution Anti-Hero- 19.2oz

$6.75

DogFish Head 90 Minute- 19.2oz

$6.75

Grolsch Lager- 15.2oz

$6.50

El Jimador 200 ml

$7.95

Evan Williams 200 ml

$5.95

Ford's Gin Martini

$21.25

Gentleman Jack Daniels Whiskey Sour

$21.25

Old Forester Old Fashioned

$21.25

Titos 200 ml

$8.80

Apron

Apron

$10.00

Flight

Flight Rack w/Glasses

$20.00

Growler

Growler

$3.00

Shirt

Shirt

$15.00

Shirt Long Sleeve

Shirt Long Sleeve

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harbor and Hops is a fast casual gastropub with an emphasis on a chef driven menu of pub favorites, Plated entrees and rotating seasonal specials. Dedicated to offering the best craft beverages from our region and around the country.. A family friendly place to get together for a meal and to catch a game. Enjoy our pet friendly patio or join a group at our fire-pits. Harbor and Hops invites our friends and neighbors to join us great food and craft beverages in our neighborhood pub in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Conveniently located just east of the roundabouts on Hwy 62

Website

Location

3010 Gottbrath Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Harbor and Hops image
Harbor and Hops image
Harbor and Hops image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Parlour Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
131 West Chestnut St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
orange star4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Union Restaurant and GameYard
orange star4.5 • 544
115 w chestnut jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jeffersonville
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston