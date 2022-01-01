Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Harbor Cafe Moakley Courthouse

One Courthouse Way

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Grill Station

Omelet

$4.75

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.15

Sunrise Sandwich with No Egg

$3.40

Pancake

$1.50

Homefries

$2.00

Corned Beef Hash

$2.40

Lunch Grill Station

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$3.00

Hot Dog

$3.85

Hamburger

$4.80

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Steak and Cheese

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.25

French Fries

$2.00

Pastrami Sandwich Special

$7.25

Hot Pastrami Sandwich with Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard. Served on White Bread with Fries

Composed Sandwiches

Roasted Vegetable Wrap with Hummus

$6.25

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.25

Turkey BLT

$6.25

Ham & Brie with Honey Mustard

$6.25

Roast Beef with Horseradish Mayo and Cheddar Cheese

$6.25

BLT

$6.25

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own

$5.15

Composed Salads

Chef

$6.75

Greek

$6.75

Caesar

$6.25

Create Your Own Salad

Build Your Salad

$5.00

Water and Sparkling Water

Poland Spring 16.9 oz

$1.80

Aquafina 20 oz

$2.00

Aquafina 1 Liter

$2.50

VitaCoco Pineapple

$3.40

VitaCoco Pressed Coconut

$3.40

Hint Watermelon Water

$2.15

Hint Blackberry Water

$2.15

Hint Lemon Water

$2.15

Hint Cherry Water

$2.15

Poland Spring Sparkling Lemon

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Lime

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Orange

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Raspberry Lime

$2.00

Polar Grapefruit Sparkling

$2.00

Polar Blueberry Lemonade Sparkling

$2.00

Polar Pomegranate Sparkling

$2.00

Polar Raspberry Lime Sparkling

$2.00

SoBe Water Fuji Apple Pear

$2.85

SoBe Water Yumberry Pomegranate

$2.85

Lifewater 23.7 oz

$2.35

Lifewater 1 Liter

$2.90

Canned Beverages

Pepsi

$1.10

Diet Pepsi

$1.10

Gingerale

$1.10

Diet Gingerale

$1.10

Mountain Dew

$1.10

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.10

Sierra Mist

$1.10

Zero Sugar Sierra Mist

$1.10

Sunkist

$1.10

Teas, Juice and Gatorade

Dole Strawberry Kiwi Juice

$2.00

G2 Cool Blue

$2.25

G2 Grape

$2.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.25

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gatorade Grape

$2.25

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.25

Gatorade Orange

$2.25

Gatorade Zero Cherry

$2.25

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.25

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$2.60

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$2.60

Izze Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.60

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate

$2.60

Nantucket Nectars Pineapple Orange Guava

$2.55

Nantucket Nectars Squeezed Lemonade

$2.55

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape Juice

$2.00

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pure Leaf Lemon Tea

$2.35

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.35

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.35

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.35

Purity Organic Ice Tea Lemonade

$2.90

Purity Organic Lemonade

$2.90

Purity Organic Orange Mango

$2.90

Purity Organic Peach Paradise

$2.90

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.55

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.55

Snapple Grapeade

$2.55

Snapple Lemon

$2.55

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.55

Snapple Raspberry Peach

$2.55

Healthy Sides

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Chips & Snacks

Snack Factory Pretzels

$2.15

Pop Corners White Cheddar

$2.35

Deep River Original Sea Salt

$2.15

Deep River Salt and Vinegar

$2.15

Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips

$2.10

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.55

Lucy's Gluten Free Cookies

$2.15

Deep River Chips

$2.15

Dessert

Ghiradelli Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Sweet Sam's Iced Lemon Loaf

$2.25

Sweet Sam's Marble Pound Cake

$2.25

Sweet Sam's Black and White Cookie

$2.30

Healthy Life Snacks

Yogurt Trail Mix

$3.20

Unsalted Cashews

$3.30

Deluxe Mixed Nuts

$3.30

Rice Cracker Mix

$3.20

Natural Almonds

$3.30

California Pistachios

$3.30

High Energy Mix

$3.30

Cranberry Nut Mix

$3.30

White Chocolate Pretzels

$3.20

White Chocolate Raisins

$3.20

Coffee

Coffee

$1.70+
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Located inside the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in the Seaport.

One Courthouse Way, Boston, MA 02210

