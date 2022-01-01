Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Harbor Fish Cafe

1,490 Reviews

$$

3179 Carlsbad Blvd

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Order Again

Appetizers

SM CHOW

$5.99

LG CHOW

$9.99

CLAMS

$9.99

ZUCC

$7.99

SHR TAIL

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Fish Salad

$15.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Dinner Salad

$8.79

Kids Meals

K Fish

$8.99

K Shrimp

$8.99

K Dog

$8.99

K Quesadilla

$8.99

K Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Fish & Chips

One Piece Fish & Chips

$12.49

Two Piece Fish & Chips

$17.99

Fish Taco

Spicy Carlsbad

$16.99

Harbor Taco

$16.99

Plates

Breaded Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Harbor Fish Combo Plate

$16.79

Clam Strips Plate

$14.79

Clam Combo Plate

$14.79

Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Surfer Burger

$14.49

Beyond Burger

$15.99

Burg (no fries)

$10.99

Fish Po'Boy

$13.99

Grilled Cheese Plate

$12.49

Other Stuff

Cole Slaw

$5.79

French Fries

$5.79

Corn Dog

$5.79

Grilled Sourdough

$1.00

1 Piece Fried Fish

$7.29

Pint Tartar

$3.99

Color

Blue

$15.00

Green

$15.00

Pink

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer casual dining and delicious fish and chips! Come eat with the best seat on the beach!

Location

3179 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

