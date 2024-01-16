Harbor Grille - Lakeside 7135 US Hwy 93
No reviews yet
7135 US Hwy 93
Lakeside, MT 59922
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD MENU
STARTERS
- Anchor Fries$16.00
House cut fries, topped with chopped bacon, cheddar jack cheeses, & green onions. Served with ranch
- Baked Brie$19.00Out of stock
- Battered Cauliflower$15.00
- Calamari$19.00
Rings & tentacles, dusted with Cajun flour, tossed with garlic butter, & pepper rings. Served with a side of sweet chili crema.
- Roasted Garlic$13.00
Fresh garlic cloves roasted in extra virgin olive oil. Served with a mini baguette, olive oil, & balsamic vinegar
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Four jumbo prawns poached in Old Bay seasoning, lemon juice, & pickling spice, then chilled Served with cocktail sauce, & lemon
- Smoked Trout$23.00
Smoked steelhead trout, served with a caper dill cream cheese dip, & garnished with fresh dill. Served with crackers
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$18.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, Asiago cheese, garlic. Served with a garlic chili naan bread
- Steamed Clams$20.00
A generous pound, steamed in white wine, with shallots, lemon zest, garlic, and Andouille sausage. Served with crostini bread.
- Tuna App$20.00
- App Special$14.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- Half Ceasar Salad$10.00
- Half Garden Salad$10.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine, tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons, shaved Parmesan, & lemon wedge
- House Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing
- Cup New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers
- Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers
- Boule Bread New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Kevin's scratch made recipe, served with oyster crackers
- Soup & Salad Combo$12.00
- CUP Soup De Jour$7.00
- BOWL Soup De Jour$9.00
- Boule Bread Soup De Jour$12.00
BURGERS AND SANDWICHES
- Classic Burger$17.00
Half pound char grilled Angus beef, lettuce tomato, red onion, & pickles Served on a Brioche bun
- Bison Burger$21.00
Half pound chargrilled Bison. swiss cheese, Daily's honey bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & pickles. Served on a Brioche bun
- Hot Chix Sand$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, pineapple, ham, Swiss cheese, & BBQ sauce Served on a Hawaiian Bun
- Fish & Chips$18.00
Golden fried beer battered Cod. Served with slaw, tartar sauce, & lemon
- Fried Shrimp$17.00
- Chicken Strips$15.00
- Lunch Special$14.00
ENTREES
- Alfredo$19.00
- Pasta Jambalaya$29.00
Shrimp, chicken, Andouille sausage, peppers, & green onions, sautèed in a cajun cream sauce. Served over penne pasta.
- Char grilled Ribeye$44.00
Served with mashed potatoes, & vegetables.
- Filet Mignon$50.00
8oz choice Certified Angus Beef, wrapped in prosciutto, cranberry Stilton blue cheese, crispy onions & a port wine demi. Served over a risotto cake, & vegetables
- Lobster Tail$40.00
Atlantic Lobster tail baked in butter, lemon, & white wine. Served with clarified butter, coconut rice, & vegetables.
- Pan Seared Sea Bass$45.00Out of stock
Chilean sea bass baked in a sweet & spicy chili sauce, topped with crispy wonton strips. Served with coconut rice & vegetables.
- Pan Seared Scallops$45.00
Jumbo sea scallops pan seared, & glazed with coconut rum. Served with a blackberry chipotle sauce, coconut rice, & vegetables.
- Sockeye Salmon$35.00Out of stock
8 oz Sockeye salmon cooked on cedar plank, served with butternut squash puree and fresh veg
- Prime Rib$45.00Out of stock
- Steak Special$45.00
- Dinner Special$25.00
KID'S MENU
- Kids Corn Dog$12.00
Classic corn dog served with fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crisply fried chicken tenders served with fries & a honey mustard dipping sauce
- Kids Hamburger$12.00
Char-grilled & served with fries, add cheddar cheese if you like!
- Kids Fish n Chip$12.00
Battered Fish with a side of tartar sauce & fries
- Kids Pizza$12.00Out of stock
Traditional cheese or pepperoni, you choose!
- Kids Buttered Pasta$12.00
SIDES
DESSERT
- Classic Cheesecake$10.00
Classic cream cheese filling on a graham cracker crust. Top with chocolate, raspberry, or salted caramel
- Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$12.00
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, swirled with Raspberry on a shortbread crust.
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$11.00
Rich dark chocolate torte topped with a raspberry coulis. Gluten Free
- Lemon Cake$12.00
3 Layer Lemon Cake with Meyer Lemon Curd and a cool lemon mousseline
- Ice Cream Sundae$6.00
One scoop of your choice ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, & a cherry
DRINK MENU
N/A Beverages
- 7 UP$3.00
- APPLE JUICE$3.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.00
- CLUB SODA$3.00
- COCK & BULL$3.00
- COFFEE$3.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$3.00
- DIET PEPSI$3.00
- DR PEPPER$3.00
- GINGERALE$3.00
- HOT APPLE CIDER$3.00
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.00
- HOT TEA$3.00
- HUCKLEBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- ICE TEA$3.00
- LEMONADE$3.00
- MOUNTAIN DEW$3.00
- ORANGE JUICE$3.00
- PEPSI$3.00
- RED BULL$4.00
- ROOT BEER$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- SAN PELLEGRINO$5.00
- SF REDBULL$4.00
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.00
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
- TONIC$3.00
N/A Beer & Cider Cans
Virgin Cocktails
Grille Cocktails
- Harbor Grille Old Fashion$14.00
Harbor Grille Signature Old Fashion Muddle Orange, cherry, 5 dashes walnut bitters, & .5oz simple syrup in glass. Fill the glass with ice. Pour 2oz Angels Envy over ice. Strain into rocks glass with a large cube. Garnish with orange peel & cherry.
- Espresso Martini$14.00
Espresso Martini 1oz Coffee Liqueur .5oz Butterscotch 1oz Mozart Chocolate Liqueur Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Add whipped cream. Shake and strain into martini glass.
- Painkiller$14.00
- Northern Lights$11.00
- Montana Ranch Water$12.00
- Lakeside Lemonade$10.00
- Marina Mojito$12.00
- Lake Breeze$12.00
- Huckleberry Margarita$12.00
- Orange Dream Martini$12.00
Draft Beer
Domestic/Import Cans
Micro Brew Cans
Seltzer & Cider Cans
Whites by the Glass
Red by the Glass
Whites by the Bottle
- BTL Bread & Butter, CA$34.00
- BTL Milou(unoaked), Languedoc, France$28.00
- BTL Rodney Strong, Sonoma County, CA$34.00
- BTL Kendall - Jackson, Sonoma County, CA$35.00
- BTL Pascaul Clement Bourgongne, FR$40.00
- BTL Frei Brothers, Russian River, CA$42.00
- BTL Savary Chablis "Vielles Vignes" FR$56.00
- BTL Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA$78.00
- BTL Cakebread, Napa Valley, CA$90.00
- BTL Foppoli No Oak, Russian River, CA$95.00
- BTL St Michelle, Columbia Valley, WA$30.00Out of stock
- BTL Hartford Court. Russian River, CA$56.00Out of stock
- BTL Ca' del Sarto, Friuli, Italy$26.00
- BTL J Vineyards, Russian River, CA$40.00
- BTL Four Graces, Willamette Valley, OR$42.00
- BTL King Estate, Willamette Valley. OR$45.00
- BTL La Fiera, delle Venizie, Italy$26.00Out of stock
- BTL Banfi Centine, Tuscani, Italy$28.00Out of stock
- BTL Kim Crawford, Marlborough, NZ$28.00
- BTL Ferrari Fume Blanc, Sonoma, CA$28.00
- Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc$30.00
- BTL Whitehaven, Marlborough, NZ$32.00
- BTL Chateau de Costis, France$32.00
- BTL Joel Gott. CA$36.00
- BTL St. Supery, Napa, CA$50.00
- BTL Rombauer, Napa Valley, CA$55.00
- BTL Mont Gravet Rose, France$28.00
- BTL Castello del Poggio, Rose, Italy$30.00
- BTL Tutela, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy$32.00
- BTL Moet Imperial, Champagne France (split)$35.00
- BTL Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rose$36.00
- BTL J Vineyard Cuvee, Russian River, CA$60.00
- BTL J Vineyard Brut 20, Russian River, CA$80.00
- BTL J Vineyard Brut Rose, Russian River, CA$85.00
- BTL Mot Imperial, CHampagne, France$105.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot, Reims, France$115.00
- BTL Dom Perignon$500.00
- BTL Castello del Poggio, Moscato, Italy$26.00Out of stock
- BTL Jeio. Prosecco Brut. Italy$35.00Out of stock
- BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde, Portugal$28.00
- BTL Chateau Ducasse Blanc$38.00
- BTL La Maison d'Annais Sancerre$52.00
Reds by the Bottle
- Wine Tasting Sales: Chianti$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: Morellino di Scansano$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: Nessun Dorma Rosso$13.99
- Wine Tasting Sales: 2021 Marchettil$14.50
- Wine Tasting Sales: Podere Ciona$16.50
- BTL One Stone, Paso Robles, CA$34.00
- BTL Austin, Paso Robles, CA$45.00
- BTL Decoy by Duckhorn. Sonoma CA 2019$52.00
- BTL Justin, Paso Robles, CA 2018$55.00
- BTL Quilt, Napa Valley, CA 2017$85.00
- BTL Saviah. Walla Walla, WA 2017$90.00
- BTL Caymus, Napa Valley, CA 2019$125.00
- BTL Pepper Bridge, Walla Walla, WA, 2016$130.00
- BTL J Lhor Signature, Paso Robles, CA 2018$150.00
- BTL Inglenook, Rutherford, CA 2016$165.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Alexander Valley, CA 2016$170.00
- BTL Nickel & Nickel, Napa Valley, CA, 2017$220.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Napa Valley, CA 2015$265.00
- BTL Louis Martini, Sonoma County, CA 2018$36.00Out of stock
- BTL Stags Leap, Artemis, CA 2018$140.00Out of stock
- BTL Ancient Peaks, Paso Robles, CA 2019$36.00
- BTL Chateau Bellevu St Emillion, Brodeaux, FR$38.00
- BTL Walla Walla Vintners, Walla Walla, WA 2018 45$45.00
- BTL Markham, Napa Valley, CA 2016$50.00
- BTL Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley, CA 2016$65.00
- BTL La Patience, France 2021$34.00
- BTL Meiomi Split, Tri-Appellation, CA$30.00
- BTL Pavette, Central Coast, CA$34.00
- BTL Domaine Salvard "Unique", Loire FR$38.00