Dessert & Ice Cream

Harbor House Trading Company

19 Reviews

$$

101 N Main St.

Leland, MI 49654

Shakes

Shake 16oz

$5.95

Shake 22oz

$6.95

Shake Mixin 16oz

$6.70

Shake Mixin 22oz

$7.95

White Caps

WHITE CAP Moomers Cup 8oz Regular

$4.24

WHITE CAP Large 12oz

$4.95

WHITE CAP 16oz

$6.50

WHITE CAP 22oz

$7.75

Drinks

Fountain 16oz

$2.45

Fountain 22oz

$2.75

Slush 16oz

$2.95

Slush 22oz

$3.50

Kids

Kid Cone

$1.89

Kid Chocolate Cone

$2.83
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 N Main St., Leland, MI 49654

Directions

