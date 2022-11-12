- Home
- Harbor Kitchen and Tap - Libertyville
Harbor Kitchen and Tap Libertyville
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
APPETIZERS
PORK POT STICKERS
Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping
HARBOR EGG ROLLS
Egg rolls stuffed with braised short rib, house cheese mix and marinated red onion, deep fried, served with our Lilikoi BBQ sauce
COCONUT SHRIMP
Shrimp coated with our coconut breading, fried golden, served with plum dipping sauce
AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CRAB
2 roasted avocado halves stuffed with crab meat and roasted tomatoes, topped with cilantro and balsamic glaze
AHI TUNA TOWER
Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber and ahi tuna, served with wasabi aioli, soy ginger sauce and wonton crisps on the side
MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with spicy mango habanero sauce on the side
CALAMARI
Lightly breaded calamari rings, served with marinara
MOZZARELLA PLANKS
Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard
BIG BANG SHRIMP
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sriracha sauce, with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with mango salsa and ranch dressing
DIPPERS
CHEESY LOBSTER DIP
Served in a sourdough bread bowl, with wonton chips and veggies
BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS
Slow cooked, marinated short rib on top of tortilla chips, covered with cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream
GUACAMOLE
Aaron's secret guacamole recipe topped with queso fresco, mango salsa, served with wonton chips and veggies
WINGS N THINGS
SOUP/SALAD/BOWLS
CLAM CHOWDER
QUINOA SALAD
Quinoa mixed with fire roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, on a bed of mixed greens, served with red wine vinaigrette
MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing
ISLAND SPINACH SALAD
Fresh baby spinach tossed with mandarin orange segments, seasonal fruits, candied walnuts, marinated red onion and crumbled feta cheese, served with mango poppy vinaigrette
GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL
Basmati rice topped with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrot and shrimp sautéed in a ginger soy sauce, garnished with mango salsa
TUNA POKE BOWL
Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber, wonton chips, scallions and marinated tuna poke, with a drizzle of wasabi aioli
DAILY SOUP BOWL
SANDWICH/BURGER
WARM 'CONNECTIUT SYTLE" LOBSTER ROLL
Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll
COLD "MAINE LOBSTER SALAD STYLE"
Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll
HARBOR BURGER
Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with mozzarella, grilled pineapple, ginger soy glaze and marinated red onion, served on a potato bun
PARADISE CHEESEBURGER
Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with American cheese, served on a potato bun
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
TROPICAL COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Coconut breaded, fried chicken breast with coconut slaw and chipotle aioli on a potato bun, with crisp lettuce
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
Gooey grilled cheese stuffed with slow braised Lilikoi BBQ boneless short ribs, topped with marinated red onion, on toasted brioche bread
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
PESTO CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped
RACHEL WRAP
Tomato, roasted peppers, basil, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze, wrapped in a flour tortilla
DESSERT
MACADAMIA NUT TART
Old Hawaiian recipe, made in house, topped with whipped cream
PINEAPPLE RUM CAKE
A moist, sweet taste of the islands, drizzled with rum caramel sauce and topped with bruleed pineapple
KEY LIME PIE
Served with Lilikoi plum sauce and topped with whipped cream
SKILLET MAC-NUT BROOKIE
A warm macadamia nut cookie/chocolate brownie combo topped with vanilla ice cream and served with rum caramel and Lilikoi plum sauce, topped with candied walnuts
SIDES
BEACHY BREAKFAST
THE SURFCOMBER
Two pasture raised organic eggs any style, smoked bacon, crispy breakfast potatoes, served with toast
EGGS BENEDICT
Two pasture raised organic poached eggs on an English muffin with ham and tomatoes, topped with housemade béarnaise sauce, served with crispy breakfast potatoes
THE HARBOR SANDWICH
Applewood bacon, fried egg, avocado, chipotle aioli and spinach on toasted brioche, served with crispy breakfast potatoes
FANCY FRENCH TOAST
AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado, tomato, feta, mango salsa and balsamic glaze
SURFER SKILLETS
SPINACH AND SWISS SKILLET
With two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes
THE VEGGIE SKILLET
Tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms and cheddar with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes
THE VILLE SKILLET
Ham, bacon, peppers, onion and cheddar with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes
SHIPWRECK SKILLET
Crab, lobster, gruyere cheese and scallions with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes
BRUNCH SIDES
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Harbor Kitchen + Tap is a casual dining hotspot that evokes nautical and beach living in every aspect. Located in Libertyville, IL our restaurant and bar features fresh island dishes and coastal craft cocktails.
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048