Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Sandwiches

Harbor Kitchen and Tap Libertyville

review star

No reviews yet

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue

Libertyville, IL 60048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
MOZZARELLA PLANKS
PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

APPETIZERS

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping
PORK POT STICKERS

PORK POT STICKERS

$10.99

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping

HARBOR EGG ROLLS

HARBOR EGG ROLLS

$13.99Out of stock

Egg rolls stuffed with braised short rib, house cheese mix and marinated red onion, deep fried, served with our Lilikoi BBQ sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.99

Shrimp coated with our coconut breading, fried golden, served with plum dipping sauce

AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CRAB

AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CRAB

$18.99

2 roasted avocado halves stuffed with crab meat and roasted tomatoes, topped with cilantro and balsamic glaze

AHI TUNA TOWER

AHI TUNA TOWER

$17.99

Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber and ahi tuna, served with wasabi aioli, soy ginger sauce and wonton crisps on the side

MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA

MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA

$16.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with spicy mango habanero sauce on the side

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$13.99

Lightly breaded calamari rings, served with marinara

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

$11.99

Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard

BIG BANG SHRIMP

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$16.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sriracha sauce, with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with mango salsa and ranch dressing

DIPPERS

CHEESY LOBSTER DIP

CHEESY LOBSTER DIP

$17.99

Served in a sourdough bread bowl, with wonton chips and veggies

BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS

BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS

$15.99

Slow cooked, marinated short rib on top of tortilla chips, covered with cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$9.99

Aaron's secret guacamole recipe topped with queso fresco, mango salsa, served with wonton chips and veggies

WINGS N THINGS

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

Tender boneless wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with blue cheese or ranch and celery

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.99

Fresh hand cut chicken breasts, tossed in our beer batter, fried, served with honey mustard and our lilikoi BBQ sauce

SOUP/SALAD/BOWLS

CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99
QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$8.99

Quinoa mixed with fire roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, on a bed of mixed greens, served with red wine vinaigrette

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach tossed with mandarin orange segments, seasonal fruits, candied walnuts, marinated red onion and crumbled feta cheese, served with mango poppy vinaigrette

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

$16.99

Basmati rice topped with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrot and shrimp sautéed in a ginger soy sauce, garnished with mango salsa

TUNA POKE BOWL

TUNA POKE BOWL

$17.99

Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber, wonton chips, scallions and marinated tuna poke, with a drizzle of wasabi aioli

DAILY SOUP BOWL

$4.50

SANDWICH/BURGER

WARM 'CONNECTIUT SYTLE" LOBSTER ROLL

WARM 'CONNECTIUT SYTLE" LOBSTER ROLL

$25.99

Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll

COLD "MAINE LOBSTER SALAD STYLE"

COLD "MAINE LOBSTER SALAD STYLE"

$22.99

Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll

HARBOR BURGER

HARBOR BURGER

$15.99

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with mozzarella, grilled pineapple, ginger soy glaze and marinated red onion, served on a potato bun

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

$13.99

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with American cheese, served on a potato bun

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun

TROPICAL COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH

TROPICAL COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Coconut breaded, fried chicken breast with coconut slaw and chipotle aioli on a potato bun, with crisp lettuce

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$15.99

Gooey grilled cheese stuffed with slow braised Lilikoi BBQ boneless short ribs, topped with marinated red onion, on toasted brioche bread

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$16.99

Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped

RACHEL WRAP

RACHEL WRAP

$10.99

Tomato, roasted peppers, basil, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze, wrapped in a flour tortilla

DESSERT

MACADAMIA NUT TART

MACADAMIA NUT TART

$5.99

Old Hawaiian recipe, made in house, topped with whipped cream

PINEAPPLE RUM CAKE

PINEAPPLE RUM CAKE

$10.99

A moist, sweet taste of the islands, drizzled with rum caramel sauce and topped with bruleed pineapple

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

Served with Lilikoi plum sauce and topped with whipped cream

SKILLET MAC-NUT BROOKIE

SKILLET MAC-NUT BROOKIE

$9.99

A warm macadamia nut cookie/chocolate brownie combo topped with vanilla ice cream and served with rum caramel and Lilikoi plum sauce, topped with candied walnuts

SIDES

BASTMATI RICE

$3.99

MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

FRIES

$3.99

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

TRUFFLE FRIES

$3.99

CORN BREAD

$3.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.29

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.29

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.29

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.29

KIDS MINI CORN DOGS

$8.29

KIDS SUNDAE

$1.99

BEACHY BREAKFAST

THE SURFCOMBER

THE SURFCOMBER

$10.39

Two pasture raised organic eggs any style, smoked bacon, crispy breakfast potatoes, served with toast

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT

$11.39

Two pasture raised organic poached eggs on an English muffin with ham and tomatoes, topped with housemade béarnaise sauce, served with crispy breakfast potatoes

THE HARBOR SANDWICH

THE HARBOR SANDWICH

$11.39

Applewood bacon, fried egg, avocado, chipotle aioli and spinach on toasted brioche, served with crispy breakfast potatoes

FANCY FRENCH TOAST

FANCY FRENCH TOAST

$12.89
AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.39

Avocado, tomato, feta, mango salsa and balsamic glaze

SURFER SKILLETS

SPINACH AND SWISS SKILLET

SPINACH AND SWISS SKILLET

$11.39

With two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes

THE VEGGIE SKILLET

THE VEGGIE SKILLET

$11.39

Tomato, peppers, onion, mushrooms and cheddar with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes

THE VILLE SKILLET

THE VILLE SKILLET

$13.39

Ham, bacon, peppers, onion and cheddar with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes

SHIPWRECK SKILLET

SHIPWRECK SKILLET

$18.99

Crab, lobster, gruyere cheese and scallions with two eggs any style and crispy breakfast potatoes

BRUNCH SIDES

TWO EGGS

$3.99

SIDE OF BACON

$3.99

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.99

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.99

SIDE OF BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.99

SIDE OF CORNBREAD

$2.99

SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.99

APPETIZERS

BIG BANG SHRIMP

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$16.99

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sriracha sauce, with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with mango salsa and ranch dressing

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

Tender boneless wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with blue cheese or ranch and celery

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

$11.99

Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard

PORK POT STICKERS

PORK POT STICKERS

$10.99

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping

SALAD/BOWLS

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach tossed with mandarin orange segments, seasonal fruits, candied walnuts, marinated red onion and crumbled feta cheese, served with mango poppy vinaigrette

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

$16.99

Basmati rice topped with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrot and shrimp sautéed in a ginger soy sauce, garnished with mango salsa

TUNA POKE BOWL

TUNA POKE BOWL

$17.99

Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber, wonton chips, scallions and marinated tuna poke, with a drizzle of wasabi aioli

SANDWICH/BURGER

HARBOR BURGER

HARBOR BURGER

$15.99

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with mozzarella, grilled pineapple, ginger soy glaze and marinated red onion, served on a potato bun

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

$13.99

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with American cheese, served on a potato bun

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$16.99

Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped

RACHEL WRAP

RACHEL WRAP

$10.99

Tomato, roasted peppers, basil, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze, wrapped in a flour tortilla

DRINKS

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$9.99

MIMOSA REFILL

KIDS BRUNCH

KIDS SCRAMBLE

$8.29

KIDS WAFFLE

$8.29

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$8.29

DESSERT

MACADAMIA NUT TART

MACADAMIA NUT TART

$5.99

Old Hawaiian recipe, made in house, topped with whipped cream

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

Served with Lilikoi plum sauce and topped with whipped cream

APPETIZERS

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping
PORK POT STICKERS

PORK POT STICKERS

$12.64

Served with spicy soy ginger and our Exotic sauce for dipping

HARBOR EGG ROLLS

HARBOR EGG ROLLS

$16.09Out of stock

Egg rolls stuffed with braised short rib, house cheese mix and marinated red onion, deep fried, served with our Lilikoi BBQ sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$19.54

Shrimp coated with our coconut breading, fried golden, served with plum dipping sauce

AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CRAB

AVOCADO STUFFED WITH CRAB

$21.84

2 roasted avocado halves stuffed with crab meat and roasted tomatoes, topped with cilantro and balsamic glaze

AHI TUNA TOWER

AHI TUNA TOWER

$20.69

Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber and ahi tuna, served with wasabi aioli, soy ginger sauce and wonton crisps on the side

MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA

MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA

$19.54

Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with spicy mango habanero sauce on the side

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$16.09

Lightly breaded calamari rings, served with marinara

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

MOZZARELLA PLANKS

$13.79

Block cheese, hand cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard

BIG BANG SHRIMP

BIG BANG SHRIMP

$19.54

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our Thai sweet chili sriracha sauce, with scallions, topped with candied walnuts, served with mango salsa and ranch dressing

DIPPERS

CHEESY LOBSTER DIP

CHEESY LOBSTER DIP

$20.69

Served in a sourdough bread bowl, with wonton chips and veggies

BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS

BRAISED SHORT RIB NACHOS

$18.39

Slow cooked, marinated short rib on top of tortilla chips, covered with cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, lettuce and sour cream

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$11.49

Aaron's secret guacamole recipe topped with queso fresco, mango salsa, served with wonton chips and veggies

WINGS N THINGS

BONELESS WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$16.09

Tender boneless wings tossed in one of our housemade sauces served with blue cheese or ranch and celery

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$16.09

Fresh hand cut chicken breasts, tossed in our beer batter, fried, served with honey mustard and our lilikoi BBQ sauce

SOUP/SALAD/BOWLS

CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$8.04
QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$10.34

Quinoa mixed with fire roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, on a bed of mixed greens, served with red wine vinaigrette

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.94

Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

ISLAND SPINACH SALAD

$11.49

Fresh baby spinach tossed with mandarin orange segments, seasonal fruits, candied walnuts, marinated red onion and crumbled feta cheese, served with mango poppy vinaigrette

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

GINGER SOY SHRIMP BOWL

$19.54

Basmati rice topped with marinated red onion, cucumber, carrot and shrimp sautéed in a ginger soy sauce, garnished with mango salsa

TUNA POKE BOWL

TUNA POKE BOWL

$20.69

Basmati rice topped with avocado, cucumber, wonton chips, scallions and marinated tuna poke, with a drizzle of wasabi aioli

SANDWICH/BURGER

WARM 'CONNECTIUT SYTLE" LOBSTER ROLL

WARM 'CONNECTIUT SYTLE" LOBSTER ROLL

$29.89

Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll

COLD "MAINE LOBSTER SALAD STYLE"

COLD "MAINE LOBSTER SALAD STYLE"

$26.44

Heavenly chunks of our secret lobster mixture stuffed inside a buttered split top roll

HARBOR BURGER

HARBOR BURGER

$18.39

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with mozzarella, grilled pineapple, ginger soy glaze and marinated red onion, served on a potato bun

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

PARADISE CHEESEBURGER

$16.09

Our signature brisket/sirloin/chuck mix hand patty topped with American cheese, served on a potato bun

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.09

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun

TROPICAL COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH

TROPICAL COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.09

Coconut breaded, fried chicken breast with coconut slaw and chipotle aioli on a potato bun, with crisp lettuce

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$18.39

Gooey grilled cheese stuffed with slow braised Lilikoi BBQ boneless short ribs, topped with marinated red onion, on toasted brioche bread

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$19.54

Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

PESTO CHICKEN WRAP

$16.09

Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped

RACHEL WRAP

RACHEL WRAP

$12.64

Tomato, roasted peppers, basil, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze, wrapped in a flour tortilla

MAINS

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS

$19.54

Rock shrimp tacos garnished with marinated red cabbage, chipotle aioli and roasted corn salsa, served with basmati rice

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

BLACKENED MAHI TACOS

$19.54

Grilled mahi topped with marinated red cabbage, mango salsa and chipotle aioli, served with basmati rice

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$18.39

Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$37.94

Housemade crab cakes served with mango aioli, parmesan truffle scoop fries, grilled asparagus and tartar sauce

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$34.49

Creamy risotto tossed with shrimp, lobster meat, asparagus, roasted tomatoes and fresh dill

TERIYAKI GALZED SALMON

TERIYAKI GALZED SALMON

$28.74

Served with basmati rice and asparagus, topped with grilled pineapple

BBQ BRAISED SHORT RIBS

BBQ BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$29.89

Slow braised boneless beef short ribs glazed with our signature Lilikoi BBQ sauce, served over rice with cornbread and pineapple slaw

CARRIBEAN SKIRT STEAK

CARRIBEAN SKIRT STEAK

$27.59

Sliced and served with cauliflower mash and asparagus, topped with grilled pineapple

JERK MANGO CHICKEN

JERK MANGO CHICKEN

$21.84

Topped with mango salsa and served with pineapple slaw and basmati rice

DESSERT

MACADAMIA NUT TART

MACADAMIA NUT TART

$6.89

Old Hawaiian recipe, made in house, topped with whipped cream

PINEAPPLE RUM CAKE

PINEAPPLE RUM CAKE

$12.64

A moist, sweet taste of the islands, drizzled with rum caramel sauce and topped with bruleed pineapple

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$9.19

Served with Lilikoi plum sauce and topped with whipped cream

SKILLET MAC-NUT BROOKIE

SKILLET MAC-NUT BROOKIE

$11.49

A warm macadamia nut cookie/chocolate brownie combo topped with vanilla ice cream and served with rum caramel and Lilikoi plum sauce, topped with candied walnuts

SIDES

BASTMATI RICE

$4.59

MASHED POTATOES

$4.59

FRIES

$4.59

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$4.59

SIDE SALAD

$4.59

TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.59
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Harbor Kitchen + Tap is a casual dining hotspot that evokes nautical and beach living in every aspect. Located in Libertyville, IL our restaurant and bar features fresh island dishes and coastal craft cocktails.

Website

Location

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048

Directions

Gallery