Harbor Restaurant & Tavern 450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd

450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd

Nancy, KY 42544

Starters

Cumberland Grouper Fingers

$12.99

Lightly Breaded Cumberland Grouper/Bistro Sauce

Portabella Mushroom Fries

$12.99

Thick Cut Fries/Hand Breaded/ horseradish

Fried Banana Peppers

$10.99

Hand Breaded Pepper Strips/ cocktail

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Hand Breaded Shrimp/Swet and Spicy Aioli

Chips, Salsa, and Queso

$8.99

Tortilla Chips/ Housemade Salsa/Queso

Chip refil

Imperial Crab Dip

$14.99

Nachos

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Soup

$4.99

Housemade Clam Chowder or SOTD

Soup and Salad Combo

$8.99

Caeser or Ranch BLT/ Choice of Soup

Point Reyes Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg wedge/Tomatoes/ Bacon Blue Cheese

California Salad

$9.99

Spinach/Mandarin Oranges/Blue Cheese/Cranberries/Maple Bacon vinegeratte

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken/ Caeser or BLT

BLT Side Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Burrata Caprese Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Seafood

Cumberland Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened/Cocktail/ one side

Maple Bacon Salmon

$22.99

Panko Crusted/Maple Bacon Glaze/ Bacon/ one side

Fisherman's Choice

$20.99

Two Cumberland Grouper fillets/Fried Grilled or Blackened, one side

Captain's Platter

$24.99

Cumberland Grouper Fillet/shrimp/ Lump Crab Cake/ one side

Classic Grilled Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Salmon/ one side

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Pasta & Cajun

Lobster and Crab Ravioli

$19.99

Cheese Ravoili Red Pepper Sauce Parmesan Reggiano Garlic bread

Seafood Pasta

$22.99

Shrimp| Lobster| Crab| Linguine| Red Pepper Cream sauce| Garlic bread

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Mama Lee's Pasta and Meat Sauce

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Red Beans and Rice

$14.99

Beef & Pork

Twin Filets

$39.99

Filet and Shrimp

$29.99

Honey Chipotle Pork Chop

$22.99

Chicken

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Harbor Chicken

$16.99

Jerk chicken

$15.99

Sandwiches

Cumberland Grouper Sandwich

$15.99

Lees Ford Smash Burger

$15.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$14.99

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Small Portions

Petite Filet

$21.99

Small Chicken BLT

$11.99

Small Fisherman's Choice

$14.99

Small Fried Chicken Tender

$12.99

Small Grilled Chicken Tender

$12.99

Desserts

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Sundae

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee (decaf)

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lake Tea

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Berry

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.29

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Premium Beverages

San Pellegrino

$5.99

Monster Energy Khoas

$3.99

Monster Energy Original

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Sides

Asparagus

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Five-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.90

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Side Queso

$3.59

Side Alfredo

$3.59

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Fried shrimp skewer

$5.00

Add Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Add Crab Cake (2)

$9.99

Add Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Add Grouper

$6.00

Add salad

$2.50

Kids

Kids Tender

$6.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Spaghetti

$6.49

Kids Alfredo

$6.49

Kid's Burger

$6.49

Kid's Fish

$6.49

Kid chicken slider

$6.49

Specials

Filet Tips

$15.99Out of stock

Cajun Filet Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Boom Boom Tacos

$12.99

Mother's Day App

$10.00Out of stock

Mother's Day Entree

$20.00Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Dill Salmon

$19.99Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Tilapia

$19.99Out of stock

Sun dried tomato

$19.99Out of stock

Filet Philly

$15.99Out of stock

Lunch Menu

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Black Angus Sliders

$13.99

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Locals Menu

Roast Beef

$9.99Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$9.99

Meatloaf

$9.99

8oz Sirloin

$14.99

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Boneless Asian Wings

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Hot Brown

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Boiler Maker

$7.00

Bourbon Slush

$7.00

Cement Mixer

$7.00

Cocktail Special

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Cumberland Breeze

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Electric lemonade

$7.00

French 75

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Ha'Penny Tini

$7.00

Harbor spritzer

$7.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

KY Mule

$7.00

Lemon Drop shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

LIT

$7.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manahattan

$7.00

Marg Banana

$7.50

Marg cherry

$7.00

Marg Mango

$7.00

Marg Peach

$7.00

Marg Raspberry

$7.00

Marg Strawberry

$7.00

Marg Watermelon

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Miami vice

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mistake By The lake

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Nanhattan

$7.00

Pain Killer

$7.00

Pina colida

$7.00

Rum runner

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Seven & Seven

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Shot Special

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Top Shelf Frozen Marg

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island Tea

$12.00

Top Shelf Rocks Marg

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Whiskey sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

watermelon jalapeno marg

$7.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Freedom Rita

$8.00

Cracklin' Colada

$7.00Out of stock

Bomb Pop

$8.00

Betty White

$8.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Effen

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$6.00

Finlandia

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Skyy

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$8.00

Taaka Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Apple

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Effen

$12.00

DBL Finlandia

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Skyy

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Stoli

$12.00

DBL Titos

$10.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Boodles

$7.00

Seagrams

$7.00

Tanquerey

$8.00

Ha'Penny Rhubarb

$7.00

Darnley's Original

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.50

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay

$10.00

DBL Bombay Saphhire

$10.00

DBL Boodles

$10.00

DBL Seagrams

$10.00

DBL Tanquerey

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi O

$6.00

Capt. Morgan

$6.00

Fifolet

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mt Gay

$6.00

Myers

$6.00

Pussers

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$7.50

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bicardi O

$9.00

DBL Bicardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgain

$9.00

DBL Fifolet

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Mt Gay

$9.00

DBL Myers

$9.00

DBL Pussers

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 rep

$7.00

Casamigos

$7.00

Cuervo Citronge

$7.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

TCC Anejo

$9.00

TCC Blanco

$7.00

TCC Rep

$8.00

Jose silver

$6.00

TC Craft Flight

$14.99

Orange Agave

$5.50

Avion

$8.00

Casamigo Resp

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.50

DBL 1800 Rep

$10.00

DBL Casamigos

$10.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Don Julio

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL TC Anejo

$10.00

DBL TC Blanco

$10.00

DBL TC Rep

$10.00

Bourbon

Ammunition Rye

$11.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Baker's

$13.00

Balcones

$8.00

Balcones Blue corn

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden 10 year

$13.00

Beam Stag

$6.00

Bib and Tucker

$13.00

Blade and Bow

$12.00

Booker Noe

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Calumet Small Batch

$11.00

Coopers Craft

$9.00

Down Home Toasted

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$10.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Four Roses Single

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$13.00

Horse Soldier Signature

$18.00

J Mattingly Decedant

$22.00

James E. Pepper

$7.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$16.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$12.00

Jeptha Creed

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Bond

$7.00

Jim Beam fire

$6.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek 15

$18.00

Larceny

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$9.00

Old Ezra

$12.00

Old Tub

$7.00

Paul Sutton

$13.00

Peerles Small Batch

$12.00

Precedent

$22.00

Pure Kentucky XO

$9.00

Redemption Bourbon

$10.00

Rowans Creek

$11.00

Russell's Reserve Rye

$10.00

Town Branch

$10.00

Town Branch True Cask

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Weller

$11.00

Whiskey Row

$11.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$16.00

Wild Turk 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Wilderness Single

$14.00

Wilderness Small Batc

$11.00

Willett Pot Still

$9.99

Woodford DBL oak

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodinville

$11.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Horse soldier SB

$16.00

Horse Soldier Barrel Proof

$19.99

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$9.00

Weller

$13.00

Blue Run

$21.00

Henry Mckenna

$14.00

Easy Money

$18.00

Happy Accident

$18.00

1792

$14.00

Knob Creek 18

$26.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$7.50

DBL 4 Roses Small Batch Select

$19.50

DBL Angels Envy

$16.50

DBL Baker's

$19.50

DBL Balcones Blue corn

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.50

DBL Beam fire

$9.00

DBL Beam Stag

$9.00

DBL Bib and Tucker

$19.50

DBL Blade and bow

$18.00

DBL Bookers

$22.50

DBL Calumet Small Batch

$16.50

DBL Coopers Craft

$13.50

DBL Elijah Craig

$12.00

DBL Four Roses Single

$16.50

DBL Horse soldier signature

$27.00

DBL J Mattingly Decedant

$33.00

DBL Jefferson's ocean

$24.00

DBL Jefferson's Small Batch

$18.00

DBL Jeptha Creed

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam Bond

$10.50

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek 15

$27.00

DBL Larceny

$13.50

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark 46

$13.50

DBL Old Ezra

$18.00

DBL Old Tub

$10.50

DBL Paul sutton

$19.50

DBL Peerles Small Batch

$18.00

DBL Pure Kentucky XO

$13.50

DBL Redemption Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Rowans Creek

$16.50

DBL Town Branch

$15.00

DBL Turkey Honey

$9.00

DBL Turkey Rare Breed

$18.00

DBL Whiskey Row

$16.50

DBL Widow Jane 10yr

$24.00

DBL Wild Turk 101

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.50

DBL Wilderness Single

$21.00

DBL Wilderness Small Batc

$16.50

DBL Woodford DBL oak

$21.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.50

DBL Woodinville

$16.50

DBL James E. Pepper

$13.00

DBL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Scotch/Whiskey/Brandy

Well Scotch

$5.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian club

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Crawford

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Hennessy

$8.00

J&B

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Powers

$6.00

Russels Rye

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Crown peach

$7.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.50

DBL Bushmills

$10.50

DBL Canadian club

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$10.50

DBL Christian Brothers

$9.00

DBL Courvoisier

$12.00

DBL Crawford

$9.00

DBL Crown apple

$10.50

DBL Crown royal

$10.50