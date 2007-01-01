Harbor Restaurant & Tavern 450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd
No reviews yet
450 Lee's Ford Dock Rd
Nancy, KY 42544
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Cumberland Grouper Fingers
Lightly Breaded Cumberland Grouper/Bistro Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Fries
Thick Cut Fries/Hand Breaded/ horseradish
Fried Banana Peppers
Hand Breaded Pepper Strips/ cocktail
Boom Boom Shrimp
Hand Breaded Shrimp/Swet and Spicy Aioli
Chips, Salsa, and Queso
Tortilla Chips/ Housemade Salsa/Queso
Chip refil
Imperial Crab Dip
Nachos
Soups & Salads
Soup
Housemade Clam Chowder or SOTD
Soup and Salad Combo
Caeser or Ranch BLT/ Choice of Soup
Point Reyes Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge/Tomatoes/ Bacon Blue Cheese
California Salad
Spinach/Mandarin Oranges/Blue Cheese/Cranberries/Maple Bacon vinegeratte
Chicken Salad
Grilled or Fried Chicken/ Caeser or BLT
BLT Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Burrata Caprese Salad
Greek Salad
Seafood
Cumberland Shrimp
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened/Cocktail/ one side
Maple Bacon Salmon
Panko Crusted/Maple Bacon Glaze/ Bacon/ one side
Fisherman's Choice
Two Cumberland Grouper fillets/Fried Grilled or Blackened, one side
Captain's Platter
Cumberland Grouper Fillet/shrimp/ Lump Crab Cake/ one side
Classic Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon/ one side
Blackened Salmon
Pasta & Cajun
Lobster and Crab Ravioli
Cheese Ravoili Red Pepper Sauce Parmesan Reggiano Garlic bread
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp| Lobster| Crab| Linguine| Red Pepper Cream sauce| Garlic bread