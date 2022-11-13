Main picView gallery

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine 803 S Caroline St

review star

No reviews yet

803 S Caroline St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
BUTTER CHICKEN
VEGETERIAN KOFTA

LUNCH SPECIAL

PARATHA AND CHANA MASALA

$12.00

BUTTER CHICKEN BOWL

$12.00

CHICKEN CURRY BOWL

$12.00

LAMB CURRY BOWL

$14.00

ALOO GOBI BOWL

$12.00

CHICKEN TIKKA BURRITO

$12.00

EGG PARATHA ROLL

$12.00

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA BOWL

$12.00

SHAHI PANEER BOWL

$13.00

CHICKEN MOMO 10 PC

$14.00

APPETIZERS

PAPADUM BOARD

PAPADUM BOARD

$10.00

Eggplant dip, mango chutney, kachumber, mint, and tamarind chutney, comes with papadum (Lenthil Cracker) & Naan (ask extra lenthil cracker if you have gluten allergy )

DAHI POORI

DAHI POORI

$8.00

Flavorful Hollow poori filled with potatoes masala, yogurt, chutney, and sev.

KALE CHAT

KALE CHAT

$9.00

Crunchy fried kale, mint, tamarind sauce, whipped yogurt, and sev.

CAULIFLOWER BIZULI

CAULIFLOWER BIZULI

$8.00

Fried in chili spiked batter, sautéed in tangy spice.

PUNJABI SAMOSA

PUNJABI SAMOSA

$7.00

Potatoes and peas turn-over patties, served with tamarind and mint sauce.

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00

Yogurt and spice, marinate and baked in clay oven.

CHICKEN NAAN

$9.00

Savory chopped chicken stuffed, oven baked flat bread, kachumber, and house tomato sauce.

CHICKEN MOMO

CHICKEN MOMO

$8.00

Minced chicken flavored with warm spice, stuffed inside a thin floor dough, steamed, with house tomato sauce.

SEAFOOD PAKORA

SEAFOOD PAKORA

$10.00

Fish, shrimp, and crab meat coated in gram flour batter and deep-fried.

SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$9.00

Crunchy Samosas is served with spicy chickpeas curry (chole), yogurt & chutneys

VEGETABLE MOMO

VEGETABLE MOMO

$8.00

Minced veggies (mix of cabbage, carrots, French beans, capsicum, onions & paneer) warm spices, thin flour dough wrapped, steamed, house tomato sauce

SOUP AND SALAD

SALAD OF THE DAY

$9.00

FRESH GARDEN SALAD

$7.00

WARM SPICE CRAB SOUP

$10.00

TANDOOR

PESTO PANEER TIKKA

$18.00

Garlic parmesan, marinated cottage cheese cubes, onion, and peppers.

MIRCH MALIA TIKKA

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated in sour cream, black pepper, garlic, and ginger.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$16.00

Chicken on the bone marinated overnight in yogurt and spice, roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

AMRITSARI SEEK KABOB

AMRITSARI SEEK KABOB

$18.00

Ground lamb mixed with spice blend and cooked on skewers in tandoor.

TANDOORI SALMON

TANDOORI SALMON

$22.00

Lightly marinated in sour cream, lemon juice, and spice, roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

TANDOORI SHRIMP

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$24.00

Tandoor spice, garlic, ginger, and sour cream, roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

MAIN

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY SEASONAL

$16.00
KORMA

KORMA

$16.00

Tandoor spice, garlic, ginger, and sour cream, roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

SAAG PANEER

$16.00

ALOO CAULIFLOWER

$15.00
SHAHI PANEER

SHAHI PANEER

$17.00

Creamy Shahi Paneer in a rich gravy made with onions, cashew nuts and cream with herbs and masalas

VEGAN KOFTA

$16.00

Vegetable croquettes, spice, coconut cream, sweet onion, and tomato sauce.

CLASSIC CHICKEN CURRY

$17.00

BUTTER CHICKEN

$18.00

Clay oven-baked pulled chicken, cooked in creamy cashew nut, tomato sauce and fenugreek.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

Chicken marinated with yogurt & spices, grilled in tandoor and then tossed in a creamy tomato-based curry

CHICKEN SAAG

CHICKEN SAAG

$17.00

Tender cooked chicken cubes on creamy spiced spinach.

LAMB SAAG

$22.00

VINDALOO CHICKEN

$17.00

VINDALOO LAMB

$21.00
ROGAN JOSH

ROGAN JOSH

$22.00

Slow cooked lamb, a robust lamb curry cooked with aromatic spice blend

FARM TO TABLE GOAT CURRY

FARM TO TABLE GOAT CURRY

$24.00

Fresh goat from local farm, slow-cooked, with fragrant onion and spice blend

GOAN FISH CURRY

$19.00

SALMON TIKKA MASALA

$22.00
HARBOR SEAFOOD CURRY

HARBOR SEAFOOD CURRY

$24.00

Shrimp, black mussel, and fresh fish cooked in coconut curry sauce.

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$26.00

One pot dish, slow-cooked, with aromatic basmati rice and flavorful spice chicken.

LAMB CURRY

LAMB CURRY

$22.00

PANNER TIKKA MASALA

$18.00

VEGETABLE BIRYANI

$26.00

VEGETERIAN KOFTA

$17.00

SPECIAL TRAY

$500.00

SHRIMP DUM BIRYANI

$34.00

LAMB DUM BIRYANI

$30.00

GOAT DUM BIRYANI

$30.00

SALMON DUM BIRYANI

$34.00

SPECIAL CATERING TRAY

$161.00

SPECIAL TIFFIN BOX

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS BUTTER CHICKEN WITH BASMATI RICE

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER WITH FRIES

$7.00

KIDS SHAHI PANEER

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

DESSERTS

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

MANGO KULFI

$6.00

RASMALAI

$6.00

GULAB JAMUN

$5.00

SIDE AND BREAD

DAL MAKHANI

$8.00+

CHANA MASALA

$8.00+

BAIGAN BHARTA

$8.00

BASMATI RICE

$3.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

BUTTER NAAN

$3.00

BREADBASKET

$10.00

CONDIMENTS

$4.00

LACHHA PARATHA

$4.00

Herbs + Goat Cheese Naan

$7.00

ROTI

$3.00

PLAIN NAAN

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the best Indian Food in town!

Location

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Main pic

