Harbor Town Pub 1125 Rosecrans St

review star

No reviews yet

1125 Rosecrans St

San Diego, CA 92106

Popular Items

Harbor Town
Grilled Ginger Soy Wings
Kids Sliders and Fries

Food

Appetizer

Waterfront Sliders (3)

$10.95

Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls

Waterfront Sliders (6)

$19.95

Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls

Ahi Poke Tostada

$14.95

Fresh Ahi Poke, Wonton chips, pickled carrots, cucumber, avaocado, wasabi cream, ciliantro

Bahn Mi Sliders (3)

$10.95

Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, dojo sauce, on a Hawaiian roll

Bahn Mi Sliders (6)

$19.95

Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, dojo sauce, on a Hawaiian roll

BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.95

Slow roasted pork, nacho cheese suace, BBQ sauce, diced tomatos, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla chips

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Cheddar breaded cauliflower tossed in Franks Red Hot suace, cilantro, bleu cheese crumbles, served with a side of ranch

Grilled Ginger Soy Wings

$12.95

8 ginger soy mariniated chicken wings, cilantro garnish, served with a side of Dojo sauce

Salad

Beets Brussle and Bleu Salad

$11.95

Spinich, beets, bleu cheese, tomato,red onion, lemon dijon vinaigrette, and crispy brussles with balsalmic drizzle

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grileld soy chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots, edamame, peanuts, sessame seed, tossed in tahini chipotle dressing

HT Wedge

$8.95

Iceburg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing

Seared Ahi Salad

$14.95

Seared ahi, shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots, edamame, peanuts, sessame seed, tossed in tahini chipotle dressing

Bowls

Grilled Soy Ginger Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Grileld soy ginger chicken, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce

Mariniated Ribeye Bowl

$12.95

Grileld marinated flank steak, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce

Seared Ahi Bowl

$14.95

Seared Ahi, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce

Burrito

American Hand Cannon

$14.95

grilled flank steak, scrambled eggs, jack cheese horseradish cram sauce, diced tomatoes, crispy onions, fries

Bahni Mi Chicken Burrito

$11.95

Grilled soy chicken, rice, pickled carrots, cucumber,cilantro, picked jalapenos, dojo sauce

Cali Burrito

$13.95

Grilled flank steak, garlic fries, smashed avo, sour cream, cilantro, shredded cheese

OG Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

eggs, bacon or linguica sausage, cheese, smached avo, fries,cilantro, chipotle cream sauce

Burgers

Harbor Town

$13.95

1/3lb beef patty, double American cheese, griled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, served on a brioche bun with side of fries

Jackpot

$15.95

1/3lb beef patty, fried egg, smashed avo, bacon, bleu cheese, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, served on a brioche bun with a side fries

Jalapeno Bacon

$14.95

1/3lb beef patty, bleu cheese, chopped bacon, grilled onions, pickeld jalapenos, house sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Rodeo

$14.95

1/3lb beef patty, bacon, crispy onion, double American cheese, BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Steakhouse

$14.95

1/3lb beef patty, crispy onion. bleu cheese, grilled onion, bleu cheese mayo, served on a brioche bun served with fries

Sandwiches

Ahi Club

$14.95

Seared Ahi, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, horseradish cream suace, smashed avo, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Argentinian

$12.95

Grilled marinated flank steak, cotija cheese, pickled onions, spinach, chimichurri sauce, on a roll served with a side of fries

Bahn-Mi Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled soy ginger chicken, pickeld carrots, cucumber, cilantro, pickeld jalapenos, dojo sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Crispy BBQ Chicken

$12.95

Breaded crispy chicken, bacon, crispy onion, double American cheese, BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Crispy Chipotle Chicken

$12.95

Breaded crispy chicken, double American cheese, griled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, served on a brioche bun with side of fries

Crispy Red Hot Chicken

$13.95

Breaded crispy chicken, shredded lettuce, bacon, crispy onion, bleu cheese, tomato, ranch dressing, tossed in Franks Red hot suace served on a briche bun with side of fries

Filet o Awesome

$11.95

Beer battered cod, tartar sauce, pickles, double American cheese, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries

Pho-King Amazing

$11.95

Slow roasted pork, pickled carrots, pickeld jalapenos, cilantro, and dojo sauce, served on a roll with a side of fries

SD Cheesesteak

$13.95

Grilled marinated flank steak, double American cheese, harseradish cream sauce, crispy onions, served on a roll with a side of fries

The Greta

$8.95

Smashed avo, cucumber, spinach, pickled onion, fete, tomato, balsalmic drizzle served on a roll with a side of fries

Special

Fish and Chips

$12.95

2 quater pound portions of beer battered Atlantic cod, fries, horseradish, coleslaw

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Sliders and Fries

$6.95

Sides

Avocado

$1.95

Beef Patty

$5.95

Brussles

$5.95

Cheesy Fries

$5.95

Chips

$3.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Cookie

$2.95

2 Eggs

$1.95

Fries

$4.50

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Loaded Fries

$6.95

Nacho cream sauce, bacon, sour cream, green onions

Nacho Cheese

$1.95

Pork

$4.95

Side Ahi

$6.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Soy Ginger Chicken

$5.95

Steak

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Toast

$1.95

N/A Beverages

Other N/A Beverages

Lemonade

$3.95

Lipton Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.95

Bottle Bloody Mix

$10.00

SF Red Bull

$3.95

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Soda

Diet Coke

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Bargs Root Beer

$3.95

Orange Fanta

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Point Loma's Neighborhood Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego, CA 92106

