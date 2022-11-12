Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Harbor General Store

review star

No reviews yet

7804 PIONEER WAY

GIG HARBOR, WA 98335

Grown Up Grilled Cheese
So Cal
The Turkey Havarti

Sandwiches

So Cal

$13.95

Turkey , Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato , Sprouts, Tapatio Mayo, Mayo Mustard & Cheddar on a French Roll.

Cubano

$13.95

Slow Roasted Pork, Black Forrest Ham, Yellow Mustard, Pickles & Swiss on Ciabatta

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Beechers, Gouda, Arugula & Bacon on Sourdough

Mediterranean Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Veggies, Hummus, Basil & Provolone on Sourdough

Caprese

$12.75

Toasted baguette topped with tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Fresh basil ,Mozzarella & drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Veggies Delight

$12.75

Veggie Cream Cheese, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, clover sprouts & spinach on Wheat bread.

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread

Our Reuben

$11.95

Pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000island, swiss cheese on Marble Rye

New Yorkerish

$13.95

Roast Beef, Provolone,onion and horseradish cream sauce on Ciabatta

Build Your Own Sandwich

$11.95

Choose your bread, meat, cheese, sauce, and veggies

The Turkey Havarti

$11.95

Sourdough with mayo, mustard, turkey, havarti, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sprouts

Acai Bowls

Classic Bowl

$11.50

Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, toasted coconut & local honey

Supergreen Bowl

$11.50

Spinach, mango, and banana. Topped with granola, raspberries, blueberries, and drizzled with honey

Nutty Cacao Bowl

$11.50

Granola, Banana, blueberries, organic peanut butter, cocoa nibs & local honey.

Tropical Dragon Fruit Bowl

$11.50

Dragon fruit smoothie, granola , banana, strawberries, kiwi , coconut flakes, honey & chia seeds (G) (V)

Acai Smoothie

$8.75

No toppings! Acai smoothie, kale, blueberries , banana blended w/ coconut milk.

Magic Blue Bowl

$11.50

Blue spirulina powder, mango, banana, and orange juice. Topped with granola, kiwi, coconut, and chia seeds

Kids Menu

Kids Turkey & Cheddar

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids PB & J

$7.99

Salads & Stuff

Baguette w/ Goat Cheese and Oregon Freezer Jam

$7.95

Toasted baguette with goat cheese and local jam/or honey

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Avocado, tomatoes, sprouts & everything bagel seasoning on toasted sourdough

Giftcard

The Harbor General Store Giftcard

The Harbor General Store Giftcard

$10.00

Please consider buying a gift card for future use, or to give a friend! They are sold in increments of $10 and will be ready at pickup!

Soft Drinks

Coke Can

$0.99

Pepsi Can

$0.99

Diet Coke Can

$0.99

Diet Pepsi Can

$0.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$0.99

Sprite Can

$0.99

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.29

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

scrambled egg, pork sausage,shredded cheddar cheese & salsa in a flour tortilla

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

scrambled egg, grilled veggies,shredded cheddar cheese & garbanzo beans in a Spinach tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar, tapatio mayo on Ciabatta

Breakfast Muffin

$6.50

Pork Sausage or Bacon, eggs, cheddar on toasted english muffin

Breakfast Bowl

$6.25

Scrambled eggs, pork sausage, shredded cheddar, salsa & avocado.

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Harbor General Store image
Harbor General Store image
Harbor General Store image
Harbor General Store image

