U Pick 6 Harbor House

review star

No reviews yet

4454 BUFFALO ROAD

ERIE, PA 16510

U Pick 2! [ The All Day Combo ]

* no substitutions or omissions. thank you!

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.99

rich vanilla cake sandwiched with creamy mascarpone filling & fresh lemon, finished with a light dusting of powdered sugar & vanilla crumble topping

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

cajun house smoked shrimp, sweet & spicy boom! boom! sauce, roasted pepper pico, pickled red radish, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro; served with sour cream & tri-colored tortilla chips

California Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.49

Appetizers

4 Pizza Muffins

$8.99

your choice of 4 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

6 Pizza Muffins

$10.99

your choice of 6 muffins; cheese or pepperoni served with marinara

Asiago Artichoke Dip

$14.99

creamy asiago artichoke dip blended with fresh arugula & fresh parmesan topped with diced tomatoes; served with toasted everything bagel strips & tricolored tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.29

diced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce & melted cheddar jack cheese in a soft tomato tortilla topped with scallions; served with sour cream & salsa

Chips & Dips

$8.59

tricolored tortilla chips served with spicy salsa [ + guacamole or cheddar sauce .99 ]

Homemade Stout Pretzel

$8.99

jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard

Nachos

$15.99

tricolored tortilla chips on a bed of shredded lettuce covered in chili, our housemade cheddar sauce, diced tomatoes & fresh jalapeños; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

Reuben Rolls

$13.99

corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese in a baked egg roll; served with thousand island

Salads & Bowls

"Public" House Salad

$8.99

mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & croutons; served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

romaine lettuce topped, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

romaine lettuce topped with sliced chicken breast, croutons & shaved parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

mixed greens topped with sliced chicken breast, gorgonzola cheese, portobello mushrooms & tomatoes; drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Steak & Avocado Salad

$14.99

freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese

Korean Pork Belly Bowl

$15.49Out of stock

bed of seasoned rice tossed with peas, carrots & sautéed onions topped with smoked pork belly bites & a fried egg; garnished with crisp radish, sprouts & a hoisin sauce drizzle

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$15.49Out of stock

asian-style seasoned rice, cajun fired shrimp, charred corn, roasted tri-colored bell peppers, mixed vegetables, sliced avocado, scrambled egg, spicy poke drizzle; topped with fried rice noodles, sesame seeds & scallions

Sandwiches

Anniversary

$13.99

toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

melted provolone, american & pepper jack cheese on toasted multigrain bread

Pub Club

$13.99

toasted, thick sourdough bread stacked with smoked turkey breast, baked ham, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

The Sicilian

$12.99

salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato & italian dressing on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread

Signature

$12.49

thinly sliced deli-style buffalo chicken, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce on toasted hand-cut ciabatta bread

Reuben

$12.99

shaved corned beef, swiss & sauerkraut with thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Turkey Avocado

$14.29

smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, avocado, balsamic glaze & mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with cilantro & scallions

Bianca Tomato Pizza

$12.99

herbed olive oil topped with our house cheese blend, roma tomatoes & garlic seasoning; baked in our oven & topped with fresh arugula & sprinkled with fresh parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing

Carbonara Pizza

$14.99

our signature white sauce topped with diced smoked bacon, prosciutto, tomato, our house cheese blend & scallions baked with a fried egg [ + chicken 2.99 ]

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning

Margherita Pizza

$13.99

crushed plum tomatoes & dollops of fresh mozzarella garnished with fresh basil; drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Quattro Pizza

$12.99

our signature pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella & white cheddar baked in our oven, then topped with fresh mozzarella & shredded parmesan

Smoked Sausage & Roasted Peppers Pizza

$13.99

our signature red sauce with smoked sausage, tricolored peppers, fresh arugula, sliced portobello mushrooms & our house cheese blend; topped with fresh parmesan

Veggie Pizza

$13.49

portobello mushrooms, roasted roma tomatoes, artichokes, tricolored peppers & beer-braised onions, sprinkled with fresh goat cheese & our house cheese blend. your choice of herbed olive oil, our signature pizza sauce, or white sauce

Flatbreads

Bacon Grape Flat

$13.99

our signature white sauce, grape halves, smoked bacon, beer braised onions & our house cheese blend drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Cajun Shrimp Flat

$13.99

Chicken Pesto Flat

$11.99

basil pesto sauce, diced chicken breast & our house cheese blend topped with sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & fresh parmesan

S'mores Flat

$10.99

our take on a classic dessert! melted chocolate morsels & toasted marshmallows baked in our oven & drizzled with chocolate sauce

Steak Fiesta Flat

$13.29

a spicy tomato cream sauce, steak tips, crushed tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese & avocado; served with a side of salsa & sour cream

'Bolis

Cordon Bleu Boli

$14.99

diced chicken breast, ham & swiss cheese; served with a side of honey mustard

Italian Boli

$13.99

salami, capicola, pepperoni, smoked sausage & our house cheese blend; served with side of our signature pizza sauce

Burgers

Bacon & Swiss Burger

$13.99

half pound pub burger with smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$14.99

black bean burger topped with guacamole, mixed greens, red onion & bistro sauce on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$10.99

half pound pub burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a brioche bun

Fried Egg Burger

$14.49

half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun

Spicy Burger

$13.99

half pound pub burger with melted pepper jack cheese, yellow & red peppers, red onion, tomato & fresh jalapeños drizzled with sriracha sauce on a brioche bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

half pound burger cooked with cajun spice, topped with melted gorgonzola cheese, lettuce & tomato; dressed with bleu cheese dressing on a brioche bun

Pasta Entrees

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

cavatappi pasta with alfredo sauce topped with sliced, blackened chicken breast, dusted with cajun seasoning, fresh parmesan & diced scallions; served with hand-cut ciabatta toast

Mac -N- Cheese

$12.29

cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with crushed crispy potato chips, fresh parmesan cheese & scallions

Smoked Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$15.99

cavatappi pasta with a blended cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon, fresh jalapeños, crushed crispy potato chips, fresh parmesan cheese & scallions. [ + substitute chicken or steak for .99]

Soups & Sides

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.29

spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips

Chili

$7.29

our house chili topped with cheddar jack cheese; served with oyster crackers

Soup of the Day

$8.29Out of stock

rotating soups paired with a personal sized garlic romano & sharp cheddar bread loaf; please call to ask a server for today’s selection

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mac -N- Cheese

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tacos

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Cheese

$6.99

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$6.99

Kids Applesauce

$0.89

Kids Cottage Cheese

$0.89

Kids Grapes

$0.89

Kids Soda

$1.39

Kids Milk

$1.39

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.39

Kids Juice

$1.39

Kids House Salad

$2.99

Kids Caesar Salad

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come on in and enjoy!

4454 BUFFALO ROAD, ERIE, PA 16510

