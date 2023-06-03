Main picView gallery

Harbor Market 335 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

335 Main Street

Winter Harbor, ME 04693

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Coffee

Sock Saunders Dark Roast

Sock Saunders Dark Roast

$3.00+

Peru Romerillo Light Roast

$3.00+
Chickadee Decaf

Chickadee Decaf

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Tea

Irish Breakfast (Black Tea)

$2.00+

Lemon Tea

$2.00+

Peppermint Tea

$2.00+

Chamomile Tea

$2.00+

Smoothies

Fishermans Delight

$9.99

Healthy cool drink with cherries, strawberries, sweet potato, almonds, spinach, protein powder and oatmilk.

Blueberry Hill

$9.99

Healthy cool drink with blueberries, strawberries, bananas, avocado, kale, protein powder and almond milk.

Little Moose

$9.99

Healthy cool drink with bananas, blueberries, sweet potato, spinach, protein powder, peanut butter and oatmilk.

Refills & Extras

Coffee

$1.00

Extra tea bag

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small Town Market & Take-Out in Coastal Downeast Maine

Location

335 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME 04693

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Choco-Latte Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salsa Verde Grill
orange starNo Reviews
270 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Everyday Joe's - 317 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
317 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Pat's Pizza - Bar Harbor New - 6 Pleasant Street
orange starNo Reviews
6 Pleasant Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
orange star5.0 • 56
6 Pleasant St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Winter Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston