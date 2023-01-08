HarborQue - Millersville 8268 Veterans Highway Suite 8

A map showing the location of HarborQue - Millersville 8268 Veterans Highway Suite 8View gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Platter
Pulled Chicken
Macaroni & Cheese 1\2 pt

SIDE (1\2 pint)

Carolina Slaw 1\2 pt

$5.00

Red Skin Potato Salad 1\2 pt

$5.00

Smokey Baked Beans 1\2 pt

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese 1\2 pt

$5.00

Collard Greens 1\2 pt

$5.00

Corn Bread

$2.00

French Fries

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Potato Roll

$1.00

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pit Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Chicken

$12.00

SIGNATURES

Hickory Smoked Wings (10 Each)

$16.00

Loaded Fries

$14.00

BBQ Sundae

$12.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$14.00

Gumbo with Cornbread

$10.00

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$15.00

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

MEATS BY THE POUND

lb Pulled Pork

$19.00

lb Pulled Chicken

$19.00

lb Pit Beef

$19.00

lb Pit Turkey

$19.00

lb Beef Brisket

$26.00

lb Italian Sausage

$19.00

lb Smoked ham

$19.00Out of stock

MAKE IT A PLATTER (w/2 sides)

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.00

Pit Beef Platter

$17.00

Pit Turkey Platter

$17.00

Brisket Platter

$20.00

Smoked 1/2 Chicken Platter

$15.00

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs Platter

$16.00

Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs Platter

$32.00

Pulled Chicken

$17.00

PINT (side)

Caroline Slaw PT

$9.00

Red Skin Potato Salad PT

$9.00

Smokey Baked Beans PT

$9.00

Macaroni & Cheese PT

$9.00

Collard Greens PT

$9.00

QUART (side)

Carolina Slaw QT

$16.00

Red Skin Potato Salad QT

$16.00

Smokey Baked Beans QT

$16.00

Macaroni & Cheese QT

$16.00

Collard Greens QT

$16.00

Dips

Dips

Sauces

1/2 Pint

$4.00

Pint

$7.00

Quart

$15.00

Soup

Pint

$8.00

Quart

$15.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Popcorn

$2.00

Bottle Sodas

Boylan Birch Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Boylan Black Cherry

$2.50

Boylan Creme Soda

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Diet Cheerwine

$2.50

Boylan Orange

$2.50

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.00

Fresca

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

Half Gal

$4.00Out of stock

Gal

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle Drinks

Honest Peach

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Party Dinners

Family Dinner (4-5)

$120.00

Friends & Neighbors (8-12)

$200.00

Block Party (15-20)

$350.00

Disposables

plates/napkins/cutlery

$2.00

Specials

Tenders and Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Meats

lb Pulled Pork

$19.00

lb Pulled Chicken

$19.00

lb Beef Brisket

$26.00

Cocktail Weinies (1\2pan)

$60.00

Italian Sausage onions & Peppers HP

$80.00

lb Pit Turkey

$19.00

lb Smoked Ham

$16.00

lb Smoked Brisket

$26.00

BBQ Meatballs HP

$45.00

Bacon Wrapped Sausage (doz)

$42.00

Steamed Shrimp

Half Pan Sides

Mac & Cheese HP

$40.00

Potato Salad HP

$40.00

Carolina Slaw HP

$40.00

Baked Beans HP

$40.00

Macaroni Salad HP

$40.00

Crab Mac & Cheese HP

$85.00

Shrimp Macaroni Salad HP

$55.00

Collards HP

$40.00

Green Beans HP

$40.00

Southern Green Beans HP

$40.00

Stuffing & Gravy HP

$40.00

Candied Yams HP

$40.00

Smashed Potatoes & GravyvHP

$40.00

Polish Sausage & SauerkrautvHP

$40.00

Green Bean Casserole HP

$40.00

Corn Pudding HP

$40.00

Buttered Corn HP

$40.00

Brussel Prints and Bacon HP

$40.00

Rolls

Bag Slider Rolls

$7.00

Bag Sand Rolls

$7.00

Pints

Pt Sweet BBQ

$8.00

Pt Spicy BBQ

$8.00

Pt Horseradish

$14.00

Pt Sliced Onions

$8.00

Smoked Wings

25 count

$45.00

50 count

$90.00

Corn Bread

Half Tray (30)

$45.00

Full Tray (60)

$80.00

Dips Half Pan

Crab Artichoke Dip HP

$75.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip HP

$50.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip HP

$45.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

Pork Mushroom Cap(doz)

$42.00

Spinach/ Boursin Mushroom cap(doz)

$42.00

It. Sausage Mushroom cap(doz)

$42.00

Trays

SMALL Veg, Relish & Dip Tray

$60.00

LARGE Veg, Relish & Dip Tray

$165.00

SMALL Cheese and Crackers

$75.00

LARGE Cheese and Crackers

$195.00

Desserts

Fruit Cobblers

Fruit Crisps

Pies

Cakes

Tailgate

The kickoff

$140.00

The First Down

$200.00

The Touchdown

$350.00

Treats

Treats

$11.95

Neighbar

$21.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8268 Veterans Highway Suite 8, Millersville, MD 21108

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

