Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harbour Point Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3313 Harbour Point Parkway

Gainesville, GA 30506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.25

Mixed greens topped with crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, crisp bacon, and cherry tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection, paired with crisp vegetables, and served on a grilled bun.


Beverages

Water

$2.00

Signature Drinks

$2.00

Fruit Protein Smoothie

$5.00

Canned Soda

$1.25

From the Garden

Harbour Salad

Harbour Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens topped with crisp fresh vegetables, cucumbers, red onion, and tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce with our homemade Ceaser dressing, onion, parmesan and crunchy croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.25

Mixed greens topped with crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, crisp bacon, and cherry tomatoes.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and grated cheddar cheese.

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.50

Seasons best fruit.

Chefs Table

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Freshly prepared every day. served with crackers or bread of the day.

Chefs Choice!

Chefs Choice!

$22.00

Chef's entree, two sides, and bread of the day. Dine in or order takeout for your family.

On the Side

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Be sure to top it with our homemade chili and don't forget the cheese.

Chefs Table Vegetable

Chefs Table Vegetable

$4.00

Daily vegetables are offered on the Chef's table.

Chips Small

Chips Small

$2.00
Chips Large/Special

Chips Large/Special

$3.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with mushroom, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and grated cheddar cheese.

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.50

The Season's Best Cut Fruit.

Potato Salad or Coleslaw

$3.00

Small Chip or Cheese Crackers

$1.00

On the Sweeter Side

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$0.75

Don't forget to come in and try our fresh-baked variety every day. Yum!

Gourmet Brownie

Gourmet Brownie

$2.50

our molten chocolate, expresso, and cinnamon brownies baked to perfection.

Ice Creams

Ice Creams

$4.00

Daddy O'brien's, Offering homemade, gourmet ice cream creations. Come experience a variety of flavors.

Chefs Choice Desserts

Chefs Choice Desserts

$4.75

Be sure to ask us about our Chef's choice desserts of the day.

From the Grill

Build Your Own Harbour Burger

$9.50

Add your favorite toppings to any of your choices.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Southern Fried Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection, paired with crisp vegetables, and served on a grilled bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection, paired with crisp vegetables, and served on a grilled bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Grilled Veggie Burger topped with grilled vegetables and served on a bun or in a lettuce wrap as a gluten-free option.

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Our signature blend of cheeses is grilled to perfection. Pair it with bacon... YUM!

Harbour Beef Dog

Harbour Beef Dog

$3.00

All beef hot dogs are served on a bun. Top with your Favorites.

Harbour Burger Wrap

Harbour Burger Wrap

$8.95

Our Harbour burger is topped with freshly made guacamole, swiss cheese, and tomatoes wrapped in fresh crisp lettuce.

Add Salmon

$4.75

Add Chicken

$3.50

Add Bacon

$1.75

Add Extra Burger

$3.50

Mini Mart Store

General Mini Mart Purchase

$3.00

2 Earplugs

$0.50

Small Gum, Rolaids or Chapsticks

$1.00

Granola or Fig Bar

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3313 Harbour Point Parkway, Gainesville, GA 30506

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Grandma’s NY Pizza - Dawsonville
orange starNo Reviews
12 Dawson Market Way Suite 180 Dawsonville, GA 30534
View restaurantnext
Chattahoochee Grill - 301 Tommy Aaron Drive
orange starNo Reviews
301 Tommy Aaron Drive Gainesville, GA 30506
View restaurantnext
ZUAREPA - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
975 Dawsonville Highway Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurantnext
Big Red's Biscuits & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
41 Big Horn Drive Dawsonville, GA 30534
View restaurantnext
El Carreton Taqueria 2.0 - 400 Pearl Nix Parkway - Gainesville, Ga 30501
orange starNo Reviews
400 Pearl Nix Parkway Gainesville, GA 30504
View restaurantnext
El Carreton taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
-608 Atlanta Hwy Gainesville, GA 30501
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Gainesville
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.6 (93 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston