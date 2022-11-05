Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Hard 90 Sports Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

705 North Main Street

Suite 117

Maypearl, TX 76064

Popular Items

Strawberry shortcake
Chicken Fried Chicken Platter
Steak Dingers (5)

Appetizer

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Fried Jalapenos served with Ranch

Mozzerella Sticks

$7.49

6 Mozzerella sticks served with marinara

Pickle Chips

$7.49

Served with Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$7.49

Jalapeno Bottle Caps

$7.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Fried Green Beans

$7.49

Tripp-le play

$14.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Heat Burger

$11.49

She Burger with bottle caps, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with french fries

Atomic Chicken

$11.49

Fried or Grilled chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion served with french fries

Double Cheese Melt

$7.49

Creamy cheese melted on Texas toast served with french fries

Double Burger

$12.99

2 Patties, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with french fries

Piggy-Piggy

$9.49

BLT, bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast served with french fries

Single Burger

$10.99

1 Patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or maynaise served with french fries

Smokin' Patty Melt

$12.99

Two meat/cheese with sauteed onions on Texas toast served with french fries

The Dirty Bird

$10.99

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with french fries

The Legend

$11.99

Chicken Friend steak, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with french fries

The Skinny Dipper

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with french fries

The Matilda

$11.49

1 Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard or mayo served with French fries

The Big "O"

$11.49

The Grand Slam

$14.99

Salads, Dingers & Wangs

Chicken Dingers (3)

$10.99

3 chicken fingers, gravy and Texas toast served with french fries

Chicken Dingers (5)

$13.99

5 chicken fingers, gravy and Texas toast served with french fries

Steak Dingers (3)

$10.99

3 steak fingers, gravy and Texas toast served with french fries

Steak Dingers (5)

$13.99

5 steak fingers, gravy and Texas toast served with french fries

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese

6 Wangz

$11.99

Toss your wangz in the sauce of your choice

10 Wangz

$15.99

Toss your wangz in the sauce of your choice

15 Wangz

$21.99

Toss your wangz in the sauce of your choice

8 Wangz Basket

$14.99

Tossed Chicken Dingers (3)

$12.99

Tossed Chicken Dingers (5)

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Hamburger Patty Salad

$11.99

Wangz Sauces Sauces

$13.50

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.24

Basket of O'Rings

$5.79

Basket of Tots

$5.24

Side salad

$3.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Dingers (2)

$6.99

2 Chicken fingers served with french fries, gravy and small drink

Creamy Cheesy Melt

$6.99

Grilled Cheese served with french fries and small drink

Steak Dingers (2)

$6.99

2 Steak fingers served with french fries, gravy, kids drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Platters

Small Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Platter

$14.99

All You Can Eat Catfish

$14.99

Refill catfish

Hushpuppies (4)

$1.00

Large Chicken Fried Steak Platter

$15.99

Extra Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Original

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

One Serving

Chocolate Pie

$3.50

Coconut Pie

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Strawberry shortcake

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Whole Dessert

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Chocolate Pie

$30.00

Coconut Pie

$30.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$30.00

Banana Pudding

$30.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Redbull

Redbull

$6.00

Sugar free Redbull

$6.00

Watermelon Redbull

$6.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 and 1/2 tea

$2.50

Water

Water

T-shirts

Youth XL

$22.00

Adult Small

$22.00

Adult Medium

$22.00

Adult Large

$22.00

Adult XL

$22.00

Adult XXL

$24.00

Adult XXXL

$26.00

Hats

Navy

$30.00

Red/gray

$30.00

Comedy show

Ticket

$10.00

Sunday Beer

21 oz Coors Light

$5.00

21 oz Bud Light

$5.00

21 oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

21 oz Miller Light

$5.00

21 oz Shiner

$5.00

21 oz Angry Orchard

$5.00

21 oz Blue Moon

$5.00

21 oz Dos Equis

$5.00

21 oz Railport Bock

$5.00

21 oz Railport Honey Hush

$5.00

Sunday Domestic Bottle Beer

Coors

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Shiner

$3.50

Flight

$3.50

Lager

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 North Main Street, Suite 117, Maypearl, TX 76064

Directions

Gallery
Hard 90 Sports Bar and Grille image
Hard 90 Sports Bar and Grille image

