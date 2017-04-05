Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hard Knox BBQ

209 Reviews

$

2931 E. Battlefield

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 lb Pulled Pork
1/4 lb Pulled Chicken
1/2 lb Pulled Pork

Starters

1 Burnt Ends Rangoon

$1.89Out of stock

4 Burnt Ends Rangoons

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 Order Fried Pickles

$5.00

Full Order Fried Pickles

$9.00

By the Pound

1/4 lb Burnt Ends

$6.25

1/4 lb Brisket

$6.25

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.25

1/4 lb Chicken Thighs

$4.25Out of stock

1/4 lb Mild Sausage

$4.00

1 Link Green Chili Sausage

$4.25

1/2 lb Burnt Ends

$12.50

1/2 lb Brisket

$12.50

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.50

1/2 lb Chicken Thighs

$8.50Out of stock

1/2 lb Mild Sausage

$8.00

1 lb Burnt Ends

$25.00

1 lb Brisket

$25.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

1 lb Chicken Thighs

$17.00Out of stock

1 lb Mild Sausage

$16.00

2 Ribs

$5.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack Ribs

$12.50Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

1/4 lb Pulled Chicken

$4.25

1/2 lb Pulled Chicken

$8.50

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$17.00

Beef Bones

$21.00

Burnt Ends Combo Plates

Burnt Ends & Sliced Brisket

$15.25

Burnt Ends & Pulled Pork

$13.25

Burnt Ends & Chicken Thighs

$13.00Out of stock

Burnt Ends & Mild Sausage

$13.25

Burnt Ends & Spicy Sausage

$14.00

Burnt Ends & 2 Rib Bones

$15.50

Double Burnt Ends

$15.25

Burnt Ends & Pulled Chicken

$13.00

Brisket Flat Combo Plates

Chopped & Sliced Brisket

$15.25

Brisket & Pulled Pork

$13.25

Brisket & Chicken Thighs

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket & Mild Sausage

$13.25

Brisket & Spicy Sausage

$14.00

Brisket & 2 Ribs

$15.50

Brisket & Pulled Chicken

$13.00

Other Combo Plates

Chicken & Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Mild Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Spicy Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & 2 Ribs

$13.00Out of stock

Pork & Mild Sausage

$12.00

Pork & Spicy Sausage

$12.00

Pork & 2 Ribs

$13.00

2 Ribs & Mild Sausage

$13.00

2 Ribs & Spicy Sausage

$13.00

Double Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Double Pork

$12.00

Double Mild Sausage

$12.00

Double Spicy Sausage

$12.00

Pulled Chicken & Pork

$12.00

Pulled Chicken & Mild Sausage

$12.00

Pulled Chicken & Spicy Sausage

$12.00

Pulled Chicken & 2 Ribs

$13.00

Beef Bones And 2 Sides

$25.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Ma-Homie #15

$10.00

Brisket Burger

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

BBQ Specialties

Death by Nachos w/Chicken

$11.00

Death by Nachos w/Pork

$11.00

Death by Nachos w/Brisket

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$10.00

Chopped Brisket Tacos

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

BBQ Pork Salad

$11.00

Burnt Ends Salad

$13.00

Frito Pie W/Brisket

$10.00

Frito Pie W/Chicken

$10.00

Frito Pie W/Pork

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Sides

Indv. Apple Slaw

$1.95

Large Apple Slaw

$7.50

Indv. House Chips

$1.95

Large House Chips

$7.50

Indv. Fries

$1.95

Large Fries

$7.50

Indv. Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans

$1.95

Large Dr. Pepper & Bourbon Beans

$7.50

Indv. Knox Street Corn

$1.95

Large Knox Street Corn

$7.50

Indv. Mac N Cheese

$2.50

Large Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Small Side Salad

$2.50

Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Buns - 12

$6.00

For the Kiddos

Kids Pork Sandwich & Fries

$6.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

We proudly serve Coca-Cola products as well as our Sweet and Unsweet Iced Tea that is Brewed Fresh daily.

TG Water

TG Unsweet Tea

TG Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Brewed fresh daily. 24 oz. Iced Tea. No sugar added.

TG Sweet Tea

TG Sweet Tea

$2.49

Brewed Fresh Daily. 24 oz. Sweet Iced Tea. Made with pure cane sugar

TG Coke

TG Coke

$2.49

Coca-Cola Classic

TG Diet Coke

TG Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

TG Sprite

TG Sprite

$2.49

Sprite

TG Dr. Pepper

TG Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

TG Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

TG Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.49

24 oz. fountain Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Rubs & Sauces

T-Bone's Bold Beef Rub

$17.50

PaPa Pat's Poultry & Swine Rub

$17.50

Hard Knox Original BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Hard Knox Spicy BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Shirts

Shirt

$20.00

Employee Shirt

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh-daily, Pecan smoked Ozarks Barbecue with Chef-inspired Side Dishes. Custom Catering services for groups of any size. Dine in, Curbside Carry-Out and Online Ordering is available as well.

Location

2931 E. Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Hard Knox BBQ image
Hard Knox BBQ image
Hard Knox BBQ image

