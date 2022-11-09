Hard Knox Pizzeria
4437 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Lunch Special
1 8" Pizza, 1/2 Salad and a 16oz Drink
Monthly pie lunch special (apple of my pie)
The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves. With half salad & drink
8” monthly special (apple of my pie)
The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves.
8" Pizzas
8" Barbed Wire
Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.
8" The BarnStormer
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and banana peppers. *(Coach Rick Barnes favorite pizza)
8" Basilio
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, kalamata olives, and an optional balsamic reduction drizzle after the oven.
8" Bonecrusher
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
8" The BLT
Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with arugula tossed in garlic dijon aioli.
8" Carnera
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, green peppers and red onions.
8" D'Amato
Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Blend, Baby Bella and button Mushrooms, fresh thyme, and extra virgin olive oil
8" Graziano
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sasauge OR prosciutto, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella with baby bella and button mushrooms.
8" Great White Hope
Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers
8" Hawaiian
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella and pineapple (seasoned with chili powder and lime juice).
8" Iron Mike
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
8" La Motta
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, caramelized garlice, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh oregano.
8" Le Boxeur
Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, Genoa salami, extra virgin olive oil, finished with garlic dijon aioli.
8" Marciano
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
8" Marci-Roni
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
8" Mancini
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, fresh rosemary, and extra virign olive oil. OPTIONAL: Balsamic reduction.
8" Meathead
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, mini meatballs & extra virgin olive oil.
8" The One Knox KICK
Our Hand Tossed dough, white sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onions, Jalapeños, drizzled with a Cilantro Lime Crema.
8" Pastrano
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh thyme.
8" Pulled Punch
Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, and locally sourced BBQ sauce. No red sauce.
8" Rocky Balboa
Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.
8" Rocky Top
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, cage free, non-GMO buffalo chicken & applewood smoked bacon topped with a blue cheese dressing & Texas Pete hot sauce drizzle.
8" The "Rona"
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, and grated parmesan
8" Sweet Pea
Smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and clover honey. No sauce.
8" Veggie
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
8” Taylor’s Pie
Monthly Special
12" Pizzas (online)
12" Barbed Wire
Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.
12" Rocky Top
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, cage free, non-GMO buffalo chicken & applewood smoked bacon topped with a blue cheese dressing & Texas Pete hot sauce drizzle.
12" Hawaiian
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella and pineapple (seasoned with chili powder and lime juice).
12" The BLT
Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with arugula tossed in garlic dijon aioli.
12" Bonecrusher
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
12" Graziano
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sasauge OR prosciutto, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella with baby bella and button mushrooms.
12" Great White Hope
Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers
12" Pulled Punch
Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, and locally sourced BBQ sauce. No red sauce.
12" Pastrano
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh thyme.
12" Rocky Balboa
Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.
12" The "Rona"
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, and grated parmesan
12" Sweet Pea
Smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and clover honey. No sauce.
12" The BarnStormer
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and banana peppers. *(Coach Rick Barnes favorite pizza)
12" Meathead
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, mini meatballs & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Carnera
YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, green peppers and red onions.
12" Iron Mike
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.
12" Basilio
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, kalamata olives, and an optional balsamic reduction drizzle after the oven.
12" Le Boxeur
Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, Genoa salami, extra virgin olive oil, finished with garlic dijon aioli.
12" Mancini
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, fresh rosemary, and extra virign olive oil. OPTIONAL: Balsamic reduction.
12" Marci-Roni
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.
12" Veggie
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
12" D'Amato
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, baby bella and button mushrooms, fresh thyme and extra virgin olive oil.
12" La Motta
Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, caramelized garlice, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh oregano.
12" Marciano
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
12" The One Knox KICK
Our Hand Tossed dough, white sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onions, Jalapeños, drizzled with a Cilantro Lime Crema.
Calzones
Lucia Calzone
A Vegetarian Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, and Caramelized Garlic. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.
Sylvester Calzone
3 Meat Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.
Small Plates
Garlic Knots
Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.
House Made 5-Cheese Bread
Made from our house made pizza dough topped with 5 kinds of cheese: grated parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, provolone & hand shaved parmesan. Finished with garlic oil and dried oregano. Served with a side of our house made red sauce.
House Made Focaccia
Made from our house made pizza dough topped with parmesan cheese, fresh rosemary, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. Served with herb oil on the side.
Mini Meatballs
Half Order: 9 Meatballs Full Order: 18 Meatballs Tossed in our house made red sauce, topped with fresh oregano and parmesan cheese.
Roni-Roll
Our house made dough rolled with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan cheese. Served with our house made red sauce on the side. (Add fresh spinach for $1)
Salads
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Hard Knox
Spring mix, red onions, Kalamata olives, green peppers and parmesan cheese, tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side).
Rocket
Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan tossed in our house made lemon parmesan dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
8" Pizza Salad
(8" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and house-made vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
12" Pizza Salad
(12" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese tossed in our house vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Caprese
Two Chicks and a Farm tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Sea Salt, Pepper, and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Winter Salad
Spinach, Sliced Apples, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Feta, and Apple Vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)
Beverages
Desserts
Archie S'more Dessert Pizza
A dessert pizza topped with nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbles.
Root Beer Float
Two scoops of vanilla gelato with draft Abita root beer
Dessert Knots
House-Made Dough knotted up and tossed in Butter, and a Lemon Blueberry Glaze, topped with Powder Sugar
Sauces and Dressings
We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven.
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919