Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream

Hard Knox Pizzeria

532 Reviews

$$

4437 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Marciano
12" Marci-Roni
12" Bonecrusher

Daily Specials

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$17.00

1 8" Pizza, 1/2 Salad and a 16oz Drink

Monthly pie lunch special (apple of my pie)

Monthly pie lunch special (apple of my pie)

$19.00

The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves. With half salad & drink

8” monthly special (apple of my pie)

8” monthly special (apple of my pie)

$17.00

The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves.

8" Pizzas

8" Barbed Wire

8" Barbed Wire

$15.00

Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.

8" The BarnStormer

8" The BarnStormer

$13.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and banana peppers. *(Coach Rick Barnes favorite pizza)

8" Basilio

8" Basilio

$14.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, kalamata olives, and an optional balsamic reduction drizzle after the oven.

8" Bonecrusher

8" Bonecrusher

$15.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.

8" The BLT

8" The BLT

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with arugula tossed in garlic dijon aioli.

8" Carnera

8" Carnera

$14.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, green peppers and red onions.

8" D'Amato

8" D'Amato

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Blend, Baby Bella and button Mushrooms, fresh thyme, and extra virgin olive oil

8" Graziano

8" Graziano

$14.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sasauge OR prosciutto, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella with baby bella and button mushrooms.

8" Great White Hope

8" Great White Hope

$15.00

Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers

8" Hawaiian

8" Hawaiian

$16.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella and pineapple (seasoned with chili powder and lime juice).

8" Iron Mike

8" Iron Mike

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.

8" La Motta

8" La Motta

$12.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, caramelized garlice, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh oregano.

8" Le Boxeur

8" Le Boxeur

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, Genoa salami, extra virgin olive oil, finished with garlic dijon aioli.

8" Marciano

8" Marciano

$12.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

8" Marci-Roni

8" Marci-Roni

$13.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.

8" Mancini

8" Mancini

$13.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, fresh rosemary, and extra virign olive oil. OPTIONAL: Balsamic reduction.

8" Meathead

8" Meathead

$14.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, mini meatballs & extra virgin olive oil.

8" The One Knox KICK

8" The One Knox KICK

$15.00

Our Hand Tossed dough, white sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onions, Jalapeños, drizzled with a Cilantro Lime Crema.

8" Pastrano

8" Pastrano

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh thyme.

8" Pulled Punch

8" Pulled Punch

$15.00

Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, and locally sourced BBQ sauce. No red sauce.

8" Rocky Balboa

8" Rocky Balboa

$15.00

Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.

8" Rocky Top

8" Rocky Top

$15.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, cage free, non-GMO buffalo chicken & applewood smoked bacon topped with a blue cheese dressing & Texas Pete hot sauce drizzle.

8" The "Rona"

8" The "Rona"

$15.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, and grated parmesan

8" Sweet Pea

8" Sweet Pea

$14.00

Smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and clover honey. No sauce.

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$13.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.

8” Taylor’s Pie

$15.00

Monthly Special

Apple of my PIE

Apple of my PIE

$23.00

The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves.

12" Pizzas (online)

12" Barbed Wire

12" Barbed Wire

$19.00

Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.

12" Rocky Top

12" Rocky Top

$19.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, cage free, non-GMO buffalo chicken & applewood smoked bacon topped with a blue cheese dressing & Texas Pete hot sauce drizzle.

12" Hawaiian

12" Hawaiian

$19.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella and pineapple (seasoned with chili powder and lime juice).

12" The BLT

12" The BLT

$19.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with arugula tossed in garlic dijon aioli.

12" Bonecrusher

12" Bonecrusher

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.

12" Graziano

12" Graziano

$18.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sasauge OR prosciutto, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella with baby bella and button mushrooms.

12" Great White Hope

12" Great White Hope

$18.00

Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers

12" Pulled Punch

12" Pulled Punch

$19.00

Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, fresh mozzarella, shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, and locally sourced BBQ sauce. No red sauce.

12" Pastrano

12" Pastrano

$18.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh thyme.

12" Rocky Balboa

12" Rocky Balboa

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.

12" The "Rona"

12" The "Rona"

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, and grated parmesan

12" Sweet Pea

12" Sweet Pea

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and clover honey. No sauce.

12" The BarnStormer

12" The BarnStormer

$17.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and banana peppers. *(Coach Rick Barnes favorite pizza)

12" Meathead

12" Meathead

$17.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, mini meatballs & extra virgin olive oil.

12" Carnera

12" Carnera

$16.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, green peppers and red onions.

12" Iron Mike

12" Iron Mike

$16.00Out of stock

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.

12" Basilio

12" Basilio

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, kalamata olives, and an optional balsamic reduction drizzle after the oven.

12" Le Boxeur

12" Le Boxeur

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, Genoa salami, extra virgin olive oil, finished with garlic dijon aioli.

12" Mancini

12" Mancini

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, fresh rosemary, and extra virign olive oil. OPTIONAL: Balsamic reduction.

12" Marci-Roni

12" Marci-Roni

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.

12" D'Amato

12" D'Amato

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, baby bella and button mushrooms, fresh thyme and extra virgin olive oil.

12" La Motta

12" La Motta

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, caramelized garlice, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh oregano.

12" Marciano

12" Marciano

$14.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

12" The One Knox KICK

12" The One Knox KICK

$19.00

Our Hand Tossed dough, white sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onions, Jalapeños, drizzled with a Cilantro Lime Crema.

Calzones

Lucia Calzone

Lucia Calzone

$17.00

A Vegetarian Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, and Caramelized Garlic. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.

Sylvester Calzone

Sylvester Calzone

$17.00

3 Meat Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.

Small Plates

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.

House Made 5-Cheese Bread

House Made 5-Cheese Bread

$12.00

Made from our house made pizza dough topped with 5 kinds of cheese: grated parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, provolone & hand shaved parmesan. Finished with garlic oil and dried oregano. Served with a side of our house made red sauce.

House Made Focaccia

House Made Focaccia

$10.00

Made from our house made pizza dough topped with parmesan cheese, fresh rosemary, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. Served with herb oil on the side.

Mini Meatballs

Mini Meatballs

$9.00+

Half Order: 9 Meatballs Full Order: 18 Meatballs Tossed in our house made red sauce, topped with fresh oregano and parmesan cheese.

Roni-Roll

Roni-Roll

$11.00

Our house made dough rolled with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan cheese. Served with our house made red sauce on the side. (Add fresh spinach for $1)

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, tossed with our house made Caesar dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

Hard Knox

Hard Knox

$10.00+

Spring mix, red onions, Kalamata olives, green peppers and parmesan cheese, tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side).

Rocket

Rocket

$10.00+

Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan tossed in our house made lemon parmesan dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

8" Pizza Salad

8" Pizza Salad

$13.00

(8" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, and house-made vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

12" Pizza Salad

12" Pizza Salad

$16.00

(12" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese tossed in our house vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00+

Two Chicks and a Farm tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Sea Salt, Pepper, and drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$11.00+

Spinach, Sliced Apples, Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Feta, and Apple Vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

Beverages

Drinks are served in 16oz cups. No other sizes available unless listed.
Abita Root Beer

Abita Root Beer

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Half & Half Tea

$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

Mr. Pibb Xtra

Mr. Pibb Xtra

$2.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.00
Powerade Mountain Blast

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Desserts

Archie S'more Dessert Pizza

Archie S'more Dessert Pizza

$10.00

A dessert pizza topped with nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbles.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Two scoops of vanilla gelato with draft Abita root beer

Dessert Knots

Dessert Knots

$10.00

House-Made Dough knotted up and tossed in Butter, and a Lemon Blueberry Glaze, topped with Powder Sugar

Sauces and Dressings

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Herb Oil

$0.50

Side of Bourbon Reduction

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.75

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Lemon Parmesan Dressing

$0.50

Extra House Vinaigrette

$0.50

Package Deals

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$45.00

2 12" Pizzas, 1 Small Plate, and 1 Full Salad.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Dining Room and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven. Order online for fast carryout!

Website

Location

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

Directions

Gallery
Hard Knox Pizza image
Hard Knox Pizza image
Hard Knox Pizza image
Hard Knox Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Bearden
orange star4.7 • 570
5400 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 144
200 E Jackson Ave Knoxville, TN 37915
View restaurantnext
Preservation Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,039
28 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Stock & Barrel
orange star4.9 • 193
35 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston