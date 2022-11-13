Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hard Knox Pizza Hardin Valley

326 Reviews

$$

10847 Hardin Valley Rd

Knoxville, TN 37932

Family Meal Deal

Package Deals

$45.00

2 12" Pizzas, 1 Full Salad, and 1 Small Plate.

Monthly Special

Calzone filled with ricotta cheese and mozzarella, topped with arugula dressed in olive oil and prosciutto dress in balsamic reduction.
$23.00

The Apple of my Pie starts off with our house made white sauce, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, sausage, and after the wood fired oven topped with freshly chopped sage, and sliced apples. Drizzled with sage butter, and garnished with two sage leaves.

12" Pizzas

$19.00

Locally sourced BBQ pulled pork, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños & topped with a bourbon reduction. No red sauce.

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, Genoa salami, kalamata olives, and an optional balsamic reduction drizzle after the oven.

$17.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and banana peppers. *(Coach Rick Barnes favorite pizza)

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.

$19.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes and extra virgin olive oil. Topped with arugula tossed in garlic dijon aioli.

$16.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, green peppers and red onions.

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, baby bella and button mushrooms, fresh thyme and extra virgin olive oil.

$18.00

Housemade pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, marinated cage free, non GMO chicken, hand shaved parmesan, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil. (Chicken marinade contains crushed red peppers

$18.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sasauge OR prosciutto, housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella with baby bella and button mushrooms.

$19.00

YOUR CHOICE OF: pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage OR prosciutto with housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella and pineapple (seasoned with chili powder and lime juice).

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized garlic, hand shaved parmesan, extra virgin olive oil.

$14.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, caramelized garlice, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh oregano.

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, smoked mozzarella, Genoa salami, extra virgin olive oil, finished with garlic dijon aioli.

$16.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, pistachios, red onions, fresh rosemary, and extra virign olive oil. OPTIONAL: Balsamic reduction.

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & basil.

$14.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.

$17.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta blend, mini meatballs & extra virgin olive oil.

$19.00

Our Hand Tossed dough, white sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Chicken, Red and Green Pepper, Red Onions, Jalapeños, drizzled with a Cilantro Lime Crema.

$18.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized garlic, extra virgin olive oil & fresh thyme.

$19.00

Housemade white sauce, fresh mozzarella, cage free, non-GMO buffalo chicken & applewood smoked bacon topped with a blue cheese dressing & Texas Pete hot sauce drizzle.

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, and grated parmesan

$18.00

Housemade red sauce, provolone, sweet Italian sausage, red & green peppers, red onions, dried oregano, crushed red peppers, and extra virgin olive oil.

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella, prosciutto, blue cheese crumbles, and clover honey. No sauce.

$16.00

Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.

12” Taylor’s Pie

$20.00

Calzones

$17.00

A Vegetarian Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Pesto, and Caramelized Garlic. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.

$17.00

3 Meat Calzone with Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Sweet Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with our House Made Red Sauce on the side.

Small Plates

$10.00

Our delicious house made dough knotted and sautéed with caramelized garlic and garlic oil and then drizzled with an herb butter sauce for dipping. Garnished with fresh oregano.

$12.00

Made from our house made pizza dough topped with 5 kinds of cheese: grated parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, provolone & hand shaved parmesan. Finished with garlic oil and dried oregano. Served with a side of our house made red sauce.

$10.00

Made from our house made pizza dough topped with parmesan cheese, fresh rosemary, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil. Served with herb oil on the side.

$9.00+

Half Order: 9 Meatballs Full Order: 18 Meatballs Tossed in our house made red sauce, topped with fresh oregano and parmesan cheese.

$11.00

Our house made dough rolled with fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan cheese. Served with our house made red sauce on the side. (Add fresh spinach for $1)

Salads

$16.00

(12" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese tossed in our house vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

$13.00

(8" Portion) Spring mix, pepperoni, olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and house-made vinaigrette. Served on a pizza crust with fresh mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt and paremsan cheese. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

$15.00

(Full Portion) Spring mix, red onions, Kalamata olives, green peppers and parmesan cheese, tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side).

$15.00

(Full Portion) Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan tossed in our house made lemon parmesan dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

$10.00

(Half Portion) Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

$10.00

(Half Portion) Spring mix, red onions, Kalamata olives, green peppers and parmesan cheese, tossed in our house made vinaigrette. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side).

$10.00

(Half Portion) Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and shaved parmesan tossed in our house made lemon parmesan dressing. (All carry out salads will be served with dressing on the side)

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, green peppers, and pepperoncinis tossed in our house made vinaigrette.

Half Caprese

$11.00

Full Caprese

$16.00

Half Winter Salad

$11.00

Full Winter Salad

$16.00

Beverages

$2.50
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Desserts

$10.00Out of stock

A dessert pizza topped with nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumbles.

$7.00

Two scoops of vanilla gelato with draft Abita root beer

$10.00

House-Made Dough knotted up and tossed in Butter, Lemon Blueberry Glaze, topped with Powder Sugar

Sauces and Dressings

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Herb Oil

$0.50

Side of Pesto

$0.75

Side of Bourbon Reduction

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Extra Lemon Parmesan Dressing

$0.50

Extra House Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

All Beer

$2 PBR 12OZ

$2.00

BOLD ROCK CIDER 16oz

$5.00

Hexagon Blonde Stout

$6.00+

Hexagon Porter

$6.00+

Honeybee Porter

$6.00+

Orange Hat

$6.00+

Passion Fruit

$6.00+

Wine Online

Prosecco

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Pinot Noir

$42.00

Cabernet

$42.00

Rose

$34.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Open for in-store dining and Patio Seating - plus Curbside/Pick-Up. We are a Knoxville based, woman-owned, artisan pizza restaurant engaged in the authentic old-world art of making wood-fired pizza. Everything at Hard Knox is fresh and locally sourced whenever possible, developed in-house, made fresh every day and then cooked at over 750 degrees in our wood fired oven. Order online for fast carryout!

10847 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932

