- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- American
- /
- Hard Times Cafe Springfield
Hard Times Cafe Springfield
918 Reviews
$$
6362 Springfield Blvd
Springfield, VA 22150
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Traditional Chili
Chili Bowl
Your choice of Chili with or with out beans
Chili Mac
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with or with out beans
3-Way Chili Mac
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese
4-Way Chili Mac
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese and chopped onions.
5-Way Chili Mac
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese, chopped onions and beans.
Chili Over Rice
Your choice of Chili over cilantro rice.
Chili Specials
Chili Bubba
Corn bread topped with your two favorite chilis then smothered with cheddar, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Chili Frito Pie
Bowl of Fritos loaded with your choice of chili, cheddar, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chili Taters
Tater Tots smothered with your choice of chili, shredded cheddar and sour cream.
Chili-Changa
Choice of Chili with cheese and sour cream wrapped in a tortilla, topped with more chili and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Hand dipped tenders with BBQ, Ranch or Honey Mustard dipping sauce.
Texas Tenders
Hand battered tenders tossed in our original Texas sauce.
Chili Nachos
Choice of Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.
Chips-N-Salsa
House made corn tortilla chips with chunky medium salsa.
Onion Rings
Fresh-cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
Cheese Fries
Fresh-cut fries covered with melted shredded cheddar. Served with Ranch dipping sauce.
Loaded Fries
Chili and Cheese over Fresh-cut fries or Bacon and Cheese over Fresh-cut fries
Corn Dog Nuggets
Nathan' all-beef mini corn dogs with mustard dipping sauce
Deep Fried Pickles
Southern style breaded and deep fried pickle spears with ranch dripping sauce.
Jalapeno Pepper Poppers
Deep fried red hot jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese
Cheese Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella served with marinara.
Mac and Cheese Wedges
Breaded and deep-fried mac & cheese. Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Quesadilla
Melted cheese and pico de gallo in a grilled tortilla. Available with grilled chicken or grilled steak.
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
Crispy tortillas wrapped around chicken, black beans, corn and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexi-ranch dipping sacue.
Steak Bites
Sirloin tips sautéed in pepper and garlic served over cilantro rice. Served with a sesame ginger dipping sauce.
Grilled Wings
Bone-in grilled chicken wings in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and carrots.
Boneless Wings
Chunks of chicken breast hand breaded and fried, tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots.
Philly Egg Roll
Burgers, Sliders & Dogs
Whiskey River BBQ Bacon Burger
Chargrilled burger topped with bacon, choice of cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Black and Bleu Burger
Chargrilled burger cooked to order topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Chili Cheddar Burger
Chargrilled burger topped with your choice of Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon and Cheese Burger
Chargrilled burger with your choice of cheese and crisp bacon. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Hamburger
Chargrilled burger made to order with a choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Veggie Burger
Grilled garden vegetable patty with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Veggie-Veggie Burger
Grilled garden vegetable patty topped with Vegetarian Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Mini Chili Sliders
Three mini burgers with your choice of chili, cheese and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries
Mini Elvis Sliders
Three mini burgers with cheese, onions and a pickle. Server with fresh-cut fries.
Authentic Coney Dog
Two Nathan's All beef dogs with just the right amount of chili, shredded cheddar and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and pickles.
Hard Times Chili Dog
1/4 pound Nathan's All Beef dog with your choice of chili, shredded cheddar and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and pickles.
Sandwiches, Wraps & Tacos
Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered chicken breast deep fried with bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with a choice of cheese and bacon, served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Texas Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast dipped in original Texas sauce with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Santa Fe Wrap
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, corn, tomatoes and Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Big Fish Sandwich
White cod hand-battered and fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickle, tomatoes and tartar sauce.
Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Fried Fish Tacos
Three soft tacos with fried tilapia, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Grilled Steak Soft Tacos
Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled steak, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Chili Tacos
Three soft tacos with your choice of Hard Times Chili, sour cream, cheese, tomato-corn salsa, lettuce and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.
Fresh Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo style chicken deep-fried and diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in a garden salad with Mexi-ranch dressing, sweet corn, tomatoes, cheddar and tortilla strips.
Chili Salad
Your choice of Chili on a garden salad with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and house made tortilla chips.
Salmon Salad
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated, grilled to order and served over a garden salad with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steak Tip Salad
Dinner Platters
Hard Times Southwest Ribs
Full or Half rack of St. Louis style pork ribs with a Texas rub and basted with a thick rich BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
Chicken Alamo
Spaghetti mixed with a blend of parmesan and ranch, topped with tomatoes and spicy Texas grilled chicken.
Chicken Tender Dinner
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
Fish Dinner
Two pieces of White Cod hand-battered and fried crispy with a side of tartar sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in a bourbon teriyaki sauce and chargrilled to order. Served with a choice of two sides.
Sirloin Tip Dinner
Sirloin Steak tips marinated in pepper and garlic. Served with your choice of two sides.
Latino Steak
Sirloin Steak tips cooked to order with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jalapeno Ranch and a side of cilantro rice.
Pork Chop Dinner
Marinated pork chop seasoned and chargrilled.
Kids Meals
Sides & Toppings
Toppings
Beans
Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16
Spaghetti
Quart Serves 3-4 Half Gallon Serves 6-8 One Gallon Serves 14-16
Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16
Parmesan Cheese
Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16
Chopped Onions
Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16
Diced Fresh Jalapeno
Pint Serves 6-8, Quart Serves 14-16, Half Gallon Serves 22-24
Diced Tomatoes
Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16
Cornbread
Half Pan is 16 pieces, Full Pan is 32 pieces.
Sour Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Great Food. Good People. Cheap Prices.
6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield, VA 22150