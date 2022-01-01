Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hard Times Cafe Springfield

918 Reviews

$$

6362 Springfield Blvd

Springfield, VA 22150

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alamo
3-Way Chili Mac
Chili Bowl

Traditional Chili

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$10.49

Your choice of Chili with or with out beans

Chili Mac

Chili Mac

$10.99

Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with or with out beans

3-Way Chili Mac

3-Way Chili Mac

$11.49

Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese

4-Way Chili Mac

4-Way Chili Mac

$11.99

Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese and chopped onions.

5-Way Chili Mac

5-Way Chili Mac

$12.99

Your choice of Chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese, chopped onions and beans.

Chili Over Rice

$10.99

Your choice of Chili over cilantro rice.

Chili Specials

Chili Bubba

Chili Bubba

$12.99

Corn bread topped with your two favorite chilis then smothered with cheddar, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.

Chili Frito Pie

Chili Frito Pie

$12.99

Bowl of Fritos loaded with your choice of chili, cheddar, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chili Taters

Chili Taters

$12.99

Tater Tots smothered with your choice of chili, shredded cheddar and sour cream.

Chili-Changa

Chili-Changa

$12.49

Choice of Chili with cheese and sour cream wrapped in a tortilla, topped with more chili and cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Hand dipped tenders with BBQ, Ranch or Honey Mustard dipping sauce.

Texas Tenders

Texas Tenders

$12.49

Hand battered tenders tossed in our original Texas sauce.

Chili Nachos

$13.49

Choice of Chili, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and sour cream.

Chips-N-Salsa

$4.99

House made corn tortilla chips with chunky medium salsa.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.49

Fresh-cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Fresh-cut fries covered with melted shredded cheddar. Served with Ranch dipping sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.49

Chili and Cheese over Fresh-cut fries or Bacon and Cheese over Fresh-cut fries

Corn Dog Nuggets

Corn Dog Nuggets

$9.99

Nathan' all-beef mini corn dogs with mustard dipping sauce

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Southern style breaded and deep fried pickle spears with ranch dripping sauce.

Jalapeno Pepper Poppers

Jalapeno Pepper Poppers

$10.49

Deep fried red hot jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.49

Deep fried mozzarella served with marinara.

Mac and Cheese Wedges

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$9.99

Breaded and deep-fried mac & cheese. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.79

Melted cheese and pico de gallo in a grilled tortilla. Available with grilled chicken or grilled steak.

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$10.99

Crispy tortillas wrapped around chicken, black beans, corn and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexi-ranch dipping sacue.

Steak Bites

$11.49

Sirloin tips sautéed in pepper and garlic served over cilantro rice. Served with a sesame ginger dipping sauce.

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$13.99+

Bone-in grilled chicken wings in your choice of sauce. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese and carrots.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99+

Chunks of chicken breast hand breaded and fried, tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese and carrots.

Philly Egg Roll

$10.99

Burgers, Sliders & Dogs

Whiskey River BBQ Bacon Burger

Whiskey River BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.49

Chargrilled burger topped with bacon, choice of cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Black and Bleu Burger

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.49

Chargrilled burger cooked to order topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Chili Cheddar Burger

Chili Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Chargrilled burger topped with your choice of Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, pickles and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon and Cheese Burger

Bacon and Cheese Burger

$12.99

Chargrilled burger with your choice of cheese and crisp bacon. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Hamburger

$11.99

Chargrilled burger made to order with a choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Grilled garden vegetable patty with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Veggie-Veggie Burger

$11.48

Grilled garden vegetable patty topped with Vegetarian Chili, shredded cheddar and chopped onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Mini Chili Sliders

$12.49

Three mini burgers with your choice of chili, cheese and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries

Mini Elvis Sliders

Mini Elvis Sliders

$11.99

Three mini burgers with cheese, onions and a pickle. Server with fresh-cut fries.

Authentic Coney Dog

Authentic Coney Dog

$11.99

Two Nathan's All beef dogs with just the right amount of chili, shredded cheddar and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and pickles.

Hard Times Chili Dog

Hard Times Chili Dog

$11.99

1/4 pound Nathan's All Beef dog with your choice of chili, shredded cheddar and onions. Served with fresh-cut fries and pickles.

Sandwiches, Wraps & Tacos

Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheese, thick rich BBQ sauce and two onion rings. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

Hand-battered chicken breast deep fried with bacon and Jack cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$12.48

Grilled chicken breast with a choice of cheese and bacon, served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Texas Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast dipped in original Texas sauce with your choice of cheese. Served with fresh-cut fries, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Santa Fe Wrap

Santa Fe Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, corn, tomatoes and Mexi-ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo style crispy chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and bleu cheese dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Big Fish Sandwich

Big Fish Sandwich

$11.99

White cod hand-battered and fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, pickle, tomatoes and tartar sauce.

Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos

$12.99

Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled chicken, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.99

Three soft tacos with fried tilapia, lettuce, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Grilled Steak Soft Tacos

$15.99

Three soft tacos with seasoned grilled steak, cheese, tomato-corn salsa and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Chili Tacos

$12.49

Three soft tacos with your choice of Hard Times Chili, sour cream, cheese, tomato-corn salsa, lettuce and jalapeno ranch dressing. Served with fresh-cut fries.

Fresh Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Buffalo style chicken deep-fried and diced up on a mixed salad with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips.

Santa Fe Salad

$13.49

Grilled chicken tossed in a garden salad with Mexi-ranch dressing, sweet corn, tomatoes, cheddar and tortilla strips.

Chili Salad

$12.99

Your choice of Chili on a garden salad with diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and house made tortilla chips.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated, grilled to order and served over a garden salad with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, chopped egg, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar and tortilla strips on a garden salad. Served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$8.99

Chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steak Tip Salad

$21.99

Dinner Platters

Hard Times Southwest Ribs

Hard Times Southwest Ribs

$19.99+

Full or Half rack of St. Louis style pork ribs with a Texas rub and basted with a thick rich BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

Chicken Alamo

Chicken Alamo

$13.99

Spaghetti mixed with a blend of parmesan and ranch, topped with tomatoes and spicy Texas grilled chicken.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.99

Hand dipped chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$16.99

Two pieces of White Cod hand-battered and fried crispy with a side of tartar sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.

Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon

Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon

$16.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in a bourbon teriyaki sauce and chargrilled to order. Served with a choice of two sides.

Sirloin Tip Dinner

Sirloin Tip Dinner

$21.99

Sirloin Steak tips marinated in pepper and garlic. Served with your choice of two sides.

Latino Steak

$21.99

Sirloin Steak tips cooked to order with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jalapeno Ranch and a side of cilantro rice.

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Marinated pork chop seasoned and chargrilled.

Kids Meals

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Chili Bowl

$5.99

Kids Chili Mac

$5.99

Kids Dino Nuggets

$5.99
Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Apple Sauce Cup

$0.99

Fruit Cup

$0.99

Full Corn Dog

$5.99Out of stock

Sides & Toppings

Bowl of Taters

$5.79
Road House Fries

Road House Fries

$4.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79
Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$0.39

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Carrots

$2.50

Side Onion

$0.39

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Tomatoes

$0.39

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Cheddar

$0.99

Side Parm

$0.99

Beans

Broccoli

$3.50

Bowl Of Fritos

$1.50

Tortilla

$1.50

Chili

Chili

Chili

$15.99+

Quart Serves 3-4, Half Gallon Serves 6-8, One Gallon Serves 14-16

Toppings

Beans

Beans

$2.50+

Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.00+

Quart Serves 3-4 Half Gallon Serves 6-8 One Gallon Serves 14-16

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$5.00+

Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16

Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

$5.00+

Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16

Chopped Onions

Chopped Onions

$1.75+

Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16

Diced Fresh Jalapeno

Diced Fresh Jalapeno

$3.00+

Pint Serves 6-8, Quart Serves 14-16, Half Gallon Serves 22-24

Diced Tomatoes

Diced Tomatoes

$3.00+

Pint Serves 3-4, Quart Serves 6-8, Half Gallon Serves 14-16

Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00+

Half Pan is 16 pieces, Full Pan is 32 pieces.

Sour Cream

$2.50+

Spice Mix and Sauces

Texas Chili Spice Box

Texas Chili Spice Box

$5.99
Cincinnati Chili Spice Box

Cincinnati Chili Spice Box

$5.99
Terlingua Red Chili Spice Box

Terlingua Red Chili Spice Box

$5.99
Vegetarian Chili Spice Box

Vegetarian Chili Spice Box

$5.99
Hard Times XXXX Hot Sauce

Hard Times XXXX Hot Sauce

$3.95
Hard Times Chili Vinegar

Hard Times Chili Vinegar

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Great Food. Good People. Cheap Prices.

Website

Location

6362 Springfield Blvd, Springfield, VA 22150

Directions

