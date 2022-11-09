A map showing the location of Hard Truth Restaurant 418 Old State Road 46View gallery

Hard Truth Restaurant

418 Old State Road 46

Nashville, IN 47448

Appetizers HTR

Veggie Nachos

$12.49

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$13.99

Chipotle Lime Chicken Flatbread

$14.49Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.49Out of stock

SIGNATURE BREWER’S WINGS

$15.99

SIGNATURE PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.49

Farm & Garden HTR

House Salad

$12.49

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$7.49

Steak Salad

$17.49Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.49

Busted Knuckle Chili Bowl

$8.49

Busted Knuckle Chili Cup

$6.49

SOD Bowl

$7.49

SOD Cup

$5.49

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.49Out of stock

Wedge

$14.49Out of stock

Burgers & Chicken HTR

Whiskey Burger

$16.49

Brew Burger

$14.49

Spicy Bacon Ranch Burger

$16.49Out of stock

Candied Bacon Bomb

$16.49Out of stock

Maple Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$15.49Out of stock

Big Woods Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.49Out of stock

Pig & Bull

$18.49

HT Specialties HTR

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.49Out of stock

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.49Out of stock

Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.49

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$16.49Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$14.49Out of stock

Portobello Melt

$14.49

Fish and Chips

$17.49

Pulled Pork GC

$15.49

Chasity S - Chips and Cheese Special

$2.00

Hard Truth Entrees HTR

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack

$21.99Out of stock

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$28.99Out of stock

Cajun Grilled Salmon

$24.99Out of stock

BBQ Smoked Brisket

$24.99Out of stock

Mushroom & Black Bean Cassoulet

$18.99Out of stock

Hard Truth Meatloaf

$19.99

Steak Frites

$18.49Out of stock

Dessert HTR

Skillet Cookie

$9.49

Nashville Fried Biscuit

$8.49

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Ice Cream Sunday

$6.99

Raspberry white Choc. Cheesecake

$10.49Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$9.49

Hummingbird

$10.49

Turtle

$9.49

Fried Biscuit

$10.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie HTR

$7.49

Pumpkin Cheesecake HTR

$10.49

Sugar Cream Pie HTR

$7.49

Kids Menu HTR

Cheeseburger Sliders

$5.95

Kids Pizza HTR

$5.95

Chicken Tenders HTR

$6.95

Mac & Cheese HTR

$5.95

Baked Spaghetti HTR

$5.95

Fettuccine Alfredo HTR

$6.95

Grilled Cheese HTR

$5.95

PB&J Pizza HTR

$5.95

Kids-sized Soft Drink HTR

$1.45

Feature Menu HTR

Crab Cake Appetizer

$7.99Out of stock

Apple and Walnut Salad

$13.49Out of stock

Cuban Sandwich

$16.49Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Rum Shrimp

$26.49Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$8.99Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Olympia

$33.49Out of stock

Individual Crab Cake add on

$5.99Out of stock

Individual Shrimp add on (Must have full meal rang in too)

$2.99Out of stock

BBQ Chicken on Rye

$12.99Out of stock

A La Carte HTR

Add Bacon

$2.49

Add Egg

$2.49

Country Green Beans

$4.99

Fried Parmesan Potatoes

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit

$3.99

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pub Fries

$3.99

Roasted Veggies

$4.99

Side Chicken

$4.99

Side Steak

$5.99Out of stock

Tavern Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Side Pulled Pork

$4.99

Testing

Quaff ON!

Blood Orange Yellow Dwarf

Blood Orange Yellow Dwarf

$6.94+
Busted Knuckle

Busted Knuckle

$6.94+

Cherry Wheat

$6.94+

Cinnamon Blonde

$6.94+Out of stock

Corn Crusher

$6.94+
Hoosier Red

Hoosier Red

$6.94+

Mcryan O'Bryan

$6.94+
Peanut Butter Busted Knuckle

Peanut Butter Busted Knuckle

$6.94+

Pineapple QTFO!

$6.94+

Quaff IPA

$6.94+

Shift Beer

$2.50
Six Foot Blonde

Six Foot Blonde

$6.94+
Six Foot Strawberry Blonde

Six Foot Strawberry Blonde

$6.94+
Put A Fork In It

Put A Fork In It

$6.94+

220z Souvenir Cup & Pour

$25.00

220z Refill

$9.00

Quafftoberfest

$6.94

Terrace Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$12.00

HT Lemonade

$11.00

Peach Highball

$12.00

Spicy Marg

$13.00

TCR Mojito

$12.00

Vodka Mule

Aged Rum & Coke

$11.00

Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Vodka

$8.00

Vodka Soda

$10.00

McCabe's & Coke

$10.00

Sipes & Coke

$12.00

Smoked Sipes & Coke

$12.00

Sweet Mash & Coke

$14.00

Frozen Straw Daq

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00Out of stock

Virgin Straw Daq

$5.95Out of stock

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.95Out of stock

Very Berry Irish Freeze

$13.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$12.00

America Test Tube

$6.00

Sipes and Sour

$13.00

Hawaiian Stone Sour

$13.00

Mermaid Lemonade Slush

$13.00Out of stock

Guava Breeze

$13.00Out of stock

Crown

$10.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Cinn Stix

$12.00

Hayride Spritzer

$12.00

Non Alcoholic Cider

$3.99

Cider and Cinnamon Vodka

$12.00

Terrace Food

Pulled Pork Sandwich (Terrace)

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Waffle Fries (Terrace)

$11.99

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries (Terrace)

$10.99

Hot Dog (Terrace)

$6.99

Bratwurst (Terrace)

$7.99

Potato Salad (Terrace)

$3.99

Side Waffle Fries (Terrace)

$4.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza (Terrace)

$12.99Out of stock

BBQ Chips (Terrace)

$3.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips (Terrace)

$3.00

Fruit & Nut Mix (Terrace)

$3.00

Fruit (Terrace)

$3.99

Smoked Mac & Cheese Bowl w/ Pulled Pork (Terrace)

$11.99

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

16” Classic

$20.49

16” Veggie

$22.49

16” Meat

$23.49

Hummingbird

$10.49

Turtle

$9.49

Signature Brewers Wings

$15.99

Avocado Hummus

$8.99

Signature Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.99

Busted Knuckle Chili

$8.49

Hot Ham and Cheese Grinder

$10.49

Veggie Nachos

$12.49

Hard Truth Cocktails (Library)

Sipes' Old Fashioned

$15.00

C.R.E.A.M.

$12.00

Wolfhound

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Maple Bacon Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.00

Gindiana Punch

$12.00

Lost In The Woods

$12.00

Peanut Buttercup

$15.00

Peach Highball

$12.00

TCR Mojito

$12.00

Vodka Mule

$10.00

Wine & N/A Bev

OG Cider (Terrace)

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Cider (Terrace)

$9.00

Bottled Water (Terrace)

$2.50

Merf Chard (Copy)

$14.00

NA Bev

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.45

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Luau Shirt

Luau Shirt

$15.00

Luau

Luau Tee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

418 Old State Road 46, Nashville, IN 47448

Directions

