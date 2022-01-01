- Home
Hard Water Bar and Grill 902 s charles st
No reviews yet
902 s charles st
baltimore, MD 21230
Burgers
Condiments
Quesadillas
Sandwhiches & Wraps
Side dishes
Starters
1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp
$12.00
bacon cheddar skins
$10.00
bourbon apple brussel sprouts
$12.00
charles st nachos
$14.00
Cinnamon Bites
$11.00
Crab Dip Bites
$15.00
crab pretzel
$13.00
French Toast Style Bites
$12.00
fried green tomatoes
$14.00
fried Pickles
$11.00
Loaded Bites Special
$13.00
meatballs
$12.00Out of stock
mussels
$12.00
Pound Steamed Shrimp
$18.00
Rad Knots
$13.00
Salted Pretzel Bites
$10.00
seafood skins
$13.00
seared tuna
$12.00
Snake Style Bites
$13.00
soft pretzel
$11.00
wings
$14.00
Desserts
Specials
Beer
1623 Hefeweizen
$7.00Out of stock
Allagash White
$5.00Out of stock
Apple Cider
$7.00Out of stock
Big Wave Golden
$6.00Out of stock
Bmore Hazy
$6.00Out of stock
Bold Rock
$7.00
Brewer's Art Resurrection
$8.00
Brooklyn Lager
$7.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Burley Oak Rude Boy
$5.00Out of stock
Cigar City Guayabera
$7.00Out of stock
Cigar City Maduro
$8.00
Dale's Pale Ale
$7.00Out of stock
DBB Vienna Lager
$7.00Out of stock
DFH Seaquench Ale
$5.00Out of stock
Down East Cider
$5.00Out of stock
Empty
Out of stock
Evo Lucky 7 Porter
$5.00Out of stock
Firestone Union Jack
$5.00Out of stock
Flying Dog Vicious Hook
$7.00
Founders Solid Gold
$5.00Out of stock
Glitter Farts
$6.00Out of stock
Green Machine
$5.00Out of stock
Groove City
$7.00Out of stock
Guinness
$8.00
Guinness Blonde
$5.00Out of stock
Hazy Little Thing
$7.00Out of stock
Heavy Seas Cutlass
$7.00Out of stock
Hysteria 1996
$5.00Out of stock
Inverness Key Lime Seltzer
$5.00
Inverness Sour
$5.00Out of stock
Jailbreak Feed The Monkey
$7.00
Jockey juice
$5.00Out of stock
Kentucky Ale Bourbon Ale
$5.00Out of stock
Loose Cannon
$7.00Out of stock
Maine Lunch
$8.00Out of stock
Manor Hill Farm Fuzz
$7.00Out of stock
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Mild Manor'd
$7.00Out of stock
Ministry Whispy
$6.00Out of stock
Ministry wispy
$6.00Out of stock
Modelo
$6.00Out of stock
Monument Brown Ale
$5.00Out of stock
Old Pro
$6.00Out of stock
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella PIls
$5.00
RAR Country Ride
$6.00Out of stock
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$7.00Out of stock
Sams Summer Ale
$6.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Celebration
$7.00Out of stock
Southern Tier S'Mores
$5.00Out of stock
Stella
$6.00Out of stock
Stone IPA
$7.00
Strawberry Cider
$7.00Out of stock
Summer Shandy
$6.00Out of stock
Troegs Perpetual
$5.00Out of stock
Two Hearted Ale
$7.00Out of stock
Union Duckpin
$7.00Out of stock
Union Thirst Monster
$7.00
Warlock Stout
$8.00
White Marble
$6.00Out of stock
Yuengling Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Btl Corona Premier
$6.00
Btl Bud
$4.00
Btl Bud Light
$4.00
Btl Corona
$6.00
Btl Mich Ultra
$4.00
Btl Amstel light
$6.00
Btl Heineken
$6.00
Btl Coors Light
$4.00
Btl Miller light
$4.00
Domestic Bucket
$15.00
Natural Light Bucket
$10.00
PBR Bucket
$10.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Natty Boh
$3.00
Natural light
$3.00
PBR
$3.00
Steady Eddie
$6.00Out of stock
Truly punch
$6.00
Truly Straw Lemon
$6.00
Twisted Tea 1/2
$6.00
WC Black Cherry
$6.00
WC Lime
$6.00
WC Mango
$6.00
WC Tea
$6.00
Union Foxy IPA
$6.00
Bombs
Cocktails
$7 Crush
$7.00
21 Cherry Bomb
$5.00
21 Grape bomb
$5.00
21 Orange bomb
$5.00
Apple Cider Crush
$8.00
Basil Gimlet
$12.00
Black Eyed Susan
$8.00Out of stock
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Boozy Shake
$12.00
Boston Cream Martini
$12.00
Bourbon Crush
$9.00
Caribbean Cooler
$10.00
Coffee Drink
$9.00
Cranberry Crush
$8.00
Cranberry Mule
$9.00
CRUSH SPECIAL
$6.00
Frost Bite Martini
$10.00
Grapefruit Crush
$8.00
Hardwater Cooler
$10.00
Hey Sweet-Tea
$9.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Lemon Crush
$8.00
Lime Crush
$8.00
Long Island
$10.00
Love Potion Martini
$12.00
Mai Tai
$7.00
Maryland Mule
$12.00
Mimosa
$8.00
MOCKTAIL
$6.00
Old Fashioned Love Song
$12.00
Orange Crush
$8.00
Passionfruit Punch
$10.00
Pineapple margarita
$7.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini
$12.00
Red Sangria
$9.00
Ruby Martini
$12.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Sex on the beach
$7.00
Spiced Pear Martini
$12.00
Spicy Cucumber Cooler
$9.00
Strawberry Limemade
$12.00
Summertime Sunset
$10.00
The Old Fashioned
$12.00
The Paloma
$12.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Tropical Punch Bucket
$10.00
Tropical punch special
$7.00
Watermelon Crush
$8.00Out of stock
White Russian
$10.00
White Sangria
$9.00
Ladies Night!
Liquor
Hennessey
$12.00
DBL Gin
$5.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Rail Gin
$5.00
Bombay
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Amaretto
$6.00
Baileys
$7.00
Cointreau
$3.00
DBL Cointreau
$4.00
DBL Kahlua
$9.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Rumple Mintz
$7.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Kraken
$5.00
Malibu Coco
$7.00
Malibu Lime
$7.00
Malibu Passion
$7.00
Malibu Pineapple
$7.00
Myers Dark
$4.00
Rail Rum
$5.00
Tiki
$6.00
Bacardi
$8.00
DBL Rail Rum
$5.00
DBL Tiki
$6.00
DBL Kraken
$5.00
DBL Malibu Coco
$7.00
DBL Malibu Lime
$7.00
DBL Malibu Pineapple
$7.00
DBL Malibu Passion
$7.00
4 Roses
$9.00
Bullet Rye
$9.00
DBL straight bourbon
$7.00
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
$13.00
straight bourbon
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Sagamore Rye
$10.00
Casamigos
$11.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
Javelina Blanco
$6.00
Jose Gold
$7.00
Jose Silver
$7.00
Karrikin
$5.00
Rail Tequila
$5.00
Torado Gold
$6.00
Don Julio Reposado
$10.00
Tanteo Jalapeno
$8.00
DJ 1942
$37.00
DBL Rail Tequila
$5.00
DBL Karrikin
$7.00
DBL Javelina Blanco
$7.00
DBL Jose Gold
$7.00
DBL Jose Silver
$7.00
DBL Torado Gold
$8.00
DeepEd Cran
$7.00
Deeped Lemon
$7.00
Deeped Lime
$7.00
Deeped Orange
$7.00
DeepEd Peach
$7.00
Deeped Ruby Red
$7.00
Deeped Sweet Tea
$7.00
R21 Cherry
$5.00
R21 Grape
$5.00
R21 Grpfruit
$5.00
R21 Orange
$5.00
Rail Vodka
$5.00
Titos
$7.00
Westson Blubry
$6.00
Westson Cucumber
$6.00Out of stock
Westson Pear
$6.00
WestSon Vodka
$6.00
Westson Watermelon
$6.00
3 olives watermelon
$7.00
Deep Eddy Vodka
$7.00
DBL Rail Vodka
$5.00
DBL R21 Grpfruit
$7.00
DBL R21 Grape
$7.00
DBL R21 Orange
$7.00
DBL R21 Cherry
$7.00
DBL WestSon Vodka
$8.00
DBL Westson Blubry
$8.00
DBL Westson Pear
$8.00
DBL Westson Cucumber
$8.00
DBL Westson Watermelon
$8.00
DBL DeepEd Cran
$9.00
DBL Deeped Lime
$9.00
DBL Deeped Orange
$9.00
DBL Deeped Ruby Red
$9.00
DBL Deeped Sweet Tea
$9.00
Blackened
$5.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Fireball
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Rail Whiskey
$6.00
Skrewball PB
$6.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
DBL Rail Whiskey
$5.00
DBL Blackened
$7.00
DBL Jameson
$8.00
DBL Skrewball PB
$7.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$6.00
N/A Beverage
Shots
$3 RAIL SHOT
$3.00
Blow Job
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$8.00
Capri Sun
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$7.00
Fat Hooker
$7.00
Fire & Ice
$8.00
Four Horseman
$11.00
Gatorade Shot
$7.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Jolly Rancher
$7.00
Kamikaze
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Melon Ball
$6.00
Mind Eraser
$8.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$7.00
Pink Starburst
$7.00
Red Headed Slut
$8.00
Red Sex
$6.00
Royal Flush
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Washington Apple
$10.00
White Gummy Bear
$7.00
White Tea
$7.00
Woo Woo Shot
$7.00
Wine
BLT Joel Gott Cabernet
$42.00Out of stock
BLT Joel Gott Rose
$37.00
BTL Chateau St. Michelle
$30.00
BTL Joel Gott Red Blend
$37.00
BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
$37.00
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
$40.00
BTL NV CHARD
$20.00Out of stock
BTL NV PINOT GRIGIO
$20.00Out of stock
BTL Pinot Grigio
$20.00Out of stock
BTL PINOT NOIR
$20.00Out of stock
BTL Relax Pinot Grigio
$28.00
BTL Rose
$20.00Out of stock
GLS Chateau St. Michelle
$8.00
GLS Kendall Jackson Chard
$12.00
GLS NV CHARD
$8.00Out of stock
GLS NV PINOT GRIGIO
$8.00Out of stock
GLS NV PINOT NOIR
$8.00
GLS Relax Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GLS Rose
$8.00Out of stock
Joel Gott Cabernet GLS
$11.00Out of stock
Joel Gott Red Blend GLS
$9.00
Joel Gott Rose GLS
$9.00
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$9.00
SANGRIA
$9.00Out of stock
WHITE DRAUGHT
$7.00
Wine Special
$5.00
Package Goods
Budweiser 6 pack
$9.00
Bud Light 6 pack
$9.00
Coors Light 6 pack
$9.00
Mich Ultra 6 Pack
$9.00
Miller Light 6 pack
$9.00
Natty Boh 6 pack
$8.00
Heineken 6 pack
$11.00
Corona Premier 6 pack
$11.00
Corona Extra 6 pack
$11.00
18 Pack Bud Light
$27.00
12 pack Miller Light
$18.00
12 pack Coors Light
$18.00
18 pack Mich Ultra
$27.00
18 pack Budweiser
$27.00
Beer (Happy Hour)
Apple Cider
$5.00
Strawberry Cider
$7.00
Green Machine
$7.00
Mild Manor'd
$6.00
Bmore Hazy
$6.00
Old Pro
$6.00
Union Duckpin
$7.00
Groove City
$6.00
Stella
$6.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
Guinness Blonde
$6.00
Guinness
$8.00
1623 Hefeweizen
$7.00
Loose Cannon
$6.00
Hysteria 1996
$7.00
Two Hearted Ale
$6.00
DFH Seaquench Ale
$7.00
Summer Shandy
$6.00
White Marble
$6.00
Sams Summer Ale
$6.00
Yuengling Lager
$6.00
Loose Cannon (Copy)
$6.00
Apple Cider (Copy)
$7.00
Rude boy
$5.00
Btl Bud
$3.00
Btl Bud Light
$3.00
Btl Mich Ultra
$3.00
Btl Coors Light
$3.00
Btl Miller light
$3.00
1\2 1\2 can
$5.00
Claws
$5.00
Truly
$5.00
Nat light
$2.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
902 s charles st, baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
