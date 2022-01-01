Hard Water Bar and Grill 902 s charles st

A map showing the location of Hard Water Bar and Grill 902 s charles stView gallery

Burgers

1/2 pound burger

$13.00

All American

$13.00

Black & Bleu

$16.00

Breakfast

$16.00

Kansas City

$16.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$16.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Condiments

sourcream

$0.25

salsa

$0.25

blue cheese

$0.25

ranch

$0.25

bbq

$0.25

honey mustard

$0.25

yellow bbq

$0.25

house dressing

$0.25

pepper parm

$0.25

Extra dressing

$0.50

Quesadillas

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Sandwhiches & Wraps

Blackened Tuna

$16.00

Cali Club

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Rachel

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Shrimp salad

$15.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Crabcake Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Side dishes

Bacon

$4.00

Basket of fries

$4.00

Chips & pico

$3.00

Side ceasar

$3.00

Side house salad

$3.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Soups & Salads

caesar

$9.00

house

$9.00

seafood cob

$18.00

Soup of the day

$4.00

Chili

$10.00

Starters

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

bacon cheddar skins

$10.00

bourbon apple brussel sprouts

$12.00

charles st nachos

$14.00

Cinnamon Bites

$11.00

Crab Dip Bites

$15.00

crab pretzel

$13.00

French Toast Style Bites

$12.00

fried green tomatoes

$14.00

fried Pickles

$11.00

Loaded Bites Special

$13.00

meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

mussels

$12.00

Pound Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

Rad Knots

$13.00

Salted Pretzel Bites

$10.00

seafood skins

$13.00

seared tuna

$12.00

Snake Style Bites

$13.00

soft pretzel

$11.00

wings

$14.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Specials

1\2 Rack Ribs

$16.00

Beef tenderloin

$23.00

Crabcake Dinner

$22.00

Pasta Special

$18.00

Monday burger special

$10.00

Beer

1623 Hefeweizen

$7.00Out of stock

Allagash White

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Big Wave Golden

$6.00Out of stock

Bmore Hazy

$6.00Out of stock

Bold Rock

$7.00

Brewer's Art Resurrection

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Burley Oak Rude Boy

$5.00Out of stock

Cigar City Guayabera

$7.00Out of stock

Cigar City Maduro

$8.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

DBB Vienna Lager

$7.00Out of stock

DFH Seaquench Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Down East Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Empty

Out of stock

Evo Lucky 7 Porter

$5.00Out of stock

Firestone Union Jack

$5.00Out of stock

Flying Dog Vicious Hook

$7.00

Founders Solid Gold

$5.00Out of stock

Glitter Farts

$6.00Out of stock

Green Machine

$5.00Out of stock

Groove City

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness

$8.00

Guinness Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Hazy Little Thing

$7.00Out of stock

Heavy Seas Cutlass

$7.00Out of stock

Hysteria 1996

$5.00Out of stock

Inverness Key Lime Seltzer

$5.00

Inverness Sour

$5.00Out of stock

Jailbreak Feed The Monkey

$7.00

Jockey juice

$5.00Out of stock

Kentucky Ale Bourbon Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Loose Cannon

$7.00Out of stock

Maine Lunch

$8.00Out of stock

Manor Hill Farm Fuzz

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Mild Manor'd

$7.00Out of stock

Ministry Whispy

$6.00Out of stock

Ministry wispy

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Monument Brown Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Old Pro

$6.00Out of stock

Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella PIls

$5.00

RAR Country Ride

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Sams Summer Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$7.00Out of stock

Southern Tier S'Mores

$5.00Out of stock

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Stone IPA

$7.00

Strawberry Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Summer Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

Troegs Perpetual

$5.00Out of stock

Two Hearted Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Union Duckpin

$7.00Out of stock

Union Thirst Monster

$7.00

Warlock Stout

$8.00

White Marble

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Corona Premier

$6.00

Btl Bud

$4.00

Btl Bud Light

$4.00

Btl Corona

$6.00

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.00

Btl Amstel light

$6.00

Btl Heineken

$6.00

Btl Coors Light

$4.00

Btl Miller light

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Natural Light Bucket

$10.00

PBR Bucket

$10.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Natty Boh

$3.00

Natural light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Steady Eddie

$6.00Out of stock

Truly punch

$6.00

Truly Straw Lemon

$6.00

Twisted Tea 1/2

$6.00

WC Black Cherry

$6.00

WC Lime

$6.00

WC Mango

$6.00

WC Tea

$6.00

Union Foxy IPA

$6.00

Bombs

Blue Bomb

$6.00

BOMB SPECIAL

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Ravens Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Watermelon Bomb

$6.00

Cocktails

$7 Crush

$7.00

21 Cherry Bomb

$5.00

21 Grape bomb

$5.00

21 Orange bomb

$5.00

Apple Cider Crush

$8.00

Basil Gimlet

$12.00

Black Eyed Susan

$8.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boozy Shake

$12.00

Boston Cream Martini

$12.00

Bourbon Crush

$9.00

Caribbean Cooler

$10.00

Coffee Drink

$9.00

Cranberry Crush

$8.00

Cranberry Mule

$9.00

CRUSH SPECIAL

$6.00

Frost Bite Martini

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$8.00

Hardwater Cooler

$10.00

Hey Sweet-Tea

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Crush

$8.00

Lime Crush

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Love Potion Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Maryland Mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Old Fashioned Love Song

$12.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Passionfruit Punch

$10.00

Pineapple margarita

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Martini

$12.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Ruby Martini

$12.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$7.00

Spiced Pear Martini

$12.00

Spicy Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Strawberry Limemade

$12.00

Summertime Sunset

$10.00

The Old Fashioned

$12.00

The Paloma

$12.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tropical Punch Bucket

$10.00

Tropical punch special

$7.00

Watermelon Crush

$8.00Out of stock

White Russian

$10.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Ladies Night!

Bomb

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Crush

$5.00

Liquor

Hennessey

$12.00

DBL Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Rail Gin

$5.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Cointreau

$3.00

DBL Cointreau

$4.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple Mintz

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Kraken

$5.00

Malibu Coco

$7.00

Malibu Lime

$7.00

Malibu Passion

$7.00

Malibu Pineapple

$7.00

Myers Dark

$4.00

Rail Rum

$5.00

Tiki

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Rail Rum

$5.00

DBL Tiki

$6.00

DBL Kraken

$5.00

DBL Malibu Coco

$7.00

DBL Malibu Lime

$7.00

DBL Malibu Pineapple

$7.00

DBL Malibu Passion

$7.00

4 Roses

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

DBL straight bourbon

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$13.00

straight bourbon

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Javelina Blanco

$6.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

Karrikin

$5.00

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Torado Gold

$6.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$8.00

DJ 1942

$37.00

DBL Rail Tequila

$5.00

DBL Karrikin

$7.00

DBL Javelina Blanco

$7.00

DBL Jose Gold

$7.00

DBL Jose Silver

$7.00

DBL Torado Gold

$8.00

DeepEd Cran

$7.00

Deeped Lemon

$7.00

Deeped Lime

$7.00

Deeped Orange

$7.00

DeepEd Peach

$7.00

Deeped Ruby Red

$7.00

Deeped Sweet Tea

$7.00

R21 Cherry

$5.00

R21 Grape

$5.00

R21 Grpfruit

$5.00

R21 Orange

$5.00

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Westson Blubry

$6.00

Westson Cucumber

$6.00Out of stock

Westson Pear

$6.00

WestSon Vodka

$6.00

Westson Watermelon

$6.00

3 olives watermelon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$7.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$5.00

DBL R21 Grpfruit

$7.00

DBL R21 Grape

$7.00

DBL R21 Orange

$7.00

DBL R21 Cherry

$7.00

DBL WestSon Vodka

$8.00

DBL Westson Blubry

$8.00

DBL Westson Pear

$8.00

DBL Westson Cucumber

$8.00

DBL Westson Watermelon

$8.00

DBL DeepEd Cran

$9.00

DBL Deeped Lime

$9.00

DBL Deeped Orange

$9.00

DBL Deeped Ruby Red

$9.00

DBL Deeped Sweet Tea

$9.00

Blackened

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Rail Whiskey

$6.00

Skrewball PB

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

DBL Rail Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Blackened

$7.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$7.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cran Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

RedBull Gun

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Shots

$3 RAIL SHOT

$3.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Capri Sun

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Fat Hooker

$7.00

Fire & Ice

$8.00

Four Horseman

$11.00

Gatorade Shot

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.00

Red Sex

$6.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Woo Woo Shot

$7.00

Wine

BLT Joel Gott Cabernet

$42.00Out of stock

BLT Joel Gott Rose

$37.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$30.00

BTL Joel Gott Red Blend

$37.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$40.00

BTL NV CHARD

$20.00Out of stock

BTL NV PINOT GRIGIO

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00Out of stock

BTL PINOT NOIR

$20.00Out of stock

BTL Relax Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Rose

$20.00Out of stock

GLS Chateau St. Michelle

$8.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

GLS NV CHARD

$8.00Out of stock

GLS NV PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00Out of stock

GLS NV PINOT NOIR

$8.00

GLS Relax Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Cabernet GLS

$11.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Red Blend GLS

$9.00

Joel Gott Rose GLS

$9.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

SANGRIA

$9.00Out of stock

WHITE DRAUGHT

$7.00

Wine Special

$5.00

Package Goods

Budweiser 6 pack

$9.00

Bud Light 6 pack

$9.00

Coors Light 6 pack

$9.00

Mich Ultra 6 Pack

$9.00

Miller Light 6 pack

$9.00

Natty Boh 6 pack

$8.00

Heineken 6 pack

$11.00

Corona Premier 6 pack

$11.00

Corona Extra 6 pack

$11.00

18 Pack Bud Light

$27.00

12 pack Miller Light

$18.00

12 pack Coors Light

$18.00

18 pack Mich Ultra

$27.00

18 pack Budweiser

$27.00

Beer (Happy Hour)

Apple Cider

$5.00

Strawberry Cider

$7.00

Green Machine

$7.00

Mild Manor'd

$6.00

Bmore Hazy

$6.00

Old Pro

$6.00

Union Duckpin

$7.00

Groove City

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Guinness Blonde

$6.00

Guinness

$8.00

1623 Hefeweizen

$7.00

Loose Cannon

$6.00

Hysteria 1996

$7.00

Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

DFH Seaquench Ale

$7.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

White Marble

$6.00

Sams Summer Ale

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Loose Cannon (Copy)

$6.00

Apple Cider (Copy)

$7.00

Rude boy

$5.00

Btl Bud

$3.00

Btl Bud Light

$3.00

Btl Mich Ultra

$3.00

Btl Coors Light

$3.00

Btl Miller light

$3.00

1\2 1\2 can

$5.00

Claws

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Nat light

$2.00

Wine

White

$6.00

Red

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Crush

$5.00

Bomb

$5.00

Malibu bucket

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

902 s charles st, baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

