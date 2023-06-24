AA Harden's Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 7:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3900 North Mingo Road, Tulsa, OK 74116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tico's Burritos - 2030 South Sheridan Road
No Reviews
2030 South Sheridan Road Tulsa, OK 74112
View restaurant