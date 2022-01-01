Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Harding Harbor Seafood 267 w center st

review star

No reviews yet

267 w center st

Marion, OH 43302

APPETIZERS

Calamari

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Crab Cake

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Mussels

$15.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$15.00

Deep Fried Scallops

$15.00

Seafood Nachos

$15.00

Half Shell Oysters

$12.00

Deep Fried Scallop Bites

$8.00

Lemon Pepper Colossal Shrimp

$15.00

Lobster Fries

$12.00

shrimp scampi

$12.00

Deep Fried Broccoli

$8.00

Deep Fried Corn

$6.00

Five Jerk Shrimp

$12.00

Asian Zing Shrimp

$8.00

$8 Appetizer Special

Fried Crab Sticks

$12.00

SANDWICHES

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

PASTA

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Cajun Salmon Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Creamy, Mozzarella Scallop Pasta

$23.00

Steak And Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

SOUPS

Lobster Bisque

$5.00

Clam Chowder

$5.00

Shrimp And Corn Chowder

$6.00

Soup Of The Day

$3.00+

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$3.00+

House Salad

$3.00+

SURF & TURF

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Seafood Boils

1LB Crab Legs

$25.00

Family Boil For 4

$127.00

SIGNATURE DISHES

Fish & Chips Perch

$20.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Harding's Gumbo Pot

$16.00

Black and Blue Ribeye

$25.00

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$12.00

Fish And Chips Walleye

$20.00

Shrimp Sampler

$28.00

Fish Sampler

$28.00

Loaded Mussel Bowl

$32.00

Cod Fish And Chips

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$5.00

1/2 House Salad

$3.00

1/2 Ceaser Salad

$3.00

Corn On The Cob

$3.00

Linguine Alfredo

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Lobster Fries

$12.00

Scampi Lobster Fies

$12.00

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

KIDS MENU

Fried Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Fish Sticks

$6.00

Mac & Fries

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog & Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Adult Popcorn Shrimp And Fries

$12.00

Adult Chicken Tenders And Fries

$12.00

FISH

Perch

$20.00

Walleye

$20.00

Salmon

$20.00

Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Flounder

$15.00

Swai

$15.00

Tilapia

$15.00

Catfish

$15.00

Red Snapper

$15.00

Pollock

$15.00

Cod

$20.00

Fish Special

$15.00

$12 Fish Special

$12.00

DESSERTS

Plain Cheesecake

$4.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.50

Caramel Cheesecake

$4.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$4.50

$6 Dessert

$6.00

A La Mode

$2.00

$8 Dessert

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$5.00

SPECIALS

Black and Blue Ribeye

$28.00

Steak and Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Harding Fried Bowl

$18.00

Lobster Tail And Lobster Mac

$12.99

Filet Special

$30.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$12.00

25 Gift Card

$25.00

Fish Sampler

$28.00

Specials

LOBSTER TAIL

$14.00

EXTRA FISH

$6.00

CRAB LEG

$12.00

EGG

$2.00

SAUSAGE

$2.00

SHRIMP (6)

$8.00

CORN

$1.00

Chicken

$4.00

Colosso Set Up

Bread

$1.00

POTATOES

$2.00

Gift Certificate $75

$75.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00

Special $25

$25.00

$30 Special

$30.00

$35 Special

$35.00

$20 Special

$20.00

$35 Special

$35.00

Honey Garlic Salmon

$25.00

Colosal Shhr

$20.00

Fish Sampler

$30.00

Sauce

$0.50

Double Crunch Perch

$12.00

Shrimp Sampler

$22.00

Cod & Fries Special

$15.00

SODA

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Mango Mix

$1.50

Peach Mix

$1.50

Strawberry Mix

$1.50

COCKTAILS

Harding's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Colosso Bloody Mary

$25.00

Chelsea Sidecar

$10.00

Blackberry Mojito

$10.00

The Philly Fisherman

$11.00

Beach Comber

$10.00

Two to Tango

$10.00

Moscow Mule - Berry

$10.00

Moscow Mule - Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Moscow Mule - Original

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.50

Tanqueray Martini

$12.50

Bombay Martini

$12.50

Manhattan

$12.00

Pinacolada

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

$2 Marg

$2.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Dragon Fruit Cosmo

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Peach Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Strawberry Martini

$14.00

$12 Drink Special

$12.00

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

$15 Drink Special

$15.00

$10 Drink Special

$10.00

LIQUOR

Hennessy

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Larceny

$8.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Disarono

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Johnny Blk

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Glenlevit

$11.00

Toki

$9.00

Ben Riach

$12.00

$5 Shot Special

$5.00

BEER

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budwieser

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Stella

$5.00

Seasonal IPA

$5.00

Modelo

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Cbc iPA

$5.00

Elvis Juice

$5.00

Bluemoon

$5.00

Corona

$4.50

WINE

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Reggae Red

$7.00

Pinot Griggio

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Reisling

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Bottle Of Wine

$25.00

Ruby Red Blend

$8.00

COFFEE

Black Coffee

$3.00

Coffee W/ Bailey's

$7.00

Specials

Black and Blue Ribeye

$28.00

Steak and Shrimp Burrito

$14.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

267 w center st, Marion, OH 43302

Directions

Gallery
Harding Harbor Seafood image

Map
