Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Harding Harbor Seafood 267 w center st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
267 w center st, Marion, OH 43302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Son Of Thurman - Delaware - 5 N. Sandusky St.
No Reviews
5 North Sandusky Street Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurant