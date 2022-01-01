- Home
Hardwood Cafe -Butler
1,056 Reviews
$$
646 Pittsburgh Rd
Butler, PA 16002
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cajun Shrimp
A quarter pound of shrimp, lightly sautéed in Cajun butter complemented with our own Dijon sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Halved and stuffed with Italian hot sausage baked with marinara and imported cheeses.
Fried Mozzarella
A rectangle of imported mozzarella, hand cut and served with our famous marinara
Dozen Traditional Wings
12 traditional wings
Dozen Boneless Wings
12 boneless wings
Half Traditional Wings
6 traditional wings
Half Boneless Wings
6 boneless wings
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
Marinated portobello mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, roasted chicken, tomatoes, jalapeños, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.
Honey Goat
Creamy goat cheese baked with our marinara and hot honey. Served with flatbread.
House Chips
Sliced russets fried then tossed in our Cajun seasoning on a bed of bleu cheese sauce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
3 Fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce over fries.
Chx Chz Quesadilla
Hummus Plate
Our sweet chili and garlic hummus served with flatbread, olives, carrots, celery and cucumbers.
Soups & Salads
Chicken Noodle Cup
Chicken Noodle Bowl
Soup Du Jour Cup
Our rotating selection of house made soups
Soup Du Jour Bowl
Our rotating selection of house made soups
Strawberry Salad
Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
The Hardwoods
Field greens topped with black olives, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mozzarella cheese and fries.
Roasted Asparagus Salad
Baby greens topped ;with Conti Ella cheese, roasted asparagus, black olives and tomatoes.
Seared Ahi Salad
Hawaiian ahi tuna seared rare, baby greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, fontinella cheese and wasabi vinaigrette.
Tomato Mozzaarella
Baby greens, sliced Roma tomatoes, mozzarella chees, pine nuts, black olives and onions.
Cafe Salad
Quart Day Soup
Avocado Explosion Salad
Baby greens, avocado, corn, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, and goat cheese. We love it with grilled shrimp!
Pastas
Linguine and Clam Sauce
Linguine and chopped sea clams tossed in a white garlic sauce.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Garlic Bread
A must have with any of your pasta selections.
Spinach Feta Penne
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic chicken sauce and feta cheese.
Malfalda
Penne, homemade tomato Alfredo sauce and a hint of basil.
Pasta Marinara
Linguine tossed with our homemade marinara.
Speidini
Grilled marinated chicken, penne pasta lightly tossed with Roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil.
Penne Alfredo
Sandwiches
Reuben
Corned beef, tangy kraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye.
Open Face Steak Sandwich
Sirloin steak seasoned and grilled over our wood fire. Served open face on ciabatta with sautéed mushrooms.
French Dip
Thinly sliced house roasted beef stuffed into a fresh hoagie roll with au jus for dipping.
Cajun Mahi Sandwich
Lightly Cajun spiced Mahi broiled and served on a brioche bun with avocado and mango tartar sauce.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade crab cake on a brioche bun.
Little Pig
Pulled pork with our tangy mustard bbq, creamy coleslaw and candied bacon.
Meatball Hoagie
Garlic cheese bread filled with three meatballs braised in our marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken tenders in a mild buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Baked Italian Hoagie
Hot Sausage Hoagie
Sandwich Special
Burgers & Chicken
Create Your Own Burger
Local grass fed beef served on a brioche bun.
Create Your Own Chicken
All Natural antibiotic free grilled chicken served on a Brioche bun.
Jonathan Classic
Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese and grilled onions served on toasted whole grain bread.
Bleu Burger
Topped with melted bleu cheese and bacon.
Cordon Bleu
Perfect combination of grilled chicken and ham smothered in Swiss cheese.
More Protein Brah
Cajun seasoning, red onions and provolone cheese.
Fat Tony
Our local grass fed beef smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Bacon Burger
Our grass fed burger topped with American cheese and bacon on a brioche bun.
Cheddar Onion Burger
Smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken tenders in a mild buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Hot Mamma
Pepper-jack cheese, hot pepper mustard and cajun seasoning.
Entrees
2 Fish Tacos
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.
3 Fish Tacos
Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.
AGAVE BOWL
Agave BBQ chicken, grilled peppers, onions, pineapple, black beans, long grain rice , quinoa and cilantro yogurt.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Full rack of bbq ribs served with French fries.
Chicken Marsala
All natural sautéed boneless chicken breast and mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Pan fried breaded chicken breast, smothered with marinara sauce and imported cheeses. Served over penne marinara.
Crab Cake Entree
Two freshly made and broiled.
English Style Cod
North Atlantic Cod lightly seasoned and coated with breadcrumbs.
Filet Mignon
8oz center cut filet grilled over our wood fire.
Salmon Entree
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Slow simmered cajun classic with andouille sausage, pulled chicken and spices served over rice.
Sirloin Entree
12oz of top sirloin grilled over our wood fire then finished with our mushroom hunter sauce.
Sweet Apple Chicken
All natural sautéed boneless chicken breast sautéed with sliced apples and pecans in a brandy apple sauce.
6 Cut Speciality Pizza
6 Cut Tomato Basil
White pizza topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.
6 Cut Spinach
White pizza with the perfect combination of fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, feta and imported cheeses
6 Cut Pesto
White pizza with fresh basil, pesto, Roma tomatoes and basil.
6 Cut Four Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, Romano and Gorgonzola atop our white garlic sauce.
6 Cut The Max
Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
6 Cut Margherita Pizza
Our red sauce pizza topped with whole milk fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and basil.
6 Cut Chicken Wing Pizza
White pizza topped with free range chicken, celery, blue cheese, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce.
6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
White garlic sauce, free range chicken, diced bacon, Gouda and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with peppercorn ranch
6 cut Chic parm pizza
Our red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken and oregano.
6 Cut Southwest
White pizza topped with free range chicken, roasted peppers, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese.
6 Cut Create Your Own
Made from fresh hand stretched dough, baked in our brick oven with your choice of white or red sauce.
6 cut Cheeseburger Pizza
8 Cut Pizzas
8 Cut Tomato Basil
White pizza topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.
8 Cut Four Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, Romano and Gorgonzola atop our white garlic sauce.
8 Cut Spinach
White pizza with the perfect combination of fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, feta and imported cheeses
8 Cut Pesto
White pizza with fresh basil, pesto, Roma tomatoes and imported cheese.
8 Cut The Max
Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.
8 Cut Margherita Pizza
8 Cut Chicken Wing Pizza
White pizza topped with free range chicken, celery, blue cheese, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce.
8 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
White garlic sauce, free range chicken, diced bacon, Gouda and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with peppercorn ranch
8 Cut Southwest
White pizza topped with free range chicken, roasted peppers, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese.
8 Cut Chicken Parm
Red sauce with breaded chicken, oregano mozzarella and provolone cheese.
8 Cut CYO
Made from fresh hand stretched dough, baked in our brick oven with your choice of white or red sauce.
8 Cut Cheeseburger Pizza
Desserts
Almonde Torte
White almond cake with a bavarian cream filling. Topped with vanilla buttercream icing and almonds
Carrot cake
Made with carrots, walnuts, pineapple, and raisins with a cream cheese filling. Topped with cream cheese icing
Cheesecake Of The Day
Ask your server about the cheesecake of the day
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Made to order chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Creme Brulee
Gluten Free Brownie Sundae
Gluten free chocolate brownie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Oakmonter
Layers of cheesecake, chocolate cake, and fudge. Topped with chocolate buttercream icing and almonds
Pecan Pie Sundae
Pumpkin Pie
Raspberry Torte
White almond cake with a raspberry buttercream icing and white chocolate shavings
Scoop Ice Cream
Smores Snickedoodle Cookie
Made to order smores snickerdoodle cookie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Boar's Head Deli Items
Rosemary & Sun-dried Tomato Ham
Capturing the sun-drenched flavors Tuscany, Boar's Head Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham is coated with a culinary blend of herbs, spices, and sundried tomatoes. The result is a unmistakable rich rustic taste.
Genoa Salami
Crafted with simple ingredients, we start with humanely raised‡ pork that has no added hormonesꝉ and no antibiotics ever. Boar's Head Simplicity All Natural* Uncured Genoa has no added nitrates or nitrites and is hand-crafted according to century-old Salumiere traditions. This dry cured specialty boasts a robust flavor from an expert blend of simple ingredients.
Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham
Experience a delicious combination of flavors. Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham is made with 100% pure maple syrup and golden honey baked right in. Make any meal a little sweeter with this special treat
London Broil Roast Beef
Hand-trimmed and carefully seasoned with garlic, and onion. This cut is then slow-roasted to tender perfection. Boar’s Head London Broil Cap-Off Top Round Oven Roasted Beef packs classic meaty flavor in each rich and savory slice.
Blazing Buffalo Chicken
Inspired by hot and spicy Buffalo chicken wings, Boar’s Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken Breast is coated with cayenne red pepper, vinegar and spices for a distinctly piquant taste that delivers the kick of America's popular tailgate treat without the mess.
Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast
Inspired by the vibrant flavors made famous by New York City's legendary delicatessens, Boar’s Head Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast is hand coated with traditional pastrami seasoning to deliver bold pastrami flavor in every slice.
Capicola
Esteemed for its delicate flavor and crafted in the traditional Italian method, Boar's Head Cappy Ham is hand-coated with natural piquant spices and paprika. Bring the taste of old world Italy to your table.
Ovengold Roasted Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.
Yellow Vermont Cheddar
Made with milk sourced from regional family farms, this cheese has a pleasantly mild, rich flavor and smooth, creamy texture. Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar Cheese is aged for three months to achieve the classic Cheddar taste.
Pepper Jack Cheese
Blended with zesty red and green jalapeño peppers and aged to perfection, this buttery, slightly tart, semi-soft Monterey Jack cheese packs a flavorful punch. Boar's Head Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese is produced in the U.S. with whole cow's milk.
Dinner Specials
Kids
Sides
Extra Dressing & Sauces
Ranch Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Balsamic Dressing
Strawberry Dressing
Creamy Tomato Dressing
Italian Dressing
Raspberry Dressing
Wasabi Dressing
Thousand Island Dressing
Quart Of Dressing
Side Cheese Sauce
Small Side Pizza Sauce
Large Side Pizza Sauce (8oz)
Side Romano Cheese
Side Red Pepper Flakes
Side Bbq Sauce
Sour Cream
Extra Wing Sauces On Side
Large Side Marinara (8oz)
Small Marinara (3oz)
Small Marinara
Small Marinara (30z)
Side Hunter
Grocery Items
Cucumber
Tomato
Yellow Onions
Lemons
Limes
Green Peppers
Russet Poatoes
Broccoli Florets
Butter 1lb Blocks
Flour 1lb
White Sugar
6oz Chicken Breast
12oz Top Sirloin Steak
8oz Fresh Salmon
1 Dozen Tiger Shrimp
Cheddar Cheese
Provolone Cheese
Crumbled Bleu Cheese
American Cheese
Cream Cheese
Dry Penne Pasta
Hamburger Buns (6)
Roasted Red Peppers
Hot Cherry Peppers
Beer
Takeout
12 Pk Helltown
12 Pk Labatt
12 Pk S/T 2X
12 Pk Sam Variety
12 PK Truly
12pk NB Fruit Smash Seltzer
15 Pk blue moon
Bud Lt 12pk
Corona 12 Pk
6 Pk Mango Claw
Miller Lt 12 Pack
Starlight
Twisted Tea 12pk
Yuengling 12 Pack
Crook & Marker
Bottled Beverages
Cattering Platters
Cajun Shrimp Tray
Spinach Artichoke Dip Tray
Spinach Artichoke Dip Tray with crab
Buffalo Wing Tray
Meatball Sliders Tray
Party Banana Peppers
Wonton Shrimp
Antipasto Tray
Veggie & Hummus Tray
Mini Meatballs
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Crabmeat stuffed Mushrooms
Mahi Sliders
Shrimp Cocktail
Nacho Tray
Cheeseburger Sliders
Mini Crab Cakes
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Fried Ravioli
Seared Ahi Tuna
Riblets
Artichoke & Mushroom Flatbread
Filet Skewers
Honey Goat
Charcuterie Tray
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Hearth to table since 1990.
646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler, PA 16002