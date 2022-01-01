Hardwood Cafe -Butler

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Pasta
The Hardwoods
Strawberry Salad

Appetizers

.
Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$11.49

A quarter pound of shrimp, lightly sautéed in Cajun butter complemented with our own Dijon sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Our creamy blend of artichoke hearts, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.99

Halved and stuffed with Italian hot sausage baked with marinara and imported cheeses.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$7.00

A rectangle of imported mozzarella, hand cut and served with our famous marinara

Dozen Traditional Wings

Dozen Traditional Wings

$22.99

12 traditional wings

Dozen Boneless Wings

$14.50

12 boneless wings

Half Traditional Wings

$14.50

6 traditional wings

Half Boneless Wings

Half Boneless Wings

$8.50

6 boneless wings

Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Marinated portobello mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla, roasted chicken, tomatoes, jalapeños, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

Honey Goat

$9.99

Creamy goat cheese baked with our marinara and hot honey. Served with flatbread.

House Chips

$9.99

Sliced russets fried then tossed in our Cajun seasoning on a bed of bleu cheese sauce and topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.99

3 Fried chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce over fries.

Chx Chz Quesadilla

$9.99

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Our sweet chili and garlic hummus served with flatbread, olives, carrots, celery and cucumbers.

Soups & Salads

Chicken Noodle Cup

$3.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$4.00

Soup Du Jour Cup

$3.50

Our rotating selection of house made soups

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$5.00

Our rotating selection of house made soups

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$8.99

Baby greens with praline pecans, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese and served with a side of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

The Hardwoods

$7.99

Field greens topped with black olives, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, mozzarella cheese and fries.

Roasted Asparagus Salad

$11.25

Baby greens topped ;with Conti Ella cheese, roasted asparagus, black olives and tomatoes.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$14.99

Hawaiian ahi tuna seared rare, baby greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, fontinella cheese and wasabi vinaigrette.

Tomato Mozzaarella

Tomato Mozzaarella

$9.99

Baby greens, sliced Roma tomatoes, mozzarella chees, pine nuts, black olives and onions.

Cafe Salad

$2.99

Quart Day Soup

$9.99

Avocado Explosion Salad

$9.99

Baby greens, avocado, corn, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple, and goat cheese. We love it with grilled shrimp!

Pastas

Linguine and Clam Sauce

$11.99

Linguine and chopped sea clams tossed in a white garlic sauce.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Sautéed Cajun chicken in our creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce tossed with penne noddles

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$17.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

A must have with any of your pasta selections.

Spinach Feta Penne

Spinach Feta Penne

$13.99

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, roasted garlic chicken sauce and feta cheese.

Malfalda

Malfalda

$12.99

Penne, homemade tomato Alfredo sauce and a hint of basil.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$10.99

Linguine tossed with our homemade marinara.

Speidini

$15.99

Grilled marinated chicken, penne pasta lightly tossed with Roma tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil.

Penne Alfredo

$12.99

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

Corned beef, tangy kraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye.

Open Face Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Sirloin steak seasoned and grilled over our wood fire. Served open face on ciabatta with sautéed mushrooms.

French Dip

$10.49

Thinly sliced house roasted beef stuffed into a fresh hoagie roll with au jus for dipping.

Cajun Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Lightly Cajun spiced Mahi broiled and served on a brioche bun with avocado and mango tartar sauce.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.99

Homemade crab cake on a brioche bun.

Little Pig

$9.99

Pulled pork with our tangy mustard bbq, creamy coleslaw and candied bacon.

Meatball Hoagie

$8.99

Garlic cheese bread filled with three meatballs braised in our marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Breaded chicken tenders in a mild buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Baked Italian Hoagie

$11.25Out of stock

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.99

Sandwich Special

$14.00

Burgers & Chicken

Create Your Own Burger

Create Your Own Burger

$10.99

Local grass fed beef served on a brioche bun.

Create Your Own Chicken

$9.99

All Natural antibiotic free grilled chicken served on a Brioche bun.

Jonathan Classic

$11.99

Grilled Cajun chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese and grilled onions served on toasted whole grain bread.

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$11.49

Topped with melted bleu cheese and bacon.

Cordon Bleu

$11.99

Perfect combination of grilled chicken and ham smothered in Swiss cheese.

More Protein Brah

$15.99

Cajun seasoning, red onions and provolone cheese.

Fat Tony

Fat Tony

$12.99

Our local grass fed beef smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Bacon Burger

$11.49

Our grass fed burger topped with American cheese and bacon on a brioche bun.

Cheddar Onion Burger

$11.49

Smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Breaded chicken tenders in a mild buffalo sauce, served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Mamma

$12.99

Pepper-jack cheese, hot pepper mustard and cajun seasoning.

Entrees

2 Fish Tacos

$12.99

Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.

3 Fish Tacos

$15.99

Our fresh catch Cajun broiled. With Napa slaw, sweet chili aioli and avocado in flour tortillas.

AGAVE BOWL

AGAVE BOWL

$14.99

Agave BBQ chicken, grilled peppers, onions, pineapple, black beans, long grain rice , quinoa and cilantro yogurt.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$31.99

Full rack of bbq ribs served with French fries.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

All natural sautéed boneless chicken breast and mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Pan fried breaded chicken breast, smothered with marinara sauce and imported cheeses. Served over penne marinara.

Crab Cake Entree

$26.99

Two freshly made and broiled.

English Style Cod

$14.99

North Atlantic Cod lightly seasoned and coated with breadcrumbs.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$29.99

8oz center cut filet grilled over our wood fire.

Salmon Entree

$19.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$16.99

Slow simmered cajun classic with andouille sausage, pulled chicken and spices served over rice.

Sirloin Entree

$21.99

12oz of top sirloin grilled over our wood fire then finished with our mushroom hunter sauce.

Sweet Apple Chicken

$15.99

All natural sautéed boneless chicken breast sautéed with sliced apples and pecans in a brandy apple sauce.

6 Cut Speciality Pizza

6 Cut Tomato Basil

$11.99

White pizza topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.

6 Cut Spinach

$12.99

White pizza with the perfect combination of fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, feta and imported cheeses

6 Cut Pesto

$12.99

White pizza with fresh basil, pesto, Roma tomatoes and basil.

6 Cut Four Cheese

$12.99

Mozzarella, provolone, Romano and Gorgonzola atop our white garlic sauce.

6 Cut The Max

$13.99

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.

6 Cut Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Our red sauce pizza topped with whole milk fresh mozzarella, olive oil, garlic and basil.

6 Cut Chicken Wing Pizza

$14.99

White pizza topped with free range chicken, celery, blue cheese, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce.

6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

White garlic sauce, free range chicken, diced bacon, Gouda and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with peppercorn ranch

6 cut Chic parm pizza

$14.99

Our red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken and oregano.

6 Cut Southwest

$14.99

White pizza topped with free range chicken, roasted peppers, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese.

6 Cut Create Your Own

$9.99

Made from fresh hand stretched dough, baked in our brick oven with your choice of white or red sauce.

6 cut Cheeseburger Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

8 Cut Pizzas

8 Cut Tomato Basil

$13.99

White pizza topped with Roma tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil.

8 Cut Four Cheese

$14.99

Mozzarella, provolone, Romano and Gorgonzola atop our white garlic sauce.

8 Cut Spinach

$14.99

White pizza with the perfect combination of fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, feta and imported cheeses

8 Cut Pesto

$14.99

White pizza with fresh basil, pesto, Roma tomatoes and imported cheese.

8 Cut The Max

8 Cut The Max

$15.99

Loaded with sausage, pepperoni, cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and black olives.

8 Cut Margherita Pizza

$15.99

8 Cut Chicken Wing Pizza

$16.99

White pizza topped with free range chicken, celery, blue cheese, mozzarella, and buffalo wing sauce.

8 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

White garlic sauce, free range chicken, diced bacon, Gouda and mozzarella cheeses drizzled with peppercorn ranch

8 Cut Southwest

$16.99

White pizza topped with free range chicken, roasted peppers, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese.

8 Cut Chicken Parm

$16.99

Red sauce with breaded chicken, oregano mozzarella and provolone cheese.

8 Cut CYO

$11.99

Made from fresh hand stretched dough, baked in our brick oven with your choice of white or red sauce.

8 Cut Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.99Out of stock

Desserts

Almonde Torte

$9.00

White almond cake with a bavarian cream filling. Topped with vanilla buttercream icing and almonds

Carrot cake

$9.00

Made with carrots, walnuts, pineapple, and raisins with a cream cheese filling. Topped with cream cheese icing

Cheesecake Of The Day

$8.00

Ask your server about the cheesecake of the day

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$5.50

Made to order chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Gluten free chocolate brownie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Oakmonter

Oakmonter

$9.00Out of stock

Layers of cheesecake, chocolate cake, and fudge. Topped with chocolate buttercream icing and almonds

Pecan Pie Sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.75Out of stock
Raspberry Torte

Raspberry Torte

$9.00Out of stock

White almond cake with a raspberry buttercream icing and white chocolate shavings

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.99

Smores Snickedoodle Cookie

$6.25

Made to order smores snickerdoodle cookie topped with vanilla icecream, Hershey's chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Boar's Head Deli Items

Boar’s Head Brand was established in the New York City area in 1905. Dissatisfied with the quality of hams available, our founder Frank Brunckhorst set out to craft products of uncompromising standards by using only the finest ingredients.
Rosemary & Sun-dried Tomato Ham

Rosemary & Sun-dried Tomato Ham

$2.40+

Capturing the sun-drenched flavors Tuscany, Boar's Head Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham is coated with a culinary blend of herbs, spices, and sundried tomatoes. The result is a unmistakable rich rustic taste.

Genoa Salami

Genoa Salami

$2.25+

Crafted with simple ingredients, we start with humanely raised‡ pork that has no added hormonesꝉ and no antibiotics ever. Boar's Head Simplicity All Natural* Uncured Genoa has no added nitrates or nitrites and is hand-crafted according to century-old Salumiere traditions. This dry cured specialty boasts a robust flavor from an expert blend of simple ingredients.

Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham

Maple Glazed Honey Coat Ham

$2.40+

Experience a delicious combination of flavors. Boar's Head Maple Honey Ham is made with 100% pure maple syrup and golden honey baked right in. Make any meal a little sweeter with this special treat

London Broil Roast Beef

London Broil Roast Beef

$3.45+

Hand-trimmed and carefully seasoned with garlic, and onion. This cut is then slow-roasted to tender perfection. Boar’s Head London Broil Cap-Off Top Round Oven Roasted Beef packs classic meaty flavor in each rich and savory slice.

Blazing Buffalo Chicken

Blazing Buffalo Chicken

$2.25+Out of stock

Inspired by hot and spicy Buffalo chicken wings, Boar’s Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken Breast is coated with cayenne red pepper, vinegar and spices for a distinctly piquant taste that delivers the kick of America's popular tailgate treat without the mess.

Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast

Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast

$2.45+

Inspired by the vibrant flavors made famous by New York City's legendary delicatessens, Boar’s Head Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast is hand coated with traditional pastrami seasoning to deliver bold pastrami flavor in every slice.

Capicola

Capicola

$2.40+

Esteemed for its delicate flavor and crafted in the traditional Italian method, Boar's Head Cappy Ham is hand-coated with natural piquant spices and paprika. Bring the taste of old world Italy to your table.

Ovengold Roasted Turkey

Ovengold Roasted Turkey

$2.35+

Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.

Yellow Vermont Cheddar

Yellow Vermont Cheddar

$1.99+

Made with milk sourced from regional family farms, this cheese has a pleasantly mild, rich flavor and smooth, creamy texture. Boar's Head Vermont Cheddar Cheese is aged for three months to achieve the classic Cheddar taste.

Pepper Jack Cheese

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.99+

Blended with zesty red and green jalapeño peppers and aged to perfection, this buttery, slightly tart, semi-soft Monterey Jack cheese packs a flavorful punch. Boar's Head Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese is produced in the U.S. with whole cow's milk.

Dinner Specials

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Teriyaki Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon & Blue Crostini

$10.00

Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

Grilled Swordfish

$24.00

Apple Stuffed Pork Loin

$25.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$6.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Corn Dogs & Fries

$5.99

Sides

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$2.25

side carrots

$2.25

Side Coleslaw

$1.25

Side Fries

$3.25

Side House Chips

$5.00

Side pasta

$7.50

Side Potato

$2.25

Side Rice

$1.25

Extra Dressing & Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.65

Balsamic Dressing

$0.65

Strawberry Dressing

$0.65

Creamy Tomato Dressing

$0.65

Italian Dressing

$0.65

Raspberry Dressing

$0.65

Wasabi Dressing

$0.65

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.65

Quart Of Dressing

$8.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.65

Small Side Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Large Side Pizza Sauce (8oz)

$1.55

Side Romano Cheese

$0.65

Side Red Pepper Flakes

$0.65

Side Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauces On Side

Large Side Marinara (8oz)

$1.55

Small Marinara (3oz)

Small Marinara

$0.75

Small Marinara (30z)

$0.75

Side Hunter

$0.50

Grocery Items

Some of our staples. Let us know if there is something not on this list that you need, we probably have it.

Cucumber

$0.25

Tomato

$0.55

Yellow Onions

$0.75

Lemons

$0.50

Limes

$0.50

Green Peppers

$0.30

Russet Poatoes

$0.50

Broccoli Florets

$5.25

Butter 1lb Blocks

$4.40

Flour 1lb

$1.35

White Sugar

$1.56

6oz Chicken Breast

$2.75

12oz Top Sirloin Steak

$7.00

8oz Fresh Salmon

$8.99

1 Dozen Tiger Shrimp

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese

$5.99

Provolone Cheese

$5.25

Crumbled Bleu Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese

$5.99

Cream Cheese

$3.99

Dry Penne Pasta

$3.25

Hamburger Buns (6)

$4.50

Roasted Red Peppers

$6.25

Hot Cherry Peppers

$3.75

Beer

Growler Fat Heads

$19.00

Growler Lakeshore Fog

$19.00

Growler Arsenal

$39.00

New Growler

$5.00

1\2 Growler Kentucky

$13.00

Takeout

12 Pk Helltown

$23.99

12 Pk Labatt

$13.99

12 Pk S/T 2X

$21.99

12 Pk Sam Variety

$19.99Out of stock

12 PK Truly

$21.00

12pk NB Fruit Smash Seltzer

$19.99

15 Pk blue moon

$19.99

Bud Lt 12pk

$13.99

Corona 12 Pk

$19.50

6 Pk Mango Claw

$13.00Out of stock

Miller Lt 12 Pack

$13.99

Starlight

$6.99

Twisted Tea 12pk

$18.99

Yuengling 12 Pack

$13.99

Crook & Marker

$13.99

Bottled Beverages

Dasani 16oz

$1.25

Smart Water 20oz

$1.99

Coke 16oz

$1.99

Diet Coke 16oz

$1.99

Tractor

$1.99Out of stock

Cattering Platters

Cajun Shrimp Tray

$38.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Tray

$32.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Tray with crab

$46.00

Buffalo Wing Tray

$42.00

Meatball Sliders Tray

$52.00

Party Banana Peppers

$44.00

Wonton Shrimp

$49.00

Antipasto Tray

$90.00

Veggie & Hummus Tray

$39.00

Mini Meatballs

$66.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$65.00

Crabmeat stuffed Mushrooms

$59.00

Mahi Sliders

$65.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$46.00

Nacho Tray

$31.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$64.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$90.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$65.00

Fried Ravioli

$59.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$68.00

Riblets

$75.00

Artichoke & Mushroom Flatbread

$39.00

Filet Skewers

$65.00

Honey Goat

$46.00

Charcuterie Tray

$68.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Hearth to table since 1990.

Website

Location

646 Pittsburgh Rd, Butler, PA 16002

Directions

Gallery
Hardwood Cafe image
Hardwood Cafe image
Hardwood Cafe image
Hardwood Cafe image

