Hardywood Park Craft Brewery - Richmond
479 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has been soulfully brewing an award winning selection of craft beers since 2011. Now offering a chef driven menu of pizza, salads, charcuterie and cheese, and desserts, as well as wine and cider. Enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden with fire pits and live music stage, our comfortable taproom, and our Barrel Room events space overlooking the indoor stage and our original 20-barrel brewhouse. Online ordering for delivery 24-7. Orders placed after 11am will be delivered the following business day.
Location
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Richmond Flying Squirrels - Catering
No Reviews
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant