Hardywood Park Craft Brewery - Richmond

479 Reviews

$

2410 Ownby Ln

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie
Margherita-Style Pie
Cheese Pie

STARTERS

House-made Pimento Cheese & Pickles

House-made Pimento Cheese & Pickles

$13.00

with house pickles, Castelvetrano olives & crostini

Carrot Ginger Salad

Carrot Ginger Salad

$9.00

Greenswell Growers (VA) lettuce mix, sesame-carrot vinaigrette, baby carrot, & pickled ginger *vegan, gluten free *contains soy

House Caesar Salad

House Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby romaine, classic Caesar dressing, cured egg yolk, Grana Padano, garlic bread crumbs *No yolk and no bread crumb options *Contains anchovy

PIZZA

Please allow 25-35 minutes for our fresh baked, made to order artisanal pizzas, Cheers!
Spicy Sausage Pie

Spicy Sausage Pie

$17.00

Italian sausage, 'nduja spread (cured pork, Calabrian chili, tomato), buffalo mozzarella, broccoli di rapa, caramelized onion.

Chicken & Sicilian Pesto Pie

Chicken & Sicilian Pesto Pie

$17.00

Braised chicken breast, herbed ricotta spread, Sicilian pesto (tomato, pickled sweet peppers, toasted pumpkin seed), and mozzarella. Pairs well with Distorted Perception, our dry-hopped hazy IPA.

Roasted Mushroom Pie

Roasted Mushroom Pie

$16.00

Roasted garlic & white wine sauce, ricotta, herbed Grana Padano, and thyme oil

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$11.00

Crushed tomato topped with a blend of buffalo mozzarella, provolone & Grana Padano. Pairs well with Fightin' Hokies Lager or Pils. Not a beer drinker? Try it with our West Creek Cider or one of our Suncrushes!

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$13.00

Our classic cheese pie with sliced pepperoni. Pairs perfectly with a classic lager, like Richmond Lager or Fightin' Hokies Lager. Spice character from the pepperoni makes this delicious with beers that display a bit more hop character, including Pils, and even Great Return IPA.

Margherita-Style Pie

Margherita-Style Pie

$13.00

Crushed California tomato, buffalo mozzarella, confit garlic, Grana Padano, basil. Pairs beautifully with Richmond Lager, Fightin' Hokies Lager, or Pils. Savory and perfectly balanced, this pie is just perfect with a range of styles, but really shines with clean lagers, mild IPAs and pale ales, and cider.

Chili Tahini Dipping Sauce (Vegan)

$1.50

Hardywood Dipping Sauce

$2.25

Chili-buttermilk dipping sauce. *contains dairy, egg, tree nuts

Virginia Hot Honey

$3.25

DESSERT

Pumpkin Spice Cannolis

Pumpkin Spice Cannolis

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin spice ricotta and mascarpone filling. (3) per order

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has been soulfully brewing an award winning selection of craft beers since 2011. Now offering a chef driven menu of pizza, salads, charcuterie and cheese, and desserts, as well as wine and cider. Enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden with fire pits and live music stage, our comfortable taproom, and our Barrel Room events space overlooking the indoor stage and our original 20-barrel brewhouse. Online ordering for delivery 24-7. Orders placed after 11am will be delivered the following business day.

Website

Location

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

