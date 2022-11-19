Hardywood West Creek

Gingerbread Stout

$14.95 +

Gingerbread Stout was the first of its kind upon it's original release back in 2011. Made with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm, O3 Farms, and Crossroads Farms, and wildflower honey from Bearer Farms, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of Central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of notes from milk chocolate and vanilla, to honeycomb and cinnamon, to a snap of ginger in the finish. We hope Hardywood Gingerbread Stout contributes to your merriment this season. Special shout-out to the Production Team to make this beer come to life. GBS season is by far the busiest and most stressful time of the year. From brewing to cellaring to packaging to taproom festivities, our entire Hardywood Team works extremely hard to get this beer to the people! Delicious!