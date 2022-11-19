Hardywood West Creek
No reviews yet
820 Sanctuary Trail Dr
RICHMOND, VA 23238
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Draft Beer
Bob's Brew (5.0% ABV)
Bob's brew is a dry-hopped Juicy Pale Ale brew in collaboration with Ales for ALS, a foundation that is hyper-focused on finding a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Every year Ales for ALS works with Loftus Ranches and Yakima Chief Hopunion to create an exclusive blend of hops for brewers to use in a beer that will give back to the research efforts for curing ALS. This year's hop blend combines Anthem, Equenot, Loral, Citra, HBC 630, and HBC 586. The HBC hops are experimental hops. The blend provides a fresh tangerine and tropical fruit flavor and aroma.
Distorted Perception (7.0% ABV)
Great Return IPA (7.5% ABV)
American IPA Bold and resinous, with a bright, citrusy finish, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of efforts by conservationists to restore the health of our rivers, culminating in the great return of the Atlantic sturgeon. $5 of every barrel sold continues to go back to the James River Association and contribute to the health of the great James River.
House Hefe (5.3% ABV)
House Pale Ale (5.0% ABV)
Golden Pale Ale Hopped with Simcoe and Citra.
Richmond Lager (5.0% ABV)
American Lager Richmond Lager is a real, unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. Virginia-grown Cascade hops constitute 20% of the hop bill for Richmond Lager, lending subtle notes of citrus in the finish. A portion of the grain bill incorporates Virginia grown and malted 2-row barley.
Singel (6.2% ABV)
Belgian Blonde Ale Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience. Silver Medal – Great American Beer Festival, 2018
Tropication (7.0% ABV)
Bourbon Barrel Caliente GBS (13.0% ABV)
A colossal version of our Gingerbread Stout conditioned with ancho chilies and extra cinnamon, aged 26 months in Heaven Hills bourbon barrels.
Rum Pumpkin (12.3% ABV)
Hardywood Rum Barrel Pumpkin combines the nostalgic flavors and aromas of autumn with a soul warming, blackstrap molasses laced finish that can only be achieved through months of maturation in Caribbean dark rum barrels. Pleasantly mellow up front, Hardywood Rum Barrel Pumpkin offers a crescendo of pumpkin pie spices that are emboldened by the barrel aging process, and finishes with subtly sweet, lingering notes of brown sugar.
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Francie's Lemonade
A great non-alcoholic option, our Francie's Lemonade is our house-made lemonade.
Maine Root Beer
Ninja Kombucha
Bitchin Boucha
Steaz Iced Tea
Water
San Pellegrino
Maine Root Ginger Brew
San Benedetto - Sparkling Water
Liquid Death Water - Still Mountain Water
Liquid Death Water - Berry It Alive
To-Go Beer
All Hail to Thee
Benny and the Fest
Bob's Brew
Brewed in honor of Bob Murtaugh who lost his battle with ALS, but who’s gentle yet spirited nature lives on and resonates in the mellow, bright flavors of this brew. Bob’s Brew 2021 is an IPA brewed with a proprietary blend of experimental hop varietals selected by some of the best brewrs in America. $1 from every can of Bob’s Brew is donated to support the ALS Therapy Development Institute and their ongoing goal to find a cure for ALS.
Cuvée Peach
Hardywood Cuvee Peach is a unique blend of chardonnay barrel-aged Belgian Style Tripel secondarily fermented with a massive amount of peach puree. Subtle oak and white grape flavors and aromas result from an artful blend of a 3 to 10 month aging process in chardonnay casks. Over 48 lbs of peaches are then used in a secondary fermentation process post barrel aging to provide a fresh ripe peach characteristic. This beer contains no wheat.
Distorted Perception
Ever Forward
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is partnering with the Virginia National Guard Historical Foundation for a special release in time for Veterans Day. "Ever Forward" was the motto of the 116th Virginia Infantry Regiment who were among the first to storm the beaches at Normandy on D-Day. We hope this crisp American Lager brings awareness to and helps celebrate veterans, those who lost their lives, and those who are currently serving in the Virginia National Guard.
Fightin' Hokies Lager
Giant GBS - 19.2oz Can
A GIANT version of our Gingerbread Stout made just for our friends at Giant Grocers! 19.2oz of your favorite imperial milk stout with local honey, local ginger, and cinnamon and vanilla. A great holiday gift or shareable beer for friends and family during your next gathering!
Gingerbread Porter
We heard from GBS lovers who don't dig on lactose and decided to do something about it! Meet Gingerbread Porter, an Imperial porter brewed with heaps of chocolate and roasted malts, and infused with our signature blend of local ginger, wildflower honey, and special GBS spices, but without the milk sugar. Happy holidays to our dairy-free friends!
Gingerbread Stout
Gingerbread Stout was the first of its kind upon it's original release back in 2011. Made with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm, O3 Farms, and Crossroads Farms, and wildflower honey from Bearer Farms, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of Central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of notes from milk chocolate and vanilla, to honeycomb and cinnamon, to a snap of ginger in the finish. We hope Hardywood Gingerbread Stout contributes to your merriment this season. Special shout-out to the Production Team to make this beer come to life. GBS season is by far the busiest and most stressful time of the year. From brewing to cellaring to packaging to taproom festivities, our entire Hardywood Team works extremely hard to get this beer to the people! Delicious!
Great Return IPA
Bold, resinous and bursting with bright grapefruit aroma, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of hard work by conservationists to restore the James River as a bounty of vibrant aquatic life, eco-friendly recreational activity, and in our case, fresh brewing water. These efforts have culminated recently with the symbolic return of the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, a prehistoric, yet majestic behemoth of a fish, spotted as far up the James River as the fall line in Richmond. Your purchase of this beer supports the James River Association. Thank you for being a part of The Great Return.
Pils
Crisp, clean and incomparably quaffable, Hardywood Pils sparkles a brilliant shade of gold with a rich, cloud-white head. Hand crafted with only the finest European pilsner malt and German noble hops, Pils is patiently conditioned for weeks in our lagering tanks, maturing into a beer that refreshes the palate and satiates the soul. This classic pilsner is the quintessential lager beer in its purest form, brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Law. Hardywood Pils is a nod to old world tradition offered by the innovative brewers at Hardywood. Prost!
Richmond Lager
Real unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. We are proud to continue supporting Virginia agriculture. Virginia-grown Cascade hops constitute 20% of the hop bill for Richmond Lager, lending subtle notes of citrus in the finish. A portion of the grain bill incorporates Virginia-grown and malted 2-row barley.
Rum Barrel Pumpkin
Hardywood Rum Barrel Pumpkin combines the nostalgic flavors and aromas of autumn with a soul warming, blackstrap molasses laced finish that can only be achieved through months of maturation in Caribbean dark rum barrels. Pleasantly mellow up front, Hardywood Rum Barrel Pumpkin offers a crescendo of pumpkin pie spices that are emboldened by the barrel aging process, and finishes with subtly sweet, lingering notes of brown sugar.
Sheep Mullet
Sheep Mullet is a Jucy Double IPA for the mullet-sporting, mo-ped riding, tattoo-wearing, river-rat Richmonders. With tropical flavors and aromas abundant, this beer finishes semi-sweet, and smooth with a tropical finish. Get in the spirit, grow your best mullet, and try this sheep!
Singel
Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience.
Suncrush
Tropic Like It's Hot
(6.0% ABV, Fruited Sour Ale) This sour fruited ale features passionfruit, pineapple, guava, hibiscus, and blueberry, which gives this beer a lovely purple hue. We proudly brew Tropic Like It’s Hot in support of our friends with Virginia Pride.
Tropication
Bursting with tropical aromatics from a bodacious blend of Citra and Mosaic hops, Tropication presents a cloud-white head and sunset hues through a veil of delicate haze. Assertively dry hopped, Tropication offers heaps of mango, passionfruit, and citrus character, with a decidedly smooth finish.
Bourbon Barrel GBS
The 2022 Bourbon Gingerbread Stout is a blend of barrel-aged imperial milk stout aged in both A. Smith Bowman bourbon barrels and Heaven Hills bourbon barrels. The majority of this blend was aged for 3.5 months to provide robust bourbon characteristics to compliment the silky chocolate flavor profile of the beer. The remaining 12% of the blend was aged for over a year adding complexity and depth. Post barrel aging, BGBS is racked from the bourbon barrels, refermented with honey, and finished on the classic Gingerbread Stout spices of Vietnamese cinnamon, Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Beans, and Virginia-grown baby ginger. Yum!
Bourbon Barrel Caliente GBS
A colossal version of our Gingerbread Stout conditioned with ancho chiles and extra cinnamon, aged 26 months in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels.
To-Go Growlers
32oz Growler
64oz Growler
Andrea's Ale - Growler
Bob's Brew - Growler
Farmhouse Pumpkin - Growler
Distorted Perception - Growler
Fightin' Hokies Lager - Growler
Francie's Lemonade - Growler
Great Return - Growler
(7.5% ABV, American IPA) Bold and resinous, with a bright, citrusy finish, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of efforts by conservationists to restore the health of our rivers, culminating in the great return of the Atlantic sturgeon. $5 of every barrel sold continues to go back to the James River Association and contribute to the health of the great James River.
House Hefe - Growler
House Pale Ale - Growler
Pils - Growler
(5.2% ABV, German-Style Pilsner) Crisp, clean and incomparably quaffable, Hardywood Pils sparkles a brilliant shade of gold with a rich, cloud-white head. Hand crafted with only the finest European pilsner malt and German noble hops, Pils is patiently conditioned for weeks in our lagering tanks, maturing into a beer that refreshes the palate and satiates the soul. This classic pilsner is the quintessential lager beer in its purest form, brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Law. Hardywood Pils is a nod to old world tradition offered by the innovative brewers at Hardywood. Prost! Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal Winner, German-Style Pilsener, 2019.
Richmond Lager - Growler
(5.0% ABV, American Craft Lager) Richmond Lager is a real, unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. Virginia-grown Cascade hops constitute 20% of the hop bill for Richmond Lager, lending subtle notes of citrus in the finish. A portion of the grain bill incorporates Virginia grown and malted 2-row barley.
Singel - Growler
(6.2% ABV, Abbey-Style Blonde Ale) Ready to mingel? Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience. Great American Beer Festival Silver Medal Winner, Belgian-Style Blonde Ale, 2018.
Tropication - Growler
West Creek Cider - Growler
To-Go Wine
Lost Bird Red - 750ml Bottle
Lost Bird Wine is the collaborative creation of Hardywood Park and Barboursville Vineyards. Pioneers in Virginia winemaking, with over four decades of viticultural excellence at a historic Thomas Jefferson designed estate outside Charlottesville, Barboursville produces award winning wines of distinction. Barboursville’s celebrated winemaker, Luca Paschina, worked with the team at Hardywood to develop a selection of exceptionally refined, balanced wines. We invite you to sit back, relax, and get lost in the terroir of the Blue Ridge piedmont. Lost Bird Red is a custom blend of Petit Verdot and Merlot.
Lost Bird White - 750ml Bottle
Lost Bird Wine is the collaborative creation of Hardywood Park and Barboursville Vineyards. Pioneers in Virginia winemaking, with over four decades of viticultural excellence at a historic Thomas Jefferson designed estate outside Charlottesville, Barboursville produces award winning wines of distinction. Barboursville’s celebrated winemaker, Luca Paschina, worked with the team at Hardywood to develop a selection of exceptionally refined, balanced wines. We invite you to sit back, relax, and get lost in the terroir of the Blue Ridge piedmont. Lost Bird White Wine is made from the finest estate grown Chardonnay grapes.
To-Go Kegs
Keg Bucket Deposit
Party Pump Deposit
Pils - Keg
Crisp, clean and incomparably quaffable, Hardywood Pils sparkles a brilliant shade of gold with a rich, cloud-white head. Hand crafted with only the finest European pilsner malt and German noble hops, Pils is patiently conditioned for weeks in our lagering tanks, maturing into a beer that refreshes the palate and satiates the soul. This classic pilsner is the quintessential lager beer in its purest form, brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Law. Hardywood Pils is a nod to old world tradition offered by the innovative brewers at Hardywood. Prost!
Richmond Lager - Keg
Real unfiltered lager crafted from the finest hops and barley malt. We are proud to continue supporting Virginia agriculture. Virginia-grown Cascade hops constitute 20% of the hop bill for Richmond Lager, lending subtle notes of citrus in the finish. A portion of the grain bill incorporates Virginia-grown and malted 2-row barley.
Singel - Keg
Unfiltered, unpasteurized, and uninhibited, Hardywood Singel is sunshine golden with a fluffy white head and a veil of Belgian ale yeast. A delicate body ushers tropical fruit esters into perfect balance with spicy hop aromatics. Singel’s mellow, dry finish culminates a truly ethereal experience.
The Great Return - Keg
Bold, resinous and bursting with bright grapefruit aroma, this IPA is a tribute to the decades of hard work by conservationists to restore the James River as a bounty of vibrant aquatic life, eco-friendly recreational activity, and in our case, fresh brewing water. These efforts have culminated recently with the symbolic return of the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, a prehistoric, yet majestic behemoth of a fish, spotted as far up the James River as the fall line in Richmond. Your purchase of this beer supports the James River Association. Thank you for being a part of The Great Return.
Tropication - Keg
Bursting with tropical aromatics from a bodacious blend of Citra and Mosaic hops, Tropication presents a cloud-white head and sunset hues through a veil of delicate haze. Assertively dry hopped, Tropication offers heaps of mango, passionfruit, and citrus character, with a decidedly smooth finish.
GBS - Keg
Made with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm and wildflower honey from Bearer Farms, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of Central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of notes from milk chocolate and vanilla, to honeycomb and cinnamon, to a snap of ginger in the finish. We hope Hardywood Gingerbread Stout contributes to your merriment this season.
Farmhouse Pumpkin - Keg
Hardywood Farmhouse Pumpkin is brewed with a classic saison yeast, Virginia-grown sugar pumpkins from Grandma’s Pumpkins (Midlothian, VA), whole nutmeg, clove and allspice from C.F. Sauer (Richmond, VA), and fresh ginger root from Casselmonte Farms (Powhatan, VA). Our farmhouse ale presents a soft mouthfeel with balanced, rustic fall flavors.
Bourbon Gingerbread Stout - Keg
Hardywood Gingerbread Stout, described by BeerAdvocate as “freagin’ Christmas in a bottle,” is an imperial milk stout brewed with vanilla beans, cinnamon, fresh Casselmonte Farm baby ginger and Bearer Farms wildflower honey. Gingerbread Stout is then matured in Virginia bourbon barrels, where it adapts an incredibly mellow character with oak, caramel and bourbon undertones, and emerges 12 weeks later as Bourbon GBS. A festive blend of spice character laces this rich, chocolatey stout, which warms the palate and the soul.
T-Shirts
Gold Women's Tank
Green Logo Tank
Hardywood Badge Logo T-Shirt
Hardywood Brew Tank Shirt (Black)
Hardywood Light Gray Badge Logo T-Shirt
Herdbier - Brewer & Artist Series
I'll Have A Richmond Lager T-Shirt
Light Blue Stubby Bottle T-Shirt
Maroon Women's V-Neck
Men's Hardywood Primal Cycling Jersey
Primal Women's Cycling Jersey
RVA Lager Blue T-Shirt
Tropication T-Shirt
Fightin' Hokies Lager
Fightin' Hokies Lager Koozie
Fightin' Hokies Lager Tap Handle
FHL Gray Long Sleeve
Maroon FHL Brew with Purpose Tee
Gray FHL Brew with Purpose Tee
FHL Gray Stubby Bottle Tee
FLH Orange Stubby Bottle Tee
FHL Wall Maroon Tee
FHL Light Gray Tee
FHL Trucker Hat
Discs
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Hardywood West Creek is the ultimate brewery experience for craft beer lovers. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Richmond and nestled on 24 bucolic acres overlooking Tuckahoe Creek, Hardywood’s destination brewery includes a public taproom with a built-in stage, a mezzanine-level private event space with conference room, an outdoor patio and beer garden, and a food truck plaza.
820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, RICHMOND, VA 23238