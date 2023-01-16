Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harissa Mediterranean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2255 NE 65th St

Seattle, WA 98115

Order Again

Popular Items

Side Kofta
Hummus
Kofta Kobob

Cocktail

Margarita

$12.00

Lemon Basiltini

$12.00

Martini Flirtini

$12.00

Pama poinetta

$12.00

Mai Tini

$12.00

Mango Tini

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Traditional Lebanese Drink

Traditional Lebanese Cocktail

Traditional Arak

$15.00

Mint Pause

$15.00

Hadeath

$15.00

Sunrise Pause

$15.00

Mediterranean Nights

$15.00

Draught Beer

Kona Longboard

$8.00

Schock Top Belgium White

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Spaten Premium Lager

$8.00

Elysian Men's Room Red

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Elysian Snail Bones IPA

$8.00

Elysian Imperial Stout

$8.00

Rotating Apple Cider

$8.00

10 Barrel IPA

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$8.00

Lebanese Pilsner- Almaza

$9.00

Turkish pilsner - Efes

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Guiness

$12.00

Red Wine

Harissa HMC Red

$9.00

Harissa Merlot

$9.00

Harissa Villa Rosso

$9.00

Harissa Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Harissa Cabernet -Merlot

$9.00

Harissa HMC Red BTL

$60.00

Harissa Merlot BTL

$60.00

Harissa Villa Rosso BTL

$60.00

Harissa Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

Harissa Cabernet -Merlot BTL

$60.00

White Wine

Harissa Chardonnay GL

$9.00

Harissa Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Harissa Riesling

$9.00

Harissa Rose of Pinot Noir

$9.00

Harissa Chardonnay BTL

$45.00

Harissa Pinot Grigio BTL

$45.00

Harissa Riesling BTL

$45.00

Harissa Rose of Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$12.00

Greygoose

$12.00

Absoulte

$12.00

Sky

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Regular Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Soft Drinks

$6.00

Turkish Tea

$4.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Ayran

$6.00

Virgin Cocktails

$8.00

Gin

$12.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Londone Dry Gin

$12.00

Burnetts

$12.00

Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Kraken

$12.00

Regular Taquila

$12.00

Patron

$13.00

1800

$13.00

Casamigos

$18.00

Lunazul

$12.00

Herradura

$15.00

MiCampo

$15.00

Regular Whiskey

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Famous Goose

$12.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Bullet

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Macallan

$15.00

Dewar's

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Blue Label

$45.00

Red Label

$12.00

Gold Label

$25.00

Black label

$15.00

Double Black Label

$20.00

Dinner Mezeh

Hummus

$8.00

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Eggplant Salad

$9.00

Labneh

$9.00

Tzatziki

$8.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Walid's Tomato Salad

$9.00

Vegetarian Dolma

$9.00

Walid's Combo

$22.00

Dinner Salads

Tabouleh Regular

$13.00

Tabouleh Small

$9.00

Lebanese House Salad Large

$11.00

Lebanese House Salad Small

$9.00

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Dinner Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$17.00

Lamb kabob

$22.00

Beef Kabob

$20.00

Prawn kabob

$19.00

Seafood Combo Kabob

$23.00

Samak kabob

$19.00

Combination kabob

$21.00

Samak (Seasonal)

$24.00

Kofta Kobob

$20.00

Dinner Stew

Chicken Stew

$20.00

Seafood Stew ( choice of Prawn, Scallop or Salmon)

$25.00

Seafood Combo Stew

$20.00

Vegetable Stew

Dinner Pasta

Penne

$15.00

Angel Hair

$15.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Spanakopita

$19.00

Falafel

$18.00

Chef Special

Chef Chicken Special

$34.00

Lamb Meatball Stew

$34.00

Goat Curry

$34.00

Imam Bayildi

$34.00

Kabasa

$34.00

Kibbeh Leban

$34.00

Lamb Platter

$34.00

Lamb Stew

$34.00

Lamb Shank stew

$34.00

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Seafood Platter

$34.00

Stuffed Dolma

$34.00

Stuffed Zuccini

$34.00

Side's Food

Extra Pita

$4.00

Gluten Free Bread

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Vegetable

$8.95

Side chicken

$9.00

Side cucumber

$3.50

Side olives

$4.00

Side carrots

$3.50

Side Beef

$10.00

side Prawns

$10.00

side lamb

$10.00

side salmon

$10.00

Side scallop

$10.00

Side Kofta

$10.00

Side Mezeh

$5.00

Side Falafal

$10.00

Side Spanikopita

$10.00

Mezeh Chef Specail

Mussel

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Scampi

$14.00

Kibbeh

$13.00

Maghmour

$12.00

Mantar

$9.00

Roasted Eggplant

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
