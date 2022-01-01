Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hark! Cafe

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Order Again

Coffee and Tea

Latte

$4.50+

Cappucino

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.25+

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Chai

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Americano

$3.25+

Macchiato

$3.75

one size - 4oz

Espresso

$3.25

one size - 2.25 oz

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Tea

$2.00+

Tea latte

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Caramel apple latte

$5.75+

Cranberry Spice Tea

$3.00+

Carafe of Coffee 96oz

$38.00Out of stock

Affogato

$6.00Out of stock

NA Cans/Bottles

1919 Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock

Kombucha

$4.50

Northern Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.50

Wisco Pop

$3.50

THC drinks

Tetra Grapefruit

$6.50

Tetra Lemon-Lime

$6.50

Kite Soda Ginger Ale

$11.00+

Kite Soda Citrus

$11.00

Kite Soda Rootbeer

$11.00

Pies

Apple Cranberry Pie

$40.00+

Pumpkin Pie

$40.00+

Pecan Pie

$50.00+

Full Size 3 pack

$120.00

Mini Size 3 Pack

$40.00

Mac And Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
a plant-based eatery, gluten-free bakery & craft cocktail bar conveniently located in historic Downtown Minneapolis.

430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401

