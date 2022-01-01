Hark! Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
a plant-based eatery, gluten-free bakery & craft cocktail bar conveniently located in historic Downtown Minneapolis.
Location
430 N 1st Ave, Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger Skyway - 601 Marquette Ave
No Reviews
601 Marquette Ave Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
No Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek Skyway - Capella Tower, 225 South 6th Street
No Reviews
Capella Tower Skyway, 225 South 6th St. Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant