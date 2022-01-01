Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harland - South Park

2953 Beech Street

San Diego, CA 92102

Smash Hash
Crispy Kale
Hoyt's Tacos

Breakfast

Hoyt's Tacos

$12.00

Named after our friend Matt Hoyt who told us we should serve them. Cheers to you, buddy. -Egg -two 5" Flour tortillas -Fried tortilla strips -Queso fresco -Salsa roja

Smash Hash

$10.00

Crispy hash-brown, over-medium egg, thick sliced cheddar, parmesan mornay, and house-made scallion & cilantro cream cheese on a soft pretzel bun. - Hash brown patty - Over medium egg - Parmesan mornay - Slice of Cheddar - Scallion+Cilantro cream cheese - Pretzel bun

Crispy Kale

$10.00

Soft Scrambled egg, Cheddar, griddled tomato, crispy kale, served on brioche bun - Soft Scrambled Egg - Roasted Griddled Tomato - Crispy kale - Cheddar - Brioche bun

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Thick Sliced & Toasted Sourdough, Avocado mash, Sprouts, Radish, Smoked Paprika Maldon Salt - Avocados - Sprouts - Smoked Paprika - Maldon Salt - Sliced radish - Served on thick cut toasted sourdough

Bibingka Pancakes

$10.00

Three buttered silver dollar coconut pancakes, goat cheese, served with coconut syrup. Gluten Free

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

2 Pancakes and an Egg

Burgers & Sandwiches

Harland Burger

$13.00

Our signature burger. Two smashed beef patties, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, pickles, lettuce, house secret sauce, brioche bun - 2 Beef patties - Caramelized onion - Pickles - Lettuce - House Secret Sauce - American Cheese - Brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken, house made slaw, Pickled Fresno Chilis, pickles, special sauce served on brioche bun - House made slaw - Pickled Fresno Chilis - Pickles - Special Sauce - Brioche bun

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed in lemon shallot vinaigrette, sliced tomato, cucumbers, red onion, house-made chickpea patty, pickled fresnos, ciabatta bun

Salads

Market Salad

$10.00

Baby Greens, Persian Cucumber, Chickpeas, Marinated cherry tomatoes, Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette - Baby Greens - Persian cucumber - Garbanzo Beans - Marinated Tomato - Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette

Warm Frisée Salad

$10.00

It's the epitome of classic French bistro fare. Simple, yet elegant, and perfect when served alongside some of our juicy chicken. -Bacon -Croutons -Frisée -Poached Egg -Lemon-shallot vinaigrette

Sides & Kids

French Fries

$5.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Just like they make at Mcdowel's -4oz burger patty -Pickles -Chopped white onions -Ketchup

Chicken Tendies

$9.00

Hand-breaded & house-made chicken tenders served with French Fries -2 Chicken Strips -French fries Choice of House made sauces: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Carolina BBQ

Quick & Cheesy

$8.00

American, Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese on Artisan Sourdough

Loco Moco Fries

$13.00

Hummus Dip

$8.00

Bitchin Sauce

$7.00

Rustys Chips

$3.50

4-Packs

Japanese Lager 4-pack

$13.99

Hazy IPA 4-pack

$13.99

Rumbler 4-pack

$13.99
India Pale Whale 4-Pack

India Pale Whale 4-Pack

$15.99

Overly Dedicated DIPA

$22.99

Cosmic Blossom

$13.99

Li Hing Mui

$15.99

Mudslide Stout

$15.99

Backstage Sour

$15.99

Know Your Onions

$12.99

Nelson Nelson

$15.99

Coconut Berry Parfait

$22.99

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tepache

$4.00

Marintellis Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Babe Kombucha

$4.00

Water

San Pellegrino

$4.00
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
While we perfect our online take out program, we will only be accepting take out orders for food. If you would like something from our cafe, please order with our friendly baristas when you arrive!

2953 Beech Street, San Diego, CA 92102

Directions

