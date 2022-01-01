Harlem Public
241 Reviews
$$
3612 Broadway
New York, NY 10031
Popular Items
Shares
Soup Du Jour
Lentil with Veggies
Avocado Fries
Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise.
Big Mozz Sticks
Big Mozz Sticks of Big Mozz stick fame. From your fave music festival to HP. 4 per order. Served with Marinara.
Chicken Chunks
Little chunks of fried chicken. Served with Honey Mustard. Pardon the crappy picture. A Yelper took it so it totally makes sense.
Dorito Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.
Fried Cauliflower
Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise. Toss it in some hot sauce to get real serious.
Fried Pickles
Served with Ranch.
Fish Tacos
Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.
Mac and Steez
Steez = Cheese. Now you know.
8 Wings
You guessed it. 8 wings per order.
16 Wings
Yes. We know there aren't 16 wings in this pic. Take a deep breath. You get the idea :)
Handcut Fries
1 order of french fries. We handcut them. That's why they're called handcut french fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.
Tater Tots
1 order of tater tots. The finest style of fried potato ever created.
Buy Kitchen a Brew!
Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)
House-Ground Burgers
Peanut Butter Burger
Creamy peanut butter, brown sugar bacon, New York cheddar, Brooklyn soft roll.
The Roman
Ah yes, the Romanburger. IYKYK. Beef Burger topped with Griddled Salami, American Cheese, Mayo, Italian Dressed Shrettuce, Onion and Peperoncini on Brioche.
Parmesan Crusted Burger
Swiss, pickled onions, tomato, chipotle mayo, parm crusted sourdough.
Wake n Bake
NY Cheddar, Brown Sugar Bacon, Drippy Egg, Micky D's Hashbrown, Brooklyn Soft Roll. Served with Handcut Fries.
Spicetown USA
Blackened Cajun Burger, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brooklyn Soft Roll.
Jive Turkey Burger
House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.
Official Fully
Official. Fully. Vegan. Beyond patty, chipotle dijonnaise, pickles, sautéed onions, green leaf, Brooklyn soft roll. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
Sandos
Pulled Pork
BBQ smoked pork butt, Carolina slaw, steez sauce drizzle, brooklyn soft roll #thatass
Loaded Grilled Cheese
NY Cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, American, bacon, guac, nacho cheese Doritos, sourdough.
Classic Fried Thigh
A classic Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh topped with Garlic Ranch, Shrettuce, and Tomato on Brioche.
Hot Fried Thigh
Boned-out fried chicken thigh tossed in hot sauce, slaw, crispy pickles, ranch, Brooklyn soft roll.
Skinny BLT
Who doesn't love some fried chicken skin? Here's a classic BLT with crispy fried chicken skin added into the mix. Topped with chipotle mayo, shrettuce and tomato on organic sourdough.
Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.
Chipotle Chicken
Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough
Vegan Patty Melt
Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
Chicken and Waffles
Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.
Greens
The Public Salad
Arcadian greens, cucumber, fried avocado, mango/black bean salsa, tortilla crisps, tossed in our lemon vinaigrette dressing.
The Fatty Caesar
We love a well dressed Caesar. Chopped Romaine, A Lot of Caesar Dressing, Fresh Parmesan and Garlic Herbed Parmesan Breadcrumbs. Add some Chopped Egg because it’s good.
Side Salad
BYO Burgers
BYO Beef Burger
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
BYO Turkey Burger
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
BYO Beyond
Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.
Signature Cocktails
Pop Rock Margarita
House-made Strawberry/Mango Infused Tequila, Lemon, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple, Pop Rocks. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Mezcal Lavender Mule
Mezcal Union, Lavender Simple, Lime, Ginger Beer Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Twizzler Lemonade
Twizzler Infused Vodka, Fresh Pink Lemonade. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
The Adalyn
House-made Cucumber Infused Gin, Ginger, Lemon, Agave. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Spanky's Bourbon
Broadhorn American Whiskey, Elderflower Liquor, Peach, Lemon, Black Tea. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Purple Rain
Vodka, Lavender Simple, Fresh Lemon. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Classic Paloma
Blanco Tequila, Pink or White Grapefruit (depending on the season), Lime, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Classic Margarita
Tequila, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Classic Mojito
White Rum, Lime, Mint, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Canned Beer
Bells Wheat Ale
American Wheat Ale, Kalamazoo, MI 5.8% abv, 12oz can. Must be 21+ to order and show proof of age upon receipt.
Six Point Crisp
American Pilsner with a huge floral aroma, but finishes crisp, clean, and refreshing. 5.4% abv in a 12 oz can Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Dogfish Head SeaQuench Sour
Tart and refreshing Session Sour Ale. Milton, DE. 4.9% abv 12oz can Must be 21+ years old to order and show proof upon receipt.
Sloop Juice Bomb Hazy IPA
Citrusy and juicy with a blast of tropical aroma followed by a resiny balanced finish. 6.5% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Lagunitas Super Cluster Ale
This out-of-this-world Mega IPA is a galactic blast from the glass, a Citra Hops supernova. 8% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Flagship Bravest Golden Ale
Well-balanced, American Golden Ale. Fresh hops and smooth malts. Profits support 9/11 responders and military families through Tunnel-to-Towers. 4.8% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Victory Golden Monkey
Belgian-Style Tripel Ale. Fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. 9.5% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Doc's Hard Apple Cider
Crisp, and fruit-forward. Semi-dry and wonderfully effervescent with a remarkably fresh apple nose. 5.0% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Truly Spiked Seltzer
5% abv. 12 oz can. You'll get either citrus or tropical flavor, but it's a surprise. Must be 21+ years old to order and show proof upon receipt
Corona
It's Corona. Stick a lime in it. *Lime not included* 4.6% abv in a 12 oz bottle. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Miller High Life
"The Champagne of Beers" ...if champagne came from a Milwaukee gas station. It is what it is. We love it. 4.6% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Bottles of Wine
Btl Pinot Grigio
Lindeman's 11.5% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon
Lindeman's Bin 45. 11% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Btl Rose
Casillero Del Diablo Rose 13% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Btl Champagne
Wycliff Brut from California. NV. 10.5% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
3612 Broadway, New York, NY 10031