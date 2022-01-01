Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harlem Public

241 Reviews

$$

3612 Broadway

New York, NY 10031

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Beef Burger
Chicken Chunks
Hot Fried Thigh

Shares

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Lentil with Veggies

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$11.00

Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise.

Big Mozz Sticks

Big Mozz Sticks

$10.00

Big Mozz Sticks of Big Mozz stick fame. From your fave music festival to HP. 4 per order. Served with Marinara.

Chicken Chunks

Chicken Chunks

$10.00

Little chunks of fried chicken. Served with Honey Mustard. Pardon the crappy picture. A Yelper took it so it totally makes sense.

Dorito Quesadilla

Dorito Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla with Dorito seasoned cream cheese.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Vegan. Served with Chipotle Vegannaise. Toss it in some hot sauce to get real serious.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Ranch.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Fried Cod, slaw, pico, guac, comeback sauce. You get 2 tacos.

Mac and Steez

Mac and Steez

$12.00

Steez = Cheese. Now you know.

8 Wings

8 Wings

$16.00

You guessed it. 8 wings per order.

16 Wings

16 Wings

$29.00

Yes. We know there aren't 16 wings in this pic. Take a deep breath. You get the idea :)

Handcut Fries

$8.00

1 order of french fries. We handcut them. That's why they're called handcut french fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

1 order of sweet potato fries. They're sweeter than regular potatoes. That's how they got their name you know.

Tater Tots

$8.00

1 order of tater tots. The finest style of fried potato ever created.

Buy Kitchen a Brew!

Buy Kitchen a Brew!

$2.00

Buy the homies a beer. (Photo pre Rona insanity)

House-Ground Burgers

Served with handcut french fries.
Peanut Butter Burger

Peanut Butter Burger

$17.00

Creamy peanut butter, brown sugar bacon, New York cheddar, Brooklyn soft roll.

The Roman

The Roman

$18.00

Ah yes, the Romanburger. IYKYK. Beef Burger topped with Griddled Salami, American Cheese, Mayo, Italian Dressed Shrettuce, Onion and Peperoncini on Brioche.

Parmesan Crusted Burger

Parmesan Crusted Burger

$18.00

Swiss, pickled onions, tomato, chipotle mayo, parm crusted sourdough.

Wake n Bake

Wake n Bake

$18.00

NY Cheddar, Brown Sugar Bacon, Drippy Egg, Micky D's Hashbrown, Brooklyn Soft Roll. Served with Handcut Fries.

Spicetown USA

Spicetown USA

$18.00

Blackened Cajun Burger, Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Fried Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brooklyn Soft Roll.

Jive Turkey Burger

Jive Turkey Burger

$17.00

House ground turkey burger, swiss, garlic sauteed spinach, tzatziki, green leaf, brooklyn soft roll.

Official Fully

Official Fully

$18.00

Official. Fully. Vegan. Beyond patty, chipotle dijonnaise, pickles, sautéed onions, green leaf, Brooklyn soft roll. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.

Sandos

Served with handcut french fries.
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

BBQ smoked pork butt, Carolina slaw, steez sauce drizzle, brooklyn soft roll #thatass

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$17.00

NY Cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, American, bacon, guac, nacho cheese Doritos, sourdough.

Classic Fried Thigh

$15.00

A classic Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh topped with Garlic Ranch, Shrettuce, and Tomato on Brioche.

Hot Fried Thigh

Hot Fried Thigh

$16.00

Boned-out fried chicken thigh tossed in hot sauce, slaw, crispy pickles, ranch, Brooklyn soft roll.

Skinny BLT

Skinny BLT

$15.00

Who doesn't love some fried chicken skin? Here's a classic BLT with crispy fried chicken skin added into the mix. Topped with chipotle mayo, shrettuce and tomato on organic sourdough.

Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

Crispy Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

2 Crispy Pieces of Beer Batter Cod topped with Tartar Sauce, American Cheese and Shredded Lettuce. Served on Thick As Hell Texas Toast.

Chipotle Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast, mango/black bean salsa, pepperjack, chipotle mayo, green leaf, tomato, sourdough

Vegan Patty Melt

Vegan Patty Melt

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh over 2 Belgian Pearl Sugar Waffles. Served with Maple Syrup on the side. Add a side of Sausage Gravy for the ultimate pour-over experience that only Gods generally partake in. Be a God.

Greens

The Public Salad

The Public Salad

$14.00

Arcadian greens, cucumber, fried avocado, mango/black bean salsa, tortilla crisps, tossed in our lemon vinaigrette dressing.

The Fatty Caesar

The Fatty Caesar

$13.00

We love a well dressed Caesar. Chopped Romaine, A Lot of Caesar Dressing, Fresh Parmesan and Garlic Herbed Parmesan Breadcrumbs. Add some Chopped Egg because it’s good.

Side Salad

$7.00

BYO Burgers

Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Beef Burger

$13.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Turkey Burger

$13.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

BYO Beyond

$14.00

Build it your damn self. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Served with handcut french fries.

Signature Cocktails

Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.
Pop Rock Margarita

Pop Rock Margarita

$20.00+

House-made Strawberry/Mango Infused Tequila, Lemon, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple, Pop Rocks. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Mezcal Lavender Mule

Mezcal Lavender Mule

$20.00+

Mezcal Union, Lavender Simple, Lime, Ginger Beer Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Twizzler Lemonade

Twizzler Lemonade

$18.00+

Twizzler Infused Vodka, Fresh Pink Lemonade. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

The Adalyn

The Adalyn

$18.00+

House-made Cucumber Infused Gin, Ginger, Lemon, Agave. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Spanky's Bourbon

Spanky's Bourbon

$18.00+

Broadhorn American Whiskey, Elderflower Liquor, Peach, Lemon, Black Tea. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$18.00+

Vodka, Lavender Simple, Fresh Lemon. Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Classic Paloma

Classic Paloma

$18.00+

Blanco Tequila, Pink or White Grapefruit (depending on the season), Lime, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$18.00+

Tequila, Lime, Triple Sec, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Classic Mojito

Classic Mojito

$18.00+

White Rum, Lime, Mint, Simple Just pour over ice and you're good to go! The Sensible Double will make two 5-oz cocktails. The Sharable, or not! will make six 5-oz cocktails... or grab a straw and have a helluva time! Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Canned Beer

Bells Wheat Ale

Bells Wheat Ale

$6.00Out of stock

American Wheat Ale, Kalamazoo, MI 5.8% abv, 12oz can. Must be 21+ to order and show proof of age upon receipt.

Six Point Crisp

Six Point Crisp

$6.00

American Pilsner with a huge floral aroma, but finishes crisp, clean, and refreshing. 5.4% abv in a 12 oz can Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Sour

Dogfish Head SeaQuench Sour

$6.00

Tart and refreshing Session Sour Ale. Milton, DE. 4.9% abv 12oz can Must be 21+ years old to order and show proof upon receipt.

Sloop Juice Bomb Hazy IPA

Sloop Juice Bomb Hazy IPA

$7.00

Citrusy and juicy with a blast of tropical aroma followed by a resiny balanced finish. 6.5% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Lagunitas Super Cluster Ale

Lagunitas Super Cluster Ale

$8.00

This out-of-this-world Mega IPA is a galactic blast from the glass, a Citra Hops supernova. 8% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Flagship Bravest Golden Ale

Flagship Bravest Golden Ale

$7.00

Well-balanced, American Golden Ale. Fresh hops and smooth malts. Profits support 9/11 responders and military families through Tunnel-to-Towers. 4.8% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Victory Golden Monkey

Victory Golden Monkey

$9.00

Belgian-Style Tripel Ale. Fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. 9.5% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Doc's Hard Apple Cider

Doc's Hard Apple Cider

$6.00

Crisp, and fruit-forward. Semi-dry and wonderfully effervescent with a remarkably fresh apple nose. 5.0% abv in a 12oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Truly Spiked Seltzer

Truly Spiked Seltzer

$6.00

5% abv. 12 oz can. You'll get either citrus or tropical flavor, but it's a surprise. Must be 21+ years old to order and show proof upon receipt

Corona

Corona

$5.00

It's Corona. Stick a lime in it. *Lime not included* 4.6% abv in a 12 oz bottle. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

"The Champagne of Beers" ...if champagne came from a Milwaukee gas station. It is what it is. We love it. 4.6% abv in a 12 oz can. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Bottles of Wine

Btl Pinot Grigio

$20.00Out of stock

Lindeman's 11.5% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Lindeman's Bin 45. 11% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Btl Rose

$20.00

Casillero Del Diablo Rose 13% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

Btl Champagne

$20.00

Wycliff Brut from California. NV. 10.5% abv. Must be 21+ years old to purchase and show age verification upon receipt.

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Do work, sip brews! Place your order for pick up or delivery.

Website

Location

3612 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

Directions

