Harlem Seafood Soul Dekalb Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Harlem Seafood Soul Now in the Heart of Brooklyn, Spreading Love the "Harlem Way" Have a seat and enjoy!
Location
445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kimoto Rooftop Restaurant & Garden Lounge - 228 Duffield St
No Reviews
228 Duffield St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurant