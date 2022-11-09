Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar

1,573 Reviews

$$

902 W Washington St

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Harley Gray Burger
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Pomme Frites

Beer & Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Aperol, sparkling wine, fresh citrus, soda water

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$14.00

Bulleit bourbon, sugar, orange essence, black cherry and orange

Harley Grayhound

$12.00

Tito's vodka, Aperol, agave, fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice

Makers Mule

$13.00

Makers Mark whiskey, ginger beer, lemon & black walnut bitters

Mustache Ride

$13.00

Jameson, Cynar, Allspice Dram, simple syrup, lemon

Billionaire Margarita

$15.00

Patron Tequila, organic sweet & sour, triple sec and fresh lime juice

Patio Peach Pounder

$13.00

Ketel One Botanical peach vodka, Lo-Fi Amaro, lime, lemon, simple syrup, soda

Try My Mai Tai

$13.00

white rum, dark rum, orange curacoa, simply syrup, orange juice, sweet & sour, float of 151 proof rum

Spring Awakening

$13.00

Mezcal, fresh lime juice, agave, fresh cucumber & jalapenos

Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, peach and raspberry liqueur, orange juice and a splash of 7 up

Watermelon Lemonade

$11.00

Watermelon vodka, fresh lemon, sweet and sour mix and 7 up.

HG Bloody Mary

HG Bloody Mary

$12.00

Ketel One vodka, tomato juice, fresh lime and Dimitri's spicy mix

Dirty Goose Martini

$15.00

Double shot of Grey Goose vodka, fresh olive juice and blue cheese stuffed olives.

Mimosa Package with OJ & Cran

Mimosa Package with OJ & Cran

$20.00

Bottle of Gambino, orange juice, cranberry juice and orange slices!! YUM

SBI Punch Bowl

SBI Punch Bowl

$30.00

Bottle of Champagne, fresh grapefruit juice, agave, lavender seeds, fresh grapefruit wheels! Everything to make a fabulous punch bowl.

Societe The Pupil IPA

$7.00

Maui Brewing Bikini Blonde Lager

$7.00

Bottled Wine & Bubbles

BTL Hunters Ridge Cab Sauv

$52.00

BTL Kings Ridge Pinot Nori

$56.00

BTL MacMurray Pinot Nori

$64.00

BTL Ratti Nebbiolo

$56.00

BTL Aruma Malbec

$44.00

BTL Chandon Rose Split

$13.00

BTL Gambino Sparkling Wine

$28.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chard

$56.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$46.00

BTL Domaine Seguinot Chablis

$60.00

BTL Campuget Rose

$48.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Pac Bay Chard

$36.00

BTL Pac Bay Cab

$36.00

BTL Pac Bay Cab

$36.00

Starters

Fried Calamari

$13.00

tender fried calamari, house sauces

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Santa Cruz Chowder Cook-Off Peoples Choice 1st Place

Pomme Frites

$6.00

french fries, cajún spices, garlic aioli, chipotle aioli / sub sweet potato fries

Nachos

$12.00

fresh tortilla chips or tater tots, black beans, jack & cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños & green onions, cilantro lime crema

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

coconut balsamic reduction

BBQ Chicken Wings

$12.00

seven chicken wings tossed in a molasses barbecue sauce

Spicy Chicken Wings

$12.00

seven chicken wings tossed in a fire sauce

Garlic Bread

$8.00

french baguette, garlic butter, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce

Dirty Fries

$9.00

french fries, brown onion gravy & bleu cheese crumbles. Top with sunny side up egg, additional $2.

LOVE WINS T shirt special

LOVE WINS T shirt special

$15.00

Blue LOVE WINS Harley Gray T shirt. Specify Small, Medium or Large

Harley Gray Coffee Mug

Harley Gray Coffee Mug

$8.00

Cute HG coffee mug. Every morning we got you! #LOVEISLOVE

Salads

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$16.00

quinoa, seasonal berries, roasted pine nuts, rainbow carrots, beet hummus & lemon tahini dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00+

organic mixed greens, carrots, seasonal fruit, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine & baby kale, caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, crostini

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

heirloom tomatoes, burrata, berries, basil, chive oil & balsamic reduction

Beet Salad

$15.00

arugula, goat cheese, honey roasted walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers & More

Harley Gray Burger

Harley Gray Burger

$16.00

Gold Canyon Angus, toasted brioche bun, frisee lettuce, tomato, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, pomme frites

Chicken Club Wrap

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, balsamic & ranch dressing, flour tortilla, Pomme Frites

Mahi Fish Tacos

Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.00

grilled wild mahi mahi, corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, fresh diced tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno ranch, side of black beans

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken, ciabatta roll, jack cheese, frisee lettuce, chipotle aioli, tomato, onion, avocado, pomme frites

Dinner Entrees

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$26.00

skin-on pan grilled Atlantic salmon, cauliflower, rainbow carrots, brussels sprouts, lemon vinaigrette

Pesto Linguine & Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto sauce, broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmesan cheese

Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel

$20.00

tenderized pork filet, panko breading, onion gravy, sea salt, mashed potatoes

Ribeye

Ribeye

$30.00

cajún spice rubbed New York steak with a gorgonzola butter, mashed potatoes, summer vegetables

Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

boneless short ribs, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts shavings & grilled baby carrots, horseradish cream

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

smoked baby back ribs, pomme frites, brussels sprouts shavings & grilled baby carrots

Grilled Pork Chop

$24.00Out of stock

grilled all natural bone-in pork chop, mashed potatoes, summer vegetables, spiced apple

Thursday Lobster Special

Thursday Lobster Special

$21.99Out of stock

Available every Thursday after 5pm. Whole 1 lb. Live Maine Lobster, island rice, butter. The tail is cracked but the claws are NOT. This special is not available holidays or may be available at a higher price.

Friday Prime Rib Special

Friday Prime Rib Special

$21.99Out of stock

Available only Friday after 5pm. Slow roast prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, au jus, horseradish cream. This special is not available holidays or may be available at a higher price.

Desserts

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$9.95

rocky road, praline & cream ice cream, peanut butter, oreo cookie crust, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce

Flour-Less Choc Torte

Flour-Less Choc Torte

$8.95

bittersweet chocolate torte, powdered sugar, fresh berries *gluten free

Apple Betty

$8.95

Granny Smith apples, brown sugar crumble, whipped cream, caramel sauce. Make it a la mode for additional $2.

HG Coconut Cheesecake

HG Coconut Cheesecake

$8.95

toasted coconut flakes, graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Corn Dog

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Linguine w/ butter

$10.00

Kids Linguine w/ marinara

$10.00

Side of Fruit

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

LOVE IS LOVE

Website

Location

902 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
orange star4.7 • 4,368
741 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Fort Oak Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 382
1011 Fort Stockton Dr San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Wolf In The Woods
orange starNo Reviews
1920 Fort Stockton San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
414 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door
orange star4.7 • 4,368
741 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Fort Oak Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 382
1011 Fort Stockton Dr San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Cardellino
orange star4.2 • 183
4033 Goldfinch St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Clairemont
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Sorrento Valley
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston