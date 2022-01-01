Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews imageView gallery
Salad
Steakhouses
Burgers

Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews

1,036 Reviews

$$

1020 route 16

Ossipee, NH 03864

Big Mac Daddy
Chicken quesadillas
Classic Burger

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$19.99

We add smoked Chicken on top of Classic corn chips melted cheese w/homemade corn & bean salsa

Big Basket of Fries

$6.99

crispy fresh fried, don't forget the ketchup

Big Basket Of Rings

$6.99

classic onion rings

Big basket of Sweet Fries

$6.99

served with a horse radish honey mustard

Brussel Sprouts salt & vinegar

$12.99

fresh Brussel sprouts fried & tossed with salt & vinegar

Brussels sprouts maple sriracha

$12.99

these are a house favorite

Brussels sprouts. Balsamic parm

$12.99

Calamari

$12.99

served with sweet & spicy Asian chili sauce

Classic Nacho

$14.99

Classic corn chips melted cheese topped w/homemade corn & bean salsa

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

served with marinara

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Served w/Sriracha ranch dipping sauce

Baked Pretzel Sticks

$12.99

Served with beer cheese

Mac and cheese nacho

$19.99

our homemade mac & cheese is baked on top of classic corn chips, corn & bean salsa

Poutine

$9.99

crispy fries, Wisconsin cheese curds & gravy

Pulled Pork Nacho

$19.99

Classic corn chips melted cheese topped with smoked pulled pork & corn & bean salsa

Pulled pork poutine

$16.99

Tots basket

$8.99

Tator tots smothered in homemade chili & cheese

Sauteed IPA Mussels

$18.99

Full pound of mussels sauteed in IPA, garlic, parmesan, bacon, tomato, scallions & garlic bread

HJ's Tacho

$17.99

Pocket of crispy tots, beer cheese with bacon, surrounded by corn chips baked in jack cheddar topped corn & bean salsa

Burgers

Australian Burger

$18.99

It's breakfast and lunch. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fried egg

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.99

Bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms & bleu cheese crumbles

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.99

Our Bacon jam melted smoked gouda

BBQ Smokehouse Burger

$14.99

Our homemade BBQ, bacon, sautéed onions & swiss

Big Mac Daddy

$14.99

Our juicy cheese burger, pickles, lettuce, onions & 1000 island

Boston Lager Burger

$16.99

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, beer cheese & jalapeños

Classic Burger

$12.99

Our juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onions

Fried Chicken Sandwich!!!

$12.99

Fried chicken served with lettuce tomato. wing sauce $1 Cheese $2 Bacon $2 Veg $1

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$19.99

2 grilled cheese sandwiches are the "bun" with a cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken served with lettuce tomato. wing sauce $1 Cheese $2 Bacon $2 Veg $1

Poutine Burger

$16.99

Good as it sounds, burger, crispy fries, gravy and burnt cheese curd blanket

Reuben Burger

$17.99

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss on a burger

The crazy buffalo

$18.99

Buffalo chicken fingers topped with blue cheese curd blanket on 8oz burger

The Three Way

$16.99

Slow roasted pulled pork covered in James River BBQ, coleslaw & American all on top of an 8oz burger

Veggie Burger

$12.99

topped with lettuce, tomato and onions

Wasabi Ranch BLT Burger

$14.99

8oz Burger topped with a BLT and spicy wasabi ranch

Dessert

Kari Whoopie Pie. Homemade

$5.00

brownie Sundae

$8.00

special dessert

$7.50

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Entrees

Shepard's Pie

$15.99

Classic scrambled burger, gravy, corn, mashed, cheese baked

Mac and Cheese

$11.99

Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers

Pulled pork Mac and cheese

$19.99

Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers Topped with pulled pork and homemade BBQ drizzle

Mac & buffalo chic

$19.99

Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers Buffalo Chicken fingers and bleu cheese crumbles

Steak Tips

$19.99

Handcut & marinated with 2 sides

Grilled Chicken dinner

$17.99

Chicken finger dinner

$12.99

BBQ Half Chicken

$18.99

Beans, cornbread & coleslaw

Baked Bean Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Smoked chicken, avocado, tomato, our homemade baked beans, romaine lettuce, lightly baked with jack cheddar

Pan Seared Salmon. Dinner!!!

$21.99

with any wing sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, absolutely no starch for this treat!

The Crazy Lobster & Salmon

$35.99

Garlic parmesan brussels sprouts topped salmon and lobster. Market Price but worth its!

Hot Dogs

Bacon bleu Dog

$12.99

Bacon & Bleu cheese crumbles melted and served on a buttery grilled bun

BLT Dog

$12.99

Philly Dog

$12.99

Plain Dog

$8.99

The Bean Town Dog

$12.99

Braised sauerkraut, whole grain mustard & beans

Poutine Dog

$12.99

Our crispy fries, brown gravy top with our burnt cheese blanket

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Wings

$8.99

Kid's Teriyaki Chicken

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Turkey Dinner

$8.99Out of stock

Kid's Steak Tips

$9.99

Kid's fish Basket

$7.99

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Kids hot dog

$7.99

Kid's cheeeese burger

$7.99

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, tomato, carrots, onions and cucumbers

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Topped w/bacon, jack cheddar, boiled egg & bleu cheese crumbles

Santa Fe Salad

$9.99

Topped w/corn & bean salsa, chips & shredded jack cheddar

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Jacks Quinoa Salad

$11.99

Crispy romaine, quinoa, garbanzo beans, green kale, edamame beans, carrots, topped with our apple pico de gallo

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$12.99

Steak and Cheese

$15.99

Tender shaved steak cooked quickly w/ American cheese.

Reuben

$18.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss grilled on rye

Pig Out

$14.99

Smoked pork shoulder, slaw, homemade BBQ on grilled bulky roll

Grilled Turkey Club

$15.99

Blt

$8.99

Chicken quesadillas

$14.99

Steak quesadilla

$14.99

Meatball Sub

$14.99

Super Grilled cheese

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled eggplant,zucchini, peppers,onions and tomatoes & jack cheddar cheese

The Sausage Cart

$13.99

Grilled Italian sausage, peppers & onions on chewy sub roll.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99

Fresh romaine, all white meat chicken salad & dried cranberries

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.99

Chicken fingers, house made marinara, toasted w/provolone

Lobster Roll

$29.99

Served on buttery grilled brioche, light mayo and lettuce Market Price

Taco Baskets

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Quick fried fish topped with a homemade corn & bean salsa and cotija cheese

Reuben Tacos

$16.99

Steak Tip Caesar Tacos

$17.99

Our homemade marinated hand cut steak tips, crispy romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons

Smoked Chicken Tacos. Street Taco

$14.99

Smoked & pulled chicken, homemade corn & bean salsa topped with cotija cheese

Ossipee Cuban Tacos

$15.99

Smoked gouda, pulled pork, bacon, grain mustard & pickles

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions, chipotle charred salsa & cotija cheese

Ridiculous Tacos

$15.99

Slow cooked pulled pork, sautéed peppers, onions, jack cheddar with James river BBQ sauce

Shrimp Cocktail Taco

$17.99

Six chilled shrimp, fresh coleslaw, cucumbers, avocado drizzled with cocktails sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$16.99

Battered shrimp tossed in our homemade buffalo, romaine Caesar dressing parmesan croutons

Chicken Salad Taco

$14.99

Fresh romaine topped with chicken salad & dried cranberries

BLT Taco

$15.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo

Chicken & Apple Taco

$14.99

Fresh made coleslaw, smoked chicken & apple pico de gallo

Wings or Tenders

Small Wings

$10.99

Large Wings

$16.99

Small Tenders

$10.99

Large chicken Tenders

$16.99

Famous bowls

Pulled Pork Sundae

$14.99

Fresh baked corn bread, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw with drizzled homemade BBQ sauce

Seared Salmon Bowl

$19.99

8oz Salmon sautéed, Caribbean Jerk rubbed then topped with apple Pico de Gallo with a blend of quinoa, garbanzo beans, green kale & edamame beans.

Roasted Veggie bowl

$15.99

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions on top of a blend of quinoa, green kale garbanzo beans & chipotle charred salsa.

Shrimp Cocktail Bowl

$17.99

Romaine, quinoa, garbanzo beans, greens, 6 shrimp chilled with cocktail sauce

Chicken Salad Salad Bowl

$16.99

Romaine & spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and dried cranberries topped with chicken salad

Flat Breads

Wasabi Ranch Chicken & Bacon Flat Bread

$12.99

Shrimp Scampi Flat Bread

$14.99

Roasted Veggie Flat Bread

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$13.99

BBQ Pulled Pork & Mac and Cheese Flat bread

$14.99

The Loaded Potato Cheese Flat Bread

$12.99

Pork and Poutine Flat Bread

$14.99

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$12.99

The Reuban Flat Bread

$14.99

The Chicken & Avocado Flat Bread

$13.99

The Meatlover Flat Bread

$14.99

bREAKFAST sANDWICHES

Sausage egg and cheese

$5.75

Bacon egg and cheese

$5.75

Ham egg and cheese

$5.75

Bagel W/CC

$4.75

Southwest breakfast sandwich

$6.25

3 meat belly buster

$10.25

Open faced breakfast sandwich

$10.25

qUICK & hEALTHY

Fruit cup

$3.75

qUICK & hEARTY

Sausage breakfast burrito

$6.75

Bacon breakfast burrito

$6.75

Ham breakfast burrito

$6.75

Sausage breakfast bowl

$7.50

Bacon breakfast bowl

$7.50

Ham breakfast bowl

$7.50

Classic breakfast-scrambled eggs, home fries,bacon,sausage,white bread toast

$13.00

Biscuits and gravy- comes with a side of home fries and choice of bacon or sausage

$12.50

Breakfast dog-bratwurst,home fries,scrambled egg

$6.50

Randy's southwest burrito

$7.00

fANTASTIC sIDES

Extra bacon

$2.00

Extra sausage

$2.00

Extra ham

$2.00

Extra toast

$1.75

Extra egg

$2.00

Biscuit and gravy

$5.00

cOOLER

Coke

$3.75

Diet coke

$3.75

Canada dry

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Body armor

$3.75

Poweraid

$3.75

Water

$3.75

Orange juice

$3.75

Apple juice

$3.75

Monster

$4.75

Monster java

$4.75

Chocolate milk

$2.75

cOFFEE

16oz hot coffee

$2.75

20oz hot coffee

$3.25

20oz iced coffee

$3.75

20oz cold brew

$4.25

Espresso shot

$2.00

Hot americano

$4.50

Iced americano

$4.75

Hot macchiato

$4.50

Iced macchiato

$4.75

bAKED gOODS

Muffin

$3.25

Whoopie pie

$5.00

Chocolate cake

$7.50

Peanut butter pie

$7.50

Turnover

$4.25

Puff pastry

$3.25

Elephant ears

$5.00

Mini muffins

$2.00

Donut

$3.75

Paklava

$8.25

kIDS mENU

Kids country scrambler

$8.75

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1020 route 16, Ossipee, NH 03864

