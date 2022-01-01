Harley Jacks Burgers and Brews
1020 route 16
Ossipee, NH 03864
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Chicken Nachos
We add smoked Chicken on top of Classic corn chips melted cheese w/homemade corn & bean salsa
Big Basket of Fries
crispy fresh fried, don't forget the ketchup
Big Basket Of Rings
classic onion rings
Big basket of Sweet Fries
served with a horse radish honey mustard
Brussel Sprouts salt & vinegar
fresh Brussel sprouts fried & tossed with salt & vinegar
Brussels sprouts maple sriracha
these are a house favorite
Brussels sprouts. Balsamic parm
Calamari
served with sweet & spicy Asian chili sauce
Classic Nacho
Classic corn chips melted cheese topped w/homemade corn & bean salsa
Fried Cheese Curds
served with marinara
Fried Pickles
Served w/Sriracha ranch dipping sauce
Baked Pretzel Sticks
Served with beer cheese
Mac and cheese nacho
our homemade mac & cheese is baked on top of classic corn chips, corn & bean salsa
Poutine
crispy fries, Wisconsin cheese curds & gravy
Pulled Pork Nacho
Classic corn chips melted cheese topped with smoked pulled pork & corn & bean salsa
Pulled pork poutine
Tots basket
Tator tots smothered in homemade chili & cheese
Sauteed IPA Mussels
Full pound of mussels sauteed in IPA, garlic, parmesan, bacon, tomato, scallions & garlic bread
HJ's Tacho
Pocket of crispy tots, beer cheese with bacon, surrounded by corn chips baked in jack cheddar topped corn & bean salsa
Burgers
Australian Burger
It's breakfast and lunch. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fried egg
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms & bleu cheese crumbles
Bacon Jam Burger
Our Bacon jam melted smoked gouda
BBQ Smokehouse Burger
Our homemade BBQ, bacon, sautéed onions & swiss
Big Mac Daddy
Our juicy cheese burger, pickles, lettuce, onions & 1000 island
Boston Lager Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, beer cheese & jalapeños
Classic Burger
Our juicy burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onions
Fried Chicken Sandwich!!!
Fried chicken served with lettuce tomato. wing sauce $1 Cheese $2 Bacon $2 Veg $1
Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger
2 grilled cheese sandwiches are the "bun" with a cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato & onion
Grilled Chicken sandwich
Fried chicken served with lettuce tomato. wing sauce $1 Cheese $2 Bacon $2 Veg $1
Poutine Burger
Good as it sounds, burger, crispy fries, gravy and burnt cheese curd blanket
Reuben Burger
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss on a burger
The crazy buffalo
Buffalo chicken fingers topped with blue cheese curd blanket on 8oz burger
The Three Way
Slow roasted pulled pork covered in James River BBQ, coleslaw & American all on top of an 8oz burger
Veggie Burger
topped with lettuce, tomato and onions
Wasabi Ranch BLT Burger
8oz Burger topped with a BLT and spicy wasabi ranch
Entrees
Shepard's Pie
Classic scrambled burger, gravy, corn, mashed, cheese baked
Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers
Pulled pork Mac and cheese
Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers Topped with pulled pork and homemade BBQ drizzle
Mac & buffalo chic
Cavatappi pasta in homemade cheese sauce topped with crushed ritz crackers Buffalo Chicken fingers and bleu cheese crumbles
Steak Tips
Handcut & marinated with 2 sides
Grilled Chicken dinner
Chicken finger dinner
BBQ Half Chicken
Beans, cornbread & coleslaw
Baked Bean Chicken Burrito
Smoked chicken, avocado, tomato, our homemade baked beans, romaine lettuce, lightly baked with jack cheddar
Pan Seared Salmon. Dinner!!!
with any wing sauce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, absolutely no starch for this treat!
The Crazy Lobster & Salmon
Garlic parmesan brussels sprouts topped salmon and lobster. Market Price but worth its!
Hot Dogs
Kid's Menu
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, carrots, onions and cucumbers
Cobb Salad
Topped w/bacon, jack cheddar, boiled egg & bleu cheese crumbles
Santa Fe Salad
Topped w/corn & bean salsa, chips & shredded jack cheddar
Caesar Salad
Jacks Quinoa Salad
Crispy romaine, quinoa, garbanzo beans, green kale, edamame beans, carrots, topped with our apple pico de gallo
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken sandwich
Steak and Cheese
Tender shaved steak cooked quickly w/ American cheese.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island & swiss grilled on rye
Pig Out
Smoked pork shoulder, slaw, homemade BBQ on grilled bulky roll
Grilled Turkey Club
Blt
Chicken quesadillas
Steak quesadilla
Meatball Sub
Super Grilled cheese
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled eggplant,zucchini, peppers,onions and tomatoes & jack cheddar cheese
The Sausage Cart
Grilled Italian sausage, peppers & onions on chewy sub roll.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Fresh romaine, all white meat chicken salad & dried cranberries
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken fingers, house made marinara, toasted w/provolone
Lobster Roll
Served on buttery grilled brioche, light mayo and lettuce Market Price
Taco Baskets
Fish Tacos
Quick fried fish topped with a homemade corn & bean salsa and cotija cheese
Reuben Tacos
Steak Tip Caesar Tacos
Our homemade marinated hand cut steak tips, crispy romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
Smoked Chicken Tacos. Street Taco
Smoked & pulled chicken, homemade corn & bean salsa topped with cotija cheese
Ossipee Cuban Tacos
Smoked gouda, pulled pork, bacon, grain mustard & pickles
Roasted Veggie Tacos
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions, chipotle charred salsa & cotija cheese
Ridiculous Tacos
Slow cooked pulled pork, sautéed peppers, onions, jack cheddar with James river BBQ sauce
Shrimp Cocktail Taco
Six chilled shrimp, fresh coleslaw, cucumbers, avocado drizzled with cocktails sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp Taco
Battered shrimp tossed in our homemade buffalo, romaine Caesar dressing parmesan croutons
Chicken Salad Taco
Fresh romaine topped with chicken salad & dried cranberries
BLT Taco
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo
Chicken & Apple Taco
Fresh made coleslaw, smoked chicken & apple pico de gallo
Famous bowls
Pulled Pork Sundae
Fresh baked corn bread, smoked pulled pork, coleslaw with drizzled homemade BBQ sauce
Seared Salmon Bowl
8oz Salmon sautéed, Caribbean Jerk rubbed then topped with apple Pico de Gallo with a blend of quinoa, garbanzo beans, green kale & edamame beans.
Roasted Veggie bowl
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions on top of a blend of quinoa, green kale garbanzo beans & chipotle charred salsa.
Shrimp Cocktail Bowl
Romaine, quinoa, garbanzo beans, greens, 6 shrimp chilled with cocktail sauce
Chicken Salad Salad Bowl
Romaine & spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and dried cranberries topped with chicken salad
Flat Breads
Wasabi Ranch Chicken & Bacon Flat Bread
Shrimp Scampi Flat Bread
Roasted Veggie Flat Bread
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
BBQ Pulled Pork & Mac and Cheese Flat bread
The Loaded Potato Cheese Flat Bread
Pork and Poutine Flat Bread
Pepperoni Flat Bread
The Reuban Flat Bread
The Chicken & Avocado Flat Bread
The Meatlover Flat Bread
bREAKFAST sANDWICHES
qUICK & hEALTHY
qUICK & hEARTY
Sausage breakfast burrito
Bacon breakfast burrito
Ham breakfast burrito
Sausage breakfast bowl
Bacon breakfast bowl
Ham breakfast bowl
Classic breakfast-scrambled eggs, home fries,bacon,sausage,white bread toast
Biscuits and gravy- comes with a side of home fries and choice of bacon or sausage
Breakfast dog-bratwurst,home fries,scrambled egg
Randy's southwest burrito
fANTASTIC sIDES
cOOLER
cOFFEE
bAKED gOODS
kIDS mENU
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1020 route 16, Ossipee, NH 03864