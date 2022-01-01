- Home
- /
- Laguna Beach
- /
- American
- /
- Harley Laguna Beach
Harley Laguna Beach
552 Reviews
$
370 Glenneyre St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
FRENCH FRIES
sea salt, ketchup
BAKED POTATO
taleggio cheese, créme fraîche, chives
THREE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
an order of 5 biscuits, brushed with honey butter, flake salt
JAMMY EGGS
spicy chili crisp, fine herbs
GRILLED AVOCADO TOAST
grilled bread, lime, radish, avocado leaf, cilantro
WHITE BEAN AND CHICKPEA HUMMUS
raw and pickled vegetables, grilled bread
SPRING SALAD
farmers market greens, blood orange, tamai strawberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, aged spanish goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette
LOCAL LITTLE GEM CAESAR
brioche croutons, white anchovies, parmigiano-reggiano
BLINKING OWL HALLOUMI
aquavit, lemon, herbs
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
honey mustard
TEMPURA PORTABELLO MUSHROOM FRIES
parmesan, truffle aioli
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
harissa spiced, greek yogurt, toasted almond, mint chimichurri
CEVICHE
local halibut, citrus, peach, avocado mousse, tortilla chips
P.E.I. MUSSELS
steamed in beer, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, lime
GRILLED NEW CALEDONIA HEAD ON PRAWNS
japanese sweet potato purée, purple sprouting broccoli, white de jesi cauliflower, charred pineapple salsa Rod and Reel Caught by Beer Money Fish Co. Capt. Britton Pierson, Avalon Bank, CA suggested bottle pairing • Greywacke ‘Wild Sauvignon’
HARDWOOD CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS
smoked paprika, aioli, arugula, weiser farms potato, local citrus, olive
MAC AND CHEESE
parmesan, fontina, gruyere, panko bread crumbs
SIDE OF BREAD
2 slices of grilled baguette
LARGER
PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK FRITES
wood grilled, chimichurri, crispy fries
CHARRED AMERICAN WAGYU STRIPLOIN
baked potato, taleggio cheese, créme fraîche, chives, roasted carrots, pistou Mishima Reserve American Wagyu suggested wine pairing • Purple Corduroy ‘Lorelei’ Cabernet
MUSHROOM RISOTTO
aged acquarello rice, parmesan, balsamic brown butter
CHICKEN POT PIE
jidori chicken, veggies, flaky pie crust
LAMB BOLOGNESE
pappardelle pasta, tomato, english peas, parmesan
LOCAL HALIBUT
cauliflower purée, asparagus, fennel, olive, capers
1/2 FRIED LOCAL CHICKEN
4 pieces jidori chicken, citrus and honey brined, regular or spicy
WHOLE FRIED LOCAL CHICKEN
8 pieces jidori chicken, citrus and honey brined, regular or spicy
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
spicy honey, cole slaw, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries
LAMB BURGER
ground lamb, tzatziki, onion jam, onion sprouts
DESSERT
TAKEOUT ONLY
SEARED AHI SANDWICH
seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, escabeche slaw
GRILLED CHEESE
Tillamook Cheddar cheese, special sauce
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
honey mustard and pickled mustard seeds
FRIED CHICKEN MEAL
1/2 or whole gonestraw farms chicken, citrus and honey brined, with your choice of two sides
MERMAID MEAL
Includes your choice of burger/sandwich, French fries, cookie and a small drink *All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*
SINGLE CHEESEBURGER
Niman Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce *All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*
BRUNCH
CHILAQUILES
tortilla chips, salsa verde, avocado, creme fraiche, cotija cheese, fried gonestraw farms egg chorizo $5 pork belly $5
BREAKFAST BURRITO
house chorizo, crispy potatoes, scrambled gonestraw farms eggs, tillamook cheddar, salsa avocado $3 • bacon $2
SUNDAY MORNING SANDWICH
fried gonestraw farms egg, bacon, tillamook cheddar, mayo, served on an oc baking company potato bun
AVOCADO TOAST
spicy avocado spread, escabeche, cilantro
PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK AND EGGS
served with two gonestraw farms eggs
BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST
mixed berries, maple syrup
EGGS BENEDICT
SEARED AHI SANDWICH
seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, escabeche slaw
COCKTAILS
Prehensile Tail
frozen drakes vodka, creme de banane, pimento dram, mixed nut syrup, orange, lemon
Hibiscus Martini
hibiscus-infused vodka, passionfruit liqueur, lime, lemon oleo
Black Daiquiri
hamilton black rum, lime, agave, ango bitters
Xanadu
ford’s gin, lavender-infused dry vermouth, cucumber cordial, lemon
Lucky Day
aviation gin, carpano bianco vermouth, amaro averna
!Ya Sabes!
blanco tequila, cynar, maraschino liquor, lime, grapefruit syrup, salt
Lil Puppet
reposado tequila, jerbis amaro, banane liqueur, lime, lemon, strawberry purée, mint honey syrup, salt
Little Giant
ilegal mezcal, pineapple, lime, cinnamon syrup, spicy, tajin
Oaxacan Firing Squad
ilegal mezcal, lime, grenadine, ango bitters
The Land Octopus
avua cachaça, junmai sake, lime juice, grapefruit cordial, yuzu bitters
Xuxa
avua cachaça, ippin sake, lime, p.o.g syrup, yuzu bitters
Licensed Therapist
hamilton black rum, black strap rum, pineapple rum, luxardo apricot, vanilla, lemon, lime, piña, grapefruit, absinthe, ango bitters
Heather
famous grouse blended scotch, creme de violette, lemon, house coconut cream
Go Nuts!
old forester 100 proof bourbon, amaro montenegro, lemon, mixed nut syrup, peach bitters
Old Fashioned
weed cellars bourbon, ango bitters, orange bitters, demerara sugar
Summer Breeze
old forester 100 proof bourbon,yellow chartreuse, lemon, strawberry purée, ginger
New Wave
rittenhouse rye, sirene aperitivo, lemon, oat orgeat, xocolotl mole bitters
Rye Siren
rittenhouse rye, sirene piperita, lemon, grapefruit, blood orange syrup
Espresso Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Michelada
gunwhale ales surfbird golden ale, house mary mix
Round For The Harley Team
BEER
Rad Beer Radifex Double IPA 16oz
Lagunitas IPA BTL
Kronenbourg 1664 Can
Germany 5.0 ABV | 16.9oz Can | Pale Lager
Bravus N/A Blonde Ale 12oz
805 Btl
Bravus N/A Oatmeal Stout
Bravus N/A Peanut Butter Stout
Duchesse De Bourgogne Sour
2018 Bottle Logic Darkstar November
2018 Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation
2017 Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
Domaine Haut De Mourier Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Gail Doris Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Purple Corduroy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Tooth & Nail 'The Possessor' Cab Blend BTL
Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Baptiste Cuvelier Cab Blend BTL
Brea Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
2019 Paso Robles, California
Robert Sinskey POV Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Scarlett Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Gabrielle Equilateral Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Meerlust Bordeaux Blend BTL
Mas De Daumas Gassac Languedoc Red Blend BTL
Château Haut-Beauséjour Bordeaux BTL
Hope & Grace Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Chateau Falfas Bordeaux BTL
Cain Five Cabernet Blend BTL
Corison 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
McClain Purpose Road Red Blend BTL
Palmaz Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Favia Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Corison 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Corison 2001 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Chateau Peybonhomme Bordeaux BTL
Chateau Lassegue Bordeaux BTL
Cain Cuvee NV16 Merlot Blend BTL
Miner Merlot BTL
Palazzo Reserve Right Bank Merlot Blend BTL
The Pinot Project Pinot Noir BTL
Hahn Pinot Btl
Maison Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir BTL
Soter Planet Oregon Pinot Noir BTL
Domaine Serene Pinot Noir BTL
KH Winery Pinot Noir BTL
Flowers Pinot Noir BTL
Gary Farrell Pinot Noir BTL
Hallcrest Pinot Noir BTL
Vivier Pinot Noir BTL
Inman Family Pinot Noir BTL
Frederic Magnien Chambertin Burgundy BTL
Presqu'ile Syrah BTL
Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz BTL
2018 South Australia. Kalimna Shiraz
Il Paradiso 12 Uve Tuscan BTL
Neyers Sage Canyon Red Blend BTL
Crunchy Rôastie Syrah BTL
Istine Chianti Classico BTL
Idlewild The Bird Flora and Fauna Dolcetto BTL
Charly Thevenet Regnie Gamay BTL
Penville Grenache Chingon BTL
Baptiste Cuvelier Los Andes Grand Vin Malbec Blend BTL
Penville Mouvedre Enz Vineyard BTL
McClain Promise Keeper Red Blend BTL
La Spinetta Gallina Nebbiolo BTL
Cosimo Taurino Negroamaro BTL
Collier Falls Primitivo BTL
Penville Sangre BTL
Lieu Dit Cab Franc BTL
Purple Corduroy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Penville Sangiovese BTL
Penville Syrah Stolpman Vineyard BTL
Purple Corduroy Red Siren Zinfandel BTL
Eberle Zinfandel
2019 Zinfandel - Paso Robles - California
Thivin Cote de Brouilly Gamay 1/2btl
Broc Cellars LOVE Red Can BTL
Purple Corduroy Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Sandhi Chardonnay BTL
Copain Chardonnay BTL
'Tous Ensemble' Sonoma Coast California
Brand 'Electric Chardonnay Acid Test' BTL
2020, Pfalz - Germany
Scribe Skin Fermented Chardonnay BTL
Stags' Leap Chardonnay
2019 Napa Valley - California
Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay BTL
Scribe Carneros Chardonnay BTL
Rombauer Chardonnay BTL
Weed Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Chanin Sanford & Benedict Chardonnay BTL
Blond Siren BTL
Dominique Roger Domaine du Carrou Sancerre BTL
Greywacke Wild Sauvignon BTL
Weed Chenin Blanc/Viogner BTL
Silkman Semillon BTL
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc BTL
Torres Albarino BTL
Anaba Turbine White Blend BTL
Janvier Jasnieres Chenin Blanc BTL
Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc BTL
McClain Summer Breeze Grenache Blanc BTL
Alzinger Gruner Veltliner BTL
Eric Chevalier La Noe Melon BTL
King Estate Pinot Gris BTL
Carl Loewen Kabinett Riesling BTL
Donnhoff Kabinett Riesling BTL
Hirsch Riesling BTL
Qupe Roussanne BTL
Piero Mancini Vermentino BTL
Ryme Hers Vermentino BTL
Selbach-Oster Kabinett Riesling 1/2btl
Lieu Dit Melon 1.5L BTL
Elvio Tintero Moscato BTL
Chateau Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes BTL
Saintsbury Chardonnay BTL
Willakia 'Earth' Chardonnay BTL
PATZ & HALL Chardonnay BTL
2017 - Dutton Ranch - Russian River Valley - California
Disznóko ‘Furmint’ Tokaji Dry BTL
2018, Hungary
Disznóko ‘Édes Szamorodni’ Tokaji BTL 500ml*
2016, Hungary
Atalier Albarino BTL
Inman Family Rose BTL
Penville Rose BTL
Peyrassol La Croix Rose BTL
Stolpman Rose BTL
Gros Nore Rose BTL
Scribe Una Lou Rose Can
Domus Picta Prosecco BTL
Anna De Codorniu Cava BTL
Henriot Brut Souverain BTL
Monte Rio Piquetten BTL
2020, California
Roederer Estate Brut BTL
Domus-Picta Prosecco BTL
Rolet Cremant du Jura BTL
Roederer Estate Brut Rose BTL
Delamotte Brut BTL
Louis Roederer Brut Premier BTL
Veuve Fourny Brut Blanc de Blanc BTL
Doyard Revolution Extra Brut BTL
Goutorbe Special Club Champagne BTL
Bollinger Brut Rose BTL
Wine Corkage
Magnum
Vintage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Neighborhood Restaurant by Chef Greg Daniels. We focus on creative, seasonal menus, backed up by genuine hospitality. We invite you to join us in beautiful Laguna Beach!
370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651