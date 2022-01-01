Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Harley Laguna Beach

552 Reviews

$

370 Glenneyre St

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
FRIED CHICKEN MEAL
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

STARTERS

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

sea salt, ketchup

BAKED POTATO

$14.00

taleggio cheese, créme fraîche, chives

THREE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

$8.00Out of stock

an order of 5 biscuits, brushed with honey butter, flake salt

JAMMY EGGS

$7.00

spicy chili crisp, fine herbs

GRILLED AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00Out of stock

grilled bread, lime, radish, avocado leaf, cilantro

WHITE BEAN AND CHICKPEA HUMMUS

$16.00Out of stock

raw and pickled vegetables, grilled bread

SPRING SALAD

$16.00

farmers market greens, blood orange, tamai strawberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, aged spanish goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette

LOCAL LITTLE GEM CAESAR

$16.00

brioche croutons, white anchovies, parmigiano-reggiano

BLINKING OWL HALLOUMI

$14.00

aquavit, lemon, herbs

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

honey mustard

TEMPURA PORTABELLO MUSHROOM FRIES

$13.00

parmesan, truffle aioli

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

harissa spiced, greek yogurt, toasted almond, mint chimichurri

CEVICHE

$18.00

local halibut, citrus, peach, avocado mousse, tortilla chips

P.E.I. MUSSELS

$24.00

steamed in beer, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, lime

GRILLED NEW CALEDONIA HEAD ON PRAWNS

$16.00

japanese sweet potato purée, purple sprouting broccoli, white de jesi cauliflower, charred pineapple salsa Rod and Reel Caught by Beer Money Fish Co. Capt. Britton Pierson, Avalon Bank, CA suggested bottle pairing • Greywacke ‘Wild Sauvignon’

HARDWOOD CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$21.00

smoked paprika, aioli, arugula, weiser farms potato, local citrus, olive

MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00Out of stock

parmesan, fontina, gruyere, panko bread crumbs

SIDE OF BREAD

$2.00

2 slices of grilled baguette

LARGER

PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK FRITES

$39.00

wood grilled, chimichurri, crispy fries

CHARRED AMERICAN WAGYU STRIPLOIN

$59.00

baked potato, taleggio cheese, créme fraîche, chives, roasted carrots, pistou Mishima Reserve American Wagyu suggested wine pairing • Purple Corduroy ‘Lorelei’ Cabernet

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$27.00

aged acquarello rice, parmesan, balsamic brown butter

CHICKEN POT PIE

$29.00

jidori chicken, veggies, flaky pie crust

LAMB BOLOGNESE

$32.00

pappardelle pasta, tomato, english peas, parmesan

LOCAL HALIBUT

$39.00

cauliflower purée, asparagus, fennel, olive, capers

1/2 FRIED LOCAL CHICKEN

$29.00

4 pieces jidori chicken, citrus and honey brined, regular or spicy

WHOLE FRIED LOCAL CHICKEN

$49.00

8 pieces jidori chicken, citrus and honey brined, regular or spicy

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

niman ranch beef, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

spicy honey, cole slaw, burger sauce, served on an oc baking company potato bun with french fries

LAMB BURGER

$22.00Out of stock

ground lamb, tzatziki, onion jam, onion sprouts

DESSERT

KEY LIME TART GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST WHIPPED CREAM, PISTACHIO CRUMBLES

ECO CENTER STRAWBERRY PARFAIT

$12.00Out of stock

olive oil cake, citrus curd, chantilly

GRANDMA MARY'S CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

half or full dozen, organic dark brown sugar, cordillera dark chocolate, jacobsen sea salt

TAKEOUT ONLY

SEARED AHI SANDWICH

$22.00

seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, escabeche slaw

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Tillamook Cheddar cheese, special sauce

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00+

honey mustard and pickled mustard seeds

FRIED CHICKEN MEAL

$30.00+

1/2 or whole gonestraw farms chicken, citrus and honey brined, with your choice of two sides

MERMAID MEAL

Includes your choice of burger/sandwich, French fries, cookie and a small drink *All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*

SINGLE CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Niman Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce *All burgers are fully cooked/ No temperature requests thank you*

BRUNCH

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

tortilla chips, salsa verde, avocado, creme fraiche, cotija cheese, fried gonestraw farms egg chorizo $5 pork belly $5

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

house chorizo, crispy potatoes, scrambled gonestraw farms eggs, tillamook cheddar, salsa avocado $3 • bacon $2

SUNDAY MORNING SANDWICH

$12.00

fried gonestraw farms egg, bacon, tillamook cheddar, mayo, served on an oc baking company potato bun

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

spicy avocado spread, escabeche, cilantro

PRIME FLAT IRON STEAK AND EGGS

$38.00

served with two gonestraw farms eggs

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$18.00

mixed berries, maple syrup

EGGS BENEDICT

$15.00

SEARED AHI SANDWICH

$22.00

seared yellowfin tuna, avocado, escabeche slaw

COCKTAILS

pau maui vodka,allspice drum, cocount milk, cold-brew coffee, vanilla syrup, cardamom bitters

Prehensile Tail

$10.00

frozen drakes vodka, creme de banane, pimento dram, mixed nut syrup, orange, lemon

Hibiscus Martini

$12.00

hibiscus-infused vodka, passionfruit liqueur, lime, lemon oleo

Black Daiquiri

$14.00

hamilton black rum, lime, agave, ango bitters

Xanadu

$14.00

ford’s gin, lavender-infused dry vermouth, cucumber cordial, lemon

Lucky Day

$16.00

aviation gin, carpano bianco vermouth, amaro averna

!Ya Sabes!

$12.00

blanco tequila, cynar, maraschino liquor, lime, grapefruit syrup, salt

Lil Puppet

$15.00

reposado tequila, jerbis amaro, banane liqueur, lime, lemon, strawberry purée, mint honey syrup, salt

Little Giant

$16.00

ilegal mezcal, pineapple, lime, cinnamon syrup, spicy, tajin

Oaxacan Firing Squad

$16.00

ilegal mezcal, lime, grenadine, ango bitters

The Land Octopus

$15.00

avua cachaça, junmai sake, lime juice, grapefruit cordial, yuzu bitters

Xuxa

$12.00

avua cachaça, ippin sake, lime, p.o.g syrup, yuzu bitters

Licensed Therapist

$18.00

hamilton black rum, black strap rum, pineapple rum, luxardo apricot, vanilla, lemon, lime, piña, grapefruit, absinthe, ango bitters

Heather

$13.00

famous grouse blended scotch, creme de violette, lemon, house coconut cream

Go Nuts!

$15.00

old forester 100 proof bourbon, amaro montenegro, lemon, mixed nut syrup, peach bitters

Old Fashioned

$15.00

weed cellars bourbon, ango bitters, orange bitters, demerara sugar

Summer Breeze

$16.00

old forester 100 proof bourbon,yellow chartreuse, lemon, strawberry purée, ginger

New Wave

$15.00

rittenhouse rye, sirene aperitivo, lemon, oat orgeat, xocolotl mole bitters

Rye Siren

$14.00

rittenhouse rye, sirene piperita, lemon, grapefruit, blood orange syrup

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

gunwhale ales surfbird golden ale, house mary mix

Round For The Harley Team

$20.00

BEER

Rad Beer Radifex Double IPA 16oz

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA BTL

$8.00Out of stock

Kronenbourg 1664 Can

$9.00

Germany 5.0 ABV | 16.9oz Can | Pale Lager

Bravus N/A Blonde Ale 12oz

$8.00

805 Btl

$8.00

Bravus N/A Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Bravus N/A Peanut Butter Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Duchesse De Bourgogne Sour

$12.00

2018 Bottle Logic Darkstar November

$50.00

2018 Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation

$50.00

2017 Bottle Logic Fundamental Observation

$60.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Domaine Haut De Mourier Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Gail Doris Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$39.00

Purple Corduroy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$49.00

Tooth & Nail 'The Possessor' Cab Blend BTL

$46.00

Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$43.00Out of stock

Baptiste Cuvelier Cab Blend BTL

$40.00

Brea Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$43.00

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$63.00

2019 Paso Robles, California

Robert Sinskey POV Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$89.00

Scarlett Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$85.00

Gabrielle Equilateral Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$108.00Out of stock

Meerlust Bordeaux Blend BTL

$30.00

Mas De Daumas Gassac Languedoc Red Blend BTL

$220.00

Château Haut-Beauséjour Bordeaux BTL

$67.00

Hope & Grace Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$110.00Out of stock

Chateau Falfas Bordeaux BTL

$126.00Out of stock

Cain Five Cabernet Blend BTL

$186.00

Corison 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$214.00

McClain Purpose Road Red Blend BTL

$83.00

Palmaz Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$320.00

Favia Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$330.00

Corison 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$400.00

Corison 2001 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$500.00

Chateau Peybonhomme Bordeaux BTL

$34.00

Chateau Lassegue Bordeaux BTL

$48.00

Cain Cuvee NV16 Merlot Blend BTL

$51.00

Miner Merlot BTL

$89.00

Palazzo Reserve Right Bank Merlot Blend BTL

$166.00

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Hahn Pinot Btl

$52.00

Maison Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir BTL

$43.00Out of stock

Soter Planet Oregon Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir BTL

$108.00

KH Winery Pinot Noir BTL

$51.00Out of stock

Flowers Pinot Noir BTL

$71.00Out of stock

Gary Farrell Pinot Noir BTL

$86.00

Hallcrest Pinot Noir BTL

$88.00

Vivier Pinot Noir BTL

$91.00

Inman Family Pinot Noir BTL

$117.00

Frederic Magnien Chambertin Burgundy BTL

$305.00

Presqu'ile Syrah BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz BTL

$59.00

2018 South Australia. Kalimna Shiraz

Il Paradiso 12 Uve Tuscan BTL

$46.00

Neyers Sage Canyon Red Blend BTL

$32.00

Crunchy Rôastie Syrah BTL

$43.00

Istine Chianti Classico BTL

$48.00

Idlewild The Bird Flora and Fauna Dolcetto BTL

$43.00

Charly Thevenet Regnie Gamay BTL

$61.00Out of stock

Penville Grenache Chingon BTL

$69.00

Baptiste Cuvelier Los Andes Grand Vin Malbec Blend BTL

$91.00Out of stock

Penville Mouvedre Enz Vineyard BTL

$74.00

McClain Promise Keeper Red Blend BTL

$89.00

La Spinetta Gallina Nebbiolo BTL

$320.00

Cosimo Taurino Negroamaro BTL

$34.00

Collier Falls Primitivo BTL

$45.00

Penville Sangre BTL

$69.00

Lieu Dit Cab Franc BTL

$63.00

Purple Corduroy Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$49.00

Penville Sangiovese BTL

$69.00Out of stock

Penville Syrah Stolpman Vineyard BTL

$114.00Out of stock

Purple Corduroy Red Siren Zinfandel BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Eberle Zinfandel

$46.00

2019 Zinfandel - Paso Robles - California

Thivin Cote de Brouilly Gamay 1/2btl

$32.00

Broc Cellars LOVE Red Can BTL

$12.00Out of stock

Purple Corduroy Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Sandhi Chardonnay BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Copain Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

'Tous Ensemble' Sonoma Coast California

Brand 'Electric Chardonnay Acid Test' BTL

$43.00

2020, Pfalz - Germany

Scribe Skin Fermented Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Stags' Leap Chardonnay

$49.00

2019 Napa Valley - California

Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay BTL

$49.00

Scribe Carneros Chardonnay BTL

$62.00

Rombauer Chardonnay BTL

$75.00

Weed Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Chanin Sanford & Benedict Chardonnay BTL

$86.00Out of stock

Blond Siren BTL

$34.00

Dominique Roger Domaine du Carrou Sancerre BTL

$52.00

Greywacke Wild Sauvignon BTL

$59.00

Weed Chenin Blanc/Viogner BTL

$32.00

Silkman Semillon BTL

$43.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc BTL

$32.00

Torres Albarino BTL

$38.00

Anaba Turbine White Blend BTL

$39.00

Janvier Jasnieres Chenin Blanc BTL

$40.00Out of stock

Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc BTL

$46.00

McClain Summer Breeze Grenache Blanc BTL

$46.00

Alzinger Gruner Veltliner BTL

$67.00

Eric Chevalier La Noe Melon BTL

$40.00

King Estate Pinot Gris BTL

$32.00

Carl Loewen Kabinett Riesling BTL

$47.00

Donnhoff Kabinett Riesling BTL

$57.00

Hirsch Riesling BTL

$123.00

Qupe Roussanne BTL

$83.00

Piero Mancini Vermentino BTL

$36.00

Ryme Hers Vermentino BTL

$40.00

Selbach-Oster Kabinett Riesling 1/2btl

$26.00

Lieu Dit Melon 1.5L BTL

$106.00

Elvio Tintero Moscato BTL

$30.00

Chateau Roumieu-Lacoste Sauternes BTL

$48.00

Saintsbury Chardonnay BTL

$41.00

Willakia 'Earth' Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

PATZ & HALL Chardonnay BTL

$57.00

2017 - Dutton Ranch - Russian River Valley - California

Disznóko ‘Furmint’ Tokaji Dry BTL

$34.00

2018, Hungary

Disznóko ‘Édes Szamorodni’ Tokaji BTL 500ml*

$51.00

2016, Hungary

Atalier Albarino BTL

$54.00

Inman Family Rose BTL

$32.00

Penville Rose BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Peyrassol La Croix Rose BTL

$32.00

Stolpman Rose BTL

$43.00

Gros Nore Rose BTL

$67.00

Scribe Una Lou Rose Can

$12.00

Domus Picta Prosecco BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Anna De Codorniu Cava BTL

$30.00

Henriot Brut Souverain BTL

$68.00

Monte Rio Piquetten BTL

$37.00

2020, California

Roederer Estate Brut BTL

$43.00

Domus-Picta Prosecco BTL

$32.00

Rolet Cremant du Jura BTL

$47.00Out of stock

Roederer Estate Brut Rose BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Delamotte Brut BTL

$63.00

Louis Roederer Brut Premier BTL

$83.00

Veuve Fourny Brut Blanc de Blanc BTL

$84.00

Doyard Revolution Extra Brut BTL

$129.00

Goutorbe Special Club Champagne BTL

$157.00

Bollinger Brut Rose BTL

$186.00

Wine Corkage

$25.00

Magnum

$50.00

Vintage

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Maddie's Mocktail

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Neighborhood Restaurant by Chef Greg Daniels. We focus on creative, seasonal menus, backed up by genuine hospitality. We invite you to join us in beautiful Laguna Beach!

Website

Location

370 Glenneyre St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Harley Laguna Beach image
Harley Laguna Beach image
Harley Laguna Beach image

