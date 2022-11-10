Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar-SE Hawthorne

No reviews yet

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Garden Scramble
Betty Bowl
Harlow Wrap

Breakfast

Pesto Garden Scramble

$14.00

choice of protein & choice of grain, scrambled with seasonal vegetables, roasted yams, potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms & kale with a walnut basil pesto, topped with roasted walnuts

Farmer Vegetable Scramble

$14.00

choice of protein & choice of grain, scrambled with roasted vegetables, spinach & kale in a chipotle cashew hollandaise

Avocado Bagel

$10.00

mashed avocado, Mama Lil’s sweet peppers, sprouts, & za’atar served on a GF New Cascadia everything bagel

Powerhouse Parfait

$8.50

Harlow's granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon, salt, maple syrup, agave, cranberry, ginger) coconut yogurt, fresh fruit, goji berries

Biscuits & Gravy with Market Vegetables

$13.25

mushroom-scallion biscuit with tempeh “sausage” gravy and roasted vegetables

Plates & Bowls

Mighty Bowl

$10.00

brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed greens, & choice of sauce

Urban Bowl

$13.25

mixed salad greens, steamed kale, olive oil, kimchi, sea vegetables, avocado, carrots, scallions, sunflower seeds & za’atar with choice of sauce

Betty Bowl

$13.75

brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed kale, roasted vegetables, kimchi, sea vegetables & za’atar with choice of sauce

Chipotle Chili Bowl

$12.75

brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce

Yellow Curry Bowl

$12.75

brown rice or quinoa, steamed kale & vegetable curry topped with cilantro & sesame seeds

Hawthorne Mac

$12.75

gluten free organic pasta, kale, Daiya cheese, garlic, rice milk, almond parmesan & house spice blend

Harlow Wrap

$12.50

choice of protein & choice of grain, Hot Mama’s salsa, spinach, Daiya cheddar & jalapeno cashew sauce wrapped in a GF tortilla & served with choice of side

Wild Mushroom Stroganoff

$13.50

seasonal mushrooms, tempeh, onion, cashew cream sauce & organic penne pasta

Walnut Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.25

large gluten free tortilla filled with walnut chorizo, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, sweet onions, butternut squash & topped with jalapeño cashew cream sauce, green onions & cilantro

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Burger Special

$15.00Out of stock

Pesto Burger -- Beyond patty, caramelized onions, caramelized mushrooms, diaya mozzarella, spinach, with a pesto aioli, on gf bread

Soups & Greens

Chipotle Black Bean Chili

$7.00

topped with jalapeno cashew sauce, chimmichurri, & cilantro

Vegetable Curry

$7.00

topped with cilantro & sesame seeds

Daily Soup

$7.00

rotating soup of the day

Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad

$9.25

garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side

Utopian Dream Salad

$13.25

raw shredded green papaya, carrots, shredded kale & broccoli tossed in almond butter pad thai sauce, topped with almond parmesan, mint, cilantro, and sesame seeds

Harlow Chopped Salad

$12.75

Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing

Chips, Salsa, & Gauc

$8.00

Sides & Additions

Avocado Side

$2.00

Beans Side

$2.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Eggs

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$4.50

Gravy Side

$3.50

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Jackfruit

$5.75

Kimchi Side

$1.50

Mushroom Scallion Biscuit

$5.00

housemade gluten-free biscuit with mushrooms, herbs, scallions, poppy seeds and Daiya Mozzarella

Pesto Side

$2.00

Quinoa Side

$4.00

Brown Rice Side

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.75

Sauce

$2.00

Sea Veg side

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Steamed Kale

$4.00

Tempeh

$5.75

Toast

$4.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Trailmix Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate No Bake Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Rawdacious Chzcake Slice

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid Granola

$4.50

8 oz cup of Harlow granola with coconut yogurt & fresh fruit

Little Dragon Bowl

$6.50

choice of grain with daily beans, avocado & choice of sauce

Kid Mac

$4.50

GF pasta with housemade mac sauce

Kid Scrambled eggs

$4.50

two scrambled eggs

Smoothies (16oz)

Black Majik

$8.00

coconut, water, blueberry, pinepple, honey, activated charcoal

Darling

$7.25

strawberry, banana

Gilt

$8.75

carrot/ginger juice, mango, pineapple, turmeric powder, topped w/bee pollen

Guru

$8.75

celery/cucumber/lime juice, spinach, parsley, avocado, salt, ice

Hercules

$8.50

banana, spinach, almond butter, Epic protein, cacao nibs

Liquid Sunshine

$8.50

orange juice, mango, pineapple, basil, coconut oil, Indian gooseberry

Lucy Blue

$7.25

blueberry, banana

Matcha Do About You

$8.25

mango, banana, dates, Mizuba matcha, topped w/shredded coconut

Pink Flamango

$7.50

strawberry, mango, banana

Retrospection

$7.60

banana, almond butter, mint, cacao nibs

Smoothie Special

$8.50

The Elderberry Boost Smoothie -- coconut milk, mint, elderberry, banana, strawberry, vanilla, dates.

Stumblebee

$7.60

banana, coffee, peanut butter, cacao nibs, cocoa powder

Superberry

$8.75

strawberry, marionberry, banana, peanut butter, Epic protein, topped w/hemp seeds

Tealy Dan

$8.75

coconut water, banana, pineapple, spinach, blue spirulina, topped w/shredded coconut

Warrior

$8.50

strawberry, avocado, maca, dates, topped w/hemp seeds

Juice (16oz)

Blessings

$7.00

ginger, lemon, apple

Bunny

$6.50

carrots

Bunny Sly

$6.75

carrot, ginger

Clear Eyes

$7.00

carrot, apple, orange

Melody

$7.75

lemon, ginger, kale, spinach, cucumber, apple

Orange Juice

$6.50

Columbia Gorge Organic orange juice

Renewal

$7.50

grapefruit, mint, celery, apple

Rising

$7.60

beet, orange, carrot, apple, ginger

Ruby

$7.50

beet, grapefruit, carrot, ginger

Sweet Greens

$7.75

lime, mint, parsley, kale, cucumber, celery, apple

The Rita

$7.75

lime, mint, parsley, kale, spinach, celery, cucumber

Single Ingredient Juice

$6.50

Beverages

Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate

$5.50

bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk

Beverage Special

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Citrus Cider -- Steamed apple cider with coconut milk, cinnamon + orange

Cold Brew

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

On Tap

$5.50

Ginger Soda

$5.00

housemade pineapple/ginger soda & agave syrup served over ice

Harlow Chai

$4.50

housemade chai (lightly agave-sweetened) & coconut milk

Harlow Mushroom Steamer

$5.75

Water Ave. coffee, Harlow's Mighty Mushroom blend, coconut oil & cardamom agave syrup steamed with almond milk - topped with cinnamon

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Harlow blend medium roast drip coffee

Hot tea

$3.25

16 oz. hot tea of your choice

Iced Tea

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Mizuba matcha powder, honey syrup & choice of milk

Moondrop Mocha

$5.00

Water Ave. coffee, bitterweet chocolate & agave syrup steamed with choice of milk

Portland Fog

$4.50

earl grey tea, honey syrup & choice of milk

Red Velvet Cocoa

$5.50

bittersweet chocolate, beet juice & agave syrup steamed with coconut milk

Turmeric Latte

$5.75

turmeric spiced honey & coconut milk - topped with bee pollen

Wellness Toddy

$4.50

lemon/ginger juice, honey, echinacea, cayenne

Coconut Cider

$6.00

Health Elixirs

ABC Shot

$4.50

2 oz. shot of orange/beet juice & apple cider vinegar - served with an apple slice

Lemonade

$5.00

housemade honey lemonade

Super Greens Lemonade

$7.25

housemade honey lemonade topped with cucumber/spinach/kale juice & chlorella

Tangerine Kefir Water Tonic

$7.00

sparkling tangerine-grapefruit kefir water topped with carrot/ginger/grapefruit juice & camu camu

Wellness Shot

$4.50

2 oz. shot of ginger/lemon juice, cayenne & echinacea - served with an apple slice

Kids Beverages (12 oz)

Mini Darling

$4.50

strawberry, banana

Mini Lucy Blue

$4.50

blueberry, banana

Kid Lemonade

$4.00

housemade honey lemonade

Kid Apple Juice

$4.50

Kid Orange Juice

$4.00

Kid Carrot Juice

$4.50

Kid Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Retail Beverage

ABLIS Soda

$6.50

Box Water Is Always Out

$2.00Out of stock

Caldera Soda

$2.50

Camelia Grove Kombucha

$4.50

Coconut Water

$4.50

COPA Soda

$6.50

Driftwest Water Kefir

$3.75

Guayakí Yerba Mate

$4.50

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$4.50

Hi-ball Energy Seltzer

$3.75

Mela Watermelon Water

$4.50

Polar sparkling water (12 oz. can)

$1.25

WYLD Water

$6.50

Beer/Cider

Juneshine Hard Kombucha

$5.50

12 oz

Incline Cider

$5.50

12 oz

Buoy Beer

$5.50

12 oz

Groundbreaker IPA No. 5

$5.50

12 oz

Wine

Hykit Wine

$8.00

250 mL can

Pasque Prosecco

$10.00

187 mL bottle

Cap Fizz sparkling wine

$10.00

187 mL bottle

Portuga

$26.00

750 mL bottle

Matot

$23.00

750 mL bottle

Pago Casa Gran White Blend

$25.00

750 mL bottle

Pinot Grigio Ramato

$29.00

750 mL bottle

Merch & Giftcards

T-Shirt

$20.00

Mug

$20.00

Tote

$10.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Retail Food

Almond 'Parmesan'

$10.00

12oz jar

Golden Turmeric Honey

$16.50

12oz jar

Harlow Granola (1 lb)

$12.50

32oz jar

Apothecary

Ashwagandha

$12.00

Bee Pollen

$18.00

Epic Protein

$30.00

Hot Mama's Hot Sauce

$6.50

Maca

$4.85

Mighty Mushroom Blend

$23.00

Mizuba Matcha Tin

$20.00

Moringa Powder

$8.00

Pacific Daze Products

Peak Gummies

$45.00

Rose Ci-Tea 3.5 oz Bag

$15.00

Water Ave Coffee Retail Bag

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love.

Location

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

