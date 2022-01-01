Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
French
Mediterranean

TLD at Harlowe

review star

No reviews yet

7321 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STARTERS

Marinated Olives

$9.00

Herbs de provence, citrus brine.

Old Fashion Mixed Nuts

$9.00

Mixed Nuts blend, house spices.

Farmers Market Tart Flambé

$16.00

Spring Onions, Marinated Leeks, Gruyere

Cheese and Charcuterie

$26.00

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Oysters

$34.00

Mingonette, cocktail sauce.

Oyster

$3.00

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$23.00

Fine Herb Ahi, Parsley Crumble, Avo mousse, mustard frill and frisé

Tiger Prawns

$21.00

Wild Prawns, Pistou Oil, Arugula, grilled country bread

Harlowe Salad

$21.00

Mustard Frill and Frise with Red Endive, local citrus, pepitas, citonette

Harlowe Antipasti

$20.00

Heirloom Caprese

$18.00

Crispy Chickpea Salad

$18.00

Half Order Mussels

$16.00

Potato Leek Soup Special

$12.00

ENTRÉES

Moules Frites

$24.00

White Wine Pernod Broth, Grilled Country Bread.

Grass Fed Harlowe Burger

$22.00

Prime-Beef Blend, House Sauce, Potato Bun, Herb Fries.

Hanger Steak Frites

$38.00

Bordelaise sauce, maitre d' butter, house fries.

Catch of the Day

$36.00

Mushroom Bouillabaisse

$22.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$30.00

Charred Octopus

$25.00

Braised Shortrib

$42.00

Scallop Ceviche Special

$25.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$38.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$28.00

SIDES

Side Asparagus

$9.00

Feta Cheese, Balsamic Reduction

Side Fries

$9.00

House-Made

Side Mixed Greens

$9.00

Persian Cucumber, Tomatoes, black Olives, Radish, Lemon Vinaigrette

Crispy Green Beans

$9.00

Spiced Cauliflower

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Flatbread

$4.00

DESSERTS

Seasonal Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Pot De Créme

$12.00

Beer

Sol

$8.00

Peroni Lager

$8.00

Estrella Galicia Non Alcoholic

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Sol

$6.00

Wine

BTL Campagnola Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Soave

$52.00

BTL Cambria Chard

$52.00

BTL Marquis de Goulaine Sancerre

$74.00

Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Far Niente Chardonnay BTL

$120.00

BTL Pichot Vouvray

$40.00

BTL Weinbach Pinot Blanc

$60.00

BTL Band of Stones Gruner

$45.00

BTL Domain de la Fruitiere Muscadet

$40.00

BTL Patient Cottat Sancerre

$60.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$60.00

BTL Nicolas Potel Beaujolais

$40.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Tornatore Etna Rosso

$56.00

BTL Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$50.00

BTL Alain Voge CdR

$80.00

BTL Coster dels Olivers Priorat

$48.00

BTL 8 Years in the Desert

$90.00

BTL Louis Martini

$70.00

BTL DAOU Family Cuvee Cab

$180.00

BTL Chateau D'Eymerits Bordeaux

$80.00

BTL Metier Cab

$50.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL

$80.00

Moet Chandon Brut BTL

$135.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label BTL

$100.00

Dom Perignon '10

$320.00

BTL Veuve Magnum

$200.00

Mionetto Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Chandon Rosé BTL

$65.00

Wycliff Sparkling

$48.00

Dolce By Far Niente

$18.00

Fonseca Tawny Port 10yr

$14.00

Grahams Tawny Port 20yr

$20.00Out of stock

Grahams 10 Tawny

$14.00

Blandy's Verdelho 5YR

$12.00

N/A Cold Beverages

7up

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Evian BTL Flat 750 ml

$8.00

Ferrarelle Btl Sparkling 750 ml

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$4.00

RED BULL

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Togo Drinks Available 5pm to 9pm

Margot-Rita 8oz

$30.00

Margot- Rita 16oz

$56.00

Old Fashioned 8oz

$30.00

Old Fashioned 16oz

$56.00

Negroni 8oz

$30.00

Negroni 16oz

$56.00

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

BTL Mar de Frades Albarino

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Spoken Barrel Meritage

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Folie a Deux Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00Out of stock

Sanford Rosé BTL

$34.00Out of stock

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL

$80.00

Perrier Jouet Grand Brut BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Moet Chandon Brut BTL

$135.00

North Coast Scrimshaw Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Delirium Tremens

$12.00Out of stock

La Fin Du Monde Tripel

$9.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Hefe

$9.00Out of stock

Chimay Grande Reserve Blue

$13.00Out of stock

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Chateau Greysac Bordeaux Le Blanc BTL

$62.00

Jason By Palhmeyer Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Tenuta Polvaro Pinot Grigio BTL

$50.00

Campillo Rioja BlancoEl Sueno BTL

$62.00Out of stock

Thomas Shmitt Reisling BTL

$50.00Out of stock

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Louis Martini

$70.00

BTL Hautes de Gadet Bordeaux

$60.00

BTL Old Ghost Zinfandel

$75.00Out of stock

Late Night Drinks

Build A Mule

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Margot-Rita Nightlife

$16.00

Skinny And Basic

$17.00Out of stock

S+C Nightlife

$16.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00Out of stock

Harlowe Ice Tea

$16.00

Blanco Special

$16.00

Repo Special

$18.00

Anejo Special

$20.00

1942

$35.00

Martinis

Titos Martini

$16.00

Ketel One Martini

$16.00

Grey Goose Martini

$18.00

Belvedere Martini

$16.00

Chopin Martini

$18.00

Platinum Martini

$14.00

Hendrick's Martini

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$16.00

New Amsterdam Martini

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

French Bistro in the evening, and a party at night.... Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Harlowe image
Harlowe image
Harlowe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Surly Goat - WeHo - west hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7929 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Sunset Grill Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7439 Sunset Blvd Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Electric Owl
orange star4.1 • 500
1451 N Gardner St Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
THE VILLAGE IDIOT
orange star4.1 • 2,060
7383 MELROSE AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Ronan - LA
orange star4.5 • 2,374
7315 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Hot Motha Clucker - 1708 N. Las Palmas
orange starNo Reviews
1708 N. Las Palmas Hollywood, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston