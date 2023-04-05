- Home
- /
- Peterborough
- /
- American
- /
- Harlow’s Pub
Harlow’s Pub
No reviews yet
3 School Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Today's Specials
Snacks & more...
Hot Soft Pretzel
One Giant Pretzel made with Spent Brewer's Grain by The Bread Shed. Served hot and salty with mustard or add our housemade beer cheese.
Hot Bean Dip With Chips
Our house made refried beans spiced up a bit and served hot. Topped with jalapeños, melted cheddar, diced tomatoes & scallions. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.
16oz Bag of Kettle Chips
Deep River Kettle Chips
2oz bag of Chips. Lots of flavors to choose from.
Take Out Soup
*Veggie Chili
Loaded w/ veggies, beans and soy protein. Vegan and Gluten Free... Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream
*Black Bean
Hearty soup with mild spice and onions. Vegan and Gluten Free... Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream
*Hungarian Mushroom
Cream based soup with lots of fresh mushrooms, onions, dill and paprika. Vegetarian
*Tomato Cheddar Bisque
Rich and creamy classic tomato bisque. Vegetarian
Salads
Garden Salad
Little Leaf Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions and shredded carrots. Add a protein of your choice!
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened salmon served on top of our Garden Salad w/ feta cheese, roasted red peppers and kalamata olives
Pan Seared Salmon Salad
Pan Seared Atlantic salmon served a top our Garden Salad.
Thai Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on our Garden Salad, topped w/ diced cucumbers and onions. Served with a side of Sweet Thai Chili Dressing.
Side Garden salad
Little Leaf Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions and shredded carrots.
Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper Salad
Garden Salad topped w/ VT goat cheese and roasted red peppers
Nachos
Cheese Nacho
Melted cheddar cheese and whatever fixings you want to add. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Nacho
Pulled chicken and melted shredded cheddar over tortilla chips
Works Nachos
All the veggies and the pulled chicken. Best of both worlds. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Nachos
Pulled chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce on tortilla chips with melted cheddar cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Veggie Nachos
Diced tomato, green pepper, onion, scallion, zucchini, carrots and jalapeños under melted shredded cheddar and over tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Entrees - 5pm-9pm
Chicken Schnitzel
Tenderized breaded chicken breast served with a side of house gravy, sour cream, mashed potatoes and sautéed zucchini & carrots
Chicken Parmesan over Pasta
Tender breaded chicken breast topped with homemade marinara and melted cheese. Served over Linguine with a side of Garlic Bread.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Classic Housemade meatballs and marinara served over a big plate of spaghetti with a side of garlic bread
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon served with Sauteed vegetables and mashed potatoes
Sandwiches
Avocado Bliss
Avocado, cheddar, mayo, greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
B.L.T
Traditional B.L.T made with Applewood Bacon on Toasted Bread w/ mayo. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
B.L.T w AVOCADO
Classic BLT with a small upgrade, served on toasted bread with mayo. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
B.Y.O. Roast Beef
Build Your Own roast beef sandwich. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
B.Y.O. Turkey
Build Your Own turkey sandwich. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.
Grilled B.Y.O.
Build Your Own Grilled sandwich. Served with choice of side and a dill pickle.
Blairwich
Roast beef, pepper jack, green peppers, onions, jalapenos & horseradish sauce on grilled sesame bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap
w/ greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Grilled Cheese
Build your own Grilled Sandwich or keep it simple with bread & cheese only. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, Dijon mustard, red onions & swiss grilled on rye bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 islands dressing on grilled rye. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
PB & J
Sourdough bread, peanut butter and jelly for your little ones
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 islands dressing on grilled rye. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Roastbeef Boursin Melt
Grilled Roastbeef, Garlic Herb Cheese, Swiss, Tomatoes & Onions. Served with dill pickle and choice of side.
Thai Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, greens, diced cucumbers & red onions in a flour wrap. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Turkey Bacon Melt
Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon & your choice of cheese, spread & veggies grilled on choice of bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Turkey Thang
Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, greens, tomatoes, onions & mayo. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Veggie Melt
Greens, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and shredded carrots with your choice of bread, cheese and spread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Burgers
Classic Beef Burger
Beef patty topped w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & Choice of cheese and spread. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side.
Chipotle Burger
Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and fresh guacamole. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
BBQ BACON Burger
Beef Patty, topped w/ cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & hickory BBQ sauce. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side
Impossible Burger
Plant based "burger" patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Breaded "Chik'n" Sandwich
Molly's Kitchen Breaded Vegetarian "Chik'n" Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese . Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Veggie Burger
Ratner's of NY Veggie Griller (GF & Vegan) topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side
Burritos & Quesadillas
BBQ Chicken & Bacon
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon & cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Chicken
Roasted chicken, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, scallions & cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Veggie
Refried beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers, scallions, carrots & zucchini w/ cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Bean & Cheese
Our housemade refried beans w/ cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.
Cheese Only
Only Cheese or build your own from here
Desserts
Bottled Sodas
Btl. Teas & Such
Draft Non-Alc
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant & Kitchen open until 9pm, Online Ordering stops at 5, Please call for takeout after 5pm. Wed 4-9pm - Thur, Fri & Sat 11-9pm
3 School Street, Peterborough, NH 03458