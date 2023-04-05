Restaurant header imageView gallery
Harlow’s Pub

3 School Street

Peterborough, NH 03458

Popular Items

Turkey Thang
B.L.T w AVOCADO
Avocado Bliss

Today's Specials

B.Y.O Black Forest Ham

$12.00

Build Your Own Black Forest Ham sandwich. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

White Russian Sandwich

$12.00

Black Forest Ham, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes & 1000 islands dressing grilled on Sicillian White Bread. Served with choice of side and a dill pickle

Snacks & more...

Hot Soft Pretzel

$9.00

One Giant Pretzel made with Spent Brewer's Grain by The Bread Shed. Served hot and salty with mustard or add our housemade beer cheese.

Hot Bean Dip With Chips

$9.00Out of stock

Our house made refried beans spiced up a bit and served hot. Topped with jalapeños, melted cheddar, diced tomatoes & scallions. Served with tortilla chips for dipping.

16oz Bag of Kettle Chips

$5.00

Deep River Kettle Chips

$2.00

2oz bag of Chips. Lots of flavors to choose from.

Take Out Soup

*Veggie Chili

Loaded w/ veggies, beans and soy protein. Vegan and Gluten Free... Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream

*Black Bean

Hearty soup with mild spice and onions. Vegan and Gluten Free... Add "The Works"- diced white onions, cheddar cheese, scallions and a side of sour cream

*Hungarian Mushroom

Out of stock

Cream based soup with lots of fresh mushrooms, onions, dill and paprika. Vegetarian

*Tomato Cheddar Bisque

Rich and creamy classic tomato bisque. Vegetarian

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.00

Little Leaf Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions and shredded carrots. Add a protein of your choice!

Blackened Salmon Salad

$22.00

Blackened salmon served on top of our Garden Salad w/ feta cheese, roasted red peppers and kalamata olives

Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$20.00

Pan Seared Atlantic salmon served a top our Garden Salad.

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast served on our Garden Salad, topped w/ diced cucumbers and onions. Served with a side of Sweet Thai Chili Dressing.

Side Garden salad

$7.00

Little Leaf Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions and shredded carrots.

Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad topped w/ VT goat cheese and roasted red peppers

Nachos

Cheese Nacho

$9.00

Melted cheddar cheese and whatever fixings you want to add. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Nacho

$13.00

Pulled chicken and melted shredded cheddar over tortilla chips

Works Nachos

$14.00

All the veggies and the pulled chicken. Best of both worlds. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Nachos

$13.00

Pulled chicken, bacon and BBQ sauce on tortilla chips with melted cheddar cheese. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Veggie Nachos

$12.00

Diced tomato, green pepper, onion, scallion, zucchini, carrots and jalapeños under melted shredded cheddar and over tortilla chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Entrees - 5pm-9pm

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

Tenderized breaded chicken breast served with a side of house gravy, sour cream, mashed potatoes and sautéed zucchini & carrots

Chicken Parmesan over Pasta

$19.00

Tender breaded chicken breast topped with homemade marinara and melted cheese. Served over Linguine with a side of Garlic Bread.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Classic Housemade meatballs and marinara served over a big plate of spaghetti with a side of garlic bread

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.00

Pan Seared Salmon served with Sauteed vegetables and mashed potatoes

Sandwiches

Avocado Bliss

$12.00

Avocado, cheddar, mayo, greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

B.L.T

$10.00

Traditional B.L.T made with Applewood Bacon on Toasted Bread w/ mayo. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

B.L.T w AVOCADO

$12.00

Classic BLT with a small upgrade, served on toasted bread with mayo. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

B.Y.O. Roast Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Build Your Own roast beef sandwich. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

B.Y.O. Turkey

$12.00

Build Your Own turkey sandwich. Served w/ kettle chips and a dill pickle.

Grilled B.Y.O.

$12.00

Build Your Own Grilled sandwich. Served with choice of side and a dill pickle.

Blairwich

$12.00Out of stock

Roast beef, pepper jack, green peppers, onions, jalapenos & horseradish sauce on grilled sesame bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Goat Cheese & Roasted Red Pepper Wrap

$11.00

w/ greens, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers & carrots. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Build your own Grilled Sandwich or keep it simple with bread & cheese only. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Hot Pastrami

$12.00

Pastrami, Dijon mustard, red onions & swiss grilled on rye bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 islands dressing on grilled rye. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

PB & J

$6.00

Sourdough bread, peanut butter and jelly for your little ones

Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 islands dressing on grilled rye. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Roastbeef Boursin Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled Roastbeef, Garlic Herb Cheese, Swiss, Tomatoes & Onions. Served with dill pickle and choice of side.

Thai Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, greens, diced cucumbers & red onions in a flour wrap. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Turkey Bacon Melt

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon & your choice of cheese, spread & veggies grilled on choice of bread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Turkey Thang

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, greens, tomatoes, onions & mayo. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Veggie Melt

$11.00

Greens, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers and shredded carrots with your choice of bread, cheese and spread. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Burgers

Classic Beef Burger

$15.00

Beef patty topped w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & Choice of cheese and spread. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side.

Chipotle Burger

$16.00

Beef Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and fresh guacamole. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

BBQ BACON Burger

$17.00

Beef Patty, topped w/ cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & hickory BBQ sauce. Served w/ dill pickle and choice of side

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Plant based "burger" patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side

Breaded "Chik'n" Sandwich

$12.00

Molly's Kitchen Breaded Vegetarian "Chik'n" Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese . Served with a dill pickle and choice of side

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Ratner's of NY Veggie Griller (GF & Vegan) topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of spread & cheese. Served with a dill pickle and choice of side

Burritos & Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$13.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, bacon & cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Chicken

$13.00

Roasted chicken, refried beans, tomatoes, onions, scallions & cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Veggie

$11.00

Refried beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers, scallions, carrots & zucchini w/ cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Bean & Cheese

$9.00

Our housemade refried beans w/ cheddar in a flour tortilla. Served w/ tortilla chips.

Cheese Only

$7.00

Only Cheese or build your own from here

Desserts

Carrot Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting

$9.00

Layer carrot cake with a cream cheese frosting and walnuts

Lava Cake (gf)

$9.00

Gluten free chocolate cake with a molten ganache center

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Bottled Sodas

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$2.75

Jones Orange Cream

$2.75

Btl. Teas & Such

Joe's Lemonade

$2.75

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$2.75

Joe's Tea w/ Lemon

$2.75

Joe's Green Tea

$2.75

Saratoga 24oz

$6.00

Saratoga 12oz

$2.50

Draft Non-Alc

Aqua ViTea Kombucha

$4.50

ON TAP: Peach Out

Capt'n Eli's Draft Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer Refill

$2.00

Harlow's Pint Glasses

Pub Design Glass

Pub Design Glass

$5.00
Face Design Glass

Face Design Glass

$5.00

4pk Pint Glasses

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Kitchen open until 9pm, Online Ordering stops at 5, Please call for takeout after 5pm. Wed 4-9pm - Thur, Fri & Sat 11-9pm

Website

Location

3 School Street, Peterborough, NH 03458

Directions

