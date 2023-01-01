Restaurant header imageView gallery

Art of Life

31474 Golf Club Dr

Bonsall, CA 92003

Salads

Roasted Baby Beet, Heirloom & Burrata Salad

$13.00

Roasted Baby Beets, Arugula & Frisee Salad, Burrata Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Vinaigrette, Pomegranate-Whiskey Reduction, Local Heirloom Tomato

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$35.00

Chef's selection of imported and local artisan meat and cheeses served with seasonal fruit, spreads and assorted breads.

Veggie

Cilantro-Herb Falafels

$15.00

Garlic Cashew Cream, Onion-Mint Raita, Micro Green Salad

Fish

Pistachio Crusted Diver Sea Scallops

$26.00

Cashew Cream, Wild Mushroom Ragout, Micro Salad, Saffron-Orange Beurre Blanc

Lobster Stuffed Sole

$25.00

Dover Sole, Lobster Meat, Crab Rosti, Confit Asparagus, Sherry-Dijon Pan Jus

Poultry

Southern Fried Quail & Polenta

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Quail, Honey Chipotle Glaze, Crispy Herb Polenta, Whiskey Braised Collard Greens

Confit Duck Wings

$22.00

Maple Leaf Duck Wings, Harissa Beurre Blanc, Onion-Mint Raita

Meat

Wagyu Beef Tartare Crostini

$18.00

Wagyu Beef, Sourdough Crostini, Fried Quail Egg, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, Avocado

Wild Boar Meatballs

$17.00

Charred Heirloom Marinara, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Shaved Pecorino, Brioche Garlic Bread

Moroccan Spiced Lamb Chop

$25.00

Potato Croquette, Piquillo Pepper Ragout, Myrtle Berry Reduction

Grilled Rabbit Skewers

$16.00

Herb Roasted Rabbit, Onion-Mint Raita, Cilantro-Mint Chimichurri, Arugula, Marinated Red Peppers, Red Onion-Mustard Vinaigrette

Pan Seared Coffee Crusted Venison

$25.00

Savory Onion Gratinee Bread Pudding, Haricot Vert Salad, Sunchoke Puree, Bing Cherry & Cognac Reduction, Chardonnay Fleur de Sel

Dessert

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$10.00

Warm Bread Pudding w/ Pineapple Bourbon Gelato

$10.00

Classic Bread Pudding, EscoGelato, Grilled Pineapple, Oat Crumble, Whiskey Creme Anglaise

Tres Leches

$10.00

Sides

Extra Pate

$5.00

Extra Charc bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Website

Location

31474 Golf Club Dr, Bonsall, CA 92003

Directions

