Harmonii Social

10735 Ravenna Road

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Temporary Menu

3 Tacos

$8.00

Only available on Tuesdays! Your choice of three tacos: ground beef, chicken, or shrimp.

Big Lewis Cheeseburger

$13.00

Beef Patty and melted cheese on a toasted bun. Served with French fries and your choice of toppings.

Bj Social Sandwich

$10.00

Onions, Peppers, Social Sauce, and your choice of protein, served on a toasted bun.

Catfish Meal

$18.00

2 pieces of fried catfish served with fries and coleslaw.

Catfish Sandwich

$15.00

1 piece of fried catfish sandwich topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with French fries.

Dee’s Savory Grits

$10.00

Our Famous savory grits and sauce topped with your choice of protein.

G85 Wings

$10.00

6 fried chicken wings topped with your choice of sauce.

G85 Wings W\Fries

$14.00

6 fried chicken wings topped with your choice of sauce and served with French fries.

Harmonii Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 deep fried cheese sticks served with marinara sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Janie Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, cheese, diced onions, and your choice of protein.

Nachos

$10.00

Only available on Tuesday! Crispy tortilla chips, topped with your choice of protein, cheese sauce, tomatoes, black beans, onions, corn, and sour cream.

Pearsall Polish Boys

$10.00

Beef polish sausage served on a bun topped with French fries, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce.

Side Of Catfish

$8.00

1 piece of fried Catfish

Side of Fries

$5.50

Social Fries

$8.00

French Fries topped with our house-made cheese sauce and bacon. Chicken and/or Shrimp can be added for an additional amount.

T&T Salmon Strips

$15.00

Lightly breaded, deep fried salmon strips served with our famous Harmonii Sauce and French fries.

Tone's Chicken Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken dip served with chips.

Boneless Wings

$8.00Out of stock

Boneless Wings & Fries

$12.00Out of stock

7up Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Greens

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Dawg Pound Dawg

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Hot Dog

$1.00Out of stock

Soul Food

Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Perch

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
✨The perfect blend of exceptional food and exclusive drinks to create a harmonious vibe for everyone to enjoy ✨

10735 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087

