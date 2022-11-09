Harmonii Social
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:45 pm, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:45 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
✨The perfect blend of exceptional food and exclusive drinks to create a harmonious vibe for everyone to enjoy ✨
Location
10735 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1899 Golf - Twinsburg - 3094 Glenwood Blvd
No Reviews
3094 Glenwood Blvd Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurant
Everett Trail Kitchen - 656 Rolling Brooke Way
No Reviews
656 Rolling Brooke Way Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
Compadres Grill - Northfield
No Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd. Unit 66A Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Twinsburg
More near Twinsburg