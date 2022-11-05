Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harmon Pac Ave

2,227 Reviews

$$

1938 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

Order Again

Popular Items

Harmon Cheeseburger
Nachos
Skillet Beer Cheese

To Share

Out Of Stock

Out Of Stock

$14.00Out of stock

Served with house made potato chips

Loaded Hot Tots

Loaded Hot Tots

$11.00

Tillamook White Cheddar, Cajun Spice, Bacon, Scallion, Spicy Aioli

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Your choice of Dry Rub Cajun, Buffalo or Lemon Pepper

Beer Battered Mushrooms

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.00

Horseradish Aioli

Skillet Beer Cheese

Skillet Beer Cheese

$12.00

House made pretzel bites

Nachos

Nachos

$18.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Jalapeño, Tomato, Scallion, Guacamole, Salsa, and Sour Cream

Out Of Stock

$14.00Out of stock

House Chili, Beer Cheese, Scallions

Soup & Salads

Cup French Onion Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$8.00

Tillamook white cheddar and scallion

Out Of Stock

Out Of Stock

$12.00Out of stock

Tillamook white cheddar and scallion

House Mixed Green Salad

House Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Shaved vegetables, green goddess vinaigrette, parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Almonds, arugula, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Gem Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar dressing, Parmesan, Lemon

Soup of Day

$7.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Harmon Cheeseburger

Harmon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, American Cheese, Burger Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Creamed spinach, red wine demi glace, bacon, swiss

El Chupacabra

El Chupacabra

$16.00

"Juicy Lucy" style stuffed with mozzarella, peppers, cajun spice, avocado aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo

Tacoma's Finest Fried Chicken Sandwich

Tacoma's Finest Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

House cajun spice, aioli, house pickles

Harmon Beef Sloppy Joe

Harmon Beef Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Grilled onions and peppers, beer cheese

Dome Dip

Dome Dip

$19.00

Shaved roast beef, caramelized onions, swiss, au jus, horseradish aioli, baguette

Out Of Stock

Out of stock

Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Lettuce

Blackened Rockfish Sandwich

Blackened Rockfish Sandwich

$17.00

Iceberg, Remoulade, Tomato, House Pickles

Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon, Caramelized Onions.

Impossible Cheeseburger

$17.00

House Favorites

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade

Baked Mac N' Cheese

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Tillamook white cheddar, herd bread crumbs

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$18.00

Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Iceberg, pickled Onion, Spicy Aioli, Radish

Out Of Stock

Out Of Stock

$22.00Out of stock

House Flaky Pie Crust

Dessert

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Side Mushroom Gravy

$4.00

Side Charred Broccolini

$9.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Tater Tots

$8.00

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side Cream Spinach

$7.00

Dressings and Dipping Sauces 2 oz

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Green Goddess Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Retail

Coozie

$3.00

Menu Cocktails

FS Harmon Old Fashioned

$12.00

Export Margarita

$12.00

Harmon Lemon Drop

$12.00

Thea Foss Gimlet

$11.00

To Go Beer

Growler Glass 64 oz

$7.00

Growler Fill 64 oz

$18.00

N/A Beverages To Go

Bottled water

$1.50

Kids Apple Juice 5.5 oz can

$1.75Out of stock

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Mountain Dew Can

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

There was a time when Tacoma produced more furniture and doors than any other city in the United States. A giant in the furniture industry was the F.S. Harmon Company, which operated out of a complex of buildings centered on this nine-story building located at 1938 Pacific Avenue. The structure was built in 1909. At the time, the F.S. Harmon Company furniture factory was the largest furniture manufacturer west of the Mississippi. The Harmon building remains the tallest post and beam structure in Tacoma. The industrial strength of this classic brick and wooden timber building has allowed for its renovation into restaurants, offices, loft-style apartments and a parking garage. In 1995 Roberson met up with businessman and beer lover Pat Nagle and two years later the Harmon Brewery and Eatery was started as one of the first brewpubs in the city of Tacoma.

Location

Directions

