Ray Harmon's Bbq

102 S Main Street

Cibolo, TX 78108

Popular Items

Pint
2 Meat Combo Plates
Brisket - Pound

N/A Beverages

Sm Soda

$1.95

Lg Soda

$2.25

Sm Tea

$1.95

Lg Tea

$2.25

Sm Lemonade

$1.95

Lg Lemonade

$2.25

Water Bottle

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.75

gallon tea

$3.75

Gallon Lemonade

$5.95

1/2 gallon of tea

$1.99

1/2 gallon lemonade

$3.50

Domestics

Miller High Life

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Bud Light Orange

$3.75

Ranch water

$4.00

angry orchard

$4.00

Imports/premium

blue moon

$4.50

Boston Lager

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Modelo Reserva

$4.50

Shiner Seasonal

$4.50

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Stella artois

$4.50

Harp

$4.50

Birra

$4.50

New Belgium tripple

$4.50

Kalo

$4.50

Coolers

Seagrams Jamaican

$4.00Out of stock

Seagrams Margarita

$4.00

Seagrams Strawberry

$4.00

Seagrams Wild Berries

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Imagery cabernet

Joel Gott Cabernet

Beringer knights valley

blackstone cabernet

Out of stock

Sea sun

Trapiche

blackstone

Folonari

19 crimes Pinot noir

Cali Red 19 crimes

Rolling Smoke

$33.00

Tribute

$27.00

Joel gott

Folonari

seven deadly zins

$17.95Out of stock

1000 Stories

$18.95

Chloe

$30.00

kung fu girl

$19.50

G.H. Mumm

$60.00

A to z pinot noir

$15.00

Pinot gris

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

LLANO

$19.95

Rubio

$19.95

Chianti

$12.00

Premium cans

APE-ricot

Puro pils

Happy dad

Kalo

Karbach Marg

$3.00

Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.70

Pork Sandwich

$7.25

Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Combo Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Meat Only

Whole Chicken special

$17.00

Brisket 1/4

$6.99

Pork 1/4

$3.95

Turkey 1/4

$4.85

Chicken 1/4

$4.00

Sausage 1/4

$3.50

Jal & cheese sausage 1/4

$3.89

Bone

$3.70

Sampler

$23.32

1/4 Brisket, 1/4 Sausage, 1/4 Chicken, 1/4 Pork, 1/4 Turkey

Burnt Ends

$5.25

Pit House Sampler

$32.00Out of stock

Sausage Half

$6.99

Chicken Half

$6.99

Brisket Half

$13.00

Pork Half

$6.50

Turkey Half

$8.25

Jal & cheese sausage 1/2

$7.75

Sausage Whole

$13.75

Pork - Pound

$11.95

Pork Ribs - Pound

$13.95

Brisket - Pound

$25.75

Turkey - Pound

$16.95

Dry Ends

$4.50

Jal & cheese sausage whole ring

$15.50

Whole Chicken

$12.45

Plates

Brisket

$14.75

Sausage

$13.25

Chicken

$12.25

Pork

$13.25

Pork Ribs

$15.25

Turkey

$14.50

Combo Sandwich Plate

$16.25Out of stock

Sandwich Plate

$12.40Out of stock

Combos

2 Meat Combo Plates

$19.95

3 Meat Combo Plate

$26.95

4 Meat Combo Plate

$32.50

Family Orders

Family Order

$60.57

1 pound brisket, 1 ring sausage, 1 whole chicken and 3 pint sides

Family Bones

$70.57

1 pound brisket, 1 ring sausage, 1 whole chicken, 1 pound ribs, and 3 pint sides

Sides

Serving

$2.75

Pint

$4.25

Quart

$7.99

chips

$1.95

Junk Beans

$3.95

Junk Bean Pint

$6.95

Junk Bean Quart

$12.50

BBQ sauce Bottle

$4.95

Loaf of bread

$2.50

Side salad

$2.75

Kid Menu

Kids sandwich

$5.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

102 S Main Street, Cibolo, TX 78108

Directions

Gallery
Ray Harmon's BBQ image

