Harmony Garden Cafe - Midtown - Detroit
102 Reviews
$
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr
Detroit, MI 48201
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hummus
A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini, Lemon and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas
Spicy Hummus
A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahineh, Lemon Seasoned with a blend of hot peppers and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas
Beet Hummus
A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Beets, Crushed Garlic, Tahineh, Lemon and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas
Baba Ganoush
A Levantine Dip of Crushed Baked Eggplant blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini, various Spices & Herbs and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita [Vegetarian]. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas
Garlic Sauce
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
Flying Camel Hot Sauce
Our House-made Hot Sauce is guaranteed to Spice-up and Compliment any order
House Rice a la carte
Our House Rice is a combination of delicately fried vermicelli and white rice cooked to perfection.
Brown Rice a la carte
A luscious, healthful combination of brown Rice and Black-eyed Peas steamed to perfection
Mujadara a la carte
Lentils cooked with Cracked Wheat and spices and topped with Sauteed Caramelized Onions
Zahra a la carte
Cauliflower Spiced and Fried to perfection, topped with Caramelized Onions, Tahineh and Ground Sumac
Falafel a la carte
A combination of crushed Chick Peas, Parsley, Fava (Broad) Beans, Peppers and other spices formed into balls and delicately fried to perfection
Grape Leaves a la carte
Vegetarian/Vegan Grape Leaves: Rice, Finely chopped Onions, Garlic and Parsley, Herbs and Spices rolled into Fresh Grape Leaves and steamed to Perfection; served chilled with a wedge of Lemon
Pita
A soft, slightly leavened flatbread baked from wheat flour
Plain Pita Chip Box
Cinnamon&Sugar Pita Chip Box
Salads
Garden Salad
A combination of the Freshest Lettuce, Tomatoes Cucumbers and Green Peppers served with our House Dressing or Your Choice of Dressings (Fattoush, Ranch)
Fattoush
A Vibrant Mediterranean salad made of mixed, Fresh Veggies and crisp Pita Chips, a tangy Lemon-Sumac dressing gives it its distinctive Flavor
Tabouleh
Tabbouleh is a vegetarian salad made of mostly finely chopped parsley with tomatoes, mint, onion, Bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Syrian Salad
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Bell Pepper and Syrian Cheese.
Greek Salad
The Freshest Tomatoes, sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Beets, Olives and Banana Peppers seasoned with salt and Oregano and dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Soup
Crushed Lentil
Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite *Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge
Vegetarian Chili
Tomato-based soup with a healthy portion of Black and Red Beans, Onions and Herbs *Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
Chilentil (Chili-Lentil Combo)
A combination of our Famous Crushed Lentil and Vegetarian Chile *Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips
Pita Wraps
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Chicken Sultan Pita
Marinated Chicken Breast pieces and Sauteed Onions topped with Fresh Spinach and melted Swiss Cheese, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita. Make it a Combo.
Alley Baba Pita
Marinated Chicken Breast topped with Turkey Bacon, Tangy Barbecue sauce and melted Swiss Cheese, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Tawook Pita
Grilled Marinaded Chicken Breast chunks topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Mujadara Spinach Melt Pita
This delicious fiber- and protein-rich pita wrap is sure to keep you fueled up all day long. Steamed Lentils and Cracked Wheat topped with Sauteed Onions, Fresh Spinach, Hummus and melted Swiss Cheese, garnished with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Falafel Pita
This traditional pita wrap showcases Harmony Garden's world-class falafe. It features three Falafel pieces topped with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Eggplant Wrap
A rich Mediterranean flavor burst! Sauteed Eggplant topped with Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Garlic sauce, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita. Make it Vegan. Choose the Eggplant Pita with Falafel and Tahini. Eggplant Pita with the Works: Add Falafel to the Eggplant Feta Pita. Make it a Combo.
Veggie Combo Pita
A Vegan Lovers Paradise with a rainbow of flavors: Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, Tabouleh and Tahini sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Beef Shawarma Pita
Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Beef grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Lamb Shawarma Pita
Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Lamb grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Kofta Kabob Pita
Ground Lamb and Beef combined with finely chopped Parsley, Onions and Spices topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Fish Shawarma Pita
Spicy Grilled Tilapia Fillet topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes Pickles and Garlic sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.
Bowls
Over Hummus
Entrees
Chicken Sultan Entree
Marinated Chicken Breast pieces and Onions Sautéed to perfection, topped with wilted Spinach and Swiss Cheese; served over House Rice with sides of Garden Salad and Regular Hummus
Chicken Shawarma Entree
Marinated Chicken Breast with Garlic and Sumac seasoning served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad and our Housemade Garlic Sauce. *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Tawook Entree
Grilled Marinated Chicken Chunks served with blend of Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper and Tomato atop a bed of House Rice. Entree is served with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad, and our Hosemade Garlic Sauce. *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Mujadara Entree
Steamed, seasoned Lentils and Cracked Wheat garnished with Caramelized Onions; Served with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.
Veggie Combo Entree
Three Falafel balls, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, Tabouleh and Garden Salad served with Tahini sauce *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.
Falafel Entree
Eight crispy Falafel balls, Hummus or Baba Ghanouj and Garden Salad served with Tahini sauce *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.
Zahra (Cauliflower) Entree
Seasoned fried Cauliflower and Onions served on a bed of House Rice and drizzled with Tahini and sprinkled with Sumac seasoning. Entree served with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Beef Shawarma Entree
Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Beef with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Lamb Shawarma Entree
Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Lamb with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad
Kabob Halabi Entree
Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled ground Lamb-Beef topped with Flavorful Tomato-Pepper sauce and served on a Bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Fish Dinner
Delicately Seasoned and Grilled Tilapia Fillet drizzled with Honey Mustard and Ranch sauce and served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.
Pita Grills
Arabi Falafel
Try this grilled twist on on a Middle Eastern favorite backed with plant proteins and fiber. Extra Large Falafel pie: Five Falafel balls, Hummus and Vegetables stuffed into a Fresh Pita and Grilled to Perfection
Chicken Quesadilla
A Mexican-American fusion with a Middle Eastern twist! Seasoned Chicken grilled with Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes topped with a Cheese Medley stuffed into a Pita and Grilled to Perfection; Served with Salsa, Jalapenos and Sour Cream
Veggie Quesadilla
Vegan Quesadilla
Burgers
Hamburger
All Beef patty served with Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun (Specify mayo, ketchup, mustard or The Works.)
Harmony Burger
A delicately Seasoned Lamb-Beef mixture served with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles on a Brioche Bun
Falaburger
Perfectly seasoned Falafel patty served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tahini sauce on a Brioche bun
Black Bean Burger
Seasoned Black Bean burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles with mayonnaise or Humus on a Brioche bun
The Impossible Burger
French Fries
Mini Sides
Mini Garlic 1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
Mini Hummus 1.00
A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini and Lemon
Mini Spicy Hummu
Mini Beet Hummus
Mini Tahineh 1.00
Mini Flying Camel Sauce
Salsa Verde
Hot Sauce 0.75
BBQ Sauce 0.75
House Dressing 0.75
Greek Dressing 0.75
Ranch Dressing 0.75
Fattoush Dressing 0.75
Mayo
Mini Baba Ghanouj
Mini Labneh
Special Items
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Pepsi, Diet
Coke
Coke, Diet
Mountain Dew
Vernors
Sprite
Crush
Vimto
A&W Root Beer 16 oz
A&W Root Beer 12 oz
Coke (16 OZ)
Coke, Diet (16 OZ)
Pepsi (16 OZ)
Pepsi, Diet (16 OZ)
Mountain Dew (16 OZ)
Sprite (16 OZ)
7 UP (16 OZ)
Crush (16oz)
Vernors (16 OZ)
Cane Sugar Coke
Specialty Soft Drinks
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
GinsingUp Ginger
GinUP Ginger Brew
GinUP Champagne
AZ Green Tea
AZ Mango
AZ Lemon
AZ Lemon Can
Stewart's Cherries & Cream
Stewart’s Cream Soda
Stewart’s Key Lime
Stewart’s Orange & Cream
Stewart’s Root Beer
Stewart's Black Cherry
Pure Leaf Unsweetened
Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus
Pure Leaf Lemon
Pure Leaf Raspberry
Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus
Pure Leaf Peach
Bottled Juices
Nckt Orange Mango
Nckt Red Plum Lemonade
Nckt Pom. Cherry
Nckt Orchard Apple
Nckt Pre. Orange
Nckt Big Cranberry
Nckt Sq. Lemonade
Nckt Peach Orange
Nckt Mango Lemonade
Nckt Pineapple Ornge Banana
Nckt Red Plum
Nckt Pineapple Orange Gu
Nckt Island Orange
Hot Beverages
Turkish Coffee
A Rich, Finely-Ground, unfiltered Coffee with the distinct flavor of Cardamom served to taste (No Sugar, Little Sweet, Medium Sweet or Very Sweet)
Americano
Freshly Brewed Coffee served to order
Latte
Tea Cup
Tea Pot
Harmony Tea Pack
Teapot
25 OZ Glass Teapot with Infuser Basket
Tea Ball Infuser
Stainless Steel Tea Infuser
Espresso
Espresso
Fresh Juice
Sweet & Healthy Energizer
This blend of Sweet Apple, Pear, and Carrot with a Hint of Ginger gets your Day Off to the Right Start. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.
Harmony Blend Boost
A marriage of Carrot, Spinach, Beet and Ginger chock-full of Antioxidants and Immune-boosters *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge. We cannot ensure the quality and taste of altered juices.
Green Vital Detox
A blend of sweet Apple and Carrot combine with the powerful benefits of Spinach and Celery to create this Refreshing Detox juice. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.
Ginger Lemon Hopper
Add Pizzazz! Apple, Carrot, Ginger and Lemon mingle together in this Zingy, Refreshing, Regenerative juice--leaving you with a refreshing glow. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.
Rosy Zinger
Wow! This Spin-off of the Ginger Lemon Hopper with Extra Lemon and Beets adds an Antioxidant push to the Rejuvenating blend of Apple, Carrot, Ginger and Lemon.
Taste Bud Tantalizer
Make your Taste Buds Dance with this upbeat blend of Cucumber, Pear, Apple , and Celery.
Smoothies
Shakes
Waters
Cup of Ice/Water
Ice Mountain 591 mL
Ice Mountain 700ml
FIJI (S) 500 Ml
FIJI (Med) 1000 ml
Fiji (XL) 1500 ml
S. Pellegrino 500 ml
S.Pellegrino 750mL
S.Pellgrino / 1000ml
Smart Water (Lg)
Essentia 1000 ml
Essentia 1500 Ml
Vegan Desserts
Vegan Cake Choco
A Chocolate-Lovers Dream! Moist, Luscious Housemaid Vegan Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache
Vegan Pina Colada
You won't believe it's Vegan! Moist Vanilla Coconut Cake filled with Crushed Pineapple and Topped with Rich Coconut Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Vegan Cookies Fudge Brownie
These decadent chocolate cookies pack a triple punch stuffed with rich fudge chunks and gooey chocolate chips.
Vegan Cookies Dates
These Soft, Buttery Vegan Cookies are stuffed with Sweet, Gooey Dates and Toasted Pecans.
Vegan Cookies Choco Chunk
Vegan Rice Pudding
Middle Eastern Rice Pudding made with Organic Rice Non-Dairy Beverage and flavored with Natural Orange Blossom Water and Gum Arabic
Vegan Cookies Mixed Box
Veg-GF Chscake - Vaniia Berry
Big Vegan Date Pecan
Big Vegan Choc Chip
Big Vegan Fudge
Regular Desserts
Pistachio Baklava
A rich Mediterranean Favorite: Delicate layers of filo dough brushed with rendered butter, generously stuffed with pistachios and dipped in a flavored sugar syrup
Walnut Baklava
A rich Mediterranean Favorite: Delicate layers of filo dough brushed with rendered butter, generously stuffed with walnuts and dipped in a flavored sugar syrup
Carrot Cake
NY Cheesecake
A rich New-York-Style (4.6 oz.) baked Cheesecake Add our delicious Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Special experience.
SteakHouse Cheesecake
A Rich and Creamy 8-oz. Vanilla Cheesecake Add our Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Treat!
Rice Pudding
Middle Eastern Milk-Based Rice Pudding flavored with Natural Orange Blossom Water and Gum Arabic
7UP Cake
Harmony Garden Cafe is Detroit's Midtown Location for Fresh, Delicious, Affordable Middle Eastern Cuisine with a Twist. Come in and enjoy!
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit, MI 48201