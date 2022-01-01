Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Burgers

Harmony Garden Cafe - Midtown - Detroit

102 Reviews

$

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr

Detroit, MI 48201

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita
Fattoush
Small Fries

Dietary Restrictions

Gluten Free

Gluten Free

Dairy Free

Dairy Free

Nut Allergy

Nut Allergy

No Beef Products

No Beef Products

No Animal Products Vegan

Cook all Meat Well Done

Disposables

No Plasticware

No Plasticware

No Napkins

No Napkins

No Bag

Appetizers

Get started with mouthwatering Harmony Appetizers.
Hummus

Hummus

$5.50+

A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini, Lemon and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas

Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

$5.50+

A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahineh, Lemon Seasoned with a blend of hot peppers and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas

Beet Hummus

Beet Hummus

$5.50+

A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Beets, Crushed Garlic, Tahineh, Lemon and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$5.50+

A Levantine Dip of Crushed Baked Eggplant blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini, various Spices & Herbs and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita [Vegetarian]. Small = 2 Pitas Large = 3 Pitas

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$5.95+

Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers

Flying Camel Hot Sauce

Flying Camel Hot Sauce

$4.95+

Our House-made Hot Sauce is guaranteed to Spice-up and Compliment any order

House Rice a la carte

House Rice a la carte

$3.50+

Our House Rice is a combination of delicately fried vermicelli and white rice cooked to perfection.

Brown Rice a la carte

Brown Rice a la carte

$3.95+

A luscious, healthful combination of brown Rice and Black-eyed Peas steamed to perfection

Mujadara a la carte

Mujadara a la carte

$4.50+Out of stock

Lentils cooked with Cracked Wheat and spices and topped with Sauteed Caramelized Onions

Zahra a la carte

Zahra a la carte

$7.50

Cauliflower Spiced and Fried to perfection, topped with Caramelized Onions, Tahineh and Ground Sumac

Falafel a la carte

Falafel a la carte

$5.75+

A combination of crushed Chick Peas, Parsley, Fava (Broad) Beans, Peppers and other spices formed into balls and delicately fried to perfection

Grape Leaves a la carte

Grape Leaves a la carte

$4.50+

Vegetarian/Vegan Grape Leaves: Rice, Finely chopped Onions, Garlic and Parsley, Herbs and Spices rolled into Fresh Grape Leaves and steamed to Perfection; served chilled with a wedge of Lemon

Pita

Pita

$0.50

A soft, slightly leavened flatbread baked from wheat flour

Plain Pita Chip Box

$1.50

Cinnamon&Sugar Pita Chip Box

$1.50

Salads

Our salads are made with Freshest, Highest Quality Produce and Cheeses accented with our House-made Signature Dressings. *Add Marinated, Grilled Chicken Breast or Turkey Bacon and/or Extras for an additional charge. **All Salads served with One Pita (Small Size) or Two Pitas (Large Size) with the exception of Fattoush Salads (Already Comes with Pita Chips).
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$2.95+

A combination of the Freshest Lettuce, Tomatoes Cucumbers and Green Peppers served with our House Dressing or Your Choice of Dressings (Fattoush, Ranch)

Fattoush

Fattoush

$3.50+

A Vibrant Mediterranean salad made of mixed, Fresh Veggies and crisp Pita Chips, a tangy Lemon-Sumac dressing gives it its distinctive Flavor

Tabouleh

Tabouleh

$6.50+

Tabbouleh is a vegetarian salad made of mostly finely chopped parsley with tomatoes, mint, onion, Bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Syrian Salad

Syrian Salad

$4.25+

Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Bell Pepper and Syrian Cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$4.95+

The Freshest Tomatoes, sliced Cucumbers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Beets, Olives and Banana Peppers seasoned with salt and Oregano and dressed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Soup

Our Soups are made of the Freshest Ingredients and are all Vegetarian. They are served with your choice of One Pita or Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge (Lentil Soup Only).
Crushed Lentil

Crushed Lentil

$4.25

Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite *Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge

Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarian Chili

$4.75Out of stock

Tomato-based soup with a healthy portion of Black and Red Beans, Onions and Herbs *Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips

Chilentil (Chili-Lentil Combo)

Chilentil (Chili-Lentil Combo)

$4.50

A combination of our Famous Crushed Lentil and Vegetarian Chile *Served with One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips

Pita Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$6.75

Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Chicken Sultan Pita

Chicken Sultan Pita

$6.95

Marinated Chicken Breast pieces and Sauteed Onions topped with Fresh Spinach and melted Swiss Cheese, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita. Make it a Combo.

Alley Baba Pita

Alley Baba Pita

$7.50

Marinated Chicken Breast topped with Turkey Bacon, Tangy Barbecue sauce and melted Swiss Cheese, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Tawook Pita

Tawook Pita

$6.95

Grilled Marinaded Chicken Breast chunks topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Mujadara Spinach Melt Pita

Mujadara Spinach Melt Pita

$7.25Out of stock

This delicious fiber- and protein-rich pita wrap is sure to keep you fueled up all day long. Steamed Lentils and Cracked Wheat topped with Sauteed Onions, Fresh Spinach, Hummus and melted Swiss Cheese, garnished with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$6.95

This traditional pita wrap showcases Harmony Garden's world-class falafe. It features three Falafel pieces topped with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Eggplant Wrap

Eggplant Wrap

$6.95

A rich Mediterranean flavor burst! Sauteed Eggplant topped with Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Garlic sauce, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita. Make it Vegan. Choose the Eggplant Pita with Falafel and Tahini. Eggplant Pita with the Works: Add Falafel to the Eggplant Feta Pita. Make it a Combo.

Veggie Combo Pita

Veggie Combo Pita

$6.95

A Vegan Lovers Paradise with a rainbow of flavors: Falafel, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, Tabouleh and Tahini sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$7.50

Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Beef grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Lamb Shawarma Pita

$7.95Out of stock

Marinated, Slow-Cooked Seasoned Lamb grilled with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with Hummus and Tahini sauce, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Kofta Kabob Pita

Kofta Kabob Pita

$7.95

Ground Lamb and Beef combined with finely chopped Parsley, Onions and Spices topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Fish Shawarma Pita

Fish Shawarma Pita

$7.50Out of stock

Spicy Grilled Tilapia Fillet topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes Pickles and Garlic sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita Make it a Combo.

Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$11.75

Chicken Sultan Bowl

$12.75

Chicken Tawook Bowl

$12.75

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$12.95

Lamb Shawarma Bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Kabob Halabi Bowl

$13.25Out of stock

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$9.50

Fish Bowl

$12.75Out of stock

Zahra Bowl

$11.50

Over Hummus

Grilled Chicken over Hummus

$12.50

Beef over Hummus

$13.50

Lamb over Hummus

$14.50Out of stock

Kofta over Hummus

$14.50

Grilled Veggies over Hummus

$11.00

Beef/Lamb Over Hummus

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Our Substantial Entrees are made from the Freshest ingredients and Prepared to Order. Substitute any Specialty Salad (Fattoush, Tabouleh, Syrian or Greek Salads) or Rice (Brown or Harmony Rices) for 0.99 The following Substitutions are available for No Extra Charge: Lentil Soup Cup, Baba Ghanoush, Fries, House Rice, Hummus, Garden Salad
Chicken Sultan Entree

Chicken Sultan Entree

$15.75

Marinated Chicken Breast pieces and Onions Sautéed to perfection, topped with wilted Spinach and Swiss Cheese; served over House Rice with sides of Garden Salad and Regular Hummus

Chicken Shawarma Entree

Chicken Shawarma Entree

$14.75

Marinated Chicken Breast with Garlic and Sumac seasoning served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad and our Housemade Garlic Sauce. *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Tawook Entree

Tawook Entree

$15.25

Grilled Marinated Chicken Chunks served with blend of Grilled Onion, Bell Pepper and Tomato atop a bed of House Rice. Entree is served with sides of Regular Hummus, Garden Salad, and our Hosemade Garlic Sauce. *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Mujadara Entree

Mujadara Entree

$11.95Out of stock

Steamed, seasoned Lentils and Cracked Wheat garnished with Caramelized Onions; Served with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.

Veggie Combo Entree

Veggie Combo Entree

$12.95

Three Falafel balls, Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Grape Leaves, Tabouleh and Garden Salad served with Tahini sauce *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.

Falafel Entree

Falafel Entree

$12.95

Eight crispy Falafel balls, Hummus or Baba Ghanouj and Garden Salad served with Tahini sauce *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Salad.

Zahra (Cauliflower) Entree

Zahra (Cauliflower) Entree

$14.25

Seasoned fried Cauliflower and Onions served on a bed of House Rice and drizzled with Tahini and sprinkled with Sumac seasoning. Entree served with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Beef Shawarma Entree

Beef Shawarma Entree

$15.95

Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Beef with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Lamb Shawarma Entree

$16.95Out of stock

Tender, Slow-cooked, Seasoned Lamb with grilled Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad

Kabob Halabi Entree

Kabob Halabi Entree

$16.50Out of stock

Perfectly Seasoned and Grilled ground Lamb-Beef topped with Flavorful Tomato-Pepper sauce and served on a Bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$15.75Out of stock

Delicately Seasoned and Grilled Tilapia Fillet drizzled with Honey Mustard and Ranch sauce and served on a bed of House Rice with sides of Hummus and Garden Salad *Kick it Up a Notch. Substitute a Specialty Rice and/or Salad.

Pita Grills

Arabi Falafel

Arabi Falafel

$11.25

Try this grilled twist on on a Middle Eastern favorite backed with plant proteins and fiber. Extra Large Falafel pie: Five Falafel balls, Hummus and Vegetables stuffed into a Fresh Pita and Grilled to Perfection

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.75

A Mexican-American fusion with a Middle Eastern twist! Seasoned Chicken grilled with Onions, Peppers and Tomatoes topped with a Cheese Medley stuffed into a Pita and Grilled to Perfection; Served with Salsa, Jalapenos and Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.50

Vegan Quesadilla

$12.00

Burgers

Our Burgers feature Both Meat and Vegan/Vegetarian options: Pure Beef, a Deliciously seasoned Lamb-Beef Medley and a Black Bean and a Falafel burger *Add cheese, Turkey Bacon and/or Extra Veggies for an additional charge
Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.50

All Beef patty served with Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun (Specify mayo, ketchup, mustard or The Works.)

Harmony Burger

Harmony Burger

$5.95

A delicately Seasoned Lamb-Beef mixture served with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles on a Brioche Bun

Falaburger

Falaburger

$5.50

Perfectly seasoned Falafel patty served with Lettuce, Tomato and Tahini sauce on a Brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$5.95

Seasoned Black Bean burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles with mayonnaise or Humus on a Brioche bun

The Impossible Burger

$6.95

French Fries

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.50

Seasoned Potatoes--sliced, spiced and fried to perfection Add Cheese, Chili or Both (Chili and Cheese) to make it a meal.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$4.35

Mini Sides

Add a little Extra or Spice to your order with these assorted 2-oz. Minis, just the right size
Mini Garlic 1.25

Mini Garlic 1.25

$1.25

Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers

Mini Hummus 1.00

Mini Hummus 1.00

$1.00

A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini and Lemon

Mini Spicy Hummu

$1.00

Mini Beet Hummus

$1.00
Mini Tahineh 1.00

Mini Tahineh 1.00

$1.00

Mini Flying Camel Sauce

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.25
Hot Sauce 0.75

Hot Sauce 0.75

$0.75
BBQ Sauce 0.75

BBQ Sauce 0.75

$0.75

House Dressing 0.75

$0.75
Greek Dressing 0.75

Greek Dressing 0.75

$0.75
Ranch Dressing 0.75

Ranch Dressing 0.75

$0.75
Fattoush Dressing 0.75

Fattoush Dressing 0.75

$0.75
Mayo

Mayo

$0.50

Mini Baba Ghanouj

$1.00

Mini Labneh

$1.00

Special Items

Tea Ball Infuser

Tea Ball Infuser

$3.00Out of stock

Stainless Steel Tea Infuser

Teapot

Teapot

$9.00

25 OZ Glass Teapot with Infuser Basket

Harmony Tea Pack

$7.00

Plain Pita Chip Box

$1.50

Cinnamon & Spice Pita Chip Box

$1.50

Roland Red Wine Vinegar 33.8 OZ

$5.00

1 Lb Falafel Dough 13 Pcs

$6.00

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi, Diet

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Coke, Diet

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Vernors

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Crush

$1.50Out of stock

Vimto

$1.50Out of stock

A&W Root Beer 16 oz

$2.00

A&W Root Beer 12 oz

$1.50

Coke (16 OZ)

$2.00

Coke, Diet (16 OZ)

$2.00

Pepsi (16 OZ)

$2.00

Pepsi, Diet (16 OZ)

$2.00

Mountain Dew (16 OZ)

$2.00

Sprite (16 OZ)

$2.00

7 UP (16 OZ)

$2.00

Crush (16oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Vernors (16 OZ)

$2.00

Cane Sugar Coke

$2.49Out of stock

Specialty Soft Drinks

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.35

GinsingUp Ginger

$2.00

GinUP Ginger Brew

$2.00

GinUP Champagne

$2.00

AZ Green Tea

$0.99

AZ Mango

$0.99Out of stock

AZ Lemon

$0.99

AZ Lemon Can

$0.99Out of stock

Stewart's Cherries & Cream

$2.00

Stewart’s Cream Soda

$2.00

Stewart’s Key Lime

$2.00Out of stock

Stewart’s Orange & Cream

$2.00

Stewart’s Root Beer

$2.00

Stewart's Black Cherry

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.00

Pure Leaf Peach Hibiscus

$2.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.00

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.00

Pure Leaf Mango Hibiscus

$2.00

Pure Leaf Peach

$2.00

Bottled Juices

Nckt Orange Mango

$2.00

Nckt Red Plum Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Pom. Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Orchard Apple

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Pre. Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Big Cranberry

$2.00

Nckt Sq. Lemonade

$2.00

Nckt Peach Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Mango Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Pineapple Ornge Banana

$2.00

Nckt Red Plum

$2.00Out of stock

Nckt Pineapple Orange Gu

$2.00

Nckt Island Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Freshly Brewed, Rich Coffees served to order
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$3.49

A Rich, Finely-Ground, unfiltered Coffee with the distinct flavor of Cardamom served to taste (No Sugar, Little Sweet, Medium Sweet or Very Sweet)

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Freshly Brewed Coffee served to order

Latte

$4.25

Tea Cup

$1.75

Tea Pot

$2.25

Harmony Tea Pack

$7.00
Teapot

Teapot

$9.00

25 OZ Glass Teapot with Infuser Basket

Tea Ball Infuser

Tea Ball Infuser

$3.00Out of stock

Stainless Steel Tea Infuser

Espresso

$2.69

Espresso

$2.69

Fresh Juice

Our 12-oz.Cold-Pressed Juices are always Fresh and Delicious with No Added Sugars. This no-heat process extracts the maximum amount of juice and preserves the full nutritional value.
Sweet & Healthy Energizer

Sweet & Healthy Energizer

$4.50Out of stock

This blend of Sweet Apple, Pear, and Carrot with a Hint of Ginger gets your Day Off to the Right Start. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.

Harmony Blend Boost

Harmony Blend Boost

$4.50Out of stock

A marriage of Carrot, Spinach, Beet and Ginger chock-full of Antioxidants and Immune-boosters *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge. We cannot ensure the quality and taste of altered juices.

Green Vital Detox

Green Vital Detox

$4.50Out of stock

A blend of sweet Apple and Carrot combine with the powerful benefits of Spinach and Celery to create this Refreshing Detox juice. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.

Ginger Lemon Hopper

Ginger Lemon Hopper

$4.50Out of stock

Add Pizzazz! Apple, Carrot, Ginger and Lemon mingle together in this Zingy, Refreshing, Regenerative juice--leaving you with a refreshing glow. *May add Penny-Sized Ginger for no extra charge. Other extras/additions may incur an additional charge.

Rosy Zinger

Rosy Zinger

$4.50Out of stock

Wow! This Spin-off of the Ginger Lemon Hopper with Extra Lemon and Beets adds an Antioxidant push to the Rejuvenating blend of Apple, Carrot, Ginger and Lemon.

Taste Bud Tantalizer

$4.50Out of stock

Make your Taste Buds Dance with this upbeat blend of Cucumber, Pear, Apple , and Celery.

Smoothies

Mango Puree Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.75

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.75

Tropical Smoothie

$4.75

Shakes

Our 16oz. Smoothies and New England-style Shakes contain no Ice Cream and are made with Naturally Sweet Ripe Fruits and No Added Sugars. Our Mango and Guava Bases are made from the highest quality Fruit Puree and Nectar. We offer Non-Dairy Shakes created with your choice of Vegan Vanilla Soy or Coconut Milks.

Ice-cream Shakes

$5.00

Dairy Shakes

$4.49

Vegan Shakes

$6.00

Waters

Cup of Ice/Water

$0.50

Ice Mountain 591 mL

$1.00

Ice Mountain 700ml

$1.35

FIJI (S) 500 Ml

$1.50

FIJI (Med) 1000 ml

$2.35Out of stock

Fiji (XL) 1500 ml

$2.95

S. Pellegrino 500 ml

$1.65

S.Pellegrino 750mL

$2.49

S.Pellgrino / 1000ml

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water (Lg)

$2.49Out of stock

Essentia 1000 ml

$2.10

Essentia 1500 Ml

$3.00

Vegan Desserts

Vegan Cake Choco

Vegan Cake Choco

$4.25

A Chocolate-Lovers Dream! Moist, Luscious Housemaid Vegan Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache

Vegan Pina Colada

Vegan Pina Colada

$4.25

You won't believe it's Vegan! Moist Vanilla Coconut Cake filled with Crushed Pineapple and Topped with Rich Coconut Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

Vegan Cookies Fudge Brownie

Vegan Cookies Fudge Brownie

$6.50Out of stock

These decadent chocolate cookies pack a triple punch stuffed with rich fudge chunks and gooey chocolate chips.

Vegan Cookies Dates

Vegan Cookies Dates

$6.50

These Soft, Buttery Vegan Cookies are stuffed with Sweet, Gooey Dates and Toasted Pecans.

Vegan Cookies Choco Chunk

$6.50
Vegan Rice Pudding

Vegan Rice Pudding

$3.25Out of stock

Middle Eastern Rice Pudding made with Organic Rice Non-Dairy Beverage and flavored with Natural Orange Blossom Water and Gum Arabic

Vegan Cookies Mixed Box

$6.50Out of stock

Veg-GF Chscake - Vaniia Berry

$6.99

Big Vegan Date Pecan

$2.00

Big Vegan Choc Chip

$2.00

Big Vegan Fudge

$2.00

Regular Desserts

Pistachio Baklava

Pistachio Baklava

$1.75

A rich Mediterranean Favorite: Delicate layers of filo dough brushed with rendered butter, generously stuffed with pistachios and dipped in a flavored sugar syrup

Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$1.50

A rich Mediterranean Favorite: Delicate layers of filo dough brushed with rendered butter, generously stuffed with walnuts and dipped in a flavored sugar syrup

Carrot Cake

$2.95
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$2.95

A rich New-York-Style (4.6 oz.) baked Cheesecake Add our delicious Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Special experience.

SteakHouse Cheesecake

SteakHouse Cheesecake

$4.50

A Rich and Creamy 8-oz. Vanilla Cheesecake Add our Housemade Strawberry Topping for an Extra Treat!

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.10

Middle Eastern Milk-Based Rice Pudding flavored with Natural Orange Blossom Water and Gum Arabic

7UP Cake

$2.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Harmony Garden Cafe is Detroit's Midtown Location for Fresh, Delicious, Affordable Middle Eastern Cuisine with a Twist. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

Gallery
Harmony Garden Cafe image
Harmony Garden Cafe image
Harmony Garden Cafe image
Main pic

