Harmony Garden Cafe - Midtown - Detroit

Shakes

Our 16oz. Smoothies and New England-style Shakes contain no Ice Cream and are made with Naturally Sweet Ripe Fruits and No Added Sugars. Our Mango and Guava Bases are made from the highest quality Fruit Puree and Nectar. We offer Non-Dairy Shakes created with your choice of Vegan Vanilla Soy or Coconut Milks.