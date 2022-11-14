Harmony Juice
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Harmony Juice is the newest modern health and wellness hub in Moorestown, NJ that is the go-to place for nutritious and delicious organic meals and beverages. The diverse spectrum of menu items includes cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies, superfood lattes, coffee, acai bowls, toasts, juice cleanses, detox programs, and healthy snacks. We are the first juice bar in South Jersey to provide an organic cold pressed juice. We are also well known for sourcing produce from local farms that are not only organic but who utilize biodynamic and regenerative practices.
Location
41 E Main St,, Moorestown, NJ 08057
