Harmony Juice

Harmonize (6 juices, 2 shots/day)

$76.00

6x Juices and 2x Wellness Shots per day "Harmonize" is an advanced program intended for those who are already familiar with how their body responds to the fasting process and have the time and energy to continue on this journey. "Harmonize" produces more profound results with respect to weight loss, treating illness, and body healing. These processes are initiated as your body absorbs nutrients without food. Lower levels of fiber and other elements limit the amount of energy required for digestion, this extra energy is then available for detoxifying the body. To catalyze a full reboot, we suggest a minimum of 3 days on this program as it takes time to affect changes to your immune systems and harness new energy.