Harmony Juice

Popular Items

Berry Bliss
Grilled Turkey & Cheese
Push Back

Organic Cold-Pressed Juice

Heart Healthy

Heart Healthy

$10.95Out of stock

tomato, carrot, celery, beet, lemon

The Energizer

The Energizer

$10.95

orange, carrot, grapefruit, goji berries

Inflammation Fighter

Inflammation Fighter

$10.95

apple, pineapple, celery, cucumber, spinach, ginger

Metabolism Booster

Metabolism Booster

$10.95

apple, celery, lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar, cayenne

Probiotic

Probiotic

$10.95

apple, spinach, grapefruit, mint, probiotics

Peace of Mind

Peace of Mind

$10.95

cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, lion's mane

Antioxidant Booster

Antioxidant Booster

$10.95

apple, orange, red cabbage, beet, ginger, lemon

Fall Juice

$10.95Out of stock

Organic Wellness Shot

Immunity Boost

Immunity Boost

$5.25

lemon, red cabbage, elderberry, pomegranate

Push Back

Push Back

$5.25

grapefruit, ginger, black pepper oil, turmeric, cayenne

Hangover Cure

Hangover Cure

$5.25

coconut water, blue spirulina, aloe vera gel

My Booster Shot

My Booster Shot

$5.25Out of stock

lemon, honey, ginger

Organic Smoothies

Prices shown do not include $2 refundable mason jar deposit and are for 12 oz. Add $1 for 16oz
Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$10.95

almond oat milk, strawberries, raspberries, cashews, vanilla extract, agave

Fruit Family

Fruit Family

$11.95

orange, mint, pear, pineapple, strawberries, banana, agave

Green One

Green One

$9.95

almond-oat milk, kale, pear, moringa, banana, agave

Date Me

Date Me

$9.95

almond oat milk, blueberries, pomegranate, banana, dates, vanilla extract

Vanilla

Vanilla

$9.95

cashew milk, lucuma, lion's mane, cardamom, banana, cashews, agave

Cacao Nut Butter

Cacao Nut Butter

$9.95

cashew milk, dates, peanut butter, cacao, banana, cacao nibs

Blue Wave

Blue Wave

$11.95

coconut water, agave, cashews, blue spirulina, bee pollen, pineapple, banana

Island Sunrise

Island Sunrise

$10.95

coconut water, orange, vanilla, banana, raspberry, mango, dates

Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$10.95

orange, agave, mango, pineapple

Organic Smoothie Bowls

Banana Bowl

Banana Bowl

$12.95

BASE: almond oat milk, strawberries, pineapple, banana, agave TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, banana, strawberries, goji berries, coconut flakes, peanut butter

Mango Bowl

Mango Bowl

$12.50

BASE: almond oat milk, cashews, lucuma, moringa, lemongrass, banana TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, mango, pineapple, bee pollen, coconut flakes, peanut butter

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$14.50

BASE: almond oat milk, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, agave TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, strawberries, blueberries, bee pollen, cacao nibs, peanut butter

Vanilla Bowl

Vanilla Bowl

$12.50

BASE: almond oat milk, blueberries, banana, agave, vanilla extract TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, banana, strawberries, goji berries, coconut flakes, peanut butter

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$14.50

BASE: apple, strawberries, acai, banana, agave TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, mango, blueberries, bee pollen, cacao nibs, peanut butter

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$12.50

BASE: cashew milk, pitaya, banana, cashews, agave, vanilla extract, TOPPINGS: gluten free granola, banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, bee pollen, peanut butter

Organic Coffee & Tea

Matcha Lemongrass Latte

Matcha Lemongrass Latte

$6.50

almond oat milk, vanilla extract, matcha, maca, lemongrass, agave

Lucuma Reishi Latte

Lucuma Reishi Latte

$6.50Out of stock

cashew milk, cacao butter, lucuma, cacao, reishi, mesquite

Masala Chai Lattee

Masala Chai Lattee

$6.50Out of stock

almond milk or cashew milk, black tea, agave, vanilla extract, masala chai, chaga, reishi, lion's mane, cordyceps

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Cortado

Cortado

$3.95Out of stock
Tea

Tea

$2.95
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Cold Brew

$5.50

12 oz Hot Coffee

$2.75

16oz Hot Coffee

$3.50
*NEW!* Fall Latte

*NEW!* Fall Latte

$4.95

cinnamon, cardamon, clove, vanilla, agave, 2 espresso shots, milk of your choice

*NEW!* Mocha Latte

*NEW!* Mocha Latte

$4.95
*NEW!* Vanilla Latte

*NEW!* Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Apple Cider

$7.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Apple Cider

$7.50

*NEW*! Turmeric Latte

$4.95

turmeric powder, milk of your choice

Organic Toasts

Blueberry Almond Butter

Blueberry Almond Butter

$6.95

almond butter, banana, blueberries, bee pollen, cacao drizzle, gluten free toast

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$6.95

smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives, capers, toasted gluten free bread

*NEW*! Avocado Toast

$6.95

avocado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice drizzle, gluten free toast

Organic Snacks

Super Energy Bites

Super Energy Bites

$3.25Out of stock

coconut oil, honey, cashews, oats, hemp seeds, matcha, maca, water, ginger powder, himalayan salt

Peanut Butter Bites

Peanut Butter Bites

$3.25

peanut butter, chia, flax, salt, oats, honey

*NEW*! Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

whole milk yogurt, gluten free granola, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, bee pollen

*NEW!* Vegan Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

probiotic cashew milk yogurt, gluten free granola, cacao nibs, goji berries

*NEW*! Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.95

apple slices with almond butter

KETO snaps (small ones)

$0.50

MADE GOOD granola minis

$1.00

Kombucha

$3.50
Goji Bites

Goji Bites

$3.95

sunflower seeds, cashews, coconut oil, dates, vanilla extract, goji berries, pink salt

Organic Overnight Oats

Cinnamon Oats

Cinnamon Oats

$7.95

almond oat milk, cinnamon, oats, vanilla extract, agave, banana, almond butter, almonds, goji berries

Chia's Overnight Oats

Chia's Overnight Oats

$7.95

almond oat milk, chia seeds, blueberries, oats, vanilla extract, agave, peanut butter drizzle, cacao nibs

Organic Kids Menu

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.50

orange

Superhero Drink

Superhero Drink

$7.50Out of stock

apple, pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach

Fruit Family Smoothie

Fruit Family Smoothie

$7.25

orange, agave, mint, pear, pineapple, strawberries, banana

Cacao Nut Butter Smoothie

Cacao Nut Butter Smoothie

$7.25

cashew milk, dates, peanut butter, cacao, banana, cacao nibs

Blueberry Cacao Bowl

Blueberry Cacao Bowl

$7.25

AOM, Agave, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Banana, Granola, Bee Pollen, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter

Pink Pitaya Bowl

Pink Pitaya Bowl

$7.25

Base: cashew milk, pitaya, agave, cashews, vanilla extract Toppings: banana, granola, pineapple, coconut flakes, bee pollen, peanut butter

Iron Toastie

Iron Toastie

$7.25

gluten-free toast, almond butter, banana, blueberries, bee pollen, cacao drizzle

Blue kids lemonade

$5.00

School Lunch

$9.95

oven roasted turkey, cheese, lettuce, basil pesto sandwich, side of carrots and apple sauce

Cleanse Programs

Detoxify (4 smoothies, 1 juice/day)

Detoxify (4 smoothies, 1 juice/day)

$57.00

4x Smoothies and 1x Juice per day. Detoxify is ideal for beginners who are looking to experience a dietary shift, experiment with fasting, or individuals who would like to maintain a physically active regimen throughout the duration of their cleanse. The smoothies are intended to satisfy hunger throughout the process as you replace elements of your average diet with fruits and vegetables. This cleanse can help reset your system, leaving your body feeling nourished and light. The experience can also prepare you for more intense detoxification in the future.

Regenerate (3 juices, 2 smoothies, 1 shot/day)

Regenerate (3 juices, 2 smoothies, 1 shot/day)

$62.00

3x Juices, 2x Smoothies, and 1x Wellness Shot per day Regenerate is best for those who are ready for the next level of detox as the perfect transition into a full juice cleanse. The smoothies offer support while the juices themselves help initiate a change within the body and bloodstream by providing a level of nutrients that may not be accessed through your regular diet. One wellness shot is included to reduce inflammation and provide additional support throughout this process as the major organs go through deeper detoxification.

Harmonize (6 juices, 2 shots/day)

Harmonize (6 juices, 2 shots/day)

$76.00

6x Juices and 2x Wellness Shots per day "Harmonize" is an advanced program intended for those who are already familiar with how their body responds to the fasting process and have the time and energy to continue on this journey. "Harmonize" produces more profound results with respect to weight loss, treating illness, and body healing. These processes are initiated as your body absorbs nutrients without food. Lower levels of fiber and other elements limit the amount of energy required for digestion, this extra energy is then available for detoxifying the body. To catalyze a full reboot, we suggest a minimum of 3 days on this program as it takes time to affect changes to your immune systems and harness new energy.

Retail

Harmony Juice Tote

$25.00

Coconut Water

$3.25

24 oz mason jar

$8.00

Organic Baked Goods

Buckwheat trail mix cookies

Buckwheat trail mix cookies

$4.25

GF

Fig and Strawberry bars

Fig and Strawberry bars

$3.50

Vegan, GF

Morning Glory Muffins

$3.95

Organic Paninis (with a side salad)

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

Grilled Turkey & Cheese

$12.95

house made basil pesto with sundried tomatoes, cheese, turkey, tomato, bread, side of arugula & cherry tomato salad

*NEW!* Spicy Chicken Avocado Melt

$12.95

oven roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalopeno peppers, chipotle mayo, house made basil pesto, bread, side of arugula & cherry tomato salad

Mushroom & Cheese

Mushroom & Cheese

$12.95

sauteed mushrooms, cheese, sauteed onions, tomato, house made basil pesto, bread, side of arugula & cherry tomato salad (plant-based cheese available upon request)

Grilled Caprese

Grilled Caprese

$11.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, house made basil pesto, bread, side of arugula & cherry tomato salad

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.95

american cheese, house made basil pesto, bread, side of arugula & cherry tomato salad

*NEW*! Organic Soup - till 3pm

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$8.95

onions, celery, carrots, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chicken broth, oregano, basil, nutmeg, butter, flour, sour cream, salt, pepper, parmesan, parsley

Spinach Broccoli Soup

$8.95

almond milk, olive oil, lemon juice, soaked cashews, spinach, broccoli, onion powder, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, black pepper, himalayan salt, chili flakes, coconut yogurt, garlic croutons

Combos

Panini with salad & Soup

$19.95

Smoothie & Toast (price includes jar)

$18.95

Juice & Toast

$17.95

Smoothie & Panini with salad

$23.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harmony Juice is the newest modern health and wellness hub in Moorestown, NJ that is the go-to place for nutritious and delicious organic meals and beverages. The diverse spectrum of menu items includes cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, smoothies, superfood lattes, coffee, acai bowls, toasts, juice cleanses, detox programs, and healthy snacks. We are the first juice bar in South Jersey to provide an organic cold pressed juice. We are also well known for sourcing produce from local farms that are not only organic but who utilize biodynamic and regenerative practices.

Website

Location

41 E Main St,, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

