Harmony Korean BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fun, interactive experience with classic tabletop grilling & ala carte options!
Location
7 Currency Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomington
Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurant
More near Bloomington