Popular Items

Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.50

Rice, Kimchi, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*

Food

Shareables

5 Chicken Wings

$9.00

5 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*

10 Chicken Wings

$17.00

10 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*

20 Chicken Wings

$30.00

20 Crispy Fried Korean Wings with your choice of sauce or Korean lemon pepper dry rub on the side *fryer contains gluten*

Chicken Mandoo

$8.50

Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings. 5 per order. *contains gluten*

Vegetable Mandoo

$7.50

Pan Seared Vegetable Dumplings. 6 per order. *contains gluten*

Corn Cheese

$9.50

Sweet Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Scallion, Jalapeno, Mayonnaise, cooked in a cast iron skillet.

Crispy Deok

$7.50

Fried Rice Cake with Chili Paste Sauce *contains gluten*

Japchae

$12.50

Sweet Potato Noodles, Carrot, Onion, Greens, Mushroom, Scallion, Garlic, Sesame

Tempura Vegetables

$11.00

Tempura Battered & Fried Seasonal Vegetables; served with Harmony Dipping Sauce *contains gluten*

Modeum Pajeon

$14.00

Kimchi, Pork Belly, Scallion, cooked into a pancake. Served with Chogujang (soy gochu vinegar) Sauce *contains gluten*

Harmony Salad - Full

$9.00

Lettuce, Harmony House Soy Vinaigrette, Sesame, Scallion, Seasonal Vegetables

Harmony Salad - Half

$5.00

Lettuce, Harmony House Soy Vinaigrette, Sesame, Scallion, Seasonal Vegetables

Add Egg

$3.00

Add Fried Egg to any Dish

Add Grilled Steak

$18.00

Add 4oz Harmony Steak to a Dish

Add Beef Bulgogi

$14.00

Add 8oz Beef Bulgogi to a Dish

Add Chicken Bulgogi

$14.00

Add 8oz Chicken Bulgogi to a Dish

Soft Tofu

$5.50

Topped with Soy Sauce, Sesame, Gochugaru

Spiced Edamame

$6.59

Boiled & Seasoned with Soy Sauce & House-Made Fire Salt

Banchan & Ssam

Banchan Set

$6.00

5 Different Seasonal Banchan (vegetable side dishes, typically pickled & fermented) *kimchi contains fish & shellfish*

Bowl of Rice

$3.00

Korean Short Grain White Rice

Butcher Meal Add-On

$5.00

Make Your Butcher's Meat a Meal with Chef's Choice of 3 Banchan (seasonal vegetable side dishes, typically pickled & fermented) and a cup of Korean Short Grain White Rice. *kimchi contains fish & shellfish*

Ssam Set

$4.00

Lettuce & Roasted Gim & Ssamjang (fermented soy pepper paste) for Ssam (wraps)

Butcher Meats

Beef Bulgogi

$27.00

16oz Marinated Thinly Sliced Ribeye. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*

Beef Bulgogi - Half

$14.00

8oz Marinated Thinly Sliced Ribeye. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*

Chicken Bulgogi

$23.00

16oz Thinly Sliced Marinated Chicken Thigh. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*

Chicken Bulgogi - Half

$12.00

8oz Thinly Sliced Marinated Chicken Thigh. Ala Carte. *contains gluten*

Filet Mignon

$41.00

8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

Filet Mignon - Half

$21.00

4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

Grilled Mackerel

$11.00

Ala Carte. 1 Fillet.

Harmony Steak

$35.00

8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

Harmony Steak - Half

$18.00

4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

L.A. Galbi

$33.00

16oz Marinated Bone In Sliced Short Rib. Ala Carte. Cooked until Tender. *contains gluten*

L.A. Galbi - Half

$17.00

8oz Marinated Bone In Sliced Short Rib. Ala Carte. Cooked until Tender. *contains gluten*

Pork Belly

$23.00

8oz Uncured thick sliced bacon. Ala Carte.

Pork Belly - Half

$12.00

4oz Uncured thick sliced bacon. Ala Carte.

Ribeye

$39.00

8oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

Ribeye - Half

$20.00

4oz Ala Carte. Cooked to Medium unless otherwise specified.

Wagyu New York

$49.00

6oz Ala Carte. Cooked Medium Rare unless otherwise specified.

Wagyu New York - Half

$26.00

3oz Ala Carte. Cooked Medium Rare unless otherwise specified.

Beef Brisket

$23.00

16oz Thin Sliced Beef Brisket.

Beef Brisket - Half

$12.00

8oz Thinly Sliced Beef Brisket

Vegetable Platter

$17.00

Ala Carte. Cooked Seasonal Vegetables.

Scallion, Onion, Garlic Oil

$5.00

Grilled Scallion & Sliced Onion, Garlic Oil

Oyster & Cremini Mushrooms

$9.00

Grilled Oyster & Cremini Mushrooms

Bowls

Beef Bibimbab

$16.50

White Rice, Beef Bulgogi, Banchan Vegetables, Fried Egg, Ssamjang Sauce *sauce contains gluten*

Beef Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.50

Rice, Kimchi, Beef Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*

Chicken Bibimbab

$16.50

White Rice, Chicken Bulgogi, Banchan Vegetables, Fried Egg, Side of Ssamjang Sauce *ssamjang containes gluten*

Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.50

Rice, Kimchi, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Sesame Oil, Soy Sauce *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*

Vegetable Bibibimbab

$16.50

White Rice, Fried Egg, Sauteed Vegetables, Banchan Vegetables, Ssamjang *sauce contains gluten*

Vegetable Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.50

Scallion, Garlic, Ginger, Sesame, Kimchi, Sauteed Vegetables, Fried Egg *contains gluten, fish, & shellfish*

Harmony Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Chicken Broth, Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*

Pork Belly Ramen

$16.00

Pork Belly, Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*

Estate Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Sesame *contains gluten*

Elevated Korean Instant Ramen

$9.00

Scallion, Kimchi, Soft Boiled Egg, Wheat Noodles, Sesame *contains gluten*

Kimchi Jjigae

$14.50

Pork Belly, Kimchi, Scallion, Tofu *contains fish & shellfish*

Kimchi Jjigae - Half

$8.00

Pork Belly, Kimchi, Scallion, Tofu *contains fish & shellfish*

Dessert

Bingsu

$9.50

Seasonal Shaved Snow Ice, Mochi, Fresh Fruit, Condensed Milk, Sorbet

Bingsu - Half

$5.00

Seasonal Shaved Snow Ice, Mochi, Fresh Fruit, Condensed Milk, Sorbet

Honey Bread

$9.50

Deep Fried Brioche Bread, Seasonal Fruit Compote, Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream. *contains gluten*

Honey Bread - Half

$5.00

Deep Fried Brioche Bread, Seasonal Fruit Compote, Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream. *contains gluten*

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Seasonal Fruit, Mochi, Caramel

Ice Cream Cup

$4.50

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Chicken Bulgogi, Stir Fried Rice, Farm Vegetables

Kid Chicken Ramen

$10.00

Chicken Bulgogi, Scallion, Fresh Wheat Noodle, Farm Vegetables, Scallion *contains gluten*

Kid Combo Plate - Beef Bulgogi

$12.00

Beef Bulgogi, Rice, 3 Banchan, Gim

Kid Combo Plate - Chicken Bulgogi

$12.00

Chicken Bulgogi, Rice, 3 Banchan, Gim

Kid Japchae

$8.00

Sweet Potato Noodles, Carrot, Onion, Greens, Mushroom, Scallion, Garlic, Sesame

Take Home

Gim to go

$2.00

Ssamjang - 8oz Jar

$9.00

Fermented Soy Pepper Paste

Fire Seasoning Salt - 4oz Jar

$14.00

House-Made. Maldon Sea Salt, Sesame, Korean Red Pepper, Citrus, & Spices

Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar

$11.00

Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*

Napa Kimchi - 64oz Jar

$25.00

Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*

White Kimchi - 16oz Jar

$11.00

Mild Gangnam Kimchi

Liquor

K LIQUORS BTL

BTL Bekseju

$18.75

Medicinal herbs (gugija, omija, sansuyu) & ginseng w/ raw rice fermentation process; earthy & buttery

BTL Bokbunja

$21.50

Bokbunja (Korean wild black raspberry) wine; fruity & sweet

BTL Plumsake

$40.00

Japanese umeshu (plum) sake; sweet & bright

BTL Sansachun

$18.75

Sansa fruit (hawthorn shrub) rose wine; sweet & sour

BTL Ginseng Soju

$48.00

Koryo Samiju brand

SOJU BTL

BTL Yuzu Soju Sparkler

$8.50

yuzu elderflower sparkling soju can

BTL GD Original Soju

$15.00

Good Day original soju

BTL Ginseng Soju

$48.00

Koryo Samiju Ginseng Soju

BTL Grape Ginger Soju Sparkler

$8.50

grape ginger sparkling soju can

BTL Lychee Soju

$15.00

Good Day lychee soju bottle

BTL Mango Soju

$15.00

Good Day mango soju bottle

BTL Peach Chili Soju Sparkler

$8.50

peach chili sparkling soju can

BTL Pear Lime Soju Sparkler

$8.50

korean pear perilla lime sparkling soju can

BTL Grapefruit Soju

$15.00

Good Day grapefruit soju bottle

BTL Slow Village Soju

$24.25

Slow Village original soju bottle

BTL Strawberry Soju

$15.00

Good Day strawberry soju bottle

BTL Tock Soda Soju

$15.00

Good day Tock sparkling soda (tropical flavor)

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr Pibb

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

MAXIM Coffee

$3.50

Instant Korean Coffee with Cream & Sugar Included

Maxim Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Instant Korean Coffee with Cream & Sugar Included

Sac Sac

$3.25

Grape Juice Drink with Peeled Grapes Inside. 8oz can.

Shikhye

$3.50

Sweetened Rice Punch. 8oz Can.

Soo Jeong Gwa - 500ML

$5.50

Cinnamon & Pear Tea. 500ml bottle

Barley Hot Tea

$3.00

Corn Silk Hot Tea

$3.00

Green Hot Tea

$3.00

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Date Hot Tea

$3.00

Yuzu Hot Tea

$3.00

Other

Retail

Salted Shrimp Jar

$12.00

Ssamjang - 8oz Jar

$9.00

Fermented Soy Pepper Paste

Fire Seasoning Salt - 4oz Jar

$14.00

House-Made. Maldon Sea Salt, Sesame, Korean Red Pepper, Citrus, & Spices

Napa Kimchi - 16oz Jar

$11.00

Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*

Napa Kimchi - 64oz Jar

$25.00

Classic Cut Kimchi, Chili Pepper *contains fish & shellfish*

White Kimchi - 16oz Jar

$11.00

Mild Gangnam Kimchi

Beanie Hat

$22.00

Warm Beanie hat with embroidered chicken & patch. Grey or Brown color option.

Calendar

Calendar

$15.00

2023 Chefarmer Calendar with planting and seasonal details throughout

Coffee Tumbler

$6.50

16oz Travel Tumbler

Tote Bag

$12.00

Black canvas tote with logo.

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$26.00

Classic Trucker hat with embroidered patch